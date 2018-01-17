MAGAnomics – Stunning 2017 Holiday Season Sales Results Exceed All Forecasts, DOW Breaks 26,000…

MAGAnomics – The first round of economic results from 2017 holiday sales are coming in and the results are incredible. Total holiday sales from November and December increased 5.5% over the prior year, that’s a massive jump.

Keep in mind, two-thirds of GDP is attached to consumer spending.  The spending jump to $692 billion will increase fourth quarter GDP growth when calculated.

(Via CNBC) Holiday sales jumped 5.5 percent compared with last year, marking the largest jump seen since the end of the Great Recession, the National Retail Federation said Friday.

Total sales for November and December were $691.9 billion, exceeding the industry trade group’s forecast of between $678.75 billion and $682 billion, which would have been an increase of between 3.6 and 4 percent.

“We knew going in that retailers were going to have a good holiday season but the results are even better than anything we could have hoped for,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

Economists and advisors had expected robust spending across the board due to strong employment and consumer confidence. However, many questioned exactly where that increased spending would go.

Over the holidays, the strongest performers were building materials and supply stores (8.1 percent growth ), furniture (7.5 percent growth) and electronics (6.7 percent growth). Clothing/accessories and health/personal care clocked in weaker growth, up 2.7 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.  (read more)

  1. Pam says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    We are winning and the dems are scared out of their minds! As long as this trend continues, the dems don’t have a prayer in November unless they cheat!

  2. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    I swear, President Trump either keeps getting larger in that picture or the O45 keeps getting smaller….probably the latter 🙂

  3. Southpaw says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    If only I watched the news I would have seen this earlier

  4. freq says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    “Take care of business Mr. Businessman”…

    MAGA, Mr. President…

    • CorwinAmber says:
      January 17, 2018 at 7:44 pm

      man, I haven’t thought of that song for years…and it was one of my favorites growing up, despite its somewhat dark message. Thanks for bringing back some memories

  5. NYGuy54 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    On top of that, we just became a net exporter of Natural Gas for the first time since the 50s. Tax cuts hit paychecks in 3 weeks. This is going to be a hot year for growth. Market exploded today.

  6. missilemom says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    The news is Apple et.al. and CNN focuses on bananas.

  7. porkchopsandwiches says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    and lemme guess, the much improved economic #s were “unexpected”

    Liked by 9 people

  8. Southern Son says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    I am Addicted to WINNING.
    Give. Me. MORE!!!

    • Southern Son says:
      January 17, 2018 at 7:40 pm

      .044’s fellow travelers, are claiming THIS!, is a nine year growth trend,
      since His Great Recession.
      They wont mention, Ten years without a Federal Budget, or Nine Trillion in Debt.
      Bwahahaahaaaa!

      MAGA with or without Congress.
      P45 Is a Genious!

  9. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    I could tell that the Christmas sales in the brick and mortar stores was doing very well, because there was hardly anything left two weeks before Christmas in some of the stores. I remember not too long ago, there was still a lot left after Christmas. Not this year. The shelves were bare, and that is everywhere I went. It was like plucking the turkey dry.

  10. wheatietoo says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    It’s like a Trump Tsunami of winning.

    It just keeps coming, washing out over the land, floating all boats.
    The fake news media tries so hard to ignore it…but they are bobbing in the waves, looking ridiculous for trying to ignore the obvious.

  11. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Obama DID NOT build this!

  12. olderwiser21 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    And yet, according to the HateStream media, Republicans are doomed in the 2018 elections. As our dear friend Savannah G. asks, “What fantasy world are you living in?”

  13. ALEX says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    This graph shows the scope of the uptick in positive readings….

    The table above shows the percentage of small businesses reporting higher sales over a comparable period on a net basis from that same report. After years of decline and stagnation, 2017 saw a large number of positive readings. December printed the highest number in almost a decade.

    This matters a great deal because it is this sector that is responsible for a significant amount of the wealth in the US. It should be noted that this surge started in earnest after the election of President Donald Trump. Whether those expectations will be met is another question, but clearly small businesses have responded to that.

  14. Minnie says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    God Bless Mr. President 🙏
    God Bless America 🇺🇸

  15. wheatietoo says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    And…more winning. Common Core is dead!

    Shhh, let’s not tell the media.

  16. covfefe999 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Consdering that roughly 50% of voters chose Trump and we’re happy with the results of the election, and I think it’s safe to assume none of us live in our parents’ basement and those who are able to work and haven’t yet retired actually are working … we’re in a good mood and we’re spending our money (OUR money, the money we EARNED through WORKING) because we have optimism and we don’t feel like we need to hunker down and hoard because the world is going to end. 🙂

    • amwick says:
      January 17, 2018 at 7:58 pm

      Being retired is kinda sweet right now… I won’t get a bonus check,, ( I am happy for those that do) but having a bit more padding on my nest egg, that’s good. I might even go hog wild and eat dinner out, without an early bird special… Maybe. 🙂

  17. anotherworriedmom says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    And yet all we keep hearing about is the coming tsunami of Dems being elected in 2018 and Speaker San-Fran-Nan returning to the podium.

  18. dufrst says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    I have to say I enjoy these MAGAnomic posts more than the outstanding investigative work Sundance does concerning FusionGPS and Uranium One! If Dow is at 30K and unemployment is below 4% in October, the GOP will win the 2018 cycle and add seats in the Senate. MAGA!!

  19. Taffie says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    The magic wand should be a car window sticker.

  20. H.R. says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    YAY Boeing!
    I acquired some Boeing stock in early September and it is up about $110/share. Just wish I had more.
    MAGAnomics indeed!

    • dufrst says:
      January 17, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      When you have the president as your biggest sales person, your stock is going to spike. Every time Trump encounters a world leader, he’s asking them how many Boeing planes are you going to buy? That stock is on fire 🔥! They have such a backlog of orders that they will have to invest to expand production or else they have to give up some of the orders! MAGA!!

      • H.R. says:
        January 17, 2018 at 9:08 pm

        You got it, dufrst. After the first overseas trip, President Trump announced some orders and I thought the stock would soar, but… nuttin’! It just traded up and down a few dollars for months, but generally up.It gained about $10/share in ~2 months.

        Then it picked up a little speed and I thought, OK, good solid stock. But in the past two weeks, it’s jumped about $54/share! Better’n Vegas, Baby!

        That had NOTHING to do with HWSRN. *spit*

        P.S. Got it for dividends, not speculation, as I’m retired. The growth is just a bonus.

        • dufrst says:
          January 17, 2018 at 9:33 pm

          Must be awesome. I’m looking forward to the advent of the trillion dollar company under Trump. Apple looks to be the 1st but with Trump spending so much on defense and space, Boeing maybe we’ll positioned later. But I can definitely see in next two years as economy grows, a few companies including Apple crossing the trillion dollar level. I can see AMZN, GOOG, MSFT, and maybe a surprise company as a result of a merger joining that club. Great days are coming! Stay invested. MAGA!!

  21. G. Willikers says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    …and Apple announces that it will pay $38 Billion in taxes on it’s foreign cash, commits $350 Billion to the US economy over the next 5 years, including hiring 20,000, open a second campus, and awards $2,500 in restricted stock to its employees.

  22. labrat says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    I’d love to see the numbers for the NFL merchandising holiday sales.

  23. Monadnock says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Love seeing the economy continuing its steady march forward…. but hold onto your potato, because as we roll into the 2nd/3rd quarters this year, it will seem like afterburners have kicked in, pushing our financial circumstances all the way to infinity (and beyond!).

    Winning is good. Very. Good.

  24. Margaret Berger says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    The demorats are on the move and want the house back, by any means necessary. Sora$$ front organizations are keying in on house races and will pour what money they have into them. Look at the sudden “retirements” of so called republicans, could it be that thru 702 quiares in the past someone has something on them and is making them get out of the way?

  25. LL says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    The Pres tweeted this … And the winners are …
    https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD
    the servers are crashing … no one can get on (other than my husband!). Running downstairs to watch!

  26. NYGuy54 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:08 pm

  27. woohoowee says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Yes he can! Go President Trump45!

  28. steelbreeze7 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    My President… yep.

  29. IMO says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Donald J. Trump on Twitter: “And the FAKE NEWS winners are… https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD
    https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/953794085751574534

    Vote❣

  30. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Hey Obama “You Didn’t build that”!!! 😂😂😂

    Is anyone surprised?… seriously is anyone surprised by what PDJT has done with the economy?
    a big part of me is not, but there is a part that is in utter giddy over how far beyond my imagination he’s gone in such a short period!

  31. Scarlet says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Move over boys…..the MEN have arrived !

  32. LL says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Krugman is the winner of the 2017 Fake News Awards, but Brian Ross comes in second. Not sure if either have formally accepted this great DIShonor, as Krugman’s twitter is not loading, and Brian’s says still (from December):
    Brian Ross
    ‏Verified account @BrianRoss
    2 Dec 2017
    My job is to hold people accountable and that’s why I agree with being held accountable myself.

  33. trapper says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    6% GDP growth for 2018. Write it down. Check it in a year. Foreign-parked cash is beginning to pour in, and companies are not moving it here to just sit on it. They will be investing it IN AMERICA, and that means spending in America, to keep ahead of their competitors who are doing the same thing.

    • dufrst says:
      January 17, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      That would be a blockbuster! But I think it will be 3.5%. Next year will be the big 4% year imho. I think people are just now realizing that Trump’s policies are working. When Trump and GOP win this election (GOTV!!!) the public and stock is going to rock even more than it did when Trump was initially elected. The tax cuts would have fully kicked in and wages will definitely be on the rise. People will be spending even more next year! That will lead to 4% growth and nice momentum going into 2020.

  34. AH_C says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Oboobie wept.

  35. H&HC 2nd-16th says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Will MAGAnomics “trickle down” to us old retired folks on social security?

    • H.R. says:
      January 17, 2018 at 10:40 pm

      My SS check was $34 higher today. I’d call that a trickle, but every little bit helps.

      Our worry is property taxes. That little Social Security kicker will only cover half the monthly increase in our property tax bill this year. Yikes!

      However, the tax cuts should put us ahead, so MAGAnomics should help fixed-income seniors overall.

  36. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    MSN DOW indicator isn’t reporting the large rise of Today. Looks like they just turned it off. Your left to figure it out yourself.
    https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/indexdetails/fi-30.10.%21DJI.30.%24INDU

  37. limelite001 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    By the time Sundance is done dissing Obama’s ‘legacy’, he’ll be the size of a spit-spot on the chair……

  38. Twinsonic says:
    January 17, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    The incredible shrinking of a man, Obama he, he,

