President Trump Celebrates Women’s March…

President Trump cheers on thousands of American women who are marching today in celebration of gender empowerment. Unprecedented economic success, low unemployment, historic wealth creation… we have the best milestones folks, the best; and the best POTUS to celebrate them.
Strong women holding office as: Communications Director (Hope Hicks), and White House Press Secretary (Sarah Huckabee Sanders); U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. (Nikki Haley); Transportation Secretary (Elaine Chao); Education Secretary (Betsy DeVos); Department of Homeland Security Secretary (Kirstjen Nielsen), and Madam Deputy Secretary (Elaine Duke)…. and so many more. We have the best. Celebrate:
Advertisements
I love my president! haha!
LikeLiked by 25 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s one powerful Trigger Finger!
One Click goes to 46,934,233 @realDonaldTrump followers
LikeLike
Latest tweet:
LikeLike
And you don’t even need a silly, pink, knit hat!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Just one, little caveat. Stay away from those pink, pussy hats. They are malicious, vicious, and nasty.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What about the women underneath the pink pussy hats?
(Asking for a friend.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
The hat is nothing but a nipple, the women underneath is nothing but a boob!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hence the picture of McQueeg and Miss Lindsey…
Two Boobs..
LikeLike
Would you hire a woman in a pussy hat?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wouldn’t even interview one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gotta love the way PDJT makes the narrative about success and opertunity for women withe that tweet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
*opportunity
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT. took their whiny narrative, straightened out facts, and made it the new narrative.
That’s the way to do it!
🙂
LikeLike
LOL I love this guy so much😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 13 people
1st Female Winning Presidential Campaign Manager and Counselor to the President KellyAnne Conway
LikeLiked by 25 people
That reminds me……KellyAnne’s inauguration outfit! It was perfect! Just perfect. Not just anyone can wear an outfit like that, either 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just for fun of course. It now stands at 61% saying they don’t approve of the march. oops. haha
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m sure Twitter Execs will “get it under control” momentarily.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sure they will, as soon as Jack Dorsey is done sopping feels with his female side. Loser!
LikeLiked by 2 people
copping…
LikeLike
More Russian Bots are fixing the Poll !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the Russian bots have the day off, saywhat64. The sex robots had to step in to pick up the slack.
😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about the most beautiful inside and out FLOTUS.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 20 people
Could Not Agree More, Dexester!!
Amen
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Beautiful designs at Easter and Christmas too!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember the picnic at the WH? and Halloween too? ….everything she touches is so beautiful, including the way she touches childrens’ hearts 💖💖💖
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 16 people
THIS is a woman!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Those slavic features are superb. Maybe my great great grandmother was like that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And that’s what the P-hat-wearing zeta-male (fail) SJW snowflake flaky-socky-“men” and their feminazi leaders cannot handle…
Feminine defeats feminazi (feminist) EVERY SINGLE TIME…
LikeLiked by 3 people
On the 22nd they celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary, and in September they celebrate 20 years together.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Melania leads them all! Our First Lady proves President Trump loves immigrants!
LikeLiked by 14 people
👍👍 You betcha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wondering what the reaction is to him praising them. My understanding is they are protesting him. Good move, but no press on this other than on your blog. This whole anti-Trump thing is getting out of hand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a celebratory march…Fake News Media wants to say it’s a protest march…
LikeLiked by 6 people
There is no better troll on the planet. He sure knows how to make it heads explode.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Olivia Mann, some C-Grade actress is on Twitter trashing Trumps policies?? Which ones are those?? she probably doesn’t know. Just that her illegal Nanny might be deported.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, it was another C-Grade actress, Olivia Wilde.
LikeLike
No matter how much President Trump exhibits his promotion of women professionals in his business ans administration, these marchers are nasty haters. He takes the ‘wind out of their sails’ with his actions and record. They hate that. They want to dominate their agenda and protest anything. They are jealous and vicious in their special nasty way.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Top kek, hahahahaha
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, no, no…… they’re all victims of market capitalism and would rather live in Venezuela.
LikeLiked by 8 people
…or Iran!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
So lets all chip in and buy them a one way ticket! I am sure the army has a nice Lockheed C-5 Galaxy we could borrow… We can stack them like cord wood.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The beautiful and talented Heather Nauert, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State. Defender of T-Rex.
LikeLiked by 16 people
I absolutely love ❤️ our President and how with one tweet can throw the entire Left into a rage! He is absolutely right that women today are better positioned than they have ever been. The beauty about MAGAnomics is that it doesn’t discriminate against anyone. Lowest Women unemployment rate in 18 years. Lowest Black unemployment rate ever in the history of tracking it (45 years). Lowest Hispanic unemployment rate in decades.
We only have one man to thank for all of it! He is our President and we are blessed to have him leading our country from the abyss back to prosperity where our entire country is Made Great Again!
LikeLiked by 20 people
He won white women against a white woman!
LikeLiked by 11 people
…although I’m still not convinced that Hillary isn’t a Russian bot.
LikeLike
sarcasm.
LikeLike
LikeLike
You do not understand who the enemy is yet, and how well established they are.
Tidbit for today, a quote from probably the worst president ever,since he delivered us unto evil.
“Since I entered politics,I have chiefly had men’s views confided to me privately.Some of the biggest men in the United States,in the field of commerce and manufacture are
afraid of something.They know there is a power somewhere so organized,so subtle,
so interlocked,so complete,so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their
breath when they speak in condemnation of it.”
Woodrow Wilson
You are all celebrating far too soon, and letting down your guard.That power still very much exists ,except it has feasted on the the USA since then, and grown far more powerful.
This battle has not even risen to a skirmish as of yet,petty paid help going down does
not diminish that power it in any meaningful way.They are merely the symptoms, not the
cause of our problems.
LikeLike
Anybody who quotes Woodrow Wilson,who believed in segregation and a progressive.You got a problem.You need to study sentence structure by the way.
LikeLike
Even a blind pig sometimes finds a nut.I already said he was the worst president ever.
Is English your second language ?
You seem to have a comprehension and grammar problem.
LikeLike
He has a point though. There are dangers we are not aware of, and dark powers willing to do and capable of terrible things. Things may get much worse before they get better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Count on it, they will never give up their power voluntarily.
It will have to be taken from their cold,dead hands.
Same as it ever was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So things will get much better before they get worse.
“Okay, I’m done, let’s all all give up right now. They’ve won.” Sorry, not going to happen, ever. This ball has started rolling downhill, and gravity is on our side.
I understand your sentiment, but the tide has turned. That in itself is worth celebrating. We can’t be negative ALL the time.
Soros, Alaweed and the Rothschilds DO have weaknesses. Generally, their complacency. Trump is on his way to defeating them, and eliminating their influence over our nation.. He is unafraid. We are winning, and they are losing.They are displaying tactics of a drowning man – flailing desperation. Beyond which, we are the majority, we are united, we are diverse, we are Americans and we are legion. We have our guns, and a desire to take our country back. Trump has surrounded himself with the Generals, and the army is on our side. It was never supposed to have been like this for the Democrats. They had planned something different.
Don’t forget, they own the media. They can make a grape look like beach ball. But’s it’s still a grape. Don’t be fooled by them. We out number them. Even Twitter is being exposed as a sham that has to dox conservative reporters, manipulate their results, and call the rest of us Russian Bots. They know they are losing, and their voices are loud, but few in number. All the media is a hoax. Don’t be fooled, and never give up. We are winning.
I find that worth celebrating, even though the mountain ahead of us is daunting. We are climbing up it, and they are tumbling down. We have moved out of our battered wives “safe spaces” of cowering and acceptance, and are challenging these bullies due to the leadership we have been given, and we are taking control of our lives once more. They can not stop this from happening if we continue on our path. We have natural justice on our side.
So Chin up matey. Shoulders back, chest out, and best foot forward. As my Dad used to say “Don’t let the buggers grind you down”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ahh. But there is a force INFINITELY more powerful, and HE has already won, is winning, and will win FOREVER and EVERMORE.
HE GOD. The Father, The Son, and The Holy Spirit.
THE BUILDER.
And HIS WILL will not be thwarted. No WORD from HIM comes back unfulfilled.
And HE has led Donald Trump at this time, to this nation, in our need, indeed, in our sin, and in spite of that, will lead us out of the evil that Wilson, the Illuminati, Soros, the Rothschilds, Gates, Bezos, all the other “Billionaires Club” clowns, as well as the anonymous QUADRILLIONAIRES in Europe foment in their dark urgings from their master, Satan.
Do NOT lost faith. And do not troll, for you will be found out and vanquished.
And for the rest of us: pray. Ephesians 6-10:18 says to put on the Armour of GOD.
Let’s DO IT and pray, without ceasing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
HE IS GOD.
WordPress doesn’t seem to want that. Sorry Bezos (or whoever…).
LikeLiked by 2 people
We will celebrate our victories. That does not mean we all get drunk and leave the village unguarded.
Consider this the greatest weapon one can have in their arsenal is fear. Fearing not knowing what lurks in the dark is primal. In the dark is danger, death, misery,. Great beast lurk their, listen and you can hear their breath their gnashing of teeth and the screams of their prey.
If I wanted to be a puppet master the first thing i would do would be create the fear. Fear is disabling. Those who are fearless and will walk bravely into that good night can not be stopped. We have a fearless leader drawing back the curtains on Oz to reveal pompous asses sitting in faux leather wing back chairs. Our job is to point and laugh so that others may break from the fear that holds them in bondage.
Beware the Jabberwock my son
LikeLike
Felice: “Lowest Black unemployment rate ever in the history of tracking it (45 years).”
Yeah, under the Democrats Blacks had nearly 100% employment up until the 1860s. Then a Republican President screwed that all up.
😜
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now that was funny!
LikeLike
President Trump Rocks
LikeLiked by 6 people
…and Trolls!
King of Rock and Troll ….or Tweet and Troll.
LikeLiked by 13 people
😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 12 people
Just in from CNN.. potus is mansplaining…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank GOD we have a MAN to ‘splain things from the White House.
‘Been a long, long time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny!
ROTFL
LikeLike
I just love our POTUS! Get out in front of them with the facts!
LikeLiked by 5 people
So true. haha
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yeah. Huma-less Hill-the-BEAST…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I saw some dumb bunny female talking head this morning claim “This is not a protest march against Trump”. Yeah, right. Then explain why so many women are carrying “Impeach Trump” signs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of the things I really like about President Trump, is he knows he is winning. Great instincts….he sees the whole chess board without half trying.
Congrats on a great first year Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Haha!
But in honor of women can you tell me what each of these women do (without having to look them up?)
1)Dana White
2)Sarah Isgur
3)Heather Nauert
4)Nadia Schadlow
5)Kathleen McFarland
6)Linda McMahon
7)Kirstjen Nielsen
8)Elaine Chao
9)Dina Powell
10)Elizabeth Dee deVos
11)Manisha Singh
What’s YOUR score?
Take the test and after it, you will look them up and know more than when you started, unless you get 11 of 11 right the first time!
LikeLike
Dina Powell resigned…she was an Obama hold-over.
LikeLike
Well that is one out of eleven.
LikeLike
Really they were insignificant or corrupt I guess, recognize a couple of names but nothing significant about any.
LikeLike
No of course they are not.
However, since the Senate has taken quite a while to get confirmations done, some might be brand-new to their jobs, still settling in.
LikeLike
You guys should look them up before you comment 🙂
I recognized 7 names, The Elizabeth threw me off.
LikeLike
5.. borderline mediocre. 😣
Excellent Idea, KBR!!
TY
LikeLike
You’re welcome!
I did this list (it is incomplete BTW: there are women I did not list) because I wanted a comeback answer to those who say Trump is a misogynist who only has “old white men” in charge of everything.
Everybody recognises some of the most prominent names: Sarah Huckabee, Kellyanne Conway, Nikki Haley for examples.
I have 71 more names I could add.
LikeLike
Are they all bisexual, transgender, American Indian, people who identify as black people?
LikeLike
Nope. They all work (or worked) in the Federal Government in the Executive Branch under President Trump. Most are Trump nominees.
I have more than 70 more names of Trump administration women too. Some are not yet confirmed.
Interesting is it not, that Dems complain of not enough women in Trumps admin while there are many still unconfirmed?
LikeLike
Is Katherine Faulders story on ABC regarding Obama offering to counsel Trump actually a willingness to bargain on the upcoming memo revelations?
Obama to Trump: “If you don’t hammer me, I will……..”. What is his bargaining chip?
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/post-presidency-obama-finds-balancing-act-countering-trump/story?id=52235120
LikeLike
When are we going to have Man’s march?
In 2016 there were 4,803 men killed in occupational accidents vs 387 women for a 12.5 to 1 ratio.
Frankly my dear I don’t give a damned about woman’s marches.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You want a march based on accident prone men? The first guy will trip and the rest of the participants will fall. What kind of hats would you wear? Safety cones? The million man safety cone March! Get it boy!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Now that’s funny!
LikeLike
Mark Perry’s statistics show it is a real issue and related to danger-related occupations being predominantly male.
http://www.aei.org/publication/equal-pay-dy-this-year-was-april-4-the-next-equal-occupational-fatality-day-will-be-on-january-21-2029/
LikeLike
As a woman, I find these women’s marches an utter embarrassment. What exactly are these fools marching against? What are they marching for? Sadly, they don’t even know. They are 100 percent misinformed and clearly desperate to remain “downtrodden” and “victims.” I wish they’d take their p-hats and #MeToo nonsense and disappear somewhere where I never have to see or hear from them again. They mortify me.
LikeLiked by 7 people
IKR?! I don’t care what people do in private, don’t want to hear about *anyone’s* private life, and these public spectacles are beyond belief!!!!! Jokes and kidding around are fine, but the rest of this stuff is unseemly. Blech!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your most rational comment.
LikeLike
A couple of things occurred to me today
1. With all the media, including twitter and facebook, clamping down on conservative voices, there must be even greater PDJT support than can be imagined.
2. 0bama is so sly with a 3/5/18 expiration date on the DACA executive order. He set up so many land mines (ie ACA, TPP) to either undermine Trump or pass the reins to hilliary to finish the job of destroying America . He greatly underestimated PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
EPIC Tweet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely love our Very Stable Genius POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
⭐️⭐️⭐️
LikeLike
Around here (bullseye target) the march barely made the news. Number 6 and falling on the front page of the local news site. I knew 5 people going last year, and many more talking about it. I haven’t heard a single comment on it this year-outside the local radio station who made it into a “women should run for office” thing.
Of course, the Government Shutdown is much more newsworthy around this neck of the woods. YMMV, but they chose an inopportune day for it here.
LikeLike
This tweet is pretty epic too! hahaha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Warning: this will make you gag!
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are the women who support abortion and hate men. Sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!!!!
Love love love OUR President 🦁
Can we say “trigger”
(Channeling Mr. Rogers)
😂
LikeLike