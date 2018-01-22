Rep. Ron DeSantis: “I don’t believe the FBI”…

Representative Ron DeSantis (R-FL), House Judiciary Committee (Team Goodlatte) member, appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss “missing” FBI texts:
.
Note: Keep pounding the drums (it’s fun), but remember, there’s no rush to a Special Counsel because we want the “small group” to testify (to Nunes) first. Nunes, Goodlatte, Grassley and Horowitz are burying those who are due to be questioned with complex considerations of self-preservation prior to their appearances.
Get them locked-in to a specific point, and keep them off balance. Allow them to think their communication may or may not be discovered, prior to -and during- testimony. Then unleash the investigative power of the SC armed with all the previous IG evidence. It’s solid strategery.
This questions may have been asked already, but …
What happens if/when these people plead the Fifth? Is that an option for them when Congress or anyone else is asking them questions? Or am I misunderstanding the type of interviews/questioning that will take place?
I only ask because I recall that rotten “human” Lois Lerner pulling the same shitake.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Typically federal employees can be fired for failing to asnwer questions in an internal investigation of wrong doing. FBI agents and DOJ lawyers are not unionized although low level DOJ clerical staff are in the AFGE.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is why these people have not been fired.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They get to retire on our dime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lois Lerner knew she wouldn’t suffer for her insubordination and would be able to keep her pension & bennies…
LikeLiked by 3 people
They can be compelled to testify, like anyone else. The 5th Amendment means that such compelled testimony can’t be used against the person testifying, but such testimony can be used against someone else.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought Wray was put in there to clean up the FBI. I guess this is what we get when Trump lets the swamp creatures tell him who to put in place. Just like with Mueller, the swamp creatures picked him too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wray is beginning to look like Chris Christie’s revenge. He was a Bush Dep AG and ran the Enron investigation which was very poorly litigated according to the author of the book License to Lie. Wray’s prosecutors in the Enron pulled many dirty legal tricks led by notorious Andrew Weissman. The Courts threw out quite a few convictions in that case.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I didn’t know he was in charge of Enron. Something about the smirk he always has on his face make me not trust him. Knowing he ran that investigation tells me he is a swamp thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Keep the drums rolling.”
Am doing.
Plastering lib sites with the TRUTH.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kübler-Ross Stages of Grief Model
1. Denial
2. Anger
3. Bargaining
4. Depression
5. Acceptance
I posit that, while still fully engaged in stage 1, the MSM, the Black Hats, and the Regressives are slowly beginning to feel the nagging cognitive dissonance associated with stage 2.
LikeLiked by 5 people
These people are dysfunctional…they will stay locked in stages 1 and 2.
They will stay in a permanent stage of angry denial, doing their best to Gaslight us for so long as they live.
They will write books full of disinformation.
They will join up with Hollywood and do fake documentaries.
Brenner, Clapper and Morrell, are already teaming up with Rob Reiner, an avowed communist…to work on ‘something’.
These people will never admit the truth.
They have embraced evil for so long they will continue to proclaim that it is ‘good’, and that everything that is good, is evil.
LikeLike
I tell you I have had a lot more than just a bad feeling all through Obama period. I knew he was doing evil and marching to a marxist agenda to take down this country expressly to change it into the dreams of his fathers….Like Frank Marshall Davis. He is a devoted islamocommunist… People have told me I’m crazy and I tried not to be nervous. Now here we are …I was right it is all true and my intuition was correct……..Very scary now and the depth and degree is more than I thought………Now is the time for us to charge and over run this enemy. This is our time in history to make changes before full destruction and persecution of those who feel patriotic and love the country….
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was right there with you from day 1 freddy. Even my wife thought I was losing it when I told her “this guy is evil and wants to destroy this country.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Page and Strzok Referenced ‘Secret Society’ that Met Day After Election
https://pjmedia.com/trending/page-strzok-referenced-fbi-secret-society-met-day-election/
Secret Society? This is getting weird.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are truly the gift 🎁 that keeps on giving. Even if they want to Arkanside the two of them, their text messages will live on. 50K texts messages will be their gift to the Executioner as the others face the firing squad. I truly believe when those missing text messages are found, you will see texts that call for the assassination of our President and/or members of his family. Nothing was off limits in their world. They were the saviors of our country in their minds. By all means necessary if that is what it would take.
Tonight is going to be especially hard on them and all the other treasonous POSs. The mere fact that more and more is coming out and there is nothing any of them can do to stop it is killing them. I truly believe they are being eaten from within their own bodies. Whether out of fear of what is to come or the fact that they are so narcissistic that they can’t cope with losing. They are unable to eat or keep food down. The pills and alcohol are no longer allowing their minds to turn-off. They are being deprived of sleep because of the thoughts that continue to race in their minds.
The question is how long before they give in to that gun sitting on their nightstand. At some point wanting to escape their hell on Earth will allow the gun to win. The gun knows it and they know it. It is just a matter of time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama Gate
#ObamaGate https://twitter.com/hashtag/obamagate
#ReleaseTheMemo
#ReleaseTheDocuments
#ObamaGate
LikeLike
The next thing we find out will be that Rosenstein gave immunity to all of the persons involved in the anti-Trump conspiracy and that the DOJ feels that no case could be made by any prosecutor.
LikeLike