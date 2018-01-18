January 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #364

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
And Barack Obama Is Very Upset….
But but but what about me and my achievements and legacy.!.?
And now…
Obama Trump Video if if if
Ofraudo’s teleprompter must have jammed during his spontaneous remarks.
“And the Losers are…”
A dy that will live in infamy for all te angst and giggles it caused.
So, was it better to have won or not made the cut? I will be dreaming about this upon my own slumber tomight.
And the gowns were fabulous!
Oops, chinchilla fur and mustard…
Sticky keys. Mayonnaise and cat hair.
(You don’t want to know.)
Ha!! Maybe we need some PROE – verbs!
Puddy, am I in the trashcan for the original comment? LOL!!
Yes…..*sigh*
Very stable genes
Wonderful! Thank you Mr. President.
Q & A w. Sec Tillerson & Condi Rice, Mainly Syria w/ some NoKo. PS: Catty Condi appears to make several sly digs at POTUS. T-Rex shoots them down, diplomatically
Whenever I see Condi Rice she invokes the same thought as Nancy Kerrigan – you were respected, on top of the world, and then you pissed all over it and no one likes you.
I agree about Condi Rice, is Kerrigan because of her “hot mic” moments? I never liked the way the press treated her back then, they made the attack on her as if it was her fault.
Nope. Disney Parade, IN the parade, talked shit to Mickey (or someone) about being in the parade so boring. Took her from hero to zero in 1 second
So true..AND Condoleeza Rice was the one who recommended Tillerson. Why can she not at least be gracious? Unless she, too, has skeletons.
I think she may be on the spectrum or something
How amusing it was to see a very stable medical report trigger the very unstable WHPress Corpse!
CNN’s Gupta continues to claim the President has heart disease and insists his lab tests for calcium portends a heart attack within 3 -5 years. Legitimate medical doctors unanimously disagree and they are quoted by numerous sources/news providers…but not CNN. My contempt for CNN is unbounded.
It’s late so I’ll put this right here
In the theme of Fakies…
what follows
on Tucker’s twitter feed is list of Fake Hate…….Here are the top ten hate hoaxes
Please share🦁
I would add the biggest Hate Hoax of all: CHARLOTTESVILLE !!
Daniel Greenfield hits another one out of the park……..
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/2018/01/what-media-really-wants.html
Sara Carter seemed to be rather fired up about what’s coming – but not in the same way as in the past. I think she may have taken SD’s words to heart – at least to some extent. I sensed something different.
So the secret database Obama created on Illegal surveillance of Americans that dumbass Maxine bragged about is in Hawaii (Snowden) was so secret that the only way to trigger a Bulk Data Transfer to the U.S. Mainland servers was an incoming (false) missile alarm?
Ha! Maybe! Just a tad bigger than a thumb drive.
Which took 38 minutes to transfer
I read an article that said. Chrysler’s CEO said it was a mistake to move RAM productions to Mexico in 2008. Trump is magic. Also, I recall Obama mocking Trump by saying how is Trump going to get jobs back to America that they are all gone. Then he mocked more by asking the audience . Is Trump going to wave a magic wand and have jobs appear. Well Trump did wave that wand and yell abracadabra . LOL
http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/16/house-report-concluded-pakistanis-made-unauthorized-access-to-congressional-servers/
First paragraph:
“House investigators concluded that Democratic IT aides made unauthorized access to congressional servers in 2016, allegedly accessing the data of members for whom they did not work, logging in as members of Congress themselves, and covering their tracks, according to a presentation summarizing the findings of a four-month internal probe.”
Saw a FANTASTIC video explanation of where “climate change” went off the rails. Worth looking at . It really explains a lot. Mix in what WE know here about the left and how they operate, and it all makes ENORMOUS sense. Science is far more easily influenced than we ever realized.
Twilight Zone Season 3, Episode 10, clip:
What an excellent video, Wolfie. Great find!
The Global Warming Hoax is the biggest scam ever perpetrated on the world.
It’s the Sun.
It has always been the Sun.
Another bit of proof of this…is the fact that the other planets in our Solar System exhibit warmer temps, at the same time as the Earth.
And now the scammers have changed the name of their hoax to ‘Climate Change’.
Which is even more outrageous.
This planet has been experiencing ‘climate change’ since it began.
Mankind is not causing this.
The climate was changing long before man came along!
Thanks for the video, Wolf.
It’s a keeper.
LIKE ✅
Hahaha, I love my President
God Bless you, Mr. President.
MAGA
Thank you, sir, for all you do for us
European leaders, facing growing public unease, toughen up on immigration
https://www.google.com/amp/www.foxnews.com/world/2018/01/17/european-leaders-facing-growing-public-unease-toughen-up-on-immigration.amp.html#ampshare=http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/01/17/european-leaders-facing-growing-public-unease-toughen-up-on-immigration.html
Excerpt:
As politicians in America and across the globe lined up last week up to condemn President Trump’s reported remarks calling certain African nations “s—hole countries,” there was a somewhat muted response in Europe — a sign of how the political winds of immigration are blowing.
Europe is a continent filled with leaders happy to speak out in condemnation of the U.S. president, but the silence last week was noticeable — with the New York Times describing a “ringing silence across broad parts of the European Union, especially in the east, and certainly no chorus of condemnation.”
But a continent spooked by a populist revolt still bubbling in its parliaments and roaring on its streets, many of Europe’s politicians are still struggling with an influx from developing countries, or fighting for their political lives as they fend off challengers running on doing just that.
Interesting stuff here and here:
From Sara Carter’s article linked above:
———
“After the 2016 presidential election, Blumenthal told Dutch TV Nieuwsuur that Clinton’s loss to Trump “was the result of a cabal of right-wing agents of the FBI in the New York office attached to Rudy Giuliani, who was a member of Trump’s campaign.”
“I think it’s not unfair to call it a coup,” said Blumenthal.
“A coup, even?” the reporter said.
Blumenthal added, “yeah, a coup d’etat.”
———–
What is Blumenthal talking about? Is he talking about the NY FBI that might have had access to Weiner’s laptop?
via zerohedge
FBI Investigating Millions Of “Mishandled” Dollars Funneled From Australian Govt To Clinton Foundation
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-17/fbi-investigating-millions-mishandled-dollars-funneled-australian-govt-clinton
Trump schools GOP Congress to play hardball
By Monica Showalter – January 17, 2018
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/01/trump_schools_gop_congress_to_play_hardball.html
08/26/2016
Strzok – Just went to a southern Virginia Walmart. I could SMELL the Trump support…
Page – Yep. Out to lunch with (redacted) We both hate everyone and everything.
Page – Just riffing on the hot mess that is our country.
Strzok – Yeah…it’s scary real down here
+++++++++
10/20/2016
Strzok: I am riled up. Trump is a f***ing idiot, is unable to provide a coherent answer.
Strzok – I CAN’T PULL AWAY, WHAT THE F**K HAPPENED TO OUR COUNTRY (redacted)??!?!
Page– I don’t know. But we’ll get it back. We’re America. We rock.
Strzok– Donald just said “bad hombres”
Strzok– Trump just said what the FBI did is disgraceful.
END
There is profound significance in the outcome of this effort to hold Clapper to the rule of law. We have long witnessed a separate and unequal justice system for the political elites. I doubt that law-abiding citizens will be pleased; Clapper will very likely skate.
There are those that want to blame our Lion for the Hawaii trouble.
But… http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/hawaiian-emergency-management-officials-hold-interview-post-notes-passwords-computer-screens/
A friend from Europe sends me this:
