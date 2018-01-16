Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm EST Livestream

Posted on January 16, 2018 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the press briefing for Tuesday January 16th. Anticipated start time 3:30pm EST

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link ( <-active )

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm EST Livestream

  1. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Wonder if Jim Acosta will show up in a rage and duel it out with Sarah, after he got kicked out of the WH – LOL!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Sentient says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    I’d love to see her pull a Reagan: “the deportations begin in 5 minutes”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Sentient says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Every single “dreamer” should be on the phone around the clock begging congressional democrats to give the president everything he wants.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. mikebrezzze says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    You all notice when “the big dog” said “out” how fast little Acosta stfu and left?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. platypus says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    All in favor of Sarah giving Acosta a beating instead of a briefing, raise your hands.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Like

    Reply
  7. Buckeye Ken says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Sara should tell Acosta to surrender his WHPC credentials…he is an opinion journalist, not a reporter.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s