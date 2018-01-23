Deep State, Via Washington Post, Fights Back and Defends Andrew “Andy” McCabe…

By now everyone should be fully aware that the Washington Post is the media PR firm selling the position of the intelligence apparatus. Tonight the WaPo rises in defense of Asst. FBI Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe by pushing a ridiculous -and anonymously sourced- story about President Trump asking McCabe who he voted for in 2016.
(WaPo) Shortly after President Trump fired his FBI director in May, he summoned to the Oval Office the bureau’s acting director for a get-to-know-you meeting.
The two men exchanged pleasantries, but before long, Trump, according to several current and former U.S. officials, asked Andrew McCabe a pointed question: Whom did he vote for in the 2016 election?
McCabe said he didn’t vote, according to the officials, who like others interviewed for this article requested anonymity to speak candidly about a sensitive matter.
Trump, the officials said, also vented his anger at McCabe over the several hundred thousand dollars in donations his wife, a Democrat, received for her failed 2015 Virginia state Senate bid from a political action committee controlled by a close friend of Hillary Clinton.
McCabe, 49, who had been FBI deputy director for a little more than a year when James B. Comey was fired, is at the center of much of the political jockeying surrounding the investigation into potential coordination between Trump associates and the Kremlin. He has for a number of months been the subject of Trump’s ire, prompting angrytweets suggesting that the Russia probe is politically motivated by Democrats sore about losing the election. (read more)
The transparency of motive here is hilarious. The Washington Post is desperate to try and get some kind of push back established while many of the current, and all of the former, FBI and DOJ leaders are coming under investigation.
The Washington Post has staked their journalistic reputation on the Russia Collusion story. There’s no possibility of any successful exit from two years of completely false reporting through the use of corrupt anonymous sources; some of those FBI sources we now know were Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Comey and Andy McCabe.
McCabe, who has spent more than two decades at the bureau, found the conversation with Trump “disturbing,” said one former U.S. official.
Sounds a lot like J Edgar comey’s ‘reaction.’
Neither seemed too disturbed about it at the time it happened to mention it though.
These unnamed sources need to up their game as Mulvaney says..
They’re pathetic………..
I was just at nameredacted5 twitter feed and a poster said that Adam Schiffs office has stopped answering calls due to so many people calling his office to say they are not a Russian Bot…
This cracks me up.. We have learned how to fight back!!!!!!
I tried calling him too. Got a recording. Hahaha.
That is too funny!!!
His number was posted here earlier today and I called and told the woman who answered the phone I was calling from Ohio and I wanted to let him know I am not a Russian bot and to release the memo.
An automated response now, “The owner of this mailbox is not accepting messages at this time. Please call again, thank you, goodbye.”
https://schiff.house.gov/contact
What is Mueller up to anyway? Is he trying to nail the president before he gets nailed?
That is all he can do. Indict the President now and let Congress deal with the results while Mueller leaves for Dodge city.
Or his own indictment…
Mueller’s FBI was part of the Uranium One heist.
Yeah, Mueller’s legacy is a weaponized FBI that was the real muh Russia.
McCabe–who allegedly held a secret “invitation only” meeting early last year where he reportedly instructed his FBI cohorts: “First we f–k Flynn. Then we f–k Trump!”
I hope they have this meeting on tape somewhere.
I wish Mueller luck trying to nail 63 million citizens. This isn’t about Trump. Bring it.
That is the really sad part. If they REALLY wanted to take the wind out of Trumps sails, they would embrace MAGA principles (Co-op the platform) and stop trying to turn the US into a third world country.
The more they fight PDJT and MAGA, the more determined we are.
So many pedigreed suits with their heads firmly planted where the sun doesn’t shine.
Both the Washington Post and New York Times have been caught printing so many lies about President Trump, they have lost all credibility with all but the activist loony left.
But the looney left is about 30% or more of the country.
And yet folks link their articles here like they’re Real News!! Arghhhhhh
‘Sky falling; hide under pillow’
While there are many … why does not The Last Refuge not only link the article, but also name the writers of the stories written by the WaPo, within the post. It certainly would give a ‘heads-up’ when they are associated with other articles on WaPo, but also links with other publications.
Above by Ellen Nakashima, Josh Dawsey and Devlin Barrett
These are exceptional idiotic narrative engineers that may well being used today because their higher-ups being afraid of the Fusion GPS bank records. Seems, Nakashima is training the others.
Ellen N. said the Republicans would get the blame for the government shutdown on Friday.
I would like to nominate Matt Apuzzo of the NYT. Not only did Strzok and Page want him on their speed dial, as referenced in their texts, but he also co-authored that bogus Papadopoulos story (hereby to be referred to as Papadoofus) as being the genesis of the FISA warrant.
As a side note, Sundance, I’m new here and an acquaintance of mine went out for drinks with Matt and he had to hear every salient point you destroyed the Papadoofus argument with on your Twitter feed. He said nothing in return.
Great idea, Mickey, cuz then we can find them on twitter & tweet a rebuttal ASAP 😜
I don’t know if someone posted this earlier, but Goodwin, of the NYPost has started to pay more attention to this story. At least one MSM newspaper is trying to get the story heard .
https://nypost.com/2018/01/23/evidence-suggests-a-massive-scandal-is-brewing-at-the-fbi/
I wonder how many questionable activities by government officials have been swept under the rug over the years … for the good of the country. Technology will either save us or bury us… depending on who controls it. The left clearly has a big advantage right now. One can only hope that sunlight, exposure and reason will turn the tide. Unfortunately reason is once again being replaced by dogma… at a very early age.
All the black hats are now officially running around in circles screaming like schoolgirls.
Pelosi and Schumer are so desperate they wrote to their pals “Jack” and “Marky” at Twitter and Facebook and pleaded with them to help expose the Russian bots pushing the #Releasethememo isssue.
Pelosi and Schumer doing this is something like a last resort. Because, if Twitter and Facebook do something dumb at this point, I predict there will be an investigation called into the claims of Leader Technology. Leader say their source code was illegally and immorally appropriated by deep state affiliated board members and laundered before miraculously becoming ‘social media’. They have a credible claim and known Intel/deep state operatives infiltrated the Leader operation.
I’m sensing increasing levels of sheer panic from various sources, people in panic make dumb calls. Rest assured the swamp draining is well underway and suddenly right about now a whole lot of previously protected creatures have realised that investigators are closing in from all directions
Isn’t it ironic that the Washington Post investigated Watergate but now they are going to go down on the wrong side of history of the biggest scandal to rock DC?
That new movie “The Post” was likely made to rehabilitate WaPo as the champion of ‘truth’ and justice. My disdain for the current rag keeps me from viewing it. Besides that, what’s been happening with the current conspiracy and coverup makes Watergate look like child’s play!
WaPo is part of the conspiracy against our President.
Everything about “The Post” is highly repellant.
Mike Rogers, that preserve-the-staus quo co-author of one Bengjazi report, was on Don Lemon show tonight. He’s one of CNN’s “consultants” (no surprise). When asked about McCabe he gave out some info I didn’t know: McCabe traveled to meet with then governor McAuliff when his wife was running for office (using Hilary money). Rogers said that while he felt sure that McCabe had done nothing wrong, the ‘optics’ looked bad, and the FBI needed to be aware of ‘optics’ to ensure public trust.
Well, boy howdy, Mr. Rogers! Let’s not worry about the hidden crap within the FBI (and DOJ). Instead, let’s encourage those agencies to keep any malfeasance carefully hidden from public view.
I am assuming this was the spineless rep Mike Rogers or admiral Mike Rogers?
This whole story may end up looking a good deal more like “Seven Days in May” than Watergate before it’s over.
Anymore, anonymous sources equals completely made-up story…..
I see muh Russia as the Clinton’s got $145 million for selling Uranium One to the Russians. The most incriminating part is Mueller’s FBI knew about the muh Russians. The FBI had Mr. Campbell and they knew it was a shady deal……and Mueller let it happen.
The Obama admin, the entire top tier knew that Uranium One was a dirty Russian deal, a real muh Russia. For the Obama admin and the Clinton’s. Russians and their co-conspirators paid the Clinton’s. How much $$$ doesn’t matter…..they got paid.
The Obama admin and the Clinton Foundation is the REAL muh Russia.
WaPo and NYT, there’s the real deal you’re welcome. snicker.
