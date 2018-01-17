MAGAnomics – Stunning 2017 Holiday Season Sales Results Exceed All Forecasts, DOW Breaks 26,000…

MAGAnomics – The first round of economic results from 2017 holiday sales are coming in and the results are incredible. Total holiday sales from November and December increased 5.5% over the prior year, that’s a massive jump.
Keep in mind, two-thirds of GDP is attached to consumer spending. The spending jump to $692 billion will increase fourth quarter GDP growth when calculated.
(Via CNBC) Holiday sales jumped 5.5 percent compared with last year, marking the largest jump seen since the end of the Great Recession, the National Retail Federation said Friday.
Total sales for November and December were $691.9 billion, exceeding the industry trade group’s forecast of between $678.75 billion and $682 billion, which would have been an increase of between 3.6 and 4 percent.
“We knew going in that retailers were going to have a good holiday season but the results are even better than anything we could have hoped for,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.
Economists and advisors had expected robust spending across the board due to strong employment and consumer confidence. However, many questioned exactly where that increased spending would go.
Over the holidays, the strongest performers were building materials and supply stores (8.1 percent growth ), furniture (7.5 percent growth) and electronics (6.7 percent growth). Clothing/accessories and health/personal care clocked in weaker growth, up 2.7 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. (read more)
We are winning and the dems are scared out of their minds! As long as this trend continues, the dems don’t have a prayer in November unless they cheat!
The good thing about the 2018 Midterms is that all the voting is done on a single day for the most part. The Democrats can hyper-organize themselves across state & district lines for one-off “special elections”, like what happened in Alabama.
That is an excellent point. The dems placed all of their resources in one state for the Alabama election plus we had a lousy candidate. The dems have to compete over the entire nation in mostly red states in 2018. God bless America. God bless President Trump.
OMG, I love how Sundance continues to diminish obamas stature against Trump. Can’t wait for obama to be reduced to the rat size he is.
That is absolutely SWEET!!!!!
I want Obama to be mouse sized.
His legs need to start dangling over the chair.
Hilarious!
He’s smaller than the guy on a bowling trophy now and rapidly approaching the size of a Lego person.
. . . unless they cheat a lot better than they cheated the last time!
Your absolutely right Pam!
The Democrats Will Live To Regret the Day That Not One Single Democrat Voted In Favor Of the Tax Reform Bill!
Folks everything right now is just noise! The Democrats are DEAD and they realize it. Every single day that goes by more and more incredible economic news is coming out. The latest from Apple is HUGE.
From the article linked above:
Apple Inc. told employees Wednesday that it’s issuing a bonus of $2,500 worth of restricted stock units, following the introduction of the new U.S. tax law, according to people familiar with the matter.
The iPhone maker will begin issuing stock grants to most employees worldwide in the coming months, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.
CNN nearly had a heart attack after hearing from these four former Democrats from Youngstown, OH!
Flep…we gotta stop meeting like this. 😉
Hat tip to Ad rem – working overtime to boost our economy 😍😍
Your right! I think it has to do with the number of links.
The greatest MORON of them all and a National Treasure is Nancy Pelosi! Here Armageddon and Crumbs will be on every tv and radio ad next year!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Unless the cheat”…. they ALWAYS cheat, silly.
I swear, President Trump either keeps getting larger in that picture or the O45 keeps getting smaller….probably the latter 🙂
That would be…O44…or Fake44, the incredible shrinking dickhead.
No. I meant 045 because…
He still thinks he’s the President and he is still accomplishing “0” 🙂
.044
Oh, Wheat – I like that description. That is exactly how I feel about Obozo…
He’s a micron man…
44 will always be less than 45!! Numerically, economically, ethically, intellectually, politically, morally, honestly, and weight-wise. Bet 44 wishes the only place his numbers are better than PSJT’s are weight. Can’t even beat PDJT on the golf course!!
It’s hilarious ain’t it? I referred to him as “045” because he still thinks he’s President and still hasn’t accomplished a thing.
0bama 44 <1.
If only I watched the news I would have seen this earlier
*snort*
“Take care of business Mr. Businessman”…
On top of that, we just became a net exporter of Natural Gas for the first time since the 50s. Tax cuts hit paychecks in 3 weeks. This is going to be a hot year for growth. Market exploded today.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Thank you, President Trump!
The news is Apple et.al. and CNN focuses on bananas.
Apple gives employees $2500 bonus because of Trump’s tax bill.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-01-17/apple-is-said-to-give-employees-2-500-bonuses-after-new-tax-law
Dang, more crumbs according to the multi-millionaire a’hole for SF.
and lemme guess, the much improved economic #s were “unexpected”
I am Addicted to WINNING.
Give. Me. MORE!!!
.044’s fellow travelers, are claiming THIS!, is a nine year growth trend,
since His Great Recession.
They wont mention, Ten years without a Federal Budget, or Nine Trillion in Debt.
Bwahahaahaaaa!
MAGA with or without Congress.
P45 Is a Genious!
I could tell that the Christmas sales in the brick and mortar stores was doing very well, because there was hardly anything left two weeks before Christmas in some of the stores. I remember not too long ago, there was still a lot left after Christmas. Not this year. The shelves were bare, and that is everywhere I went. It was like plucking the turkey dry.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I actually noticed that here too at our local businesses. It was craziness (and I loved every minute of it)!
It’s like a Trump Tsunami of winning.
It just keeps coming, washing out over the land, floating all boats.
The fake news media tries so hard to ignore it…but they are bobbing in the waves, looking ridiculous for trying to ignore the obvious.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Obama DID NOT build this!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Obozzo is incapable of building a house of cards!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
.o44 will turn your nation into a house of cards real quick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But Bongo sure would like to take credit for our super economy.
Hey Buraq, how’s that recovery coming along?
LikeLiked by 2 people
And yet, according to the HateStream media, Republicans are doomed in the 2018 elections. As our dear friend Savannah G. asks, “What fantasy world are you living in?”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Same people that said Killary would win, easily!
This graph shows the scope of the uptick in positive readings….
The table above shows the percentage of small businesses reporting higher sales over a comparable period on a net basis from that same report. After years of decline and stagnation, 2017 saw a large number of positive readings. December printed the highest number in almost a decade.
This matters a great deal because it is this sector that is responsible for a significant amount of the wealth in the US. It should be noted that this surge started in earnest after the election of President Donald Trump. Whether those expectations will be met is another question, but clearly small businesses have responded to that.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thanks. I’m geeky enough to like looking at this.
What’s the Dem excuse for 2012? That was at the end of Obama’s first term. Can’t blame that on Bush.
To them Dems, everything is Bush’s fault even if he is besties with the Clintons
God Bless Mr. President 🙏
God Bless America 🇺🇸
And…more winning. Common Core is dead!
Shhh, let’s not tell the media.
LikeLiked by 20 people
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS! Commie Core is dead!
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 17 people
Haha!
Best news of the day!
TOO MUCH WINNING!!!!
LOL!
Now we know why Pocahontas Liawatha Chief Spreading Bull was so adamantly opposed to Betsy DeVos. Poca Liz knew – DeVos was perfectly willing to decommunize education.
WOW.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Princess Running Mouth is going to be catatonic when she finds out about this.
Hah.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Fantastic News!
Consdering that roughly 50% of voters chose Trump and we’re happy with the results of the election, and I think it’s safe to assume none of us live in our parents’ basement and those who are able to work and haven’t yet retired actually are working … we’re in a good mood and we’re spending our money (OUR money, the money we EARNED through WORKING) because we have optimism and we don’t feel like we need to hunker down and hoard because the world is going to end. 🙂
LikeLiked by 9 people
Being retired is kinda sweet right now… I won’t get a bonus check,, ( I am happy for those that do) but having a bit more padding on my nest egg, that’s good. I might even go hog wild and eat dinner out, without an early bird special… Maybe. 🙂
LikeLiked by 10 people
And yet all we keep hearing about is the coming tsunami of Dems being elected in 2018 and Speaker San-Fran-Nan returning to the podium.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have to say I enjoy these MAGAnomic posts more than the outstanding investigative work Sundance does concerning FusionGPS and Uranium One! If Dow is at 30K and unemployment is below 4% in October, the GOP will win the 2018 cycle and add seats in the Senate. MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
YAY Boeing!
I acquired some Boeing stock in early September and it is up about $110/share. Just wish I had more.
MAGAnomics indeed!
When you have the president as your biggest sales person, your stock is going to spike. Every time Trump encounters a world leader, he’s asking them how many Boeing planes are you going to buy? That stock is on fire 🔥! They have such a backlog of orders that they will have to invest to expand production or else they have to give up some of the orders! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You got it, dufrst. After the first overseas trip, President Trump announced some orders and I thought the stock would soar, but… nuttin’! It just traded up and down a few dollars for months, but generally up.It gained about $10/share in ~2 months.
Then it picked up a little speed and I thought, OK, good solid stock. But in the past two weeks, it’s jumped about $54/share! Better’n Vegas, Baby!
That had NOTHING to do with HWSRN. *spit*
P.S. Got it for dividends, not speculation, as I’m retired. The growth is just a bonus.
Must be awesome. I’m looking forward to the advent of the trillion dollar company under Trump. Apple looks to be the 1st but with Trump spending so much on defense and space, Boeing maybe we’ll positioned later. But I can definitely see in next two years as economy grows, a few companies including Apple crossing the trillion dollar level. I can see AMZN, GOOG, MSFT, and maybe a surprise company as a result of a merger joining that club. Great days are coming! Stay invested. MAGA!!
…and Apple announces that it will pay $38 Billion in taxes on it’s foreign cash, commits $350 Billion to the US economy over the next 5 years, including hiring 20,000, open a second campus, and awards $2,500 in restricted stock to its employees.
LikeLiked by 9 people
An attorney by education (did he ever actually practice law?) who never ran a business and never studied economics had the audacity to question an extremely successful businessman with a degree in economics. This is what happens when affirmative action puts people into high office.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yes, he practiced law in Chicago…he was a ‘civil rights attorney’, shaking down businesses over bogus claims of discrimination.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Experience as a crooked attorney in the most corrupt city in America. THAT figures.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It was Steve Jobs that came out of a meeting with O one time and commented how he knew nothing about business.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’d love to see the numbers for the NFL merchandising holiday sales.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I would too. I love the fact that everything is tanking for the NFL.
LikeLiked by 5 people
8 million less viewers for playoffs ( I’m one of them ) . I don’t know if that’s a big number or not, but that’s what I read today.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love seeing the economy continuing its steady march forward…. but hold onto your potato, because as we roll into the 2nd/3rd quarters this year, it will seem like afterburners have kicked in, pushing our financial circumstances all the way to infinity (and beyond!).
Winning is good. Very. Good.
LikeLiked by 8 people
No wonder the Dems have completely lost their minds and now can’t communicate a rational or coherent thought — they know they can’t stop this.
LikeLiked by 9 people
UpChuck Schumer and Crumby Nancy both have TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome).
And probably a couple of STDs too.
Did you notice the weakest growth was in “sporting apparel” ?
😀
Yea…. THAT !
LikeLiked by 11 people
My youngest works at Dicks Sporting goods. Sales were good in his store but NFL gear was and is not selling. Rangers, Knicks, Yankees and Mets gear almost all sold out by second week of Dec.
The demorats are on the move and want the house back, by any means necessary. Sora$$ front organizations are keying in on house races and will pour what money they have into them. Look at the sudden “retirements” of so called republicans, could it be that thru 702 quiares in the past someone has something on them and is making them get out of the way?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great point. Maybe the Trump FBI could offer them immunity for turning on their blackmailers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
With Trump’s EO Soros may have all his assets frozen for corruption and slave sex trades
LikeLiked by 4 people
I noticed the race in WI was lost after outside money was poured in. Looks like the trend is against campaign spending/ feeding the beast with ad revenue. Campaigns don’t have to dump huge amounts of cash for advertising- just gotta be onboard with MAGA-nomics.
Looks like these so called republicans are trying to help the dems win the house.
The Pres tweeted this … And the winners are …
https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD
the servers are crashing … no one can get on (other than my husband!). Running downstairs to watch!
No video – just a great article! Krugman tops the list – HAHAHAHA!!! This is great.
LL, my dumb liberal sister was running around in circles after the election, with her hair on fire, while quoting that particular idiot.
I just sent her this:
Can someone who has gotten on let us know the results!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here is the link, once the servers aren’t overloaded:
https://gop.com/the-highly-anticipated-2017-fake-news-awards/
This guy has it loaded
Paul Krugman gets the top spot! For predicting a stock market crash after the Trump election
LikeLiked by 5 people
As many have asked, when did Paul Krugman EVER get anything right? Many are still waiting for an answer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a summary of who won (do read the gop link when you can, though):
omg Krugman is indeed getting blasted. That is funny too!
1. The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claimed on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover.
2. ABC News’ Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report.
3. CNN FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.
4. TIME FALSELY reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office.
5. Washington Post FALSELY reported the President’s massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty. Dishonest reporter showed picture of empty arena HOURS before crowd started pouring in.
6. CNN FALSELY edited a video to make it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister. Japanese prime minister actually led the way with the feeding.
7. CNN FALSELY reported about Anthony Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian, but retracted it due to a “significant breakdown in process.”
8. Newsweek FALSELY reported that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake President Trump’s hand.
9. CNN FALSELY reported that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim that he was told he is not under investigation.
10. The New York Times FALSELY claimed on the front page that the Trump administration had hidden a climate report.
11. And last, but not least: “RUSSIA COLLUSION!” Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!
The servers are melting down- Wooohooo!!!
But the liberal meltdown afterwards will be even better!!! 🙂
Great thread from earlier on the Fake News Awards
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
My President… yep.
Donald J. Trump on Twitter: “And the FAKE NEWS winners are… https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD”
https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/953794085751574534
Hey Obama “You Didn’t build that”!!! 😂😂😂
Is anyone surprised?… seriously is anyone surprised by what PDJT has done with the economy?
a big part of me is not, but there is a part that is in utter giddy over how far beyond my imagination he’s gone in such a short period!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Move over boys…..the MEN have arrived !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Krugman is the winner of the 2017 Fake News Awards, but Brian Ross comes in second. Not sure if either have formally accepted this great DIShonor, as Krugman’s twitter is not loading, and Brian’s says still (from December):
Brian Ross
Verified account @BrianRoss
2 Dec 2017
My job is to hold people accountable and that’s why I agree with being held accountable myself.
And totally *crickets* on Jeff Flake’s twitter feed (who compared Trump to Stalin, then backpedaled). No one (other than me) visiting his twitter.
Oh … Krugman is getting slammed now … https://twitter.com/paulkrugman/status/953748874539257856
LL, I just checked Krugman’s twitter- it is hilarious!!!
He’s gotta be curled up in his ‘safe space’ now, whining like a little kid!
Excellent
Krugman deserves to have the fake news spotlight on him.
Nobel Prize winning economist? Yeah right!
Did he get a Nobel prize for doing nothing just like Obama did?
Flake simply isn’t worth a minute of anyone’s time, regardless of their political persuasion or motives.
6% GDP growth for 2018. Write it down. Check it in a year. Foreign-parked cash is beginning to pour in, and companies are not moving it here to just sit on it. They will be investing it IN AMERICA, and that means spending in America, to keep ahead of their competitors who are doing the same thing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That would be a blockbuster! But I think it will be 3.5%. Next year will be the big 4% year imho. I think people are just now realizing that Trump’s policies are working. When Trump and GOP win this election (GOTV!!!) the public and stock is going to rock even more than it did when Trump was initially elected. The tax cuts would have fully kicked in and wages will definitely be on the rise. People will be spending even more next year! That will lead to 4% growth and nice momentum going into 2020.
Oboobie wept.
Will MAGAnomics “trickle down” to us old retired folks on social security?
My SS check was $34 higher today. I’d call that a trickle, but every little bit helps.
Our worry is property taxes. That little Social Security kicker will only cover half the monthly increase in our property tax bill this year. Yikes!
However, the tax cuts should put us ahead, so MAGAnomics should help fixed-income seniors overall.
MSN DOW indicator isn’t reporting the large rise of Today. Looks like they just turned it off. Your left to figure it out yourself.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/indexdetails/fi-30.10.%21DJI.30.%24INDU
By the time Sundance is done dissing Obama’s ‘legacy’, he’ll be the size of a spit-spot on the chair……
The incredible shrinking of a man, Obama he, he,
