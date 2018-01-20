President Trump Celebrates Women’s March…

Posted on January 20, 2018 by

President Trump cheers on thousands of American women who are marching today in celebration of gender empowerment.  Unprecedented economic success, low unemployment, historic wealth creation…  we have the best milestones folks, the best; and the best POTUS to celebrate them.

Strong women holding office as: Communications Director (Hope Hicks), and White House Press Secretary (Sarah Huckabee Sanders); U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. (Nikki Haley); Transportation Secretary (Elaine Chao); Education Secretary (Betsy DeVos); Department of Homeland Security Secretary (Kirstjen Nielsen), and Madam Deputy Secretary (Elaine Duke)…. and so many more.  We have the best. Celebrate:

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

103 Responses to President Trump Celebrates Women’s March…

  1. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    I love my president! haha!

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  2. Coldeadhands says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    And you don’t even need a silly, pink, knit hat!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. dizzymissl says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    LOL I love this guy so much😂😂😂

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. TwoLaine says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    1st Female Winning Presidential Campaign Manager and Counselor to the President KellyAnne Conway

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Just for fun of course. It now stands at 61% saying they don’t approve of the march. oops. haha

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. Dekester says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    How about the most beautiful inside and out FLOTUS.

    God bless PDJT

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Melania leads them all! Our First Lady proves President Trump loves immigrants!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  8. Edith Wenzel says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Wondering what the reaction is to him praising them. My understanding is they are protesting him. Good move, but no press on this other than on your blog. This whole anti-Trump thing is getting out of hand.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Top kek, hahahahaha

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. South Col says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    No, no, no…… they’re all victims of market capitalism and would rather live in Venezuela.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. TwoLaine says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    The beautiful and talented Heather Nauert, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State. Defender of T-Rex.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  12. fleporeblog says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    I absolutely love ❤️ our President and how with one tweet can throw the entire Left into a rage! He is absolutely right that women today are better positioned than they have ever been. The beauty about MAGAnomics is that it doesn’t discriminate against anyone. Lowest Women unemployment rate in 18 years. Lowest Black unemployment rate ever in the history of tracking it (45 years). Lowest Hispanic unemployment rate in decades.

    We only have one man to thank for all of it! He is our President and we are blessed to have him leading our country from the abyss back to prosperity where our entire country is Made Great Again!

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      January 20, 2018 at 4:10 pm

      He won white women against a white woman!

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • Winston says:
      January 20, 2018 at 4:38 pm

      You do not understand who the enemy is yet, and how well established they are.
      Tidbit for today, a quote from probably the worst president ever,since he delivered us unto evil.
      “Since I entered politics,I have chiefly had men’s views confided to me privately.Some of the biggest men in the United States,in the field of commerce and manufacture are
      afraid of something.They know there is a power somewhere so organized,so subtle,
      so interlocked,so complete,so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their
      breath when they speak in condemnation of it.”
      Woodrow Wilson

      You are all celebrating far too soon, and letting down your guard.That power still very much exists ,except it has feasted on the the USA since then, and grown far more powerful.
      This battle has not even risen to a skirmish as of yet,petty paid help going down does
      not diminish that power it in any meaningful way.They are merely the symptoms, not the
      cause of our problems.

      Like

      Reply
      • Dennis Leonard says:
        January 20, 2018 at 5:01 pm

        Anybody who quotes Woodrow Wilson,who believed in segregation and a progressive.You got a problem.You need to study sentence structure by the way.

        Like

        Reply
        • Winston says:
          January 20, 2018 at 5:23 pm

          Even a blind pig sometimes finds a nut.I already said he was the worst president ever.
          Is English your second language ?
          You seem to have a comprehension and grammar problem.

          Like

          Reply
        • WonkoTheSane says:
          January 20, 2018 at 5:31 pm

          He has a point though. There are dangers we are not aware of, and dark powers willing to do and capable of terrible things. Things may get much worse before they get better.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Winston says:
            January 20, 2018 at 5:35 pm

            Count on it, they will never give up their power voluntarily.
            It will have to be taken from their cold,dead hands.
            Same as it ever was.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • Takeadeepbreath says:
              January 20, 2018 at 6:14 pm

              So things will get much better before they get worse.

              “Okay, I’m done, let’s all all give up right now. They’ve won.” Sorry, not going to happen, ever. This ball has started rolling downhill, and gravity is on our side.

              I understand your sentiment, but the tide has turned. That in itself is worth celebrating. We can’t be negative ALL the time.

              Soros, Alaweed and the Rothschilds DO have weaknesses. Generally, their complacency. Trump is on his way to defeating them, and eliminating their influence over our nation.. He is unafraid. We are winning, and they are losing.They are displaying tactics of a drowning man – flailing desperation. Beyond which, we are the majority, we are united, we are diverse, we are Americans and we are legion. We have our guns, and a desire to take our country back. Trump has surrounded himself with the Generals, and the army is on our side. It was never supposed to have been like this for the Democrats. They had planned something different.

              Don’t forget, they own the media. They can make a grape look like beach ball. But’s it’s still a grape. Don’t be fooled by them. We out number them. Even Twitter is being exposed as a sham that has to dox conservative reporters, manipulate their results, and call the rest of us Russian Bots. They know they are losing, and their voices are loud, but few in number. All the media is a hoax. Don’t be fooled, and never give up. We are winning.

              I find that worth celebrating, even though the mountain ahead of us is daunting. We are climbing up it, and they are tumbling down. We have moved out of our battered wives “safe spaces” of cowering and acceptance, and are challenging these bullies due to the leadership we have been given, and we are taking control of our lives once more. They can not stop this from happening if we continue on our path. We have natural justice on our side.

              So Chin up matey. Shoulders back, chest out, and best foot forward. As my Dad used to say “Don’t let the buggers grind you down”.

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        January 20, 2018 at 5:11 pm

        Ahh. But there is a force INFINITELY more powerful, and HE has already won, is winning, and will win FOREVER and EVERMORE.

        HE GOD. The Father, The Son, and The Holy Spirit.

        THE BUILDER.

        And HIS WILL will not be thwarted. No WORD from HIM comes back unfulfilled.

        And HE has led Donald Trump at this time, to this nation, in our need, indeed, in our sin, and in spite of that, will lead us out of the evil that Wilson, the Illuminati, Soros, the Rothschilds, Gates, Bezos, all the other “Billionaires Club” clowns, as well as the anonymous QUADRILLIONAIRES in Europe foment in their dark urgings from their master, Satan.

        Do NOT lost faith. And do not troll, for you will be found out and vanquished.

        And for the rest of us: pray. Ephesians 6-10:18 says to put on the Armour of GOD.
        Let’s DO IT and pray, without ceasing.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • trialbytruth says:
        January 20, 2018 at 5:23 pm

        We will celebrate our victories. That does not mean we all get drunk and leave the village unguarded.

        Consider this the greatest weapon one can have in their arsenal is fear. Fearing not knowing what lurks in the dark is primal. In the dark is danger, death, misery,. Great beast lurk their, listen and you can hear their breath their gnashing of teeth and the screams of their prey.

        If I wanted to be a puppet master the first thing i would do would be create the fear. Fear is disabling. Those who are fearless and will walk bravely into that good night can not be stopped. We have a fearless leader drawing back the curtains on Oz to reveal pompous asses sitting in faux leather wing back chairs. Our job is to point and laugh so that others may break from the fear that holds them in bondage.

        Beware the Jabberwock my son

        Like

        Reply
    • H.R. says:
      January 20, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      Felice: “Lowest Black unemployment rate ever in the history of tracking it (45 years).”

      Yeah, under the Democrats Blacks had nearly 100% employment up until the 1860s. Then a Republican President screwed that all up.
      😜

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  13. fishon2016 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    President Trump Rocks

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. sundance says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  15. Morningstar says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Just in from CNN.. potus is mansplaining…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. txconservativemomof2 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    I just love our POTUS! Get out in front of them with the facts!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    So true. haha

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. andyocoregon says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    I saw some dumb bunny female talking head this morning claim “This is not a protest march against Trump”. Yeah, right. Then explain why so many women are carrying “Impeach Trump” signs.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. getfitnow says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    One of the things I really like about President Trump, is he knows he is winning. Great instincts….he sees the whole chess board without half trying.

    Congrats on a great first year Mr. President!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. KBR says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Haha!

    But in honor of women can you tell me what each of these women do (without having to look them up?)

    1)Dana White
    2)Sarah Isgur
    3)Heather Nauert
    4)Nadia Schadlow
    5)Kathleen McFarland
    6)Linda McMahon
    7)Kirstjen Nielsen
    8)Elaine Chao
    9)Dina Powell
    10)Elizabeth Dee deVos
    11)Manisha Singh

    What’s YOUR score?
    Take the test and after it, you will look them up and know more than when you started, unless you get 11 of 11 right the first time!

    Like

    Reply
    • mightyconservative says:
      January 20, 2018 at 4:54 pm

      Dina Powell resigned…she was an Obama hold-over.

      Like

      Reply
    • LafnH2O says:
      January 20, 2018 at 4:55 pm

      5.. borderline mediocre. 😣

      Excellent Idea, KBR!!
      TY

      Like

      Reply
      • KBR says:
        January 20, 2018 at 5:52 pm

        You’re welcome!
        I did this list (it is incomplete BTW: there are women I did not list) because I wanted a comeback answer to those who say Trump is a misogynist who only has “old white men” in charge of everything.

        Everybody recognises some of the most prominent names: Sarah Huckabee, Kellyanne Conway, Nikki Haley for examples.

        I have 71 more names I could add.

        Like

        Reply
    • Founding Fathers Fan says:
      January 20, 2018 at 5:01 pm

      Are they all bisexual, transgender, American Indian, people who identify as black people?

      Like

      Reply
      • KBR says:
        January 20, 2018 at 5:57 pm

        Nope. They all work (or worked) in the Federal Government in the Executive Branch under President Trump. Most are Trump nominees.

        I have more than 70 more names of Trump administration women too. Some are not yet confirmed.

        Interesting is it not, that Dems complain of not enough women in Trumps admin while there are many still unconfirmed?

        Like

        Reply
  21. AKM says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Is Katherine Faulders story on ABC regarding Obama offering to counsel Trump actually a willingness to bargain on the upcoming memo revelations?
    Obama to Trump: “If you don’t hammer me, I will……..”. What is his bargaining chip?
    http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/post-presidency-obama-finds-balancing-act-countering-trump/story?id=52235120

    Like

    Reply
  22. Michael says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    When are we going to have Man’s march?
    In 2016 there were 4,803 men killed in occupational accidents vs 387 women for a 12.5 to 1 ratio.
    Frankly my dear I don’t give a damned about woman’s marches.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. jahealy says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    As a woman, I find these women’s marches an utter embarrassment. What exactly are these fools marching against? What are they marching for? Sadly, they don’t even know. They are 100 percent misinformed and clearly desperate to remain “downtrodden” and “victims.” I wish they’d take their p-hats and #MeToo nonsense and disappear somewhere where I never have to see or hear from them again. They mortify me.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  24. MAJA says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    A couple of things occurred to me today
    1. With all the media, including twitter and facebook, clamping down on conservative voices, there must be even greater PDJT support than can be imagined.
    2. 0bama is so sly with a 3/5/18 expiration date on the DACA executive order. He set up so many land mines (ie ACA, TPP) to either undermine Trump or pass the reins to hilliary to finish the job of destroying America . He greatly underestimated PDJT.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Binkser1 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    EPIC Tweet!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. NJF says:
    January 20, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Absolutely love our Very Stable Genius POTUS.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Shadrach says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Around here (bullseye target) the march barely made the news. Number 6 and falling on the front page of the local news site. I knew 5 people going last year, and many more talking about it. I haven’t heard a single comment on it this year-outside the local radio station who made it into a “women should run for office” thing.

    Of course, the Government Shutdown is much more newsworthy around this neck of the woods. YMMV, but they chose an inopportune day for it here.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    This tweet is pretty epic too! hahaha!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Dora says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Warning: this will make you gag!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Kevin Failoni says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    These are the women who support abortion and hate men. Sad.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Minnie says:
    January 20, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Ha!!!!

    Love love love OUR President 🦁

    Can we say “trigger”
    (Channeling Mr. Rogers)
    😂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s