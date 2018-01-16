Stunningly Rude and Disrespectful Conduct by CNN’s Jim Acosta…

CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta has a history of rude journalistic behavior and disrespect that has never before been allowed in the White House.
Today during an oval office meeting between President Trump and President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan the CNN journalist exhibited a level of disrespectful behavior that should lead to his White House press credentials being revoked permanently.
What a madman!
I wish they would stop indulging this jerk and can him.
They don’t want to make him a martyr, and Acosta is helping to destroy the reputation of the media.
That all said, they have the patience of a Saint in dealing with this (blank).
Why would they waste space at press events with CNN? Let a real news person have the spot.
