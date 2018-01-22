Rep. Trey Gowdy and Rep. John Ratcliffe Discuss Missing FBI Text Messages…

Representative Trey Gowdy (U-DC), and Representative John Ratcliff (R-TX) appeared on Fox News with Martha MacCallum to discuss the five months of missing FBI text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI Attorney Lisa Page.

.

Timing of missing Strzok-Page texts:

♦Start date: 12/14/16: same date WaPo cites unnamed intel officials stating… wait for it… Russians tried to hack election for Trump.

♦End date: 5/17/17: same date Mueller is named Special Counsel. (Timeline)

The mention of a DOJ “Secret Society” reminds me of: …”One small group calls itself “Dumbledore’s Army,” according to two of the people who were familiar with their discussions. The name is a reference to a secret resistance force in the “Harry Potter” books.”… from the CFPB crew.

Advertisements