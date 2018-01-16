Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:30pm EST Livestream

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the press briefing for Tuesday January 16th. Anticipated start time 3:30pm EST
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link ( <-active )
Wonder if Jim Acosta will show up in a rage and duel it out with Sarah, after he got kicked out of the WH – LOL!
Wait. When did he get kicked out?
Nevermind. You found it
I hope he does, and Sarah boots his a$$ too.
And something tells me she’s been just WAITING to do it!
LOL! I go out to run an errand and this happens…MUST ALWAYS BE WATCHING! 🙂
Ain’t he an AWESOME President?! 🙂
Bestest ever!!!
I’d love to see her pull a Reagan: “the deportations begin in 5 minutes”.
Every single “dreamer” should be on the phone around the clock begging congressional democrats to give the president everything he wants.
You all notice when “the big dog” said “out” how fast little Acosta stfu and left?
Looks like there will be a sequel to the first video!
All in favor of Sarah giving Acosta a beating instead of a briefing, raise your hands.
Sara should tell Acosta to surrender his WHPC credentials…he is an opinion journalist, not a reporter.
