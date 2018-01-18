January 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #364

  1. TexasRanger says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:21 am

    And Barack Obama Is Very Upset….

    But but but what about me and my achievements and legacy.!.?

    And now…

    Obama Trump Video if if if

  2. H.R. says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:22 am

    “And the Losers are…”

    A dy that will live in infamy for all te angst and giggles it caused.

  3. H.R. says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Sticky keys. Mayonnaise and cat hair.
    (You don’t want to know.)

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:30 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:30 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:31 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:31 am

  8. Garavaglia says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Very stable genes

  9. Bree says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Wonderful! Thank you Mr. President.

  10. SharonKinDC says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Q & A w. Sec Tillerson & Condi Rice, Mainly Syria w/ some NoKo. PS: Catty Condi appears to make several sly digs at POTUS. T-Rex shoots them down, diplomatically

  11. WhistlingPast says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:46 am

    How amusing it was to see a very stable medical report trigger the very unstable WHPress Corpse!

    • dallasdan says:
      January 18, 2018 at 1:37 am

      CNN’s Gupta continues to claim the President has heart disease and insists his lab tests for calcium portends a heart attack within 3 -5 years. Legitimate medical doctors unanimously disagree and they are quoted by numerous sources/news providers…but not CNN. My contempt for CNN is unbounded.

  12. NYGuy54 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:48 am

    It’s late so I’ll put this right here

  13. keebler AC says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:52 am

    In the theme of Fakies…
    what follows
    on Tucker’s twitter feed is list of Fake Hate…….Here are the top ten hate hoaxes

    Please share🦁

  15. citizen817 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 12:59 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 1:01 am

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      January 18, 2018 at 1:07 am

      Sara Carter seemed to be rather fired up about what’s coming – but not in the same way as in the past. I think she may have taken SD’s words to heart – at least to some extent. I sensed something different.

  17. Dazza says:
    January 18, 2018 at 1:01 am

    So the secret database Obama created on Illegal surveillance of Americans that dumbass Maxine bragged about is in Hawaii (Snowden) was so secret that the only way to trigger a Bulk Data Transfer to the U.S. Mainland servers was an incoming (false) missile alarm?

  18. Dazza says:
    January 18, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Which took 38 minutes to transfer

  19. Hemishe says:
    January 18, 2018 at 1:04 am

    I read an article that said. Chrysler’s CEO said it was a mistake to move RAM productions to Mexico in 2008. Trump is magic. Also, I recall Obama mocking Trump by saying how is Trump going to get jobs back to America that they are all gone. Then he mocked more by asking the audience . Is Trump going to wave a magic wand and have jobs appear. Well Trump did wave that wand and yell abracadabra . LOL

  20. conservativeinny says:
    January 18, 2018 at 1:04 am

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/16/house-report-concluded-pakistanis-made-unauthorized-access-to-congressional-servers/

    First paragraph:
    “House investigators concluded that Democratic IT aides made unauthorized access to congressional servers in 2016, allegedly accessing the data of members for whom they did not work, logging in as members of Congress themselves, and covering their tracks, according to a presentation summarizing the findings of a four-month internal probe.”

  21. keebler AC says:
    January 18, 2018 at 1:05 am

  22. wolfmoon1776 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Saw a FANTASTIC video explanation of where “climate change” went off the rails. Worth looking at . It really explains a lot. Mix in what WE know here about the left and how they operate, and it all makes ENORMOUS sense. Science is far more easily influenced than we ever realized.

  23. keebler AC says:
    January 18, 2018 at 1:15 am

  24. lida rose says:
    January 18, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Hahaha, I love my President
    God Bless you, Mr. President.
    MAGA
    Thank you, sir, for all you do for us

  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 1:23 am

    European leaders, facing growing public unease, toughen up on immigration

    https://www.google.com/amp/www.foxnews.com/world/2018/01/17/european-leaders-facing-growing-public-unease-toughen-up-on-immigration.amp.html#ampshare=http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/01/17/european-leaders-facing-growing-public-unease-toughen-up-on-immigration.html

    Excerpt:

    As politicians in America and across the globe lined up last week up to condemn President Trump’s reported remarks calling certain African nations “s—hole countries,” there was a somewhat muted response in Europe — a sign of how the political winds of immigration are blowing.

    Europe is a continent filled with leaders happy to speak out in condemnation of the U.S. president, but the silence last week was noticeable — with the New York Times describing a “ringing silence across broad parts of the European Union, especially in the east, and certainly no chorus of condemnation.”

    But a continent spooked by a populist revolt still bubbling in its parliaments and roaring on its streets, many of Europe’s politicians are still struggling with an influx from developing countries, or fighting for their political lives as they fend off challengers running on doing just that.

  26. wolfmoon1776 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 1:27 am

    Interesting stuff here and here:

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      January 18, 2018 at 1:58 am

      From Sara Carter’s article linked above:

      ———

      “After the 2016 presidential election, Blumenthal told Dutch TV Nieuwsuur that Clinton’s loss to Trump “was the result of a cabal of right-wing agents of the FBI in the New York office attached to Rudy Giuliani, who was a member of Trump’s campaign.”

      “I think it’s not unfair to call it a coup,” said Blumenthal.

      “A coup, even?” the reporter said.

      Blumenthal added, “yeah, a coup d’etat.”

      ———–

      What is Blumenthal talking about? Is he talking about the NY FBI that might have had access to Weiner’s laptop?

  27. phoenixRising says:
    January 18, 2018 at 1:28 am

    via zerohedge

    FBI Investigating Millions Of “Mishandled” Dollars Funneled From Australian Govt To Clinton Foundation

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-17/fbi-investigating-millions-mishandled-dollars-funneled-australian-govt-clinton

  29. Lucille says:
    January 18, 2018 at 1:51 am

    Trump schools GOP Congress to play hardball
    By Monica Showalter – January 17, 2018
    http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/01/trump_schools_gop_congress_to_play_hardball.html

  30. ALEX says:
    January 18, 2018 at 1:55 am

    08/26/2016

    Strzok – Just went to a southern Virginia Walmart. I could SMELL the Trump support…

    Page – Yep. Out to lunch with (redacted) We both hate everyone and everything.

    Page – Just riffing on the hot mess that is our country.

    Strzok – Yeah…it’s scary real down here

    +++++++++

    10/20/2016

    Strzok: I am riled up. Trump is a f***ing idiot, is unable to provide a coherent answer.

    Strzok – I CAN’T PULL AWAY, WHAT THE F**K HAPPENED TO OUR COUNTRY (redacted)??!?!

    Page– I don’t know. But we’ll get it back. We’re America. We rock.

    Strzok– Donald just said “bad hombres”

    Strzok– Trump just said what the FBI did is disgraceful.

    END

  32. citizen817 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 2:13 am

    • dallasdan says:
      January 18, 2018 at 2:37 am

      There is profound significance in the outcome of this effort to hold Clapper to the rule of law. We have long witnessed a separate and unequal justice system for the political elites. I doubt that law-abiding citizens will be pleased; Clapper will very likely skate.

  33. thinkthinkthink says:
    January 18, 2018 at 2:24 am

    There are those that want to blame our Lion for the Hawaii trouble.
    But… http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/hawaiian-emergency-management-officials-hold-interview-post-notes-passwords-computer-screens/

    A friend from Europe sends me this:

