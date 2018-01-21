Senator Ron Johnson 5-Page Letter To FBI Director Christopher Wray (full pdf)…

It’s important to remember current FBI Director Christopher Wray is not the opposition in this effort. Many of the congressional presentations to Director Wray are framed around opposition to the organization, the remaining high-level administrative bureaucrats, and how the FBI has a corrupt base of officials remaining; not Wray’s current leadership.
Full pdf of letter from Senator Johnson to FBI Director Christopher Wray below:
The texts mentioned in this letter are pretty darn damning, so imagine how ugly and incriminating those magically erased texts must have been…
With all this info finally being expose to the public, the rats are all looking for a place to hide…WE NEED TO KEEP A CLOSE EYE ON THESE YAHOOS, THIS IS WHEN THEY MAY HAVE A PLAN FOR OPEN ARMED REVOLT…. THINK ABOUT IT…..
This is good. They are falling to a technical excuse. THAT is where to apply pressure.
What do you mean by that?
A technical excuse – “I lost my homework……..”
See below. I think this is like where we nailed Comey and Cankles on emails. DO IT AGAIN.
Allow me to elaborate. This is how the Clintons have operated before. They hold onto known technical “problems” in the same fashion that the three-letters collect zero-days. The Clintons used problems with Lotus Notes to evade requests for records before – you can be sure there are shenanigans behind this loss. We need to learn more.
JUST LIKE KATICA. This is STONETEAR 2.0
Start getting names. WHO are all the tech people at the FBI and elsewhere. The Comey faves will be the ones who flipped the switches. The ones AROUND them will know which ones are dirty and in what ways.
This is BS. Not buying it for a second. Time to make Comey-compromised tech boys and girls SWEAT. Watch. All the ones with hands on to this thing who could have pulled it off or been the conduits from the known bads will be red flags when polygraphed, and the people around them who finger them will be green.
This one will be a lot like the Hillary email obstruction. Makes me wonder – did the FBI actually HELP Hillary obstruct justice? Or did the instructions just go through Lisa Page?
Whitewater documents, Holder’s notification of Fast and Furious, Lois Lerner’s emails, documentation of Benghazi response, Bin Laden’s body, Strzok’s texts….all in the same bin.
Fake Government. It’s what’s behind Fake News.
And the truth is buried at sea.
#FakeLivesMatter
LOL!!!
FOR FAKE’S SAKE !!!! They use the same playbook over and over… lie, destroy documents, claim shock, lie, destroy evidence, express shock. lie, take the 5th express shock. It is Groundhog Day with these people.
More like BrownFog day, with all the BS they’re spewing…
Yup. They SHO IS gettin’ predickable! 😉
Oh, and Hillary’s emails and blackberrys.
For anyone who wasn’t following things earlier, Katrica discovered that one of Hillary’s tech guys Paul Combetta used the online name Stonetear & was asking for help to cover up a “Very VIP” persons email. If you read this scribd doc Sundance just posted on page 2 it talks about the email & on page 3 it says Bill (Priestap) changed President to another senior official when talking about the email.
Hillary & Obama emailed each other on the nonsecure server & didn’t want to get caught so the tech guy was trying to remove an email addy which I believe was Obama’s. This is the same email that the FBI is changing names in this scribd document. Now we know the FBI is covering it up but where did Combetta’s orders come from … Hillary? Obama? FBI?
Exactly. Having another obstruction of justice event fully INSIDE the FBI now raises disturbing questions beyond just the seriousness of OOJ inside FBI – it means that a corrupt FBI may not have just said “let Hillary be Hillary” when SHE committed OOJ – the FBI itself may have aided and abetted.
I think you’re right about protecting Obama, but I’m also thinking that email address was his SECRET one. Which could have even been ON HILLARY’S SERVER. Gotta leave that possibility open. The Shadow Government may have been coordinated from a Clinton server (not necessarily the one we’re thinking of, too).
It’s getting very interesting.
I agree we don’t know which addy & it does seem like I saw his Secret addy being the one, (maybe I saw that in some of Katrica’s posts), but this confirms that it was Pres. Obama on Hillary’s server because they changed the word “President” to “another senior government official”
Read page 2 & see text on page 3.
How long will it be before we find out about BHO’S SCRET SERVER????
LikeLiked by 1 person
SECRET
Amen. AMEN!!!
Thats exactly what I thought reading this.
Wolfmoon what struck me was that Ron Johnson pratically laid a full case of evidence against Bill P, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Lynch, Rybicki and Comey right there in his letter for obstruction and other high crimes!!! Holy Sh!t he pretty much nails them with his summary.
Maybe that was the whole idea. Excellent Strategy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
YES. Great point. Complain about horrible, terrible, unprovable F, while proven A through E – horrible and terrible in their own right, are echoed YET AGAIN. Why, it’s positively covfefe! 😉
Wow. DOJ IG Horowitz’s report is going to be a…
more texts here
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/01/21/ex-mueller-aides-texts-revealed-read-them-here.html
What about the physical phones themselves? Where are they?
Do not forget that as far as we know so far, Admiral Rogers is the only good guy in this saga. So, do not count on records at NSA, as Obama could declassify and authorize removal or destruction at will.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No Obama could not… unless you are meaning to state that he could have while in office
LikeLiked by 1 person
We do have to be aware of embeds. Not fearful, but aware. They left a LOT of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True but where is the “Fed Code” that states Obama had declass authority for the entire year AFTER he left office!?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t. I think at this point they’re operating in clearly illegal territory.
LikeLike
So did I miss the Tree memo about thedoc00?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you did, so did I! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t he able to move some of these documents for his Presidential (sar) Library? Seems like I remember something about this but could be off base.
What about the people he still had in place after he left?
Right next to Hillary’s.
Did either of them ever get any work accomplished? Did they not have specific work timelines? Where in the H*!! We’re their supervisors?
The FBI-DOJ was their playground, a playground where there was no adult supervision.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the phone graveyard….
Obama had all the way to 19 January 2018 to declassify materials and his staff of appointees to cleanse incriminating evidence that pointing fingers at the principle of his administration. Its going to be “too bad” for those who were middle to low level actors. I can imagine the searches involved key words: Clinton, Hillary, Barrack, Obama, Clapper, pseudo names, etc. I suspect that is why we will see data bases with major gaps because of the manner and haste the cleaning was done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Evelyn farkus telling her colleagues to gather up all the top secret info. you can find.
Sundance, if I ever have the privilege of meeting you in person you will not be able to buy your own food/drinks as long as I am present, so don’t even try. Jus’ sayin’
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just give him a new chain saw and Sundance will be happy! Goes to show that work and thinking go hand in hand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lou Dobbs needs to read this because he is asking for Wray to be fired!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lou Dobbs is Ok as I have been following his now on FBN for about 2+ years but he is too much of zealot to slow down his criticism or think before he acts or speaks. He is essentially the token flaming rightwing representative on FBN. He may read it but will not let it slow or cool his criticism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love Lou, but sometimes, he jumps on just-released “news” without doing some investigating or letting it sit for a day or two. Then, a day or two later, he is back to normal because what he barked about was debunked.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s a good strategy – don’t go cozy on Wray – light a fire under his butt, and then Wray grabs it and turns it into a torch to go after the bads.
By criticizing the entire FBI and Wray (gently, firmly, and respectfully), we EMPOWER Wray to clean it the XXXX up.
We’re just handing off the kick-azz to Wray. Then stand back as he polygraphs the holy xxxx out of everybody even close to the problem.
We have obstruction of justice in the FBI. We need to throw as much gas on it as we can, because I guarantee this will burn down Mueller.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hell yeah! 😎
I agree Fle— it just causes confusion and because Lou said it watch for #firewray
LikeLiked by 1 person
He made it all better by sharing one of SD’s articles from CTH.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let me be clear. I have worked in Intelligence for over 20 years and I know there is no way in hell you just lose texts. There are backups to the backups and I promise you those texts are there. We also have software like SR6 that can pull what were thought to have been deleted emails etc even if you have deleted them more then 5 times we can get them. The FBI is stonewalling and it will not end well for them. Have faith people you are witnessing history the dying breath of the deep state enablers. President Trump is 6 steps ahead of all of them and the good guys are winning.
LikeLiked by 21 people
TY for conformation that what I thought to be true is true…….
Their efforts to destroy will be in vain……….
LikeLiked by 6 people
I too have a close association with classified materials and federal codes. As I commented above, to date the only good guy we know of is Admiral Rogers. With Obama’s authority to declassify at will, there is allot of cleansing that could occur even at NSA. Plus there are still Obama and Democrat Praetorians in all the agencies who cannot be summarily removed, so the cleansing is still occurring even as Sundance and the good guys write or close in on the truth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I need you to share a link to your claim that Obama had “declassification authority until 01/18/2018….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do not buy this line there is nothing we can do to remove the old guard immediately. In law enforcement when you have a crime scene, every one and everything is locked down as evidence. You mean to tell me these info releases are not sufficient evidence of crime? And it is not a crime scene?
Pure BS and a clear stall and coverup. You have strock with nothing to do all day but run interference, he still works there, and same with his bitch.
This is total coverup.
How was it comey got a special counsel seated after he leaked classified materials, put our President under investigation which has wasted MILLIONS and resulted in confirmation of illegal government activity within the SC office, and those on the right side of this are hamstrung to get a lousy memo released.
BULLSHIT~
And then you have sessions recused and left rosenstein to run the ship and it turns out HE TOO is dirty as all get out. This is the man sessions appointed!
Pull your heads out of your rear ends folks, this is all going to go away unless our side gets serious.
And please do not give me timing as an excuse. The crapolla has to hit the fan long time ago or we will loose even more evidence based on the “embeds” assertions you made for the email losses.
The longer this takes to come out the more likely it goes away, no ifs, and’s or but’s.
This has to be a priority! MAKE IT A PRIORITY!!
If there is 1.2 million docs from the IG, start reading now! See if these “lost” emails are in there. And start charging crimes, start with little ones if you have, to but make a move NOW!!
These revelations and the right sides seeming inability to strike back with the full force of the law is pathetic.
OK then in your opinion what is Sessions doing…Playing chess or Barney Fife checkers. That much experience your the best to ask……….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shhhh…. Sessions is taking a nap. It’s been a long day. Don’t wake him up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stares hard at Star…..ah hem.
It’s too much fun to play along with Sleepy Dog Sessions Trolling of the libs. You gotta join in.
“SLEEPEH DAWG! Yayus he IS!”
You can just FEEL their fear going up in the silence. It’s not even fair on Twitter. He scares the H377 out of them by doing absolutely nothing.
These guys are MASTERS. They make each other better. It’s glorious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I'll take your lead on this ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Wolf always for your great insight…. even I, the most optimistic of optimists was a bit down today….
LikeLiked by 1 person
My like button doesn't work, so I'll just say that was damn funny. Get a room! Also, love the name star.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Sessions DOJ has filed over 9,000 sealed indictments since Oct. 2017, which is approx. 9X the normal, annual caseload.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/justice-department-may-have-something-big-in-the-works-over-9000-sealed-indictments_2401511.html
Trust me, the man ain’t napping.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup. But Br’er Hound does a DANG good impression of a sleeping watchdog! 😉
“Whah, come on into the yahd, Mistah Obahmah. Make yo’se’f at HOME!”
LikeLike
I think you are right. So why is Wray willing to look like a total fool making these claims about “lost” texts ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wray is probably just reporting what gets told to him. He’s not The tech guy, remember? Doesn’t mean he’s going to accept that answer, he’s just passing it along. Might as well get the good guys pissed off before you investigate
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Wray had to keep himself from doing an end-zone dance when he got this report!
LikeLike
Yet the Obama’s FBI has had since the election to delete, delete, delete.
LikeLiked by 1 person
dman said: “There are backups to the backups and I promise you those texts are there.”
Thx, that’s encouraging. The question then becomes:
When does the President or AG Sessions command Wray to constitute a trustable computer forensics team with armed guard to secure and investigate FBI servers?
This issue of unpreserved phone texts has nothing to do with any election issue that caused Sessions to recuse. It’s entirely got to do with the day-to-day internal workings and official-record preservation of the FBI.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You ppl are dreaming. You can bet the house there are back doors into all of the systems were this data is stored. Killary had a fire at her home in the cia quarters, some servers were burned up…hmmmm
What do you imagine was downloaded onto them?
Dispite all the assertions to the contrary, it aint just the management of our government that is dirty. Our government has stage 4 cancer!
LikeLike
Thanks for that breath of fresh hope, dman. It's sorely needed right now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a bit of a techie myself and I agree 110% with you dman. It’s hard and extremely time consuming to get rid of anything on any type of gadget.
Hence…the hammering of hard drives!
Stay patient patriotic friends and support and believe in Our President!
MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you. Patience is necessary when such ugliness is being exposed.
So basically, all of the texts that mentioned Jim Comey and Bob Mueller by name are missing.
Convenient.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No–they have them– now they have to produce them. ; )
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think it means we (John Q. Public) may see some meat and potatoes. Soon.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There’s a tune for that 😀
They were covering for Obama knowing Clinton used an illegal server also since he got e-mails from her.
LikeLiked by 4 people
#ofcourseobamaknew
LikeLiked by 4 people
The FBI may have “lost” them..but as with all things internet…they are out there..any one ask the NSA yet? So obvious.
LikeLike
NSA has everything. This is just more of the FBI blackhats using delay tactics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This letter appears to have been prepared ahead of this revelation. What does this suggest? Mousetrap
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of our Treepers, Deqwik2, just posted the following on one of my post’s:
This is important. There is a scribd letter from Ron Johnson to Homeland Security about the Page – Strzok emails.
Sundance talks about Bill & on page 3 Strzok & Page talk about how Bill changed Comey’s speech from “President” to “another senior government official”.
People are skipping over this tidbit when reporting on the new emails.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/fbi-lawyer-warned-holy-sha-clinton-trump-race-unbelievable/article/2646625
She is absolutely right! This ties BHO into the fact he knew he was communicating with HRC on her private server. This takes away his excuse of not communicating with HRC on an unprotected server. This people are some of the dumbest bastards I have ever seen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can you write that in english please. I’ve read it five times and have no idea what you are trying to say.
You appear to have fallen into the common trap of writing to yourself. You know what you mean, but it is not clear to a reader.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My fault because I was just sending Flepore a message to read the article.
People are talking about the new Page – Strzok emails, this letter & the new CBS article but no one was picking up on the fact that it is talking about Obama & Hillary emailing each other on the non secure server while abroad in adversary territory.
“One of the messages references a change in language to Comey’s statement closing out the email case involving Clinton, Mr. Trump’s Democratic opponent in the 2016 presidential election. While an earlier draft of the statement said Clinton and President Barack Obama had an email exchange while Clinton was “on the territory” of a hostile adversary, the reference to Obama was at first changed to “senior government official” and then omitted entirely in the final version.”
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/more-texts-turned-over-from-fbi-agent-taken-off-mueller-team/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=47201667
***When Katrica found Stonetear asking for help to cover up a “Very VIP” persons email addy, I believe he was trying to hide Obama’s email so it wouldn’t be seen on Hillary’s server & between this letter & the new CBS article it pretty much backs that thought up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What he is saying is that Ron Johnson’s letter refers to a draft version of Comey’s speech on Clinton email Investigation wrap up; the draft states HRC communicated with the President on her private server “in the territory of sophisticated adversaries”- the word President was subsequently changed to “senior government official” (per texts between Strzok and Page) and subsequent to that, the entire sentence did not make it to the final speech that Comey delivered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and if she was emailing the president (using personnel email and an insecure server over a commercial provider from an insecure location) then the presidents email was hacked as well
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly.
Arrogant. They never thought she could lose.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly!
What if Obama was on the server too? Why can’t HIS private email be THERE, and not Google (although I think Google could have helped, easily). When they deleted his private email address using Stonetear, it could have been an address from Hillary’s server.
I’ve always wondered where the “shadow government” did their shadow communication. Maybe Obama and Jarrett were on the server as well, and the sub-scandal of 33,000 emails is just a dodge.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Only speculating, but I think that’d be unlikely.
There was no love lost between Barky and the Clintons. I don’t think it likely that Barky would want his and his team’s communications routed thru and residing on a Hillary Clinton server.
LikeLiked by 1 person
… as an example, recall the “He’d be serving us coffee” remark?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree – he would not trust her. However, I would not put it past him to have had a SECOND secret account on her server that he basically never used. Why? DECEPTION. These people are constantly deceiving each other. Make her think he doesn’t use a secret account, because he never uses it. And if it’s discovered? CLEAN.
LikeLike
Wolfmoon1776 at this point nothing would surprise me with any of them. They all thought they were above the law. When you think like that you will do the most illegal things without any thought of consequences.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is what I have been saying those email went somewhere…I read in the last few days they have Hillary’s 30,000 emails — we shall see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do we know for sure that they got Obama’s email off of the server? Stonetear was trying to strip it out but did he get it all ?
“I may be facing a very interesting situation where I need to strip out a VIP’s (VERY VIP) email address from a bunch of archived email that I have both in a live Exchange mailbox, as well as a PST file. Basically, they don’t want the VIP’s email address exposed to anyone. … Does anyone have experience with something like this, and/or suggestions on how this might be accomplished?”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-intersect/wp/2016/09/20/hillary-clintons-it-guy-asked-reddit-for-help-altering-emails-a-twitter-sleuth-claims/?utm_term=.e90bf961b3f4
My recollection was the emails between Hillary and Big O were never released due to executive privilege. I have never seen them .Have I missed something????
Wikileaks has email of Huma asking if she can make a copy of an email as she didn’t know that was Obama..
Proving that Obama was communicating on Hillary’s secret illegal server
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. And makes me think she was interested for “other” reasons, too!
LikeLike
Flep wasn’t that also confirmed in the Wikileaks drop? I believe it was Cheryl Mills who said we have to clean this, or something like that, referring to an email exchange between Hilary and Obama.
I don’t know, Sundance. There’s the small team Deep State that tried to save HRC, then undermine Trump, but there’s bound to be a much bigger Deep State team, who were not necessarily involved with or even aware of Strzok et al, but who will defend to the death the power available to the intelligence community to manipulate the levers of power. The passage of the NSA FISA law renewal and the President’s signature – in the midst of this abuse-of-power crisis – attests to its power and its application to full self-protection mode. Only your random Rand Paul would speak against it.
To me, that means that the rest of the Deep State is mobilized to limit the harm to their power as this whole Russia dossier mess plays out. Perhaps they are carefully isolating the sacrificial lambs – those who were burned in the IG investigation and who show up on your face charts – while just as carefully ensuring that nothing else comes out that isn’t necessary to make for a satisfactory sacrificial rite. The elaborate process you identify seems just as likely to provide time and space for such management, as to get at justice.
LikeLike
Tom Donohue and the CoC for a start.
Probably a string of characters leading to and including George Soros.
You know I was thinking….every single stinking time there is news about “Lost Records” or ” Destroyed Records” is always attached to a Clinton or someone close to them.
Whitewater, Travel-gate, Sandy Burger stealing records, Vince Foster brief case, Hillary’s email, direct associates smashed phones and the list goes on and and on. What Administration can you last think of that had so many records ” disappear” ?
It is important to read what Sundance started off with ” It’s important to remember current FBI Director Christopher Wray is not the opposition in this effort.” As much as I have read here, I had to ask if Wray was a white hate- because of the way things are worded- it gets very confusing.
As I said the other day– these people being exposed, are scared to death.
Can you even begin to imagine the fear these people involved must be feeling ? The anticipation of what is coming must be terrifying- as it should be. Total exposure, nowhere to hide, no one to blame but themselves. I keep thinking ” How the mighty have fallen”.
Steve King’s comment “I no longer hold out hope there is an innocent explanation for the information the public has seen.” is chilling…. there is no ambiguity to this statement. It shatters any illusion like a rock through a window.
There was no mistake, no one was hoodwinked, this was paid for organized, targeted, specific and criminal. These people sought to overturn a democratic election. They tried to subvert the WILL of the PEOPLE. The PEOPLE they work for and on behalf of. The PEOPLE that ignored their nonsense, and rolled the dice for Trump as a last and final act of hope.
Trillions are at stake–but they literally sold their soul cheaply.
They conspired to try and remove President Trump. The words THE RULE of LAW/ LAW AND ORDER must be ricocheting inside their terrified brains. They know this time is different. There are no powerful people to protect them. The PEOPLE won’t protect them. The PEOPLE want them brought to Justice, in whatever form that takes.
They tried to play God and drew the short stick.
I was talking to my sister and said ” is it wrong for me to take any kind of pleasure in their downfall” ? My sister looked me straight in the eyes and said ” no baby girl it isn’t—because….In Psalms 37-13 it says…”The wicked plot against the godly; they snarl at them in defiance. But the Lord just laughs, for he sees their day of judgment coming.”
She said if GOD can laugh- We can laugh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
UGH !!!! WHITE HAT NOT WHITE HATE ***
My goal is to have one post without errors….. ; )
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
No bidding. lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
Said before but worth repeating…
How many times have we been told something was “lost”, “erased”, “cleansed”, etc., only for someone to announce it’s been “found”, “recovered”, etc.?
Stop believing this bullcaca, people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Conveniently, that time period should have most of the sedition, conspiracy and treason.
LikeLike
I agree 100%. I also don’t trust Wray…just a gut feeling and his testimony at his confirmation hearing. He did not seem to be on the Trump train.
LikeLike
I’m a bot your a bot wouldn’t you want to be a bot too.
Completely disagree Wray is a good guy. Unfortunately he was maybe the only guy congress would sign off on. He would not be stonewalling if he was, and a lot of folks would have been fired. Maybe Rogers is a good guy, if he were a complete constitutional patriot, it seems with the position he was in, there had to be a lot more information about the corrupt oboma administration he could have gone public about. Anybody that was around during the oboma years and kept their mouth shut, I have a hard time trusting. It’s obvious that Nunes, Jordan , and a couple others are on our side , but I’m very sceptical of most of the others. Sessions seams to think it’s more important to protect the “integrity “ of the institutions than root out corruption. I knew it was a mistake for trump to appoint him. He’s a good guy but he’s not a fighter.
LikeLike
As Sundance said at the beginning of the article…..
“It’s important to remember current FBI Director Christopher Wray is not the opposition in this effort.”
After reading this 5-Page “Letter” – THOSE in the Letter MUST be indicted, tried and EXECUTED as any form of punishment! This type of behavior in a civil society is death penalty civilized punishment!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree… any fair minded person can see that all of these people outlined were in a conspiracy to STOP Trump from becoming President or impeach him with fake documents and innuendo.
Dirtier and dirtier and dirtier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DELECTION TRAIL IS EVERYWHERE
There is an identifiable paper/digital trail of who has the power to delete the text messages and who actually deleted the text messages. This is easily done and they will be prosecuted for obstruction of Justice along with other crimes. It is impossible for the NSA not to have these text messages.
These Criminals have to be really stupid to delete anything; there is a paper trail mountain of evidence everywhere, enough to Convict the Largest Criminal Organization in U.S. history 100 times over; even if they destroy 50% of the Mountain of Evidence. The Criminals were EXTREMELY sloppy; as a result of Hillary being President, was 100% guaranteed.
There are many Mountains of Paper and Digital trails Everywhere.
It will be easy to find the times and dates of the so called deletions. I have a feeling this occurred in the last few weeks.
Since this involves Treason, Sedition, Subversion, Espionage, Racketeering, Perjury, etc…and the Constitution and the United States is in process of being destroyed; shouldn’t it be time to have the Military take over the FBI and DOJ….even some 3rd world countries have the common sense to have the Military take over temporarily until Justice is Served.
These excuses are about like a school kid saying his dog ate his homework
