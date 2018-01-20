President Donald Trump – MAGA Year One…

Posted on January 20, 2018 by

84 Responses to President Donald Trump – MAGA Year One…

  1. Patriot1783 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Happy Anniversary POTUS Trump!!
    MAGA 😄

    • LBB says:
      January 20, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Happy Anniversary PDJT !!! ( family, and cabinet too)
      Also to all the supporters. We are all more seasoned.
      2018 will be above and beyond 2017.
      We are expecting “growth” in more than one way.
      Super job to all !

  2. Alison says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Impossible was only our starting point.

    The list of America First accomplishments grows ever longer, and our will to take back our country ever stronger. All we needed was the right leader.

    God Bless and watch over our President Trump and Team Trump.

  3. Pam says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:33 am

    When you consider what just happened in the senate, it’s really amazing when you look back at all he’s accomplished despite UNIparty obstruction.

    Happy anniversary President Trump! 😀

  4. fleporeblog says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Our President has accomplished so much in year one that it is completely breathtaking when you take a look back at it. I must admit that I never saw all of this winning happening in the first year. The sky is the limit for our President and our country. The Economic Train 🚂 has completely left the station. There is absolutely nothing that is going to slow it down. The Tax Reform Bill is going to pay incredible dividends to so many Americans and for our President and the Republican Party.

    We are producing more oil than Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 and are nearing the production of the Russians. Keep in mind 70%+ of the Russian GDP is dependent on oil. 2018 is shaping up to be an incredible year where 4% to 5% GDP is an absolute real possibility.

    Thank you Father for believing in us and allowing us the privilege to call Donald J. Trump our President!

  5. calbear84 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Wow. Wake me up, I must be dreaming! Donald Trump, a man of the people and for the people, with 7 more years to MAGA!

  6. patrickhenrycensored says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:41 am

    WE, have only begun………our winning.

  7. wheatietoo says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:45 am

    What an amazing year!

    Happy Anniversary, Mr. President!

    He has fought tirelessly for us…fighting battles in all directions, literally, while meeting with world leaders and working on domestic problems.

    In his first year, our President had to contend with 3 devastating Hurricanes and he took it in his stride, making sure that our people got the help they needed as quickly as possible.

    Simply amazing, Mr. President. Thank you so much!

    • calbear84 says:
      January 20, 2018 at 12:50 am

      And his Cabinet has been amazing. I could listen to Mulvaney all day. We don’t even hear about Mattis at DoD, he’s just quietly kicking donkey. There is even hope for us Californians if the Feds can uphold immigration law here!

  8. Iron Lady says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:46 am

    I’m savoring every second of this once-in-a-lifetime experience. May our wonderful God surround, protect, guide, and direct dear president and his family.
    Keep your hand on him, Lord.

  9. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Happy MAGA Anniversary President Donald J. Trump!
    and Tree house Treepers!

  10. B Woodward says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Thank you President Trump for your year of great service to the country as President. And thank you for your 950 days of working tirelessly for this country since making your announcement in 2015. Thank you for your personal expenses, sacrifices, and risks you have taken. You could have enjoyed a peaceful life of luxury, but instead you choose to save this country. We are forever grateful!!

    If you had not chosen to run for the Presidency, then Jeb Bush would have lost to Hillary. All of the political crimes during Obama’s administration would be erased. Hillary would have adopted the TPP and Paris climate deals. Amnesty for illegal aliens would turn red states blue. And more liberal Supreme Court justices would be rewriting the Constitution and cancelling the Bill of Rights. The globalists would have transformed the US into another EU.

    May God bless you and your family, and give you guidance, strength, and protection from all harm. Many blessings!

  11. Stringy theory says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Year one has been spectacular, so can’t wait for year two. Bless you President Trump.

  12. kiskiminetas says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:55 am

    I am so proud of PDJT and what he is doing for America and us. Sir you are a blessing from God and one of the greatest Americans since the founding of this nation!

  14. The240report says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Hmm..nothing more on FISA..

  16. Bree says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Thank you President Trump for a wonderful first year! You have outdone yourself and made the American people so proud! Happy anniversary!!!!
    And thank you flotus for all you do!!

  17. G3 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Happy Anniversary, Mr.President. God Bless You, Your Family, and Administration

  18. auntiefran413 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:09 am

    OUR PRAYERS WERE ANSWERED!

  19. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Dr. Steve Pieczenik gives a review of Trump’s first year and what’s happening behind the scenes.

    Describes how the governors and military are becoming more important.

  21. Curry Worsham says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:14 am

  22. calbear84 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:15 am

    “What truly matters is not which Party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by The People” – President Donald J. Trump, inaugural address, January 20, 2017.

  24. citizen817 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:26 am

    What an incredible 1st year.
    Looking forward to 7 more!

  25. Lucille says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:27 am

    What an incredible year! Some days we wake up holding our breaths, other days with a calm sense of peace because our Man In the White House knows his enemies and has the guts to vanquish them….

  26. keeler says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:30 am

    A representative sampling of some highlights from the past year!

    Oh, and I hear the economy is doing ok too…

  27. wheatietoo says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:32 am

    This video gives me goosebumps…every time.

    Starts out with dark scenes of the naysayers, enemies who ridiculed our President, during the long battle he fought for the Presidency.

    But at the 3:39 mark…the light shines through!

  28. WhistlingPast says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Dear Merciful, Patient and Loving God:

    Thank You for rescuing The United States of America from the dustbin of history one year ago.

    Please continue to bless and protect President Donald J. Trump with the uncommon strength and wisdom of leadership which You have given him.

    May America’s enemies, both foreign and domestic, continue to be confounded and their wicked plans come to naught as President Trump strives to achieve what is good and great.

    May more and more Americans humble themselves, repent of their sins, and by faith turn to You alone, O God, as their only Lord and Savior.

    * * * * * * * * * * * * *
    Happy MAGAnniversary, treepers!
    God Bless MAGAmerica!
    * * * * * * * * * * * * *

    In Jesus’ Name,
    Amen.

  29. NickD says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Earlier tonight, I was driving home to be in town for a funeral tomorrow. During the drive, I listened a bit to a Christian news show, and they were talking about PDJT. Despite feeling sad because of my friend’s brother’s death at 18, I couldn’t help but break into a big grin when they played a portion of one of our President’s campaign speeches–the one on putting our coal miners back to work.

    May God bless our President, and give him seven more years of MAGA!

  30. kea says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:44 am

    MAGA 7 more to go!!!!

  31. theresanne says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:44 am

    Happy Anniversary Mr. President!
    Thank you for a wonderful year of #MAGA! Here’s one of my favorite memories…

  32. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 20, 2018 at 1:53 am

    Happy Anniversary to our BRILLIANT President Trump/

    (1) How brilliant is @realDonaldTrump? THIS brilliant. newsweek.com/obama-leaks-tr…

    Thomas Wictor
    @ThomasWictor

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/954224814142603264.html

  34. Mary Van Deusen says:
    January 20, 2018 at 2:27 am

    President Donald J. Trump’s 2017 Year in Review – Purcell

    Melania Trump – Fashion Music Video – Joseph Blanchard

  35. maiingankwe says:
    January 20, 2018 at 2:32 am

    “For America, the sky is never the limit.”

    I really like that. He has so much in faith in all of us, and we here, have so much faith in him, our President, President Trump.

    Be well, and may you all have a fabulous weekend,
    Ma’iingankwe

  36. History Teaches says:
    January 20, 2018 at 2:34 am

    What a year! No other President has had to endure such slander, hatred, obstruction and sabotage. But what a difference the end of the year is compared to the early part.

    I think some of the reluctant Republicans are ever so slowly starting to get on board, sucked into the Jetstream of the agenda, and realizing that this is the way to win. Slow progress but better than before.

    And once the Big Ugly is unleashed the entire landscape will change. With the Democrats on the defensive, their icons destroyed and possibly facing justice, we’ll be in uncharted territory.

    I just wonder how the MSM will deal with the revelations. Especially when their complicity is revealed. Will they double down with ferocity or finally capitulate in light of undeniable truths?

  37. itswoot says:
    January 20, 2018 at 2:35 am

    Regarding President Donald J. Trump:

    “One man with courage makes a majority.”
    – Thomas Jefferson

  38. whoseyore says:
    January 20, 2018 at 2:53 am

    Happy Anniversary to our dear, brave President! May God surround you, your family, your Cabinet, and your Cabinet’s families with His love and protection as you continue to MAGA.

  39. winky says:
    January 20, 2018 at 2:57 am

    What a fantastic video that Sundance posted at thee top of the page….just love it

  40. Esperanza says:
    January 20, 2018 at 3:12 am

    The Figaro might be getting it sort of. There’s an article explaining that the tweets are the fog of war. That Trump has actually had lots of successes. Then the “Republicans” They interview are Rich Lowry and Jobs Scarborough lol. They also say he has done nothing in the Middle East lol. I was trying to find precedents for the Saudi trip and the China one. I came up with Nixon in China and Reagan at the Wall. Do you agree, have I missed one?

    Also, I think the trip to Eastern Europe was very important. The Asian stuff.

    I think the Paris trip was actually quite important. I think he’s good for Macron. It’s also the only bridge with the West. And like it or not there are three militaries in the western world, US, UK, France.

  41. Fannie says:
    January 20, 2018 at 3:18 am

    I wish there was an annual official President’s yearbook where all the beautiful photos and speeches were published. I would pay $50 or more for such a book.

  42. coeurdaleneman says:
    January 20, 2018 at 3:27 am

    #AmericansFirstIllegalsSecond

  43. woohoowee says:
    January 20, 2018 at 3:28 am

    Happy Anniversary, President Trump45. It went too fast! You told us we would have fun along the way and we certainly have 🙂

  44. A2 says:
    January 20, 2018 at 4:01 am

    Love the video posted, but my favourite is this from the inauguration: ‘God Bless the USA’.
    Happy Anniversary America. You made the tight choice. MAGA!

