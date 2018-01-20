President Trump Celebrates Women’s March…

President Trump cheers on thousands of American women who are marching today in celebration of gender empowerment. Unprecedented economic success, low unemployment, historic wealth creation… we have the best milestones folks, the best; and the best POTUS to celebrate them.

Strong women holding office as: Communications Director (Hope Hicks), and White House Press Secretary (Sarah Huckabee Sanders); U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. (Nikki Haley); Transportation Secretary (Elaine Chao); Education Secretary (Betsy DeVos); Department of Homeland Security Secretary (Kirstjen Nielsen), and Madam Deputy Secretary (Elaine Duke)…. and so many more. We have the best. Celebrate:

