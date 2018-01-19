President Trump and Vice-President Pence Address March For Life Audience…

The 45th annual March for Life is taking place in Washington DC today, and President Trump broadcasts a live-feed message for all the people attending.
Speaking from the Rose Garden, President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence delivered remarks which were simultaneously broadcast to the national mall.
President Trump’s speech had me in tears…
Likewise for me, Belle –unexpectedly so. It has been and continues to be a long battle.
Lord please help us end this thing called abortion (otherwise known as innocent baby killing).
Me too.
How did humans and even churches get so hard-hearted that they scoff at such principles and hopes?
Selling your soul for convenience is easy.
Doing the right thing is hard.
social justice. Saul Alinsky really got to many of the Jesuits (not all! Some are still very faithful to their founding saint, Saint Ignatius Loyola, a brave and courageous ex military hero who found God while convalescing after a battle with the french where THEY were so impressed by his courage that they carried him off hte field to receive medical care) first and then the Catholic church started accepting the lunch program and with that the public education leftist propaganda infiltrated all their schools and even many of their colleges.
There ARE many Catholics still, who get the truth, witness that though the marchers are from all faiths, even atheist, the bulk these days are courageous young Catholics from all over the country and the world…it’s really awesome to see thta San Francisco one (Sunday the 27th) fill up the city with tens of thousands and the Antifa and women’s idiot activists are beside themselves that now it’s primarily YOUNG people who reject their leftist/life hating shrieking.
God bless them all. Especially bless Students For Life. If you can spare any change take a look at their web site, pray and give as you’re led. I have supported SFL for years. God bless America and save us from Satan and his hordes. Isaiah 59:19
How wonderful to have a President who actually celebrates the unborn instead of classifying them as a “mistake he wouldn’t want his daughters to be burdened with” – you know who I am talking about – he who shall not be named. Evil, evil person. I would hate to be Cecile Richards and have to face God in the afterlife knowing that I spent my own life perpetuating this evil.
Planned Parenthood is nothing but a money laundering outfit for the Marxist democrats… once you understand this… you know why they support abortion… or as they call it “women’s reproductive rights”… or some other BS…
They have gotten themselves way tied into Dem Party politics.
However, that is the only way they can survive. Without abortion, there is no reason for a PP clinic anywhere, anymore – first, low-income people have a federally-qualified health center accessible, nowadays, which can cover all the other services PP does, and second, PP does only a very limited menu of services – so why not go to a FQHC, where they can do the full range of primary care?
Thus, without abortion, they have no reason for existence. If enough states handicap PP, they will eventually have no money flow. Then, no political power. A Dem could be pro-life – as many Hispanics are – and win Dem offices here and there.
“Planned Butcherhood”
At its root, it is child sacrifice to Baal. Plain and simple. There is a deep and dark reason why the DEMONcRATs promote and encourage and fund abortion (Hill-the-BEAST, Pelosi, Boxer, Schumer, Waterbuffalo-Schultz, most of Hollyweird, the Paedostas, etc.) and it’s connected also to Paedogate (aka Pizzagate).
The DEMONcRATs don’t want children. They HATE children, as they’re GOD’s gift to us.
They only want voters, be they children, adults, dead, alive, bussed-in, or illegal. To paraphrase Tina Turner, “what’s life got to do with it?”…
Eventually those who kill their own will pay. Here’s hoping they learn, and turn. Because they’re not only killing their own future, they’re killing ours, too…
For it isn’t “Their Body”… IT’S THE BABY’S BODY!!!
In many ancient societies, child sacrifice was integral to their religion.
The real significance of the Abraham and Isaac story, is how he realized the ancient belief of appeasing God through child sacrifice was not at all God’s will, even though Abraham had mistakenly thought it was, having been raised in the ancient Chaldean city of Ur.
Thus Abraham became the father of a great religion that did not practice child sacrifice, (except when they fell away and joined their heathen neighbors worshipping idols in the groves.)
Yep it is as ancient pagan as they come…and satanic.
Unbelievable that it has taken this long for a president to be brave enough to speak to these people in person. And it was Donald Trump. Too many of my Catholic friends sneered at candidate Trump, and still sneer at President Trump when he isn’t “holy” enough for them. I prayed the rosary every day for months leading up to the election for his success and protection. I couldn’t be prouder of my president. Thank you, President Trump. None of us is perfect. You are a perfect example of how God can work through an imperfect human being. I love you.
You’ve inspired me to pick up my Rosary. Thank you. Our president needs the intercession of our Blessed Mother.
My experience, too, mamajen, with some active pro-life Protestant relatives. (Shudder) –those were some hard days in the primary and general once I got.(early) on the Trump train. So happy to be vindicated! Not that I am getting the satisfaction of anybody saying they were wrong lol Oh, well, it was all the fantastic information and analysis here that helped and still does form my outlook, so I guess I shouldn’t take credit anyway.
I, too, am so proud to have cast my vote for this man and love him, too; I genuinely appreciate all he and his family have sacrificed. I even paid for my daughter and self to get a facial at his hotel when we visited DC last week; it was, ahem, somewhat out of my usual price range, bit I was thrilled to contribute in a minute but concrete way to the Trump family coffers. 🙂 (Great rationalization for a splurge!) I pray for him, his staff, family and administration with almost every rosary I pray, too.
Oh, oh, oh –and that has long been a pet peeve of mine that no even supposedly”pro-life” president ever bothered to personally address the Marchers (Reagan did address by phone but still –presidents will go all over to fund raise, etc, but couldn’t bother to address tens of thousands of marchers/constituents right up the streets from them?) who often suffer great inconvenience to be there. Yes, it was President Trump, the one not “presidential” enough, who has shown true leadership with this. God bless him.
Aristotle said: “Courage is the mother of all virtues because without it, you cannot consistently perform the others.” Courage is notably absent in politicians because success is obtained in that arena by an ever-expanding circle of friendships. Trump is revealing to the nation how courage clears the way for virtuous action.
dapper – that was beautifully said – Thank you! I am passing this thought on to all my children!
You said it perfectly. God bless our President.
Perfectly said. God bless this President.
mamajen, I hope you have an opportunity to help your friends understand that some things, such as one’s attitudes ab people and life and patriotism are more important than superficial persona attributes.
God bless you for being faithful, and getting it that if God did not work through imperfect people, He would have nobody to perform His will.
LikeLiked by 3 people
me too. Every day still pray for him on my rosary.
It seems that God’s hand is truly on the President.
John Brennan was hacked and ‘controlled’ by a 15 year British kid, who then accessed all sorts of military intel.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/01/19/british-15-year-old-gained-access-intelligence-operations-afghanistan/
Wow. Thats one hell of a story.
don’t post that in this thread… take it to the Daily Open or POTUS threads
wrong thread to post this on.
Annual March for Life 45th year– honored by President Trump # 45. Coincidence ?
LikeLiked by 10 people
And, to be insulting, NBC news home main webpage cover story has a picture of a crowd at the Capital – a cover story retrospectively basking in the glory of the puzz why hat march on the capital. Sick people.
Was in a doctor’s office earlier and had to endure “Meghan Kelly Today” on NBC. After a wonderful walk-through of today’s latest “fashions” (or not) we were treated to the musical stylings of the Abortion March… er, I mean… Women’s March. Not a single mention of the March for Life but plenty of reminiscing about the pink hat parade… complete with pictures!
Yet, lefties will still claim NBC is an “unbiased” news source! LOL 😛
if we don’t post them they wont!
So true! One thing I think is so striking is when the purity of this gathering is juxtaposed with the vulgarity of the Women’s March. Signs of hope, love, faith, Constitutional liberty, and human rights vs. naked people, profanity, fantasies of terrorism, and apparel designed after human anatomy.
So proud of President Trump and Vice President Pence for their speech, love and support for March For Life!!!!
Another reason for the left to hate Trump.. and another reason for me to love him 🙂
Every child is a precious gift from God – PDJT
Amen. Matthew 18…
good speech!
Fetus debasement fosters on children a sense of worthlessness. Is it any wonder why many kids choose a hollow-point destiny?
I want to reiterate my thankfulness for this site. I want to reiterate my thankfulness for Sundance. Since I am a litmus test kinda guy, I originally supported Cruz but found out about his true character here in the Treehouse. Thank God He brought us Trump for such a time as this. I long for the day when our confiscated tax dollars no longer fund the wholesale slaughter of the unborn.
DRAIN IT
AMEN!
A woman’s right to choose…to rip the still beating heart of a baby from the womb.
Even the Aztecs weren’t so sick.
Yep. And no one ever asks the baby’s opinion…
We are so grateful to the President for his kind words in the Rose Garden today! Below is my press release regarding his speech. Also, thank you to those of you who have emailed us with donations and offers to volunteers! I am so overwhelmed at the Treepers here and your support and friendship as well! #LoveSavesLives
Press Release:
All across the country, single mothers make the sacrificial choice for life with the help of hundreds of thousands of pro-life people. They provide nurturing love and support so that a Culture of Life will be built in the country. In every community there are women in need and people working to help them. Please reach out and add your heart and hands to those efforts
President Trump addressed the 45th National March for Life today via satellite from the Rose Garden. During his speech, the President acknowledged the life-saving work of Room At The Inn and our own Marianne Donadio, our VP of Marketing and Development.
Room At The Inn, a nationally accredited Catholic ministry serving homeless, pregnant women and single mothers with children was honored to be included in President Trump’s address and Rose Garden ceremony. “To see not only our work acknowledged in this forum as well as the personal story of our own Marianne Donadio, a prolife heroine in her own right, makes us proud”, said O. Albert Hodges, M.A., President/CEO of Room At The Inn.
Room At The Inn provides housing and programs in the Triad area of North Carolina and is listed in the Official Catholic Directory (P.J. Kenedy and Sons). For more information, please visit http://www.RoomInn.org or visit us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Room-at-the-Inn-159268984085406/
Thank you so much, Albertus, for the Room At The Inn website information. I immediately emailed it to my county’s GOP Women’s Club program chair and she’s already replied that we will submit a request for your org to present a program to our club. We’re about 20 miles away from G’boro and most indeed pro-life. If arrangements can be made, it will be one of the best programs our club has ever had. Good luck and thank you for the services you provide.
Thank you so much! This has been an overwhelming day for us!
Congressman Walker tweeted this and the President re-tweeted it:
Thank God for our President and Vice President!! My wife and kids got to watch it live on TV while I was at work. We are in a blessed and special time in History in our Country.
I forwarded this coverage to many many people I know, encouraging them to pass it on.
People need to see this side of our great President.
ewtn.com will give all of it to you or marchforlife.com I think also.
Our Congressman just tweeted our about the President’s remarks about us and his staff told me that PDJT retweeted it! (I don’t have twitter). Congressman Walker is awesome!
How very beautiful and historic.
I have been a supporter pf the Pro-Life movement for almost 40 years and today is the first time I ever heard of someone using the term Pro-birth to describe another. Apparently you have to support the modern social welfare state, and gun control to be Pro-life for some. Not sure you have to be a vegan to be Pro-life too.
The Pro-life movement has always bought people together from different backgrounds, now you have to pass a litmus test. I have a feeling this has to be with conflict between liberal Catholics and conservative Evangelicals.
Anyhow, “God bless Pres. Trump”, even if he is only Pro-birth.
EWTN television and website have been televising this from start to finish for I think over a decade now. The interviews are amazing, especially those who were not aborted after rape or who converted after working for Planned Parenthood. Amazing and also inspires tears and gratitude.
I attended the March today and besides the enthusiasm of the crowd, I was so impressed with the overwhelming number of young people that were there. Students of all ages, from high school through college and beyond. They are the hope, they are the ones who will carry the fight forward, and there are a LOT of them. It gives me hope that the next generation will see the day that this holocaust is ended, God willing⛪️🙏
