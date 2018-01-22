Rep. Trey Gowdy and Rep. John Ratcliffe Discuss Missing FBI Text Messages…

Representative Trey Gowdy (U-DC), and Representative John Ratcliff (R-TX) appeared on Fox News with Martha MacCallum to discuss the five months of missing FBI text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI Attorney Lisa Page.
.
Timing of missing Strzok-Page texts:
♦Start date: 12/14/16: same date WaPo cites unnamed intel officials stating… wait for it… Russians tried to hack election for Trump.
♦End date: 5/17/17: same date Mueller is named Special Counsel. (Timeline)
The mention of a DOJ “Secret Society” reminds me of: …”One small group calls itself “Dumbledore’s Army,” according to two of the people who were familiar with their discussions. The name is a reference to a secret resistance force in the “Harry Potter” books.”… from the CFPB crew.
There are no such things as coincidences.
GUILTY! GUILTY! GUILTY!
The FBI should look more ashamed of itself.
Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are truly the gift 🎁 that keeps on giving. Even if they want to Arkanside the two of them, their text messages will live on. 50K texts messages will be their gift to the Executioner as the others face the firing squad. I truly believe when those missing text messages are found, you will see texts that call for the assassination of our President and/or members of his family. Nothing was off limits in their world. They were the saviors of our country in their minds. By all means necessary if that is what it would take.
Tonight is going to be especially hard on them and all the other treasonous POSs. The mere fact that more and more is coming out and there is nothing any of them can do to stop it is killing them. I truly believe they are being eaten from within their own bodies. Whether out of fear of what is to come or the fact that they are so narcissistic that they can’t cope with losing. They are unable to eat or keep food down. The pills and alcohol are no longer allowing their minds to turn-off. They are being deprived of sleep because of the thoughts that continue to race in their minds.
The question is how long before they give in to that gun sitting on their nightstand. At some point wanting to escape their hell on Earth will allow the gun to win. The gun knows it and they know it. It is just a matter of time!
I’d like to agree, but EVIL doesn’t have a conscience and these weasels do not have the strength to pull the trigger in the end. Their remaining energy is being spent on maneuvering and scheming to shift blame.
Narcissistic people have a totally different driver within their body than normal everyday people. Losing is their kryptonite. That will eat at them just the same! It will also play with their minds.
I vote for public execution for trasion
*treason
Keep tellin it Fle…..the gun on the night stand…..their world, their dreams, their fantasies of a Secret Society, only found in children’s books gone……marriages, jobs, reputations…gone……all gone…He Broke Us….
Well…..Bye…😎
He truly has broken them Gunny! They never ever for one second thought this day would come. Even for those that say they don’t have a conscience, they have evil that drives them and when evil is defeated, you act and react like a person with a conscience.
Trey Gowdy, new day, new rooster-tail dew.
Trey Gowdy:
Is Roosterhead transitioning? 😎😁 …first thing i thought when i saw this “still” was he’s using his ill gotten gains for Caitlin face surgeries, just sayin’😉
I thought he and Nancy must be having “spa” days together.
Haha! Yep!!
Yeah, and Ratcliffe looks like Fred Flintstone!
Wilmaaaaaaaaaaa!!! 😉
Perfect….
The Treasonettes’* only similarity to the brave and freedom-loving Dumbledore’s Army in the Harry Potter book is the Dumb part.
*Kudos to the treeper who coined this term, I love it.
It’s amazing how so few people can have such an impact on millions, when they have at their disposal US Government systems. Heck, vetting the employees should supercede vetting the refugees.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We often reminded our sons of the old saying “ the government IS NOT your friend ! “
Jay Sekulow was on fire today..he called out Comey on air.
All in all this his been another day of winning Bigly. Are any CTH supporters tired of it yet?
God bless PDJT
Watched the video. They are obviously all overwhelmed by all of the discoveries unless its a keystone cops scenario.
LikeLike
Release the memo. Now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are waiting on the highest bidder. The deep state will win the bid.
LikeLike
FBI working with Secret Society
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/breaking-thousands-new-strzok-page-text-messages-reference-secret-society-within-doj-fbi-working-trump-video/
You can really see Trey’s fakery here, now that sundance has opened eyes to it. “Not my job…” Yeah, right.
LikeLike
Fort McNair is a still available to resolve these issues.
LikeLike
The timeline as given nearly proves by itself that the “lost messages” were not the result of any rollout, “provisioning”, or software updates. These types of procedures are “pushed”, going out from a server to all devices simultaneously. The effects would take place for all users at once.
Strzok’s phone was off the backup server for over a YEAR, beginning on June 18th, 2016. Yet Page’s phone continued to backup for almost six months AFTER Strzok’s stopped. This is very strong evidence – in and of itself – that the phones were deliberately disconnected from backup.
Qs new messages are incredibly disturbing. Those missing text messages could change American history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
New Q- bad things happening
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUMYYP4V4AAbs-j?format=jpg
https://mobile.twitter.com/LisaMei62/status/955634589376155649/photo/1
Well, this topic is FINALLY headlining on Drudge. Like him or not, he gets the hits.
For you tweeters, is James Comey still tweeting those cryptic warnings? Inquiring minds…
As always, thanks Sundance, for being our voice out in the wilderness. We were well prepared for this because of your hard work. In addition, you have kept me as sane as my type can be for well over a year. I, my spouse, children, dog and psychiatrists around my tri-state area are forever grateful. Lol.
