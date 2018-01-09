Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House Press Briefing for Tuesday January 9th, 2018:
Be prepared for DACA, DACA, DACA…………..
Here Are Four Ways In Which DACA Is Illegal
DALE L. WILCOX
Executive Director, Immigration Reform Law Institute
3:44 PM 09/05/2017
http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/05/here-are-four-ways-in-which-daca-is-illegal/
Thanks for sharing!
Most welcome, fle!
Here are my thoughts:
DACA is the one issue that splits many of us here at CTH. I for one think that ending Chain Migration and going to a Merit Based Immigration System will have benefits for not only our country but more importantly the Republican Party which is the Trump Party and will be the Trump Party for the next 50+ years because of Generation Z that are now between the ages of birth to 20 years of age (70+ million). They absolutely can’t get enough of our President. Many of them were raised during the Bush and Obama Presidencies. All they have seen is war in the ME, terrorism engulf our way of life, parent(s) that barely could make ends meat and no hope for the future. All of that is changing under the Presidency of DJT. America is coming back better and stronger than it ever was. Just imagine where this country will be after 7 more years.
Changing the face of future immigrants from Central and South America to Asia (China, Japan, South Korea, India etc.) and Eastern European (Poland, Romania, Croatia, Check Republic, Bulgaria, etc.) will change the prototypical voter for generations to come. These folks are traditionalist. They are conservative by nature. Think of the love and admiration that out President has in countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea and especially Poland. Our education system will see a tremendous boost as well. This in my mind is key to TRUMPISM surviving for the next 50+ years. These people will see our President as a HERO. That will be passed on from generation to generation. Every future Republican that wants to run for President will have to run on the TRUMP platform. We have those types of Republicans in the pipeline. Devin Nunes, Ron DeSantis, Ryan Zinke, Lou Barletta, Rick Scott etc.
Having the WALL completely funded and getting additional technology as well as additional Border Patrol Agents and ICE Agents will allow our President to literally clean out a large number of the illegals currently here. They will have no incentive to remain. We are chocking them off day by day. Cities and states that have sanctuary policies are a gift. Our ICE Agents are able to go in and take anyone and everyone out and those localities can’t report or say anything about it. This causes many of them to self deport. Just imagine what the numbers will look like on our President’s final day in office on January 20, 2025. People will be absolutely shocked. More importantly once the WALL goes up, it will never come down.
Getting rid of the Visa Lottery is a plus in so many ways. Our President is right that these damn countries send nothing but their worse to us. That will no longer be the case going forward. I could go on and on but if in the end allowing these 800,000 that are considered DACA recipients to be able to remain and be able to apply for citizenship is well worth the trade for everything that I described above in my post. Don’t think for one second that every single one of them will vote for Democrats. Even if they do, they a majority already reside in some of the most Blue States out there. I believe many will realize that it took PDJT to accomplish for them what BHO never could. They no longer have to worry about their future and whether they will be able to remain. Having that piece of mind means everything in the world.
Most important to me is following the immigration laws and going through the process to change them. The legal process forces everyone to think things through and keeps everyone united in the sense it’s the law and follow it until changed.
More importantly once the WALL goes up, it will never come down.
Firstly, the 800K seems to be bogus. Sexondly, if there is a carve out for these people, it would defy Article 1, Section 8, the established uniform rule of naturalization. It will end up as a fight in front of SCOTUS.
Seconfly!!!!! Sorry, tablet tar again!
And AGAIN!!!!! SECONDLY!!!!!!
I second that 🙂 (or third that)…
I am not even gonna try anymore! Sigh!
We knew what you meant WSB. 😉
Not is it is passed in Congress.
Just because Congress passess something does not make a law constitutional.
In order to make a law constitutional, the Congress would need to amend the Constitution. If DACA is signed into law, it carves out a special class of people and allows them special treatment that other LEGAL aliens waiting for citizenship would not be able to take advantsge of. Thus the uniform rule. Congress would never be able to get that amended. And there will be legal action about this in front of SCOTUS.
Yes, this WSB ^^^. Obamacare is not Constitutional.
Congress has exclusive authority over the Naturalization process. The Constitution doesn’t address who is or isn’t “in line” to be next.
Sure, laws are being broken now, I hate it too, but I more hate there not being a Wall, massive enforcement, and sane laws and expeditious processes that make trying to steal Our Children’s Birthright exceedingly dangerous if not impossible.
Trust Trump.
WSB your right! Wouldn’t take be the best poetic justice in the world! We get everything I wrote and the SC throws out the DACA portion.
WSB, I feel your fury! But nothing is required to be equal or uniform when it comes to foreigners on our soil. We get to pick and choose. We get to tell Shariah adherents to pound sand, were we sufficiently wise to do so…
It is Constitutional to (gasp) discriminate against religions, colors and creeds. We damn well should, too.
I’m not a DACA apologist or proponent. It’s a bullsh*t wedge created by the Left to divide us. BUT, that wedge CANNOT divide us, if we are sufficiently flexible and resilient to let the tool fly through our midst without effect.
A bunch of twits now, or an eternal unchecked invasion until all we and our President have labored for is diluted into complete Third World anarchy, a, no, THE, Globalists dream?
Haven’t we learned from Alabama?
Trust Trump.
What made DACA unconstitutional was–it was done by O’s executive order. If decisions are actually passed through both houses that changes the legality of the whole program.
O did an exec order b/c he could never get congress to agree. Once again, PDJT has to “clean up the mess” and make sure it doesn’t happen again. IMO he will get the best deal for us that he can and we have to trust him.
BTW he NEVER said the big, beautiful wall would be 2000 miles long. He always said there were natural barriers that would have to be monitored with electronics and personnel, in addition to the physical barrier.
Exactly correct on both points, Patriot.
The word “uniform” in this clause is typically interpreted as meaning that the rule established by Congress would apply across all states uniformly–not across all categories of non-citizens.
LikeLike
Dems aren’t going to agree to any of this. Let DACA fail and blame the Dems, then get the things you mention right before midterms with GOP support only.
Our President doesn’t care whether it gets done or not! This was to make Democrats look like fools and RINOs. Americans take a back seat to illegals. Good luck running on that in 2018. What our President did today was sure brilliance!
He played the dims and the media like a fiddle and they had no idea what happened! He was televised live being a friendly, sane, competent and brilliant leader without committing himself to anything that he’ll have to walk back for his base!
Exactly! he killed a couple of birds with that.
I wouldn’t say he doesn’t care, Flep. I believe he is entirely sincere. I also am beyond certain that this Great Man surely has higher priorities and has got the Left’s number. He will use this issue that the Left created to destroy us, DACA, and he will give the Left the open and public opportunity to graciously, if grumblingly, accept, or to lose that battle and then the war itself. It’s in their hands. It’s the sincerity of the Left that is now under scrutiny.
I wouldn’t want to announce to the World that we feel our President is insincere or disingenuous. He is not. He means what he says. He also sees the chessboard hundreds of moves from here. Comity is his sincere proposition.
In choosing the “big-hearted” magnaminous route he is educating the American public, proving his sincerity, and, in the face of intransigence, convicting the Left before our eyes.
It’s a Big Beautiful Thing.
Well said Fle – can’t add much to that!
I always look for fleporblog’s post and almost always learn and/or agree with his/her information. On DACA, we differ, but I would compromise if EVERY DACA dreamer would agree to move to an already blue state where they could do no electoral harm. Otherwise, NO! We already are a bilingual country. Try to do business on the telephone if you don’t speak “Spanglish”. Go to Home Depot and see if the signs aren’t in English AND Spanish. Call a phone tree and see if the message doesn’t give you a choice of languages. THAT friends is a bilingual country. America cannot exist as a bilingual country. My father learned English, so can they. And he didn’t have the advantage of going to American schools. There should be a test on who can stay. 1) Did she/he come here before age 12? If before 12, there is an argument for this being his/her country. After age 12, not so much. 2) English fluency. Can s/he speak the language fluently? 3) Record? Does s/he have a juvenile record? If so, no can stay. We all can’t be rich and we all can’t be beautiful but we can all not commit a crime.
I accept of course that I will lose. We will have DACA. We will be bilingual. And Fleporblog is wrong and I’m right, Spanish will be the lingua franca of America by 2040, English being spoken only in upper class homes and businesses, Spanish being the lingua franca of the “economy”. There is precedent. We stay at a wonderful hotel in Houston. When we call for reservation, we are told in SPANISH that if we want ENGLISH to press 2 or 3 or whatever the number is — can’t remember. The hotel is beautiful, a Sheraton, all the workers are Spanish speakers with English as a second language and they are all wonderful, helpful, good, capable people. But they are NOT speaking English except to us poor idiots who don’t speak Spanish.
I will not accept America as a bilingual country. English must be made the official language. Trump can do this. It is required to become an American citizen. I could never understand why in Boston the voting ballots were printed in multiple languages. If you became a citizen you had to know English. This is wrong and defeats the purpose of becoming a citizen and assimilating. We need to stop accommodating all these other languages.
And they are voting overwhelmingly democrat as Houston proves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Press just showed us their hand, anger Conservatives by questioning if DACA isn’t just another Amnesty to turn them against our President. Remember Wolfmoon’s Epic Intro to the New Administration, “…Trump will find OPTIMAL soluutions, not PERFECT solutions…”
Trust Trump. Unity! WOLVERINES!!
This is how he wins!
Exactly! He has set up a win win scenario for us and a lose lose scenario for Democrats!
That was an elegant summation, Flep!
Case closed: We win, they lose.
At the risk of repetition from upthread, President Trump will deliver bonuses:
• Merit-based Screening for both DACA and other Immigrants
• End of Sanctuary States and Cities
• E-Verify and V-Verify for Voting [YUGE and essential]
• Work Requirements for Welfare to replace Deportees with expanded Labor Participation
• Budget Deal to Restore the Military and Reindustrialize America.
We just witnessed The Apprentice White House edition
Opening up negotiations to the public and press. Extraordinary and brilliant move.
Real transparency
I just watched ABC talking about the negotiations for a few minutes afterwards. They were saying that no one had ever seen anything like this. I loved the discussions, the way President Trump dealt with them all and the amazing effect it had on all of them when they realized we would not be playing he said-she said games anymore. Each one became accountable and responsible for their own words, recorded permanently for all to see and hear.
Transparency is absolutely what we need to drain the swamp. Trust in our leaders is at such a low level that I see no other way to overcome doubt about what is really happening. Sound bites will no longer work.
I loved it when Oprah’s video was played back yesterday where she said old white racists have to die. That will make it impossible for her to ever run for President. If you didn’t see it, here is the link:
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/yes-can-oprah-says-old-racist-white-people-just-die-video/
They are being held accountable. Amazing.
So, um, the woman claims that these terrible people judge people by the color of tbeir skin, so they must die. Isn’t that not only judging, but condemning, sentencing, and, yes, attempting to execute, via riots and knockout-games and cop-killings, people based on the color of their skin?
There are indeed race-obsessives in America. Oprah is vying to be Cheerleader-in-Chief of them all.
Disgusting.
Is there a link to the negotiations?
I found this on Youtube.
Potus always tends to fold his arms like this, In body language, I think it means , I am closed off, I’m not listening, I am no expert on anything, I thought I remembered this. so why does he do this all the time.
Because it does not mean to him what it means to you. Have you noticed he does it often when he is listening? Does he interrupt or cut them off or ignore them? Never. Does he not answer in a fashion that proves he is hearing and understanding them? Always.
It is a contemplative stance. A comfortable pose that communicates that he is not speaking, but allowing others to speak. If you want to understand it in body-language terms, don’t think of it as him blocking them out, think of it rather as he is holding himself in. He is actually open because he is not focused on what he is thinking, but on what others are thinking.
I consider it an endearing, distinguished and honorable characteristic of our remarkable President.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
It could also just be a habit. He is engaged and listening if you watch the video even with his arms folded.
LikeLike
DACA people might have to meet certain requirements such as : speak and write English, no government support, have a job, no criminal background and must vote Republican. Then Dems will throw out DACA.
POTUS is clever so try not to worry.
The situation we have with the Democrats and DACA is much like the Israel-Palestinian Peace talks where Arafat was given EVERYTHING he wanted in the negotiations (I believe at Camp David). He subsequently turned down the deal. Like the Palestinians, the Democrats don’t want resolution. They need the issue.
I believe the President knows this.
Thank you Singer for a very thoughtful insight into the DACA mess. Had exactly the same thoughts, but you stated it very well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup. And launched the “Second Intifada.” I believe some actions were at Camp David, particularly when the disgusting pic of Clinton portraying Christ as Arafat and Peres(?) shook hands was taken, though I believe these were referred to as the Oslo Accords, implying this was not all on US soil.
Singer you make a very good point. I also believe the Democrats don’t want a resolution. This is their club to use on the POTUS and GOP. They have held the black community on their economic plantation since Johnson. If POTUS can help lift the black community off that plantation, then the Democrats lose. I believe he is already on that path and many have recognized that truth so DACA is the only thing the Democrats have with which to negotiate now.
My thoughts exactly. Are they true citizenship material or grist for the Dem mindless voter bloc.
While we wait, Flags of Valor Flag Just Arrived : ))))))))))))))))))))
This was the young man featured in the Oval Office
• The owner signed the box with thanks
• Card enclosed signed by Combat Vet who made
• Flag is gorgeous!!!!!
LikeLiked by 24 people
FOV website – https://www.flagsofvalor.com
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks gafl!!
Sarah up.
Actually, Sunny, it seemed to me that Sarah was VERY up–Like the tide is turning and she knows she and her good guys are holding a Bunch of upcoming winning cards. I could just feel her positive force today. AND, it also seems like the questions/attitudes are becoming less biased. Winning is a Beautiful thing!
Send them home….stop this discussion. The American people did not elect Trump to make illegals legal. We elected him to keep his word, which was to send them home.
He never said that about daca, he always said it was a tougher issue and he would have to study it……..
I heard him say it in person here in Wichita at a rally. And reports at the time say the same:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2015/08/16/illegal-immigration-trump-deportation/31813787/
Now I did hear him soften after election.
without qualifier MANY times in the campaign he said “If you are here illegally you have to go HOME and apply to come back through the door in my beautiful wall the RIGHT way”……he did not make a statement softening on DACA till AFTER the election at Ivanka advocacy I think
exactly how I feel. Nothing has made me more upset lately than this amnesty “deal”.
We have been invaded thanks to Reagan, we don’t need another one of those deals !
Send them Back to where ever they came from. ENOUGH. We are over run by sanctuary churches, cities, counties and now states. We can’t even be white…WTH.
Do not negotiate with terrorists which is what progressive marxists are.
And how do you do that? it would be nice, picture screaming people all over the tv, the media would be loving it, Trump, Hiltler , sending these people to the chambers, never happening.
Enforce the employment laws, and they will self deport. No rounding up necessary.
Stupid Dem reps questioning wether “Border Security” means “Wall Only” or Wall plus + other stuff.
Guess they didn’t watch the Border Security Meeting an hour ago.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or the answer Sarah gave to the same danged question a minute earlier…
OMG!!!!
A semi-NORMAL press Briefing! (So far)
Real questions about real issues.
DACA, DAVOS, NK, Oprah (briefly), DACA, 4 priorities – chain migration, security, Visa Lottery and Dreamers, Trade, delegation to DAVOS, who decided to allow press in for negotiation, The Wall,.
Sarah is great. Very Firm.
OMG – Trump is going to DAVOS!!!!!!!!!!!
Davos is home to the globalists, and probably seat to the Illuminati…
Only benefit to that stupid meeting is that it almost always snows here around then, for some strange reason ( weather manipulation? 🙂
LikeLike
HA! I knew wurstpress would swallow my faketml …
[ tinfoil hat ] weather manipulation [ / tinfoil hat ]
(maybe have to escape it, don’t know)
(as if that’s not enough, we now have SPECTRE and Meltdown)…
I have an idea for financing the border wall.
Make Mexico pay for it.
Make e-verify and a 15% tax on remittances to support a bond issue for the wall a prerequisite for DACA
As part of a “path to citizenship” for DACA’s have something like a Peace Corps border wall construction crew manned by 800,000 VOLUNTEER laborers who are DACA workers tasked to put in a year of work while living at labor camps building the wall. Any who don’t want to volunteer should simply be deported.
While I appreciate the idea of putting DACA individuals to good use, I don’t think it wise to trust something that will secure our country if done correctly, to those who arguably have no interest in the good of this country. I am sure there are many other things they could do that would help this country, but not put the USA at risk if done poorly, either by accident or by design.
Trust is not an issue on a chain gang. The workers dance to the right music or the shotgun sings a new tune.
I have an idea, too. Don’t put Strzok, Lisa and McCabe in jail if they will use their considerable spying talents tracking down all the money that is being sent to Mexico FROM illegals here in America so that we can use that money to build a wall. After the wall is built and they’ve published all their methods for spying on people, they will be granted a full pardon for trying to corrupt an American election./snark (I think).
Why do so many of these male reporters have such nasal, whiny, feminine voices? I can hardly listen to them ask questions!
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s all the soy in their diet 😉
Ahahahaha!!!!
hee hee hee. Joke of the day. As with all jokes it has to have a connection to truth to be funny.
Pretty sure any number of them are just a little light in their oh so tight loafers. Just sayin’ …
Lol!!
Testosterone Deficiency due to being raised by single liberal moms.
😂
And the “fe”male reporters have low, sometimes gravelly voices, e.g. Rachel Madcow,
and Anne Will (over here, in Germany). Gender benders, all. On top of that, they’re raving leftards, and never objective, unless it’s something completely out of politics, e.g. La Machine, Cuisinart, or the Aldi or LIDL knockoffs…
You can actually tell a progressive man by his voice. I noticed it on talk radio years ago. Even before the caller gives an opinion you know they are a leftist by their whiney, high-pitched voices.
Except Anderson Cooper. 😉
Cajones the size of BBs.
Because they are nasal, whiny, feminine guys?
Sorry, couldn’t resist! 🙂
The Wall is Love
Sarah is amazing. In total control
I am not for DACA in any way shape or form; that being said, unlike some Treepers here, I am and will remain pro-Trump regardless of what transpires with the immigration reform. President Trump is pro-America through and through. If he wants to put DACA on the table, I will not turn on him. If he talks pro-DACA or pro-Amnesty to get what he wants, I will not turn on him. Because – and this is important to say again – President Trump is pro-American. He will NOT sign legislation hurting the American people or violating the Constitution. America First Always!
Moe topics:
Iran, Jesus Contreras (LOL), HIV Council, Davos, Feinstein GPS leak, Border Security, Drug Trafficking, Mueller interview, is DACA Amnesty? (NO),
And here comes Acosta grandstanding and arguing. She needs to shut him down.
“Jim I’m not negotiating with you. I’ll let Congress take care of that.”
ZING!
I’m not negotiating with you, Jim, hahaha
Sarah: ..” Jim (Acosta), I’m not negotiating with you. I’ll let Congress take care of that…”
!!!!!!!!!! Sarah’s the BEST!
Any “regular person” would be so mortified to expose such idiocy, buffoonery and boorishness on national TV, I can only conclude that Operative Acosta must be getting paid according to the intensity of the stupidity and number of words over “normal human” discourse spoken. Sarah was spot-on, as usual. Thank you, Sarah.
He’s been promoted for it.
http://thehill.com/media/368064-cnns-jim-acosta-promoted-to-chief-white-house-correspondent
Figures.
Cultural differences . . . “idiocy, buffoonery and boorishness” are considered admirable characteristics by presstitutes.
Ha, yes, BC. Yet another lovely set of traits adding to their charm… s/
Excellent! Sarah’s new shutdown line.
“I’m not going to negotiate with you. That’s the job of congress.”
Bravo, Sarah.
Looks like Sarah Sanders is fully recovered from that bout of pre-Holiday sickness!
I guess I’m a dreamer. I dreamed we were going to take our country back and they were going Out, Out, Out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DACA discussions:
What about the parents? Demand an answer from the open-borders crowd: What are you going to do about the parents — the adults who knowingly and willfully stole residency — the ill-gotten gains? Will you leave them in the shadows, deport them, give them their ill-gotten gains (residency), or keep the family intact and let them all go home together and improve their own country? Talking about DACA kids while ignoring the parents is crazy.
I’ve posted previously I think any DACA application should require the names, ages, addresses and relationship for all members of the applicants’ families that are in the U.S. Those people, especially the parents who caused this problem in the first place, should then be subject to deportation.
and/or perhaps the whole kit and caboodle gets deported if the DACA applicant gets into trouble with the law… group accountability/ skin in the game.
Most DACA recipients are around 30. They should take their parents home with them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have thought and continue to think that the answer to “deporting” all illegals lies in two things. 1) No welfare for non American citizens.
2) Target employers. $6K fine plus 6 months in jail per illegal if caught employing an illegal. Five illegals? $30K + 30 months in jail. No exemptions. Housewife and mother with an illegal maid. You do time, sister. No whining. You knew s/he was illegal when you hired him/her.
Do that and they will return to their home countries. Be kind and offer bus/plane fare to those who can’t afford it plus a small stipend to get them started back home. If they have children born here they have a choice, leave the kid and child services will take care of him/her or take him/her with you. The American citizen can come back any time s/he he wants, but Mama, Daddy, Grandpa et al cannot.
I’m no fan of Bill Clinton but when he was president I was required to see her birth certificate or green card and sign under penalty of law that she was in this country legally. That disappeared under Bush II and Obama.
Oops — Should have read. “Im no fan of BC but when he was president I was required to see my employee’s birth certificate or green card…”
When someone emigrates to the USA, they have to have financial support (read:sponsor), and hope of finding/keeping a job. Unless the shrubs and/Øblowhole got rid of that, that is the law. If they are illegal, they have already committed at least one felony, and should be sent packing. No questions asked.
Ask them what Mexico, or most other countries do…
no leaving their illegal children….just as you do not get apples from an orange tree you do not get citizens from ILLEGALS due simply to their place of birth…..read the US Constitution especially the 14A and research what the author and proponents when it passed said it meant…..not today’s prog/commies
Depending on the age–if the kid is old enough to understand they must be told their parents are the ones to blame. Upset about the situation? Look at your mom or dad–THEY put you in this position. The people who are supposed to love and protect you brought you here illegally. The parents are at fault–they made a decision and now there will be consequences. The parents assumed there’d be no real consequences but oops they were wrong!
Just emailed this to WH via the contact page:
Cc: Mr. Stephen Miller
Dear President Trump,
DACA discussions:
What about the parents? What are you going to do about the parents — the adults who knowingly and willfully stole residency in our country — the ill-gotten gains? Will you leave them in the shadows, deport them, give them their ill-gotten gains (residency) — or keep the family intact and let them all go home together and improve their own country, which is the RIGHT thing to do? I will happily contribute to their bus tickets home.
Talking about DACA kids while ignoring the parents is crazy.
DACA is same “logic” as rewarding the stolen jewels to the children of the burglars. What about the burglars??
PLEASE use “attrition through enforcement”, as you promised so often when courting my vote and the votes of millions of “deplorables”, and ENFORCE THE DARN LAWS!
Sincerely,
(fred5678)
Sarah is so unimpressed, dismissive of the press trick questions – and quick, truthful and clear with her answers!
Boom!!! – like a judge’s gavel.
Love SHS!!!
Jim Acosta (CNN) is a pushy, arrogant, phony creep who needs to have his White House credentials suspended.
And where would Sarah go then for a comic foil? Acosta gives us hours of belly laughs. A ridiculous buffoon who steps on his tongue every time he opens his mouth.
Yep. Steps on his tongue wearing spikes… track shoes or golf shoes or cleats…
These press briefing are so painful to
watch. Sometimes I think she should
distribute hearing aids or brains to these people!!
lol. Sarah should have a rubber brain behind the podium; give it out to the person with the most lane-brained question or for those who try to interject many follow up questions AFTER she has made it clear that she is moving on.
A well-aimed pie would do 🙂
a wall before ANYTHING else.
wall / security come first.
nothing gets in the way of the wall FIRST.
not some deal with a promise for a wall later. it’s like 10 year plans from politicians….bogus and meaningless.
just to be clear: I love POTUS Trump. I just hope that the wall is FIRST; then whatever negotiation he has agreed to with MAGA in mind, comes afterward.
The annual? Trump Awards for Fake News are pending.
There needs to be another Trump Awards competition and trophies for leakers.
Dianne Feinstein has joined the competition with Adam Schiff.
I’m thinking water fountain sculptures and fountains would be good public displays for leakers.
People can feed the pigeons near iconic leaker fountain sculptures in those public spaces left bare by the removal of confederate monuments.
Here is one of the prototype Adam Schiff leaker memorial fountains.
Or maybe this one? It even looks a little like Acosta (gargoyle fountain)
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTfFDTfHI-MIiiTDZXIesUqra5K_nNoP7hfw30IcUwaOO-7IkXAlIpKcqM
Or this (bonus points because it’s near Loch Ness, home of fake sea monsters) (or not):
Watch the video on twitter with Trump and feinstein. I couldn’t find a link. But PTrump was willing to do a clean daca vote and the negotiate comprehensive immigration. Another republican interjected.
well well,
sorry wrong thread!
If the DACA kids are allowed to stay, then it will be the end of his presidency.
These are nothing more than Democrat voters: 800,000 of them. And cheap labor. Nobody voted for Trump so he we can have amnesties. We could have had those under Jeb Bush.
Whatever PDJT does is fine with me. Whatever he does will make things at least 75% better than what we have now. No one, I mean NO ONE, will make everyone happy.
Even Jesus Christ didn’t convince all of His disciples to keep following Him after His famous words, in John Chapter 6..somewhere around and about vs. 66.
border activity is back to Bammy levels now with just the talk of yet ANOTHER amnesty……Congress and POTUS open the possibility of legalization and new groups stream and cross the border not even bothering the avoid CPB but turn themselves in as UAC to be released into the US after we transport them to where they want to go…..amnesty was given in 1986 and promised it was the LAST one…….7 amnesties later here we are again
This is exactly wrong.
The status quo is better than this DACA deal.
