Deep State, Via Washington Post, Fights Back and Defends Andrew “Andy” McCabe…

By now everyone should be fully aware that the Washington Post is the media PR firm selling the position of the intelligence apparatus. Tonight the WaPo rises in defense of Asst. FBI Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe by pushing a ridiculous -and anonymously sourced- story about President Trump asking McCabe who he voted for in 2016.

(WaPo) Shortly after President Trump fired his FBI director in May, he summoned to the Oval Office the bureau’s acting director for a get-to-know-you meeting. The two men exchanged pleasantries, but before long, Trump, according to several current and former U.S. officials, asked Andrew McCabe a pointed question: Whom did he vote for in the 2016 election?

McCabe said he didn’t vote, according to the officials, who like others interviewed for this article requested anonymity to speak candidly about a sensitive matter. Trump, the officials said, also vented his anger at McCabe over the several hundred thousand dollars in donations his wife, a Democrat, received for her failed 2015 Virginia state Senate bid from a political action committee controlled by a close friend of Hillary Clinton. McCabe, 49, who had been FBI deputy director for a little more than a year when James B. Comey was fired, is at the center of much of the political jockeying surrounding the investigation into potential coordination between Trump associates and the Kremlin. He has for a number of months been the subject of Trump’s ire, prompting angrytweets suggesting that the Russia probe is politically motivated by Democrats sore about losing the election. (read more)

The transparency of motive here is hilarious. The Washington Post is desperate to try and get some kind of push back established while many of the current, and all of the former, FBI and DOJ leaders are coming under investigation.

The Washington Post has staked their journalistic reputation on the Russia Collusion story. There’s no possibility of any successful exit from two years of completely false reporting through the use of corrupt anonymous sources; some of those FBI sources we now know were Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Comey and Andy McCabe.

