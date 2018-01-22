Rep. Ron DeSantis: “I don’t believe the FBI”…

Representative Ron DeSantis (R-FL), House Judiciary Committee (Team Goodlatte) member, appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss “missing” FBI texts:

Note: Keep pounding the drums (it’s fun), but remember, there’s no rush to a Special Counsel because we want the “small group” to testify (to Nunes) first. Nunes, Goodlatte, Grassley and Horowitz are burying those who are due to be questioned with complex considerations of self-preservation prior to their appearances.

Get them locked-in to a specific point, and keep them off balance. Allow them to think their communication may or may not be discovered, prior to -and during- testimony. Then unleash the investigative power of the SC armed with all the previous IG evidence. It’s solid strategery.

