Rep Lee Zeldin and Rep Ralph Norman Discuss The House Intelligence FISA Memo…

The majority of Americans are in an abusive relationship with the Justice Department. A large minority of Americans enjoy watching the abuser attack the majority. This is the reality. This reality is how the Department of Justice can continue their abusive efforts.

Never forget when President Obama weaponized the IRS to attack conservative groups in 2011 it wasn’t only Democrats who defended the weaponization; almost all of the Republicans in the Senate benefited from the IRS targeting. Removal of the Tea Party threat eliminated GOPe opposition and protected their incumbent power.

Representative Lee Zeldin: “The American public deserves the truth. We should not hide the truth from them, they’ve waited too long. Do not pull a wool over their eyes. Show them the facts. They deserve nothing less.”

.

Representative Ralph Norman (R-SC) appears on Fox News to discuss the same (below):

.

This fight is about much more than a weaponized Department of Justice and FBI attacking the threat that is Donald Trump. This ongoing battle is about the very throne of power and the inherent bastardized corruption that has metastazied massively out-of-control.

Candidate Donald Trump, now President Trump was, and is, the visible personification of the existential threat to those who wield political power.

With a successful election, the threat matrix morphed.

The American electorate are now the existential threat.

You are the existential threat.

Don’t forget that context…

.

Advertisements