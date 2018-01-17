2017 Fake News Awards Released…

President Trump and team have released the TOP Eleven Fake News Stories of 2017:
SEE THEM HERE
11. “RUSSIA COLLUSION!” Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!
10. The New York Times FALSELY claimed on the front page that the Trump administration had hidden a climate report.
09. CNN FALSELY reported that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim that he was told he is not under investigation.
08. Newsweek FALSELY reported that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake President Trump’s hand.
07. CNN FALSELY reported about Anthony Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian, but retracted it due to a “significant breakdown in process.”
06. CNN FALSELY edited a video to make it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister. Japanese prime minister actually led the way with the feeding.
05. Washington Post FALSELY reported the President’s massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty. Dishonest reporter showed picture of empty arena HOURS before crowd started pouring in.
04. TIME FALSELY reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office.
03. CNN FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.
02. ABC News’ Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report about Michael Flynn testifying against President Trump.
01. The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claimed on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover.
How much longer must we wait for the public to start seeing the fruits of The Big Ugly sundance? I’m tired of waiting! Also, congrats to all the winners (losers) of a Fakey tonight.
Think about how many years Mr. Trump has been waiting to finally be able to change the political trend and you won’t get tired of waiting anymore.
If it stretches near November with no prominent arrests… I’m afraid we’ll all be waiting years longer.
Agreed!!
:…The Big Ugly sundance?”
Sometimes the comma is your friend, Joe.
It looks like you called Sundance big and ugly.
Haaaa.
I think CNN wins the night!
Krugman got his Nobel Prize for the same reason Buraq did. For doing nothing.
They must be giving those thing away for anti American ideas.
You mean the money of course. Yes, both have to give the money back
The Nobel Prize has officially been rebranded the Nobel Economic Sh**Show.
Well. Paul Krugman deserved to be laughed at. But I thought what he wrote was an opinion piece not a news report. Does it automatically disqualify him from claiming the award? I think the collusion story should be the winner and well all the MSMs should share a piece of the top prize!
Yes, they should all get a participation trophy.
Krugman’s prediction was reported as ‘news”.
So it qualifies.
Chris Cuomo should have got one for this …. apparently it’s illegal for citizens to read Wikileaks?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actual video, sorry posted wrong link 😦
Paul Krugman is a NYT putz. He probably shorted the market and lost his a$$.
I hope he did!
Our President is absolutely brilliant in having this epic MORON take the first place 🥇 prize. As much as the media hates to report anything positive about our President, they will have to share these awards and will have to reference this MORON and his Armageddon prediction for the Stock Market. They will also have to share that the DJIA just hit 26K in less than a year under our President.
This will be the gift that keeps on giving!
It crashed the server…repeatedly. Haaaa!
I love our President so much.
He is a Very Stable Genius!
Its back up! I love the add ons on the bottom highlighting some of the great accomplishments from our President’s first year. Absolutely brilliant because so many people will go to the site.
While the media spent 90% of the time focused on negative coverage or fake news, the President has been getting results:
1. The economy has created nearly 2 million jobs and gained over $8 trillion in wealth since the President’s inauguration.
2. African Americans and Hispanics are enjoying the lowest unemployment rate in recorded history.
3. The President signed historic tax cuts and relief for hardworking Americans not seen since President Reagan.
4. President Trump’s plan to cut regulations has exceeded “2 out for every 1 in” mandate, issuing 22 deregulatory actions for every one new regulatory action.
5. The President has unleashed an American energy boom by ending Obama-era regulations, approving the Keystone pipeline, auctioning off millions of new acres for energy exploration, and opening up ANWR.
6. ISIS is in retreat, having been crushed in Iraq and Syria.
7. President Trump followed through on his promise to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and instructed the State Department to begin to relocate the Embassy.
8. With President Trump’s encouragement, more member nations are paying their fair share for the common defense in the NATO alliance.
9. Signed the Veterans Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act to allow senior officials in the VA to fire failing employees and establishes safeguards to protect whistleblowers.
10. President Trump kept his promise and appointed Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.
I like how it’s a mix of screw-ups with serious implications, and insignificant yet petty ankle-biting.
But…but what happened to Shep Smith of FNC? Doesn’t he get an award?
Anyway, I hope more people who turn out of the fake news.
He was in the ladies room and couldn’t be reached for comment.
Touché!
Yep, wheatie, the serve did crash multiple times. Thank you President Trump for the entertainment! LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
server that is
Best. President. EVER!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hee hee, PDJT ignored Costa!
Just rude and dumb – not even rising to the level of actually fake news, not worth considering. I love it!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent MAGA day.
Trump is so brilliant !
I thought this would be a small event that would amuse the base, and not much more.
Look at the reach of this thing !
http://www.tmz.com/2018/01/17/president-trump-fake-news-awards-winners-fakies-dishonest-media/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I read on Reddit that they broke the GOP twitter site trying to get on to watch the Fake News Awards. And it was top of the Twitter feed in American and France…
LikeLiked by 4 people
:o)
John Roberts is the worst. He was actually at an event tonight with Acosta and Ryan comparing Trump’s treatment of the press to to that of 3rd world dictators. If people like Hannity had any spine he’d criticise his own peers.
12. Trump has dementia.
President Trump just alerted the American Trial Lawyer Industry to the opportunity for bleeding the NYT and Krugman DRY for fraudulently conning Liberals into selling their stocks and forfeiting 50% gains in the GREATEST MARKET SURGE in World History.
Tear their financial lungs out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
P.S. Congratulations on triggering LIBERALS to TRANSFER $8 TRILLION in wealth to CONSERVATIVE EVER-TRUMPER INVESTORS!
Same goes for suing ABC and Brian Ross for tanking the markets.
Trial Lawyers rise up: It’s PAYDAY!
The boy cried ‘Wolf!’, Chicken Little cried ‘The sky is falling down!’ Are classics. There will need to be a children’s book update with Fake Nuwz Stories of 2017.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. “The Emperor’s #FakeClothes”! LOL!
Glad they included No. 06…the Fish Feeding story.
That was such an intentionally fake story.
I mean, glaringly fake. They did it on purpose…it was not an ‘ooops’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And dumb as a rock Mika … it’s ‘their’ job to control what citizens think
This was so funny. The crashing of the site made me anticipate it more.
