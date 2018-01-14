Update: Mandalay Bay Massacre – Federal Judge Releases FBI Search Warrant Documents, Sheriff Announces Press Conference…

Speaking at a law enforcement appreciation event on Saturday January 13th, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said he anticipates having a news conference in about a week regarding the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. However, according to attending media, “he doesn’t expect the update to include shooter Stephen Paddock’s motive”.

Last Friday a federal judge released more than a dozen search warrant affidavits filed by the FBI in the initial weeks following the Vegas shooting. The judge released the documents in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of media organizations.

The search warrants’ present a snapshot of the evidence investigators were looking into around the first two weeks of October 2017. The shooting took place on Sunday October 1st around 10:00pm (local). Example release below:

