Stunningly Rude and Disrespectful Conduct by CNN's Jim Acosta…

CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta has a history of rude journalistic behavior and disrespect that has never before been allowed in the White House.

Today during an oval office meeting between President Trump and President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan the CNN journalist exhibited a level of disrespectful behavior that should lead to his White House press credentials being revoked permanently.

4 Responses to Stunningly Rude and Disrespectful Conduct by CNN’s Jim Acosta…

  2. Jere says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    I wish they would stop indulging this jerk and can him.

  3. WVNed says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Why would they waste space at press events with CNN? Let a real news person have the spot.

