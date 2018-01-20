President Donald Trump – MAGA Year One…

Happy Anniversary POTUS Trump!!
MAGA 😄
Happy Anniversary PDJT !!! ( family, and cabinet too)
Also to all the supporters. We are all more seasoned.
2018 will be above and beyond 2017.
We are expecting “growth” in more than one way.
Super job to all !
Impossible was only our starting point.
The list of America First accomplishments grows ever longer, and our will to take back our country ever stronger. All we needed was the right leader.
God Bless and watch over our President Trump and Team Trump.
When you consider what just happened in the senate, it’s really amazing when you look back at all he’s accomplished despite UNIparty obstruction.
Happy anniversary President Trump! 😀
Our President has accomplished so much in year one that it is completely breathtaking when you take a look back at it. I must admit that I never saw all of this winning happening in the first year. The sky is the limit for our President and our country. The Economic Train 🚂 has completely left the station. There is absolutely nothing that is going to slow it down. The Tax Reform Bill is going to pay incredible dividends to so many Americans and for our President and the Republican Party.
We are producing more oil than Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 and are nearing the production of the Russians. Keep in mind 70%+ of the Russian GDP is dependent on oil. 2018 is shaping up to be an incredible year where 4% to 5% GDP is an absolute real possibility.
Thank you Father for believing in us and allowing us the privilege to call Donald J. Trump our President!
It’s been a blessed year for sure. Thank you for your insightful commentary fleporeblog, and here’s to much more winning ahead!
Wow. Wake me up, I must be dreaming! Donald Trump, a man of the people and for the people, with 7 more years to MAGA!
WE, have only begun………our winning.
To FIGHT!
What an amazing year. Still not tired of winning.
🙌👍 WE, the People 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💖💖💖
What an amazing year!
Happy Anniversary, Mr. President!
He has fought tirelessly for us…fighting battles in all directions, literally, while meeting with world leaders and working on domestic problems.
In his first year, our President had to contend with 3 devastating Hurricanes and he took it in his stride, making sure that our people got the help they needed as quickly as possible.
Simply amazing, Mr. President. Thank you so much!
And his Cabinet has been amazing. I could listen to Mulvaney all day. We don’t even hear about Mattis at DoD, he’s just quietly kicking donkey. There is even hope for us Californians if the Feds can uphold immigration law here!
I’m savoring every second of this once-in-a-lifetime experience. May our wonderful God surround, protect, guide, and direct dear president and his family.
Keep your hand on him, Lord.
Happy MAGA Anniversary President Donald J. Trump!
and Tree house Treepers!
It's been a year of Magnificent #MAGA We've suffered & SURVIVED the #shithole of #FakeNews attacksWe are a MOVEMENT like none other & they fear us & OUR LION. #MAGA – we will not be swayed.
It's been a year of Magnificent #MAGA We've suffered & SURVIVED the #shithole of #FakeNews attacksWe are a MOVEMENT like none other & they fear us & OUR LION. #MAGA – we will not be swayed.
Awesome tweet, Deborah!
Hey thanks! I keep it pinned on twitter at the top 🙂
Every time I hear this speech I want to cry. I have never heard anything so wonderful in all my life…..
I don’t know why, but all day I have been hearing the song lyrics in my head “We Shall Not Be Moved”. Now you say “we will not be swayed”!
Such encouragement:
Thank you President Trump for your year of great service to the country as President. And thank you for your 950 days of working tirelessly for this country since making your announcement in 2015. Thank you for your personal expenses, sacrifices, and risks you have taken. You could have enjoyed a peaceful life of luxury, but instead you choose to save this country. We are forever grateful!!
If you had not chosen to run for the Presidency, then Jeb Bush would have lost to Hillary. All of the political crimes during Obama’s administration would be erased. Hillary would have adopted the TPP and Paris climate deals. Amnesty for illegal aliens would turn red states blue. And more liberal Supreme Court justices would be rewriting the Constitution and cancelling the Bill of Rights. The globalists would have transformed the US into another EU.
May God bless you and your family, and give you guidance, strength, and protection from all harm. Many blessings!
Amen.
Thank You President Trump , from a Patriot immigrant ! You have stood and faught for us as no one since George Washington ! You are our Lion ! May God continue to bless you and protect you and guide your presidency !
Sundance thank you from the bottom of my heart You have been amazing !
…and we love our legal immigrants, don’t we folks! DJT
Happy you are here with us Mari!!
I take GREAT pleasure in knowing that the globalists, each day, have to face the fact that all of these things and more were taken from them when Donald J. Trump became our 45th POTUS.
Year one has been spectacular, so can’t wait for year two. Bless you President Trump.
I am so proud of PDJT and what he is doing for America and us. Sir you are a blessing from God and one of the greatest Americans since the founding of this nation!
I loved that moment.
Hmm..nothing more on FISA..
Late posting….found you in the bin. :=(
No worries AR. You are doing a great job, and thank you.
Second that. 💐
Thank you Ad Rem for making sure our branches didn’t get too ruffled this past year! You are a WINNER!
Thank you President Trump for a wonderful first year! You have outdone yourself and made the American people so proud! Happy anniversary!!!!
And thank you flotus for all you do!!
Happy Anniversary, Mr.President. God Bless You, Your Family, and Administration
OUR PRAYERS WERE ANSWERED!
Dr. Steve Pieczenik gives a review of Trump’s first year and what’s happening behind the scenes.
Describes how the governors and military are becoming more important.
This is the part where he talks about the ROOTS of the Trump revolution. Queued up.
Dr. Piecnik says Occidental College is where the CIA dumped all their CIA assets. Obama never went to Columbia, and went straight to Harvard Law on an affirmative action admittance. Says Obama;s mother worked for the CIA in Indonesia to monitor Russian activities.
He makes it sound as though Clinton and all the rest of the crime cabal are going to slide into the sunset and nothing will happen to them.
“What truly matters is not which Party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by The People” – President Donald J. Trump, inaugural address, January 20, 2017.
Trump told us the truth:
“If you want to tell people the truth, make them laugh, otherwise they’ll kill you.”
― George Bernard Shaw
What an incredible 1st year.
Looking forward to 7 more!
What an incredible year! Some days we wake up holding our breaths, other days with a calm sense of peace because our Man In the White House knows his enemies and has the guts to vanquish them….
A representative sampling of some highlights from the past year!
Oh, and I hear the economy is doing ok too…
Knew I forgot a bigly one!
This video gives me goosebumps…every time.
Starts out with dark scenes of the naysayers, enemies who ridiculed our President, during the long battle he fought for the Presidency.
But at the 3:39 mark…the light shines through!
Thank you Americans, for saving our asses. Again.
Dear Merciful, Patient and Loving God:
Thank You for rescuing The United States of America from the dustbin of history one year ago.
Please continue to bless and protect President Donald J. Trump with the uncommon strength and wisdom of leadership which You have given him.
May America’s enemies, both foreign and domestic, continue to be confounded and their wicked plans come to naught as President Trump strives to achieve what is good and great.
May more and more Americans humble themselves, repent of their sins, and by faith turn to You alone, O God, as their only Lord and Savior.
* * * * * * * * * * * * *
Happy MAGAnniversary, treepers!
God Bless MAGAmerica!
* * * * * * * * * * * * *
In Jesus’ Name,
Amen.
Beautiful prayer, Whistling.
Yes, this.
Earlier tonight, I was driving home to be in town for a funeral tomorrow. During the drive, I listened a bit to a Christian news show, and they were talking about PDJT. Despite feeling sad because of my friend’s brother’s death at 18, I couldn’t help but break into a big grin when they played a portion of one of our President’s campaign speeches–the one on putting our coal miners back to work.
May God bless our President, and give him seven more years of MAGA!
Condolences for the loss of your young friend.
MAGA 7 more to go!!!!
Happy Anniversary Mr. President!
Thank you for a wonderful year of #MAGA! Here’s one of my favorite memories…
That’s another good one!
I think that was my single favorite event of the last year…aside from the Inauguration.
The whole Saudi reception was amazing! Thanks for the reminder.
The Saudi trip let me know that this was the President we have been waiting for. For a lifetime for some.
No head scarf !! 🙂
Happy Anniversary to our BRILLIANT President Trump/
(1) How brilliant is @realDonaldTrump? THIS brilliant. newsweek.com/obama-leaks-tr…
Thomas Wictor
@ThomasWictor
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/954224814142603264.html
//fave.api.cnn.io/v1/fav/?video=politics/2017/09/10/hillary-clinton-cbs-book-interview-2016-election-orig-cs.cnn&customer=cnn&edition=domestic&env=prod
President Donald J. Trump’s 2017 Year in Review – Purcell
Melania Trump – Fashion Music Video – Joseph Blanchard
Beautiful! Thanks for this…..
Thank YOU for watching! I really do love that family.
Love love Melania. I love how she dresses, learning new stuff because it’s symbolic. That segment of her on the marine’s arm gives me mist lol. I love that it’s good generation stuff. See, marine, if you work hard and are a good man, your wife will be like this.
I also love Mrs Pence. Her smile, and how she dresses. Could someone do a Mrs Pence vid? Pretty please.
Please no photos of Brizitte.
The whole world fell in love with our lovely First Lady, Melania 🙂
Wow! Just WOW!
“For America, the sky is never the limit.”
I really like that. He has so much in faith in all of us, and we here, have so much faith in him, our President, President Trump.
Be well, and may you all have a fabulous weekend,
Ma’iingankwe
What a year! No other President has had to endure such slander, hatred, obstruction and sabotage. But what a difference the end of the year is compared to the early part.
I think some of the reluctant Republicans are ever so slowly starting to get on board, sucked into the Jetstream of the agenda, and realizing that this is the way to win. Slow progress but better than before.
And once the Big Ugly is unleashed the entire landscape will change. With the Democrats on the defensive, their icons destroyed and possibly facing justice, we’ll be in uncharted territory.
I just wonder how the MSM will deal with the revelations. Especially when their complicity is revealed. Will they double down with ferocity or finally capitulate in light of undeniable truths?
Regarding President Donald J. Trump:
“One man with courage makes a majority.”
– Thomas Jefferson
Happy Anniversary to our dear, brave President! May God surround you, your family, your Cabinet, and your Cabinet’s families with His love and protection as you continue to MAGA.
What a fantastic video that Sundance posted at thee top of the page….just love it
The Figaro might be getting it sort of. There’s an article explaining that the tweets are the fog of war. That Trump has actually had lots of successes. Then the “Republicans” They interview are Rich Lowry and Jobs Scarborough lol. They also say he has done nothing in the Middle East lol. I was trying to find precedents for the Saudi trip and the China one. I came up with Nixon in China and Reagan at the Wall. Do you agree, have I missed one?
Also, I think the trip to Eastern Europe was very important. The Asian stuff.
I think the Paris trip was actually quite important. I think he’s good for Macron. It’s also the only bridge with the West. And like it or not there are three militaries in the western world, US, UK, France.
I wish there was an annual official President’s yearbook where all the beautiful photos and speeches were published. I would pay $50 or more for such a book.
#AmericansFirstIllegalsSecond
Happy Anniversary, President Trump45. It went too fast! You told us we would have fun along the way and we certainly have 🙂
Love the video posted, but my favourite is this from the inauguration: ‘God Bless the USA’.
Happy Anniversary America. You made the tight choice. MAGA!
Hangs head in shame . “RIGHT’ choice.
Lee sang that song at a rally in Reno in 2012 — incredible emotion in the entire crowd.
