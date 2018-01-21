Senator Ron Johnson 5-Page Letter To FBI Director Christopher Wray (full pdf)…

Posted on January 21, 2018

It’s important to remember current FBI Director Christopher Wray is not the opposition in this effort.  Many of the congressional presentations to Director Wray are framed around opposition to the organization, the remaining high-level administrative bureaucrats, and how the FBI has a corrupt base of officials remaining; not Wray’s current leadership.

Full pdf of letter from Senator Johnson to FBI Director Christopher Wray below:

  1. fernpel says:
    January 21, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    The texts mentioned in this letter are pretty darn damning, so imagine how ugly and incriminating those magically erased texts must have been…

    • Bob says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      With all this info finally being expose to the public, the rats are all looking for a place to hide…WE NEED TO KEEP A CLOSE EYE ON THESE YAHOOS, THIS IS WHEN THEY MAY HAVE A PLAN FOR OPEN ARMED REVOLT…. THINK ABOUT IT…..

  2. wolfmoon1776 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    This is good. They are falling to a technical excuse. THAT is where to apply pressure.

    • MAGADJT says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:03 pm

      What do you mean by that?

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:14 pm

      Allow me to elaborate. This is how the Clintons have operated before. They hold onto known technical “problems” in the same fashion that the three-letters collect zero-days. The Clintons used problems with Lotus Notes to evade requests for records before – you can be sure there are shenanigans behind this loss. We need to learn more.

      JUST LIKE KATICA. This is STONETEAR 2.0

      Start getting names. WHO are all the tech people at the FBI and elsewhere. The Comey faves will be the ones who flipped the switches. The ones AROUND them will know which ones are dirty and in what ways.

      This is BS. Not buying it for a second. Time to make Comey-compromised tech boys and girls SWEAT. Watch. All the ones with hands on to this thing who could have pulled it off or been the conduits from the known bads will be red flags when polygraphed, and the people around them who finger them will be green.

      This one will be a lot like the Hillary email obstruction. Makes me wonder – did the FBI actually HELP Hillary obstruct justice? Or did the instructions just go through Lisa Page?

      • WonkoTheSane says:
        January 21, 2018 at 8:22 pm

        Whitewater documents, Holder’s notification of Fast and Furious, Lois Lerner’s emails, documentation of Benghazi response, Bin Laden’s body, Strzok’s texts….all in the same bin.

      • WonkoTheSane says:
        January 21, 2018 at 8:24 pm

        Oh, and Hillary’s emails and blackberrys.

      • deqwik2 says:
        January 21, 2018 at 8:35 pm

        For anyone who wasn’t following things earlier, Katrica discovered that one of Hillary’s tech guys Paul Combetta used the online name Stonetear & was asking for help to cover up a “Very VIP” persons email. If you read this scribd doc Sundance just posted on page 2 it talks about the email & on page 3 it says Bill (Priestap) changed President to another senior official when talking about the email.

        Hillary & Obama emailed each other on the nonsecure server & didn’t want to get caught so the tech guy was trying to remove an email addy which I believe was Obama’s. This is the same email that the FBI is changing names in this scribd document. Now we know the FBI is covering it up but where did Combetta’s orders come from … Hillary? Obama? FBI?

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          January 21, 2018 at 8:49 pm

          Exactly. Having another obstruction of justice event fully INSIDE the FBI now raises disturbing questions beyond just the seriousness of OOJ inside FBI – it means that a corrupt FBI may not have just said “let Hillary be Hillary” when SHE committed OOJ – the FBI itself may have aided and abetted.

          I think you’re right about protecting Obama, but I’m also thinking that email address was his SECRET one. Which could have even been ON HILLARY’S SERVER. Gotta leave that possibility open. The Shadow Government may have been coordinated from a Clinton server (not necessarily the one we’re thinking of, too).

          It’s getting very interesting.

        • blind no longer says:
          January 21, 2018 at 9:10 pm

          Thats exactly what I thought reading this.

      • blind no longer says:
        January 21, 2018 at 9:02 pm

        Wolfmoon what struck me was that Ron Johnson pratically laid a full case of evidence against Bill P, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Lynch, Rybicki and Comey right there in his letter for obstruction and other high crimes!!! Holy Sh!t he pretty much nails them with his summary.
        Maybe that was the whole idea. Excellent Strategy!

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          January 21, 2018 at 9:30 pm

          YES. Great point. Complain about horrible, terrible, unprovable F, while proven A through E – horrible and terrible in their own right, are echoed YET AGAIN. Why, it’s positively covfefe! 😉

  3. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Wow. DOJ IG Horowitz’s report is going to be a…

  5. geometrytales says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    What about the physical phones themselves? Where are they?

  6. thedoc00 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Obama had all the way to 19 January 2018 to declassify materials and his staff of appointees to cleanse incriminating evidence that pointing fingers at the principle of his administration. Its going to be “too bad” for those who were middle to low level actors. I can imagine the searches involved key words: Clinton, Hillary, Barrack, Obama, Clapper, pseudo names, etc. I suspect that is why we will see data bases with major gaps because of the manner and haste the cleaning was done.

  7. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Sundance, if I ever have the privilege of meeting you in person you will not be able to buy your own food/drinks as long as I am present, so don’t even try. Jus’ sayin’

  8. fleporeblog says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Lou Dobbs needs to read this because he is asking for Wray to be fired!

  9. dman1971 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Let me be clear. I have worked in Intelligence for over 20 years and I know there is no way in hell you just lose texts. There are backups to the backups and I promise you those texts are there. We also have software like SR6 that can pull what were thought to have been deleted emails etc even if you have deleted them more then 5 times we can get them. The FBI is stonewalling and it will not end well for them. Have faith people you are witnessing history the dying breath of the deep state enablers. President Trump is 6 steps ahead of all of them and the good guys are winning.

    • MM says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:08 pm

      TY for conformation that what I thought to be true is true…….
      Their efforts to destroy will be in vain……….

    • thedoc00 says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:11 pm

      I too have a close association with classified materials and federal codes. As I commented above, to date the only good guy we know of is Admiral Rogers. With Obama’s authority to declassify at will, there is allot of cleansing that could occur even at NSA. Plus there are still Obama and Democrat Praetorians in all the agencies who cannot be summarily removed, so the cleansing is still occurring even as Sundance and the good guys write or close in on the truth.

      • Ziiggii says:
        January 21, 2018 at 8:17 pm

        I need you to share a link to your claim that Obama had “declassification authority until 01/18/2018….

      • Paul Revere says:
        January 21, 2018 at 8:51 pm

        I do not buy this line there is nothing we can do to remove the old guard immediately. In law enforcement when you have a crime scene, every one and everything is locked down as evidence. You mean to tell me these info releases are not sufficient evidence of crime? And it is not a crime scene?
        Pure BS and a clear stall and coverup. You have strock with nothing to do all day but run interference, he still works there, and same with his bitch.
        This is total coverup.
        How was it comey got a special counsel seated after he leaked classified materials, put our President under investigation which has wasted MILLIONS and resulted in confirmation of illegal government activity within the SC office, and those on the right side of this are hamstrung to get a lousy memo released.
        BULLSHIT~
        And then you have sessions recused and left rosenstein to run the ship and it turns out HE TOO is dirty as all get out. This is the man sessions appointed!
        Pull your heads out of your rear ends folks, this is all going to go away unless our side gets serious.
        And please do not give me timing as an excuse. The crapolla has to hit the fan long time ago or we will loose even more evidence based on the “embeds” assertions you made for the email losses.
        The longer this takes to come out the more likely it goes away, no ifs, and’s or but’s.
        This has to be a priority! MAKE IT A PRIORITY!!
        If there is 1.2 million docs from the IG, start reading now! See if these “lost” emails are in there. And start charging crimes, start with little ones if you have, to but make a move NOW!!
        These revelations and the right sides seeming inability to strike back with the full force of the law is pathetic.

    • freddy says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:12 pm

      OK then in your opinion what is Sessions doing…Playing chess or Barney Fife checkers. That much experience your the best to ask……….

    • Angel Martin says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      I think you are right. So why is Wray willing to look like a total fool making these claims about “lost” texts ?

    • All American Snowflake says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:17 pm

      Yet the Obama’s FBI has had since the election to delete, delete, delete.

    • nimrodman says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      dman said: “There are backups to the backups and I promise you those texts are there.”

      Thx, that’s encouraging. The question then becomes:
      When does the President or AG Sessions command Wray to constitute a trustable computer forensics team with armed guard to secure and investigate FBI servers?

      This issue of unpreserved phone texts has nothing to do with any election issue that caused Sessions to recuse. It’s entirely got to do with the day-to-day internal workings and official-record preservation of the FBI.

      • Paul Revere says:
        January 21, 2018 at 9:03 pm

        You ppl are dreaming. You can bet the house there are back doors into all of the systems were this data is stored. Killary had a fire at her home in the cia quarters, some servers were burned up…hmmmm
        What do you imagine was downloaded onto them?
        Dispite all the assertions to the contrary, it aint just the management of our government that is dirty. Our government has stage 4 cancer!

    • Tegan says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      Thanks for that breath of fresh hope, dman. It’s sorely needed right now!

    • Rock Knutne says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      I’m a bit of a techie myself and I agree 110% with you dman. It’s hard and extremely time consuming to get rid of anything on any type of gadget.

      Hence…the hammering of hard drives!

      Stay patient patriotic friends and support and believe in Our President!

      MAGA

    • bessie2003 says:
      January 21, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      Thank you. Patience is necessary when such ugliness is being exposed.

  10. bkeyser (@b_keyser) says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    So basically, all of the texts that mentioned Jim Comey and Bob Mueller by name are missing.

    Convenient.

  11. Rex says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    I think it means we (John Q. Public) may see some meat and potatoes. Soon.

  12. lawton says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    They were covering for Obama knowing Clinton used an illegal server also since he got e-mails from her.

  13. The240report says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    The FBI may have “lost” them..but as with all things internet…they are out there..any one ask the NSA yet? So obvious.

  14. missilemom says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    This letter appears to have been prepared ahead of this revelation. What does this suggest? Mousetrap

  15. fleporeblog says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    One of our Treepers, Deqwik2, just posted the following on one of my post’s:

    This is important. There is a scribd letter from Ron Johnson to Homeland Security about the Page – Strzok emails.

    Sundance talks about Bill & on page 3 Strzok & Page talk about how Bill changed Comey’s speech from “President” to “another senior government official”.

    People are skipping over this tidbit when reporting on the new emails.

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/fbi-lawyer-warned-holy-sha-clinton-trump-race-unbelievable/article/2646625

    She is absolutely right! This ties BHO into the fact he knew he was communicating with HRC on her private server. This takes away his excuse of not communicating with HRC on an unprotected server. This people are some of the dumbest bastards I have ever seen!

    • sundance says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      Can you write that in english please. I’ve read it five times and have no idea what you are trying to say.

      You appear to have fallen into the common trap of writing to yourself. You know what you mean, but it is not clear to a reader.

      • deqwik2 says:
        January 21, 2018 at 8:55 pm

        My fault because I was just sending Flepore a message to read the article.

        People are talking about the new Page – Strzok emails, this letter & the new CBS article but no one was picking up on the fact that it is talking about Obama & Hillary emailing each other on the non secure server while abroad in adversary territory.

        “One of the messages references a change in language to Comey’s statement closing out the email case involving Clinton, Mr. Trump’s Democratic opponent in the 2016 presidential election. While an earlier draft of the statement said Clinton and President Barack Obama had an email exchange while Clinton was “on the territory” of a hostile adversary, the reference to Obama was at first changed to “senior government official” and then omitted entirely in the final version.”

        https://www.cbsnews.com/news/more-texts-turned-over-from-fbi-agent-taken-off-mueller-team/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=47201667

        ***When Katrica found Stonetear asking for help to cover up a “Very VIP” persons email addy, I believe he was trying to hide Obama’s email so it wouldn’t be seen on Hillary’s server & between this letter & the new CBS article it pretty much backs that thought up.

      • roccoboy1 says:
        January 21, 2018 at 9:04 pm

        What he is saying is that Ron Johnson’s letter refers to a draft version of Comey’s speech on Clinton email Investigation wrap up; the draft states HRC communicated with the President on her private server “in the territory of sophisticated adversaries”- the word President was subsequently changed to “senior government official” (per texts between Strzok and Page) and subsequent to that, the entire sentence did not make it to the final speech that Comey delivered.

    • Sporty says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      Arrogant. They never thought she could lose.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      What if Obama was on the server too? Why can’t HIS private email be THERE, and not Google (although I think Google could have helped, easily). When they deleted his private email address using Stonetear, it could have been an address from Hillary’s server.

      I’ve always wondered where the “shadow government” did their shadow communication. Maybe Obama and Jarrett were on the server as well, and the sub-scandal of 33,000 emails is just a dodge.

    • blind no longer says:
      January 21, 2018 at 9:30 pm

      Flep wasn’t that also confirmed in the Wikileaks drop? I believe it was Cheryl Mills who said we have to clean this, or something like that, referring to an email exchange between Hilary and Obama.

  16. Doppler says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    I don’t know, Sundance. There’s the small team Deep State that tried to save HRC, then undermine Trump, but there’s bound to be a much bigger Deep State team, who were not necessarily involved with or even aware of Strzok et al, but who will defend to the death the power available to the intelligence community to manipulate the levers of power. The passage of the NSA FISA law renewal and the President’s signature – in the midst of this abuse-of-power crisis – attests to its power and its application to full self-protection mode. Only your random Rand Paul would speak against it.

    To me, that means that the rest of the Deep State is mobilized to limit the harm to their power as this whole Russia dossier mess plays out. Perhaps they are carefully isolating the sacrificial lambs – those who were burned in the IG investigation and who show up on your face charts – while just as carefully ensuring that nothing else comes out that isn’t necessary to make for a satisfactory sacrificial rite. The elaborate process you identify seems just as likely to provide time and space for such management, as to get at justice.

  17. Sayit2016 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    You know I was thinking….every single stinking time there is news about “Lost Records” or ” Destroyed Records” is always attached to a Clinton or someone close to them.

    Whitewater, Travel-gate, Sandy Burger stealing records, Vince Foster brief case, Hillary’s email, direct associates smashed phones and the list goes on and and on. What Administration can you last think of that had so many records ” disappear” ?

    It is important to read what Sundance started off with ” It’s important to remember current FBI Director Christopher Wray is not the opposition in this effort.” As much as I have read here, I had to ask if Wray was a white hate- because of the way things are worded- it gets very confusing.

    As I said the other day– these people being exposed, are scared to death.

    Can you even begin to imagine the fear these people involved must be feeling ? The anticipation of what is coming must be terrifying- as it should be. Total exposure, nowhere to hide, no one to blame but themselves. I keep thinking ” How the mighty have fallen”.

    Steve King’s comment “I no longer hold out hope there is an innocent explanation for the information the public has seen.” is chilling…. there is no ambiguity to this statement. It shatters any illusion like a rock through a window.

    There was no mistake, no one was hoodwinked, this was paid for organized, targeted, specific and criminal. These people sought to overturn a democratic election. They tried to subvert the WILL of the PEOPLE. The PEOPLE they work for and on behalf of. The PEOPLE that ignored their nonsense, and rolled the dice for Trump as a last and final act of hope.

    Trillions are at stake–but they literally sold their soul cheaply.

    They conspired to try and remove President Trump. The words THE RULE of LAW/ LAW AND ORDER must be ricocheting inside their terrified brains. They know this time is different. There are no powerful people to protect them. The PEOPLE won’t protect them. The PEOPLE want them brought to Justice, in whatever form that takes.

    They tried to play God and drew the short stick.

    I was talking to my sister and said ” is it wrong for me to take any kind of pleasure in their downfall” ? My sister looked me straight in the eyes and said ” no baby girl it isn’t—because….In Psalms 37-13 it says…”The wicked plot against the godly; they snarl at them in defiance. But the Lord just laughs, for he sees their day of judgment coming.”

    She said if GOD can laugh- We can laugh.

  18. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Said before but worth repeating…

    How many times have we been told something was “lost”, “erased”, “cleansed”, etc., only for someone to announce it’s been “found”, “recovered”, etc.?

    Stop believing this bullcaca, people.

  19. John says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    I’m a bot your a bot wouldn’t you want to be a bot too.

  20. Stick says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    Completely disagree Wray is a good guy. Unfortunately he was maybe the only guy congress would sign off on. He would not be stonewalling if he was, and a lot of folks would have been fired. Maybe Rogers is a good guy, if he were a complete constitutional patriot, it seems with the position he was in, there had to be a lot more information about the corrupt oboma administration he could have gone public about. Anybody that was around during the oboma years and kept their mouth shut, I have a hard time trusting. It’s obvious that Nunes, Jordan , and a couple others are on our side , but I’m very sceptical of most of the others. Sessions seams to think it’s more important to protect the “integrity “ of the institutions than root out corruption. I knew it was a mistake for trump to appoint him. He’s a good guy but he’s not a fighter.

  21. simicharmed says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    After reading this 5-Page “Letter” – THOSE in the Letter MUST be indicted, tried and EXECUTED as any form of punishment! This type of behavior in a civil society is death penalty civilized punishment!

  22. Sayit2016 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    I agree… any fair minded person can see that all of these people outlined were in a conspiracy to STOP Trump from becoming President or impeach him with fake documents and innuendo.

  23. ray76 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Dirtier and dirtier and dirtier.

  24. Jenni says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    DELECTION TRAIL IS EVERYWHERE
    There is an identifiable paper/digital trail of who has the power to delete the text messages and who actually deleted the text messages. This is easily done and they will be prosecuted for obstruction of Justice along with other crimes. It is impossible for the NSA not to have these text messages.

    These Criminals have to be really stupid to delete anything; there is a paper trail mountain of evidence everywhere, enough to Convict the Largest Criminal Organization in U.S. history 100 times over; even if they destroy 50% of the Mountain of Evidence. The Criminals were EXTREMELY sloppy; as a result of Hillary being President, was 100% guaranteed.

    • Linda says:
      January 21, 2018 at 9:21 pm

      There are many Mountains of Paper and Digital trails Everywhere.

    • Paul says:
      January 21, 2018 at 9:36 pm

      Since this involves Treason, Sedition, Subversion, Espionage, Racketeering, Perjury, etc…and the Constitution and the United States is in process of being destroyed; shouldn’t it be time to have the Military take over the FBI and DOJ….even some 3rd world countries have the common sense to have the Military take over temporarily until Justice is Served.

  25. EddieBlake says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    These excuses are about like a school kid saying his dog ate his homework

