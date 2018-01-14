Update: Mandalay Bay Massacre – Federal Judge Releases FBI Search Warrant Documents, Sheriff Announces Press Conference…

Speaking at a law enforcement appreciation event on Saturday January 13th, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said he anticipates having a news conference in about a week regarding the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. However, according to attending media, “he doesn’t expect the update to include shooter Stephen Paddock’s motive”.
Last Friday a federal judge released more than a dozen search warrant affidavits filed by the FBI in the initial weeks following the Vegas shooting. The judge released the documents in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of media organizations.
The search warrants’ present a snapshot of the evidence investigators were looking into around the first two weeks of October 2017. The shooting took place on Sunday October 1st around 10:00pm (local). Example release below:
When will we here about the Muzlim connection?
Sporty, when will the truth of this tragedy ever come forth is the question for many of us. Too many different stories and views of the scene don’t back most of those stories. Nevertheless, they think we are so dumb we can see nor think but will drink the stupid water they pass around.
With all due respect, we are and I mean always lied to when the Muzzies are involved.
Yep. It will just be window-dressing and another cover-up.
Pray that GOD shines a light on this (and the entire Swamp) to clean it all up.
Saudi connection.
https://americandigitalnews.com/2017/11/07/las-vegas-saudi-crown-prince-salman-assassination-attempt/#.WlvCpmKIZR4
There ya go. Thanks.
And in related news…
Saudi Arabia’s richest man is moved from the hotel where he was detained and thrown in JAIL ‘for not handing government £728M’ as anti-corruption crackdown continues
Saudi billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal was arrested two months ago
He was moved from Riyadh Ritz Carlton Hotel to the high security Al Ha’ir prison
Prince Alwaleed’s leverage to demand a trial or negotiate a deal is dwindling
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5266173/Saudi-Arabias-richest-man-thrown-JAIL-crackdown.html#ixzz54CBJWz8d
I’m not buying into the idea that the Saudi Prince was staying at the Tropicana. It’s a very “low rent” hotel.
Maybe that was the point.
I read earlier reports he was gambling at the Trop
Yes, that’s the real story. He was gambling at the Trop. Meanwhile, Al Alwaleed’s hit team was waiting at Mandalay Bay. Got spooked by Jesus Santos. Plot foiled. Hit the CW show. Paddocks the patsy.
Why doesn’t the security footage show Paddock toting guns up to 32nd floor? Because they were transported by express elevator to the Four Seasons (own by Al Alwaleed & Bill Gates) on 35th floor which has it’s own elevators.
Why was there a simultaneous shoot up with casualties at Hooters? Plenty of footage of this online.
Why have several ‘survivors’ died after recounting their stories on social media?
Why were a bunch of Saud royalty and aristocrats including Al Alwaleed imprisoned at the Ritz Carlton shortly after?
Lots of questions, probably never to be answered.
Paddock’s pilot’s license was not current. Moreover, there is a great deal of difference between flying a fixed-wing airplane and flyig a helicopter. I have found no indication that Paddock was qualified to fly a helicopter. Better research would be in order for me to be interested in this article.
Whatever happened to the story about his being a gun runner for the CIA. Seemed like there was some credible validity to that assertion.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I heard unsubstantiated rumors that he was connected to Fast and Furious.
Heard the same. Would explain the delay
How did he make his money? Supposedly millions reported on a tax return a couple years ago. Hint: not from gambling, no matter what he said.
I must have missed something — was it ever CONCLUSIVELY shown that Paddock was the shooter? Seriously, any proof? Sure, he owned the guns and yeah, he was found dead in the room but was he actually a/the shooter?
LikeLiked by 7 people
*************** It is conclusive that he was a shooter. The real question is did he kill himself in order to avoid revealing additional shooters and a larger, more sinister plot to launch further attacks. I think circumstantially this is what the evidence indicates. Everything from the plethora of weapons and ammunition on hand, clearly more than one man could handle, to the shoddy manner in which he smashed out the windows, as if to quickly get some notoriety for the botched plot, indicates as much. Surely, as carefully as many of the details he undertook to hide his plot reveal, his intent was on a much grander scale. Thankfully he was discovered.
Comment edited by Admin…
I think the evidence you site could – and imho does – point to Paddock being shot to silence him, not to him shooting himself.
Remember too, he was found dead when they entered the room, but no one heard the gunshot all the time while they were waiting to breech the room. The last shots were fired 10 minutes before they even got to his floor. Also, the adjoining room to his suite, which also had a broken window for firing, was looked from the inside. So are we to believe that he shot from that window, locked the adjoining room door, walked out the hallway door into the suite, then killed himself?
And before he shot himself, he must have also removed the hard drive from his computer and did what? If he removed the hard drive, why wouldn’t he have just taken the computer somewhere. These, and more, reasons make me sure he was not alone and was shot by someone else.
I also have seen no evidence that he was the shooter such as GSR reports or even reports that he was an avid shooter. Buyer, yes. But no reports of him being at gun ranges or from people he shot with. Everyone I know who owns that many guns shoots (or did at some point in their live) a lot!
On 60 minutes, one of the LEOs who breached the suite said it looked like a gun store. My guess is that it was. He was an arms dealer and something went wrong.
I also think he was involved with the government because of how this story went silent immediately. And his house gets burglarized while the FBI are supposedly watching it.
There are scores of items you could list of things that don’t add up. I would like to think this is the beginning of transparency but I’m not going to get my hopes up.
On the other hand, there are some folks like Tucker Carlson who keep talking about it, so maybe we will get some leaks and then some more facts. I hope so, because the families deserve it.
Don’t assume he shot himself. If there was anything fishy about the event, then he would have been eliminated.
If it was just a mind gone psycho, then he would have killed himself.
But never assume.
And we can’t trust anything now that they have never been transparent or timely.
They have no credibility at any level.
It will be one more tragic American violent event shrouded by lies as a mystery.
McCabe’s man was in charge from the FBI side. This is the problem with bringing such people to justice, they know things.
Suppose there were some high level Saudi’s involved? Trump is making deals with them, deals critical to MAGA. Etc. This is the problem with bringing any of these traitors to justice.
Washington, DC is not a swamp, it is superglue. Set one foot in it and you are screwed. I think it is set up that way by serious criminal minds.
Or as a cia arms smuggler and dealer he was told he had a great sale at the mandalay, brought his samples… got offed and left as the patsy…. perhaps the perps came from the four seasons upstairs and left by helicopter. Perhaps it was his own cia handlers in the shade.
^seems quite possible.
Nothing-burger with cheese, side of lies.
Swiss cheese?
It is absolutely so heartbreaking that this massacre has been moved aside in such a way that it almost feels as if it never happened. If that was the intention of the LVPD and FBI, they maybe succeeding. Regrettably we won’t find any new information about the events of that evening until the lawsuits play themselves out in the years to come.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gotta’ love ISP search Warrants…
To many unanswered questions. It follows that something important is being coverup. Just the pictures of the apartment floor show very little shell casings for a 1000+ rounds.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Even if he was using 100rd drum mags, that would be 10 mags for 1000 rds.
Or 33 30Rd mags.
He or whoever was using 100 round Surefire mags and long guns with Bump stocks.
My belief still hasn’t changed. Stephen Paddock = CIA gun runner
LikeLiked by 4 people
I thought we wouldn’t hear anything for a year. Sheriff Lombardo will have a press conference with more crying and confusion but no motive. Will he take questions? Will a handler be standing behind him staring him down? I want answers like everyone else but the timing is suspicious.
Distraction.
They are forced into having a press conference because lawsuits forced them to release new information…now they need to put their spin on the new information.
…meanwhile Marylou Danley sips on her mai tai while relaxing at some pool half way around the globe…i’m guessing
“Marilou Who” informed authorities that her fingerprints would be found on the ammo…and she was right. Real genius, that one.
And this is an interesting (but brief) tidbit regarding her FakeBook account. The part about Paddock sending emails to himself?
https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/shootings/unsealed-documents-show-gunmans-girlfriend-deleted-facebook-after-las-vegas-shooting/
I agree! Saved news stories, to be trotted out only if / when urgently needed, like this week when all hell could be breaking loose with the Dems / U1 / FBI / DOB Big Ugly fallout….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Harry Lime raised a good point about lawsuits forcing them to release info. But my gut tells me to pet suspicious cat.
What a coincidence, the FBI will release new details on an investigation the public has been eagerly waiting over 3 months for, and it just happens to coincide with the release of an OIG investigation of the FBI, the Democrats and the Media.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ug, I’m sorry Bobby – I posted something very similar in a knee-jerk post above, before reading all comments first.
Question? Says in documents that they are requesting a warrant to go through microsoft to get possible identity of others involved..
Bill Gates and A Saudi Prince own the Four seasons above the Mandalay Bay? What do you make of this?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hope we get some real answers.
Please, read the warrant!! FIRST….
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks — not sure that I buy this 100%, but it does explain a fair amount…
Certainly explains why the Sheriff had to keep quiet, why the FBI was looking over his shoulder, and why adult supervision Trump kept quiet — Lombardo seems like a good guy, but we can’t have the mideast go up in flames ‘cuz of loose lips…
PDJT did his job. Support the moderates which oust the Wahhabis. He may be waiting for the “right time” to tell the American People. The American People do have a right to know the truth.
Fascinating video jonhabart. I posted a link above which showed an overview but this fills in lots of gaps. The moderates were waiting until after PDJT was elected to act. The following video totally pissed off the Wahhabis. Maybe why they planned to do the “assassination on US soil. (Not to mention the defeat of their “friend” HRC.)
Next a confirmation of the moderates policies. Note Salman’s statement about Saudi Arabia going back pre-1979 and expanding investments beyond oil.
And of course draining the swamp Saudi style.
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/saudi-arabia-ministers-princes-corruption/2017/11/04/id/824136/
I am sure PDJT knows all about Saudi history as told in the video which is why his first trip was to Saudi Arabia. The cojones our President has.
My only problem is how do the perps get military helos armed with live ammo in the air. Did they have help from sympathizers (HRC faction)?
Interesting information presented in a most annoying artsy fartsy fashion. I’d cut the feature to 5 minutes at most. Annoying format.
Awful quiet for such a heinous act! More smoke and mirrors coming? Where’s the MSM? Any media? Cover for something with this deafening silence!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The document on scribd clearly states that witness statements and videos taken show the weapons fired in “fully automatic fashion”. (Page 4). Who has access to enough automatic weapons to make a bulk sale?
Why, the US govt that’s who.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thought experiment: pretend it was not a country music festival. Say it was a convention of Planned Parenthood managers, doctors, and lobbyists.
Think we might have “known” the motive after about 20 minutes?
Think the story would have disappeared from the news like it has?
Knowing what we now know about the willingness of FBI operatives to take illegal measures to protect Democrats, are you at all surprised at the dead silence from law enforcement?
Finally, why would a gunmen buy an expensive sophisticated “holographic” sight designed for precision shooting, AND a cheap “bump stock” device that makes precision shooting impossible? Was one kind of shooting designed to obscure the other?
There is for sure more to this story…. Super Shady things have taken place during this investigation and I hope people get the answers they deserve in the coming days. Super sad that there has been no light shed on this and seems to be forgotten about. NOT RIGHT!
Will we see another Ellen show explaining the new information?
THe 7 cellphones were so he could talk to the other lone wolves
LikeLiked by 12 people
LOL
I don’t trust them. We’ll never know the truth but they know.
What is certain is unhealthy 64-year old Paddock with a bad leg was used as a patsy/hostage and that’s why they can’t affix a motive to him.
I still think it’s a Cartel-related event.
As far as I’m concerned, this is probably one of the biggest coverups since the JFK assassination. The family members of the dead deserve straight answers and they aren’t getting them which is sad.
“Family members of the dead…” It seems odd that so many dead victims multiplied by many close loved ones and family members are “crickets” in the American news msm cycle. Such a huge tragedy, massive bloodshed, countless videos, photos and witness reports….and …..whoosh like a UFO report ..GONE. If President Trump burps out loud at a democrat, it’s on the news cycle for weeks. Las Vegas? I think what happened there, someone (???) wants it to ‘stay there’.
Compare this to Sandy Hook which ran non-stop by the media for months. This went quiet in two weeks.
IMHO this was instigated by the Feds and whoever the sting was meant for decided to give the agency a black eye by not only blowing it up but killing a lot of innocent people in the process. It was a payback on a grand scale.
LikeLike
I agree Pam.
Stephen Paddock is this generation’s Lee Harvey Oswald, but they don’t know it yet anymore than my generation knew it at the time either.
I wonder if we’ll ever find out who this generation’s Jack Ruby was.
Attempted cover ups?!?! Too much high tech and coincidences to be hidden as deep as JFK assassination.
But even as an attempted cover up it is bigger than the JFK assassination.
It’s the weirdest thing.
Yesterday, an article linked from the Drudge went into great detail how micro soft blocked law enforcement from access to all the other online activities of that man and his girlfriend. It was specific as to what law enforcement wanted but that “not Apple” company blocked.
The article also spoke of a new, just announced, in Jan 2018, huge investment from that same software company that Las Vegas would be host to huge conventions and businesses, with that same casino resort where the man did his deed from being the center for the upcoming huge convention businesses.
I can’t find either article now; I had read them yesterday, came here to see if anyone else had posted those links, didn’t see that they had been shared, went back to get the articles to post – and “poof” they were gone, that quickly.
These were two very interesting, perhaps relevant, articles too.
I am purposely not using the proper names of people, places, things, it seems there are some super quick online algorithms for capturing and disappearing words, but if anyone here did read that article and did save it, could they share it here? It had been linked from the local Vegas paper through Drudge, around 7 – 8 p.m. yesterday.
Was this it?
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/affidavit-microsoft-denied-feds-access-vegas-shooters-online-records/
Clearly that is the same story bessie saw. So gatesby plays a part. Sure puts a spin on things.
I’ve not seen any other information released recently about the tragedy, to me this seems out of the blue, unexpected. Does it contain any thing we didn’t already know or expect ; checking out the Paddocks online activity would standard.
After such a horrible event it seems like cynicism to the point of callousness to wonder if this long awaited release of information is to distract from other things that are about to happen, but still I wonder that.
He did that much damage, but made sure to keep his motive secret. Riiiiiight.
This Sheriff is a Harry Reid lapdog, so if his lips are moving …….. then we have the FIB and their Feral Lies. Ever notice how “our” Polezi are more and more like the Mexican Polezi?????
Sheriff Joe Lombardo is a crooked as they come. Don’t believe anything that he says. He’s the guy who railroaded the Bundy’s (and co-operated with the corrupt AG, lying their asses off in court in their conspiracy to let them rot in jail, steal their land and cattle and had their snipers there to pick ’em off at the time of the incident). The only thing that saved them was the arrival of some armed militia. Him and his deputy “dogs”, the whole Dept. needs to be fired. They’re disgusting. every. single. one. of . them. They’re a lawless bunch of pigs.
I recall reading somewhere that Paddick had two aircraft, a Cirrus sr20 and another, both stored in mesquite TX. ANYBody know what the second aircraft is?
Cessna 150 as I recall, and both airplanes were sold a couple of years previously according to records.
That’s if the articles were accurate; who knows,
Vegas gunman’s girlfriend told investigators her fingerprints would probably be on ammo. And they were
http://www.latimes.com/nation/la-na-vegas-shooting-warrants-20180112-story.html
Another very strange thing to me is that there were more than 500 people injured during the shooting and nothing is mentioned in the media about their recovery.
The burglary of the Paddock house is similar to the violation of the San Bernardino crime scene.
There were sketchy details about the security guard who disappeared (ran off to Mexico?) after the shooting, who drove an expensive sports car.
First question that can readily be answered by the FBI/Sheriff is this:
We know the cycle rate of a bump stock equipped rifle, we know how long the shooting went on for, the government knows how many shots were fired. How many shots were fired in what amount of time?
If the # of shots fired exceeds that cycle rate of a bump stock, taking into account pauses to reload, we know how many shooters there were. That one is simple.
Motive is a bit different and tougher. But, for a single person to do this they only needed one or two guns, not 20. That’s the elephant in the room…..
What the H3LL happened to the Videos. With all the security cameras in the hotel, there should be a ton of videos. Understand, there are a lot of places around the concert with security cams.
Still can’t believe that there were so many different stories from law enforcement.. WHY?
Bet my bottom dollar that there is something very fishy that the government knows or had their hand in.
Remember – it is now US policy (via Executive Branch) to seize assets of anyone connected to terrorism and/or human rights abuse (slavery, human trafficking, etc.)
