Rep Lee Zeldin and Rep Ralph Norman Discuss The House Intelligence FISA Memo…

The majority of Americans are in an abusive relationship with the Justice Department. A large minority of Americans enjoy watching the abuser attack the majority. This is the reality. This reality is how the Department of Justice can continue their abusive efforts.
Never forget when President Obama weaponized the IRS to attack conservative groups in 2011 it wasn’t only Democrats who defended the weaponization; almost all of the Republicans in the Senate benefited from the IRS targeting. Removal of the Tea Party threat eliminated GOPe opposition and protected their incumbent power.
Representative Lee Zeldin: “The American public deserves the truth. We should not hide the truth from them, they’ve waited too long. Do not pull a wool over their eyes. Show them the facts. They deserve nothing less.”
.
Representative Ralph Norman (R-SC) appears on Fox News to discuss the same (below):
.
This fight is about much more than a weaponized Department of Justice and FBI attacking the threat that is Donald Trump. This ongoing battle is about the very throne of power and the inherent bastardized corruption that has metastazied massively out-of-control.
Candidate Donald Trump, now President Trump was, and is, the visible personification of the existential threat to those who wield political power.
With a successful election, the threat matrix morphed.
The American electorate are now the existential threat.
You are the existential threat.
Don’t forget that context…
.
sundance, did you see where Jordan is calling for a second special counsel after the “lost” 5 months worth of missing texts?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Joe, first player I’ve heard mention a second special counsel. Might as well get the ball rolling. One will be appointed probably sooner rather than later.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think a special counsel would be too timely. Besides, the deep state would place another Mueller in there. I think the new DOJ/FBI that Sundance mentioned in an earlier article is on top of it and should be wrapping it up. The new DOJ/FBI wan’t to prove they can handle it. It’s the only way they can clean up their reputation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will someone question FBI Director Wray, who’s supposed to be a Trump supporting White Hat, how it was that the texts were lost on his watch? Are we unwashed masses able to find out the answer to that question or do we have to wait until the proper procedures have been followed?
The longer the waiting period to finally tell us the truth, the more time available for the truth to get lost.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The losses happened under the watch of McCabe, who was acting director after Comey was fired.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh come on! I hate to say it, but this is just the beginning of deleted text messages, lost emails, and anything else the deep state can do to stop the investigations. They will appoint a special counsel… I think Hillary’s brother has a law degree and is available. After thorough investigation we have determined that Hillary Clinton should be president. There you go… I just saved you months of wondering what was going to happen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did you see that the billionaire couple in Canada were murdered. Involved in the Clinton foundation Haiti effort? Wow…. earlier it was a docter that was killed and one of the Haiti relief effort main dudes. Clintons are cleaning house, text messages being deleted, maybe some more investigators or Secret Service guys will be found dead. Don’t you see? Between do nothing Sessions and the deep state NOTHING will come of all these investigations.
LikeLike
Let us just call it the Seth Rich syndrome.
LikeLike
Don’t forget the sudden fire in a bedroom in Chappaqua.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I f I was any way involved– a tech employee, Crowdstrike, Perkins-Coie, any bit player, I’d be relocating. I’m serious.
LikeLike
Don’t you understand? There is not going to be a second counsel. The rest of any evidence is going to disappear. Sessions will be looking for weed growers or illegal alien weed growers. In the end nobody gets fired, nobody goes to jail. It’s all a bunch of let’s get everybody excited AND THEN ………. nothing. Dirty Democraps did it again. Deep State stays intact to live another day. Untouchables. If I’m wrong and a PREY that I am wrong. Well I will apologize to all and never post again.
LikeLike
sessions is not able to prioritize his many responsibilities. we need an AG who can.
LikeLike
VERY important for people to see and watch this video in this piece:
THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION’S “BRAZEN SCHEME” TO EXONERATE HILLARY CLINTON STARTING TO LEAK OUT, ACCORDING TO FORMER FED PROSECUTOR
http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/20/obama-administration-plot-exonerate-hillary/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Fellow Treeper, Peoria Jones, shared the following with me after I posted the link:
That’s a GREAT interview! This man has the ability to clearly explain this complicated mess, in an interesting way.
It’s a half-hour video, but please consider sending it to as many uninformed folks as is practicable. If you know people who are interested, but uneducated on the facts, this would be the perfect way to get them up to speed. (Not everyone has the luxury of sitting and reading for hours every day trying to make sense of it all.)
Below is the link directly to the article with the video:
http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/20/obama-administration-plot-exonerate-hillary/
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow…great interview…thanks
LikeLiked by 1 person
EXCELLENT! Thanks for posting!
LikeLike
Wait, the memo was written by the IC? I thought it was written by the committee.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Based on information recently handed over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, unless he’s talking about a different memo, I was under the impression it was written by Jordan and his staff.
LikeLike
Correction, Nunes and his staff. Had Jordan on my mind after he called for a second special counsel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know! He said it was a memo that was uncovered, I thought it was Nunes’ summary.
LikeLike
I believe the context of the uncovered ‘memo’ is included in the 4-page Nunes memo. At least that’s how I understood the latest interviews. At this point, I think it’s time for the GOP in Congress to stop doing interviews ib this subject. Let the process happen. Under President Trump, the process will happen quite fast. That I can tell you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s not what Rep Norman said in his interview
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
oops, wrong tweet sorry!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Please let the IG have them. If not, try and get them from the NSA. Those texts are critical. Unbelievable they waited until now to tell them. Delay, delay, delay has been the Deep State tactic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just imagine what these two creatures were texting back and forth during that time! I would not doubt for one minute that they were talking about the real possibility of assassinating our President. They also were discussing the need for a special counselor and the reason it had to happen. Those five months will have many more of the small group and those going up the chain of command executed for conspiring against the President of the United States 🇺🇸 of America.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We are hearing some pretty strong rhetoric from Congressmen that have read The Memo. There has to be something awful, our culture is not easily shocked. I keep remembering the guy that made the statement there’s already been one murder regarding the dossier investigation.
Can Jeff Sessions step in and ask Wray what the hell happened to the texts? We sure can’t trust Rosenstein to find out the truth, now can we?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Two Creatures” you have described Page/Strork to a T…..
I Love it Flep…
ROTFL………….
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think the content of the messages was related to the special council Mueller’s investigation.
I think they’re trying to protect Mueller.
He’s a bad, bad dude.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller is a dirty cop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is important. There is a scribd letter from Ron Johnson to Homeland Security about the Page – Strzok emails.
Sundance talks about Bill & on page 3 Strzok & Page talk about how Bill changed Comey’s speech from “President” to “another senior government official”.
People are skipping over this tidbit when reporting on the new emails.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/fbi-lawyer-warned-holy-sha-clinton-trump-race-unbelievable/article/2646625
LikeLiked by 4 people
The letter is from Ron Johnson – Committee on Homeland Security TO Wray
LikeLike
I agree. They “lost” those texts because they are EXPLOSIVE
LikeLike
Hello, can you or some other informed poster explain how the ‘texts’ are ‘deleted’ ;
where do they go, are they not electronically preserved in various forms in the act of transmission?
Why cannot the texts be found and reported?
How is the FBi skating on getting sacked or jailed for such action?
LikeLike
“Unbelievable they waited until now to tell them.”
Irrelevant. The white hats already have them. Trust that. NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers is on it, and has been since at least early 2016 (likely since his appointment).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it’s not very conceivable that the NSA doesn’t have this. I felt the same way about Hillary’s emails. They all exist.
LikeLike
I think so too.
LikeLike
Q also concurs… at least that’s what I read and I have faith in Q. NSA (thanks to Admiral Rogers) has all of these emails questioned in sundance’s article, PLUS Hillary’s 33,000 deleted emails. In other words, our AWESOME POTUS has everything under control.
LikeLike
Likely still in the process of making sure the BleachBit worked?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They didn’t tell them before Friday because they weren’t deleted until then. /s
LikeLike
This is all on Sessions and Wray….this cant be attributed to any deep state entity…this is happening now in Trumps DOJ with his appointees…lets apportion blame where it lays…these arent Obama people in charge.
LikeLike
I agree with Thecleaner – Sessions and Wray are Trump appointees. If they are letting DOJ and FBI officials delete and possibly change evidence, it only shows how weak and vulnerable The President is. It is not going to far out on a limb to say that the President is still being undermined and attacked by the DOJ and FBI (now under Sessions and Wray).
LikeLike
No POTUS is not weak but what it showes that Obama weaponized the FBI and DOJ.
Obama’s holdovers are the cleaners but the two of you Craig & Thecleaner know that!
LikeLike
Leland Vitter wants a job on another network. Slick, loud and compromised.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He is definitely a lefty, as are most of the weekend crew at Fox.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What is that prissy little newsboy doing now?
LikeLike
@missilemom
Leland Vitter wants a job on another network.
Yes….Heard him mumbling about ‘Russian Bots’ today…
LikeLike
Yea he said Russian bots, what a pos.
LikeLike
Explain why Norman says that the “memo” is part of the documentation the Intel Committee got from the DOJ and NOT written by the Committee staff????
🤔🤨
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Many have been calling the Nunes Memo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
BT…well think about it for a minute. One of the Adam Schiff whines is that the GOP (Nunes) cobbled the memo together, highly biased of course, with half-truths…. but now if the word is it’s from IC, then that takes the air out Shifty’s balloon. Heh heh
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even Democrats SHOULD BE outraged by this too-convenient “glitch.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Should be, but won’t be. This kind of excrement is right in their wheelhouse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“CS will live in fear from today forward.
Thank you for visiting the WH.”
Perhaps POTUS shared with ChuckU a little bit of what is going to come out? If only this is true….and there really is a Big Ugly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Q may have given a preview of the FISA Memo in his/her post today.
https://8ch.net/greatawakening/res/1.html#50
LikeLiked by 4 people
WOW! Scary if real!
LikeLike
Q is real… Q is one hundred percent legit… Yes, it is scary what Hillary would have done to our country and world… and YES, if Q says she was that evil – it means he’s read the intel proving that was the plan.
LikeLike
Ken, I posted today’s Q post in full below. Important for everyone to see. Excellent link. Many thanks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So the FBI failed to preserve 5 months of text messages between Strzok and page. Reminds me of the IRS losing info….when are we going to learn and send in a white hat to take over their IT departments BEFORE the orders to preserve are given?
http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/21/fbi-failed-preserve-anti-trump-texts/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why do you assume that NOT asking to preserve evidence was unintentional?
LikeLike
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/rep-jim-jordan-fed-demands-second-special-counsel-fbi-loses-peter-strzoks-text-messages/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty pathetic. Only 65 of 245 Republicans have called for the memo to be released to the public.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But the Committee is gonna vote to release it this week so no biggie. It is coming out, by the end of this month at the latest.
LikeLike
Uniparty = dems + GOP + Freedumb Caucus
The missing texts are of no importance.
The memo is of no importance.
Perp walks are important.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Starting to think we all might just be better off bulldozing Swampington D.C. to the ground, and building a fresh MAGA U.S. Capitol and Administration in the middle of “flyover country”, that is, in the middle of REAL AMERICA…
The crooked, corrupt, and sleazy east coast is beyond repair. Sad, but true…
Flush it, and rebuild.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will agree to that, in fact instead of concentrating it to one place, spread it out through out the country, no more power control out of just one city.
LikeLike
Yep. That was the point of the Senate being selected (originally) from amongst the states, as opposed to elected as they are now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They should have never messed with the original recipe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said, cuppa. Leave the monuments, etc, but otherwise remove and replace DC completely in Kansas or Oklahoma. The East Coast North is FUBAR. Years ago. I heard Timothy Leary, of all.people, said DC was so corrupt it needed to be shut down, and split into five separate centers.
LikeLike
Outstanding advice. Almost all of them make me ill, and the more long and drawn out this is, the more chance(s) they have to hide evidence.
LikeLike
How many have seen it?
LikeLike
Adds up to possibly 180 furnish padded 8×10 rooms at a place of our choice. Gitmo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The others are named in it…. or are afraid of being connected to it….
LikeLike
Sundance says:
“….it wasn’t (only) Democrats who defended the weaponization; almost all of the Republicans in the Senate benefited from the IRS targeting. Removal of the Tea Party threat eliminated GOPe opposition and protected their incumbent power.”
READ: RINO’s went along with it for their own incumbent power.
This is 100% accurate. As such, it is VERY important to remember that there are many “Republicans” who need to be voted out of office because they are there for themselves, not we, the people.
It’s not just democrats. I’m talking to you, John McCain et al.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Uniparty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uniparty = Globalists = One World Gov’t
Formerly known as (and since quashed) “New World Order”
LikeLike
Why do i get this sick feeling that with the help of the MSM this will become nothing.
They are already writing the narrative so unless something happens soon we will lose again.
The sceptic in me but using the R’s history I think founded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will become nothing if Sessions does nothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Still waiting for Sessions to show up, really at this point what is stopping him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DC gossip says Sessions has been working hard to get things done.
AG Sessions Urged FBI Director Wray to Replace Deputy Director McCabe, and Top FBI Lawyer James Baker
——————
Attorney General Jeff Sessions adamantly urged FBI Director Christopher Wray to make a “fresh start” with his core team, including replacing the deputy director.
Sessions has been strongly urging Wray to do this for some time. Another person Sessions thought should be cleared from the core team: the FBI’s top lawyer James A. Baker, who was “reassigned” in December.
An FBI spokesman declined to comment when presented with the facts in this story.
https://thedcpipeline.wordpress.com/2018/01/21/breaking-ag-sessions-urges-fbi-director-wray-to-replace-deputy-director/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well the time is now or it will pass us by.
Time to fight like the D’s or become the real pussy party.
Fed up!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a question. Why was Rep Gaetz breathlessly implying that the memo would possibly be declassified and made public on Friday night? That it might take precedent over the CR?
LikeLike
Because he thought it could be… he wants that memo released ASAP! But, there is a stupid process that has to occur first…
LikeLike
This may be. It also may not. As a congressman he should know the rules and the processes.
LikeLike
Alrighty then 🙂
LikeLike
I’m just a little frustrated with hearing what I want to hear (Issa, Chaffetz, Gowdy) and having it amount to nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking of RINOs
LikeLike
Graham is the Arlen Spector of the south
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does Lindsey Graham want to be re-elected in South Carolina?
LikeLiked by 1 person
IDK 😐
LikeLike
Graham gives me the creeps for some reason…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just one reason? Graham, creeping out people since becoming McCain’s little buddy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There she is….Lady Grahamnesty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
TY Ziiggii for posting this………..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chairmen Devin Nunes & Trey Gowdy Plot “Never-Before-Used Procedure” To #ReleaseTheMemo
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/report-chairmen-devin-nunes-trey-gowdy-plot-never-used-procedure-releasethememo/
LikeLike
Did I miss it…what is the “never before used”….article was a bunch of nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
TY Pam for all the clips you post……….
I appreciate all the work you put into posting these clips………
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yuuuuuuuuuuuuge Q Anon post today which dove-tails nicely with Sundance’s admonition to remember:
“The American electorate are now the existential threat. You are the existential threat.
Don’t forget that context…”
This post reveals the 16-year Obama./Clinton plan in a lot of detail…the “why” and “how” behind so much of what we already know (keep in mind that major news outlets are being PAID to help the black hats).
Q !UW.yye1fxo 01/21/18 (Sun) 13:06:20 No.47
Will SESSIONS drop the hammer?
1 of 22.
#Memo shifts narrative.
#Memo reinstates SESSIONS’ authority re: Russia/ALL.
#Memo factually demonstrates collusion at highest levels.
#Memo factually demonstrates HUSSEIN ADMIN weaponized INTEL community to ensure D victory [+insurance].
#Memo factually demonstrates ‘knowingly false intel’ provided to FISA Judges to obtain warrant(s).
THEY NEVER THOUGHT SHE WOULD LOSE.
[The 16 Year Plan To Destroy America]
Hussein [8]
Install rogue_ops
Leak C-intel/Mil assets
Cut funding to Mil
Command away from generals
Launch ‘good guy’ takedown (internal remove) – Valerie Jarrett (sniffer)
SAP sell-off
Snowden open source Prism/Keyscore (catastrophic to US Mil v. bad actors (WW) +Clowns/-No Such Agency)
Target/weaken conservative base (IRS/MSM)
Open border (flood illegals: D win) ISIS/MS13 fund/install (fear, targeting/removal, domestic-assets etc.)
Blind-eye NK [nuke build]
[Clas-1, 2, 3]
Blind-eye Iran [fund and supply]
Blind-eye [CLAS 23-41]
Stage SC [AS [187]]
U1 fund/supply IRAN/NK [+reduce US capacity]
KILL NASA (prevent space domination/allow bad actors to take down MIL SATs/WW secure comms/install WMDs) – RISK OF EMP SPACE ORIG (HELPLESS)
[CLAS 1-99]
HRC [8] WWIII [death & weapons real/WAR FAKE & CONTROLLED][population growth control/pocket billions]
Eliminate final rogue_ops within Gov’t/MIL
KILL economy [starve/need/enslave]
Open borders
Revise Constitution
Ban sale of firearms (2nd amen removal)
Install ‘on team’ SC justices> legal win(s) across spectrum of challengers (AS 187)
Removal of electoral college [pop vote ^easier manipulation/illegal votes/Soros machines]
Limit/remove funding of MIL
Closure of US MIL installations WW [Germany 1st]
Destruction of opposing MSM/other news outlets (censoring), CLAS 1-59
Pure EVIL.
Narrative intercept [4am].
Sessions/Nunes Russian OPS.
Repub distortion of facts to remove Mueller.[POTUS free pass].
Shutdown Primary Reasons.
Distract.
Weaken military assets.
Inc illegal votes.
Black voters abandoning.
“Keep them starved”
“Keep them blind”
“Keep them stupid”
HRC March 13, 2013 [intercept].
The Great Awakening.
Fight, Fight, Fight.
Q
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Hussein [8]” = Barack Hussein Obama, 8 year administration
LikeLiked by 2 people
Narrative intercept [4am].
Sessions/Nunes Russian OPS.
Repub distortion of facts to remove Mueller.[POTUS free pass].
Shutdown Primary Reasons.
Distract.
Here, Q is telling us of a communications intercept to the black hats, attempting to coordinate the “narrative” surrounding the Nunes Memo. It says that AG Sessions and Rep. Nunes are to be accused of being Russian plants trying to help Trump; that the Repubs are distorting facts in order to eliminate the Mueller Special Investigation; the dims’ shutdown is a part of trying to “expose” the Repubs “plot”; this is all an effort to DISTRACT the public from the truth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for all of this, ForGodandCountry, I certainly appreciate it and I’m sure many others do too.
LikeLike
Q just posted 51 I am going to try to link it here. If I can’t, maybe you can.
Jan 21 2018 19:31:32
Q
!UW.yye1fxo
51
Thanks
LikeLiked by 3 people
What Q is describing are not just crimes which merit the death penalty, or even crimes that merit the death penalty carried out on national television.
What Q is describing are crimes so premeditated, so Satanic in nature, that once these traitors are put to death, they should be eradicated from history.
Yes, I realize that those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Not more than 10% of the population ever learns from history, and they are dragged down with the other 90% every generation anyway.
Repeating history is part of the human condition.
If these monsters can’t be tortured to death, at least they can be eradicated from memory.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So will Sessions come out tomorrow as he should or will keep waiting till the narrative has been rewritten by the left and MSM, really they are the same.
LikeLike
“The American electorate are now the existential threat.
You are the existential threat.
Don’t forget that context…”
__________________
So when do we march on Washington, and chase the moneychangers out of the temple?
Let’s go, people.
What are we waiting for?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The storm to cover our attack
LikeLiked by 1 person
our side works to pay the bills for the welfare collecting Resisters.
LikeLike
We are waiting for Orders from our Commander in Chief.
I have been praying for hours day and night since 6-15-2015 when Donald Trump said he was going to run for President. I had never seen one of his TV shows or read any of his books. I had seen a couple of articles about him owning casinos, but he was just not a person that mattered to me at all. He has been and still is in continuous danger since he started this process. The more he succeeded in this endeavor, the more they wanted to assassinate him.
I listened to every speech and paid attention to how he treated people. His whole family stepped up to the line with him and put their own lives in danger.
He is the only person in my lifetime that I believe can drain the swamp and make America great again. Those words seem trite to a lot of people but they resonated in my heart and mind and obviously resonated with 63 million others.
I have been delighted with what he is doing. I make comments on the internet and talk to people about him, I contribute and do whatever I think is helpful.
If we had taken to the streets in the beginning, he would not have won because the opposition would have seen just how dangerous and dedicated we were to putting him in office and they would have just rigged the votes more so that he would lose. Because we were very quiet and well behaved during the primaries, they had no idea that we would turn out in the numbers that we did.
Because we are decent people who are loving, kind, hard working and moral, they consider us helpless, ignorant and easily manipulated. We have been under attack for a very long time and there did not seem to be any way to really fight back.
I am very attuned to how President Trump thinks and I listen very carefully to what he says. He is doing everything that he can do to make the necessary changes so that Americans can thrive again and he has managed by the grace of God, to keep us our of WW3 and out of a civil war.
He is asking us right now to do battle with words, email, twitter, calls to our Congressmen and local leaders and to Primary bad politicians and support the good ones. He has gone to great lengths to show us exactly what our Evil Enemies had planned for us. We knew we were in serious danger and we acted as a very well disciplined army. It was a miracle to watch and participate in such a coordinated effort.
He has put us on high alert. When and if we need to march on Washington or do physical battle with them, we will. In the meantime, I trust him to do what needs to be done to limit the bloodshed and keep our Constitution intact.
God Bless President Trump
God Bless America
MAGA
LikeLike
5 months worth of missing texts.
LikeLike
Pray for POTUS and FLOTUS…have a feeling that things are about to get very turbulent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
▶Q !UW.yye1fxo 01/21/18 (Sun) 13:25:40 No.48
@Jack, MZ, ES, JB, EM, SH, MSM, etc.
Do you know that we know?
Do you know that we see all?
Do you know that we hear all?
FEAR the STORM.
NOBODY PLAYING THE GAME GETS A FREE PASS.
NOBODY.
Q
▶Q !UW.yye1fxo 01/21/18 (Sun) 13:28:00 No.49
THE SHOT HEARD AROUND THE WORLD.
THE GREAT AWAKENING.
A WEEK TO REMEMBER.
Q
LikeLiked by 1 person
@jack (twitter), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Eric Schmidt (google), Jeff Bezos (amazon), Elon Musk (Tesla), Steve Huffman (reddit)
LikeLike
Q stuff is interesting. However, for most people, especially your average uniformed person it is absolute conspiracy theory nut job stuff. When you post it over here on the CTH site you are not helping with the info Sundance is trying to put out. It makes it easier for the opposition to discredit CTH info because of all of the Q comments.
Q may turn out to be the real deal but for now it is better left on 8chan as they research it over there.
LikeLike
Okay, I admit it…I REALLY want the unmasking to start… arrests to begin…assts seized…MSM paid conspirators to be yanked off the networks! Don’t forget 9/11….LET’S ROLL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want is to see Hildabeast, Slick Willie, Obummer, Uncle Joe, Dirty Harry, Chucky Schumer, Nutty Nancy and the rest of them do a perp walk in orange jumpsuits!
LikeLike
“The American electorate are now the existential threat. You are the existential threat. Don’t forget that context…”
Very, very powerful, Sundance, because of its truth. Thank you.
I, and I suspect many others, are well aware of this. It is part of the reason I am highly skeptical of politicians and sensitive to being manipulated by either right or left, either the GOP establishment or the Clinton Obama Globalist MSM cabal membership. I have seen the lies and coverups and scandals and covert activities and missing documents and unsolved mysteries for 50 years now. Now, I trust Trump and only Trump.
I might trust some of the Republicans if they could get their stories straight. For example, one day I am told the memo shows a grave threat to our democracy and must be released “NOW!” (as per Mark Meadows and others making the media rounds) and the next day I am told from other multiple congressional sources that we will have to wait up to 19+ days. Why the conflicting messages? Why 19 days, why not 21? Or is 19 days what “now” means in Congress speak? I have no idea. THEN, I hear that there is a meeting to discuss how best to release – which includes the infamous Roosterhead, a proven investigation killer. How do they know “19+ days” before they even have discussed how to release it? Just who and what am I supposed to believe? What will change again tomorrow?
Does the MAGA community at large know yet if Ryan is a “white hat”? From what I have read in the comments here and other places, No. What about McConnell? No. What about Gowdy? No. What about Rosenstein? What about Wray? What about Sessions? No, no, no, ad nauseum.
The point being that obviously I am not the only one tired of figuring out who to trust and what to believe. I don’t need the whole truth right now, but don’t mislead me either. It really ticks me off to be manipulated for political purposes by politicians – even if the purposes are ultimately good and even if the Republicans are doing it.
Thank you so much, Sundance, for providing actual facts and contexts for all of us to use in forming our own judgments. In addition to Trump, I trust you too. And yes I know patience is a virtue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rosenstein BEGGED Ryan NOT to release the memo acc to Q
LikeLike
“You can fool all of the people some of the time, and some of the people all of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”
– Abraham Lincoln
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those members of the U.S. government who were employed on August 28, 2008, are fully responsible for the existing FISA fiasco and the current coup against President Trump. That date was when the DNC and the complicit others (republicans, independents, and G.W. Bush) green-lighted an undocumented alien and unconstitutional nobody from Illinois to be the DNC candidate for the president of the US (POTUS). Then, when Barack HUSSEIN Obama was sworn-in (twice) as the putative POTUS on January 20, 2009, the US Supreme Court joined the whole gang of 535 traitors and were all effectively blackmailed by a putative black male.
For eight straight years no amount of concern from any constituents who questioned the fraud Obama’s legitimacy would or could penetrate the firewall of blackmail that the Members of Congress subjected themselves to. This total blackmail allowed Obama to shred the US Constitution, to make him immune to impeachment, and to make all existing laws null and void from day one of HUSSEIN’s term through the last day of his second term.
Look no further than the fraud Barack HUSSEIN Obama as the root cause of the current ‘greatest political scandal’, aka Russiagate or any false aka that you can attribute to the FBI/DOJ treason.
Bring on the FISA memo and then bring on the criminal indictments.
LikeLike
by the way as to weaponization of the agencies, that is usually noted as if it were creeping corruption, but there is an alternative, namely that the agencies were at some level invited to compete for how helpful they could be to Obama’s political objectives. I mention this because remember Lois Lerner’s email when she said “perhaps the FEC would save the day”? In retrospect i wonder whether that was a reference to conversations re what each agency could do? Her message is otherwise a bit odd, a strange angle. Though for this to be so, the email would have to have been an email to someone else who recalled those discussions and got the joke.
LikeLike
They never thought she would lose.
#QAnon @realDonaldTrump
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The American electorate are now the existential threat.
You are the existential threat.
Don’t forget that context…”
________________
That threat — the American electorate — became much better armed during the Hussein dictatorship.
The estimate I have read many times is that there were 350 million firearms in the hands of the American People in 2008. That was the total estimated number of privately owned working firearms in America.
170 million more firearms were purchased during the last 8 years of Hussein’s tyranny.
Putting the number of firearms at well over half a BILLION.
Enough to arm every man, woman and child, and still hang onto your back-up gun.
We are not just an existential threat, we are the last line of defense.
As I have said many times, if the criminal Hillary Clinton had managed to steal the election, I do not believe she would have survived to inauguration day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How here thinks Hillary had the only private server?
LikeLike
Haven’t we already been told about another server – one that apparently has somehow quite “conveniently” disappeared? Was it called “the hammer” or something like that? Oh, there’s no doubt a few more of ’em out there. “They” are just hoping we never find out about them.
LikeLike
No
As I put in another post apparently Obama may also have had his own private server and email address
Did Hussein use a private email address?
What?
bobama@ameritech.net
https:// www. cnbc.com /2016/10/20/wikileaks-reveals-barack-obamas-personal-email-address.html
According to Wikipedia, Ameritech offices are located in Chicago.
https:// en.wikipedia.org /wiki/Ameritech
COO of Loop used to work at Ameritech.
Michelle Obama’s brother worked for Loop Capital
https://www.loopcapital.com/darrell-williams
LikeLike
Please OBAMA HAD HIS OWN SERVER AND OWN PRIVATE EMAIL ADDRESS as well
They ALL had
as had most of his cabinet—Lynch, Holder, Mueller, Comey
And so did the MSM
Every morning at 4 am the MSM would be emailed the talking points for that day
As Mika said “ Our job is to teach the people what to think
Her father said that too
So did Prince Harry in that recent interview with Obama
American Pravda
LikeLike
I’m The Threat has a ring to it!
LikeLike