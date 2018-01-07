Sunday Talks: Stephen Miller -vs- Jake Tapper…

President Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper for an interview today.  The level of sanctimonious condescension and snark from Tapper throughout this interview is typical for a Clinton Traveler that cannot yet come to grips with her defeat.  In short, Tapper triggered his inner child, and used the recent Wolff book to frame his defensive shield.

Additionally, Jake shows a complete disconnect from understanding the subject matter of his questioning when he states, wrongly, that Steve Bannon was the impetus for Stephen Miller joining the Trump campaign in early January 2016.  At the time Tapper attributes the claim, Steve Bannon (and Robert Mercer, and Breitbart Inc.) was working for the nomination of Ted Cruz.   It was the relationship between Senator Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump that led Sessions to recommend Miller for the Trump campaign.

The combative and argumentative nature Tapper reflects an ongoing disposition of opposition toward the continuing successful presidency of Donald Trump.  In an embarrassing display of petulance and denial Tapper ends the combative interview.

  Sentient says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Tapper is such a €£#%@&$ $@&)#+¥€}^^.

  maiingankwe says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    I had an absolute terrible night with our 90lb pup Cheetah. She had me up all night with her diarrhea and around six am getting sick all the way to the door outside. I had four solid hours of sleep after she seemed to be alright. So when I woke up this late morning, all I could see on the Conservative news was Stephen Miller doing what he did best, presenting the facts. I was so missing this guy. I of course quickly came here to see the whole video. At first, I was saddened it was only 12 minutes, but every one of those minutes is gold. Plus, it could’ve only have been four or five rather 12 glorious minutes of our American Patriot, the young and brilliant, Stephen Miller.

    I really do hope down the road Stephen will write a book on his experiences and seeing through his eyes a great man becomes our president. I would surely buy the book while it was still hot off of the press. At least I know it would be written truthfully, and he’s such a talented writer as it is.

    Now that I’ve watched Stephen in action again, I can’t help but face the day with a yuuge smile. Our Cheetah is feeling much better and so am I.
    Be well,
    Ma’iingankwe

    MaineCoon says:
      January 7, 2018 at 4:29 pm

      I would love to see a Miller book too and I would buy it and I no lomger buy hardcover books! Sorry you pup was sick. Hope Cheetah is better now.

    J.D. says:
      January 7, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      Maybe your pup had the flu. I read animals can get the one that is going around.

      Drill Bit Guru says:
        January 7, 2018 at 6:49 pm

        Pups are actively being given the flu through the flu-shot now. My wife and I adapted our second rescue mini-schnauzer this past spring and upon adoption were informed he had been given a flu-shot. Our primary vet, upon being informed of this, told us the canine flu-shot was unnecessary and possibly harmful. Sure enough, our new pup developed flu like symptoms (fever, vomiting, etc) and so did our first schnauzer who is a few years older and who had never gotten flu either. I live in Texas, never get the flu shot, and never get the flu. Nearly everyone I work with who has gotten the flu shot has has had themselves and their families develop nasty cases of the flu this year.

        Ps: how can liberals who watch people like Tapper not see how globalist puppets like Tapper try to censor people like Miller from giving them some truth? How does this not enrage them and cause them to stop listening. And then with Gowdy, I wish more of our fellow conservatives would wake up to his duplicitousness and his corruption?

    Flight93Gal says:
      January 7, 2018 at 6:19 pm

      Did you say a 90# Pup Cheetah? Depending on where you reside, is that legal to own?

  oldschool64 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    From a senior CNN source…

  Phyllis Pournaras says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    I really feel bad for Trump. I don’t think he thought he and his family would be subjected to the treatment he is getting from all corners. Trump had a good life before getting involved in his campaign, gave it up to try to make things better in this country and all he gets is grief. I want to know something…where is Pence? Why isn’t he speaking out against the derogatory claims by the left? Can we trust him or is he waiting to take Trump’s place?

    Coast says:
      January 7, 2018 at 4:08 pm

      There’s not much fighting for President Trump from anyone…except from The People.

    harrietht3 says:
      January 7, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      What I remember, Phyllis, is what Don Jr. said of his father — which is essentially this: when anyone tells him something can’t be done (or tries to obstruct him) that’s when his will to prevail is strongest.
      In other words, if you oppose Donald Trump or get in his way, you’d better watch out. It seems he’s driven by doing what others say can’t be done.
      This is not the kind of man who could content himself with living out his well-earned privileged life sipping iced tea on the beach.

      Pence is doing what the President has instructed him to do.

    covfefe999 says:
      January 7, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      Mike Pence is on the news shows and he tweets. He’s being incredibly supportive of Trump.

      covfefe999 says:
        January 7, 2018 at 4:49 pm

        I’m sure this has been discussed before but it just dawned on me if the crybaby Democrats were somehow able to remove Trump from office, Mike Pence would become President and I think they fear Pence more than they hate Trump.

        TPW says:
          January 7, 2018 at 5:10 pm

          Why would any of us even remotely suggest that Democrats could somehow remove Trump from office. Everyone of us should have the attitude “over our dead bodies”. If we don’t… the none stop corruptocrats will not stop or give up. We have to be of that mindset and resolve. It will be the end of our country if we don’t, and all that fought and died will have done so in vain. Look what they have gotten away with so for as all of us have sat by and watched.

          covfefe999 says:
            January 7, 2018 at 5:38 pm

            I’m not suggesting that they can do it, just pointing out that this is what would happen if they were successful. I used the subjunctive “were”.

          Dekester says:
            January 7, 2018 at 8:15 pm

            There are three of us from B.C. that would come down for the scrap.

            What a trip that would be, picking up fellow deplorables along the way.

            Think about it a convoy leaving your N.W. border at Blaine WA, and heading out east to D.C.

            Epic.

        Charlotte says:
          January 7, 2018 at 7:43 pm

          Exactly. Pence is WAY more conservative than Trump who has some liberal leanings and was a Dem in the past. TG he saw the light and is saving the US-and the world!

        linda4298 says:
          January 7, 2018 at 8:46 pm

          Hillary said we need to get rid of Trump, because Pence is easier to beat.

    Sayit2016 says:
      January 7, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      Pence has been speaking out against the nonsense against Trump. Every speech I have seen him give he is HIGHLY supportive of his BOSS.

    phoenixRising says:
      January 7, 2018 at 5:24 pm

      The Deep State is doing EVERYthing it can to destroy Trump and replace him with Pence. Do you think Pence does not know that? Knowing that, do you think Pence will defend POTUS? If you do, then I ask you to look back to the assassination of President Kennedy and how quickly LDJ took the oath of office.

      I place NO trust in Pence.

      Curry Worsham says:
        January 7, 2018 at 5:38 pm

        You’re comparing Pence to LBJ? The Deep State did not choose Mike Pence.

      schizoid says:
        January 7, 2018 at 6:37 pm

        The Deep State hates Pence’s guts for supporting Trump in the first place and will not hesitate to shiv him once they are done with him. Pence knows this. He isn’t dumb like Ted Cruz.

        Remember pussygate? The GOPe tried to force Trump out and make Pence the nominee but Pence refused.

      PatriotKate says:
        January 7, 2018 at 6:53 pm

        Agreed, Pence has not been supportive when it really counted (the personal attacks in particular).

        I have never trusted Pence, because he’s a known creature of the deep state and there were numerous reports that he was the GOPe choice essentially forced on the President in order to be fully supported by the Republican Party. It was one of the deals President Trump had to make. Think what LBJ was to Kennedy and George H.W. was to Reagan. Waiting in the wings.

        I predict that Pence will be caught up in the deep state take-down, or he’ll bow out to avoid it like many others.

    Charlotte says:
      January 7, 2018 at 6:43 pm

      I think Trump is having fun!
      Twitter is so useful!
      But its absolutely vile how they want to remove him
      We have seen what career politicians like the Bushes, Clintons and Obama have done to this country and the world–ruined it.
      Time to fix things up. and Trump is doing that.

  Coast says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Miller: Why don’t you give me some time to cite the truth?
    Tapper: Because its my show and I don’t want to do that.
    Case closed.

    Howie says:
      January 7, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      Winner!

    bkrg2 says:
      January 7, 2018 at 4:25 pm

      don’t know how Miller sat there after that comment. I would have got up and walked out…

      Sayit2016 says:
        January 7, 2018 at 5:09 pm

        I for one would have cheered if Miller would have said… Jake- you asked me to come on this show to discuss the FACTS that I know personally being in the Trump WH. If you are not going to let me get a word in edgewise say so now. We have a full agenda and we are working 24/7 for the AMERICAN PEOPLE. My valuable time is better spent better doing that then sitting here while you throw a temper tantrum because I refuse to play your talking point game.

        KittyKat says:
          January 7, 2018 at 5:21 pm

          The old formulas aren’t working any more. President Trump’s blunt truth-telling is putting starch in others’ spines as well, as he leads by example.

      delmarvajim says:
        January 7, 2018 at 6:18 pm

        Steve Miller should have asked Clap Trap if he was one of the “journalists” that took payola from Fusion GPS

      Charlotte says:
        January 7, 2018 at 7:45 pm

        I agree. I would have walked out immediately. And maybe thrown a few chairs and tables depending on how angry I was.

    Dixie says:
      January 7, 2018 at 5:10 pm

      Petulant.

    bluejean says:
      January 7, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      Yeah that happens at about 7:00 in the clip….

      Stephen asks why Jake won’t give him 3 minutes to tell America the truth about the Donald Trump he knows and the people that worked on the campaign….

      Jakes response….”because it’s my show and I don’t want to do that”….

  patrickhenrycensored says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Nancy Pelosi Comes Unglued After Stephen Miller Crushes Jake Tapper – Calls Miller a “White Supremacist” Who “Must Be Removed”
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/nancy-pelosi-comes-unglued-stephen-miller-crushes-jake-tapper-calls-miller-white-supremacist-must-removed/

  Sayit2016 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Tappers comment to Miller, that Miller was playing to an audience of ONE ( Trump ) was pretty funny….

    I started thinking what if President Trump WAS the only one watching CNN– for how best to present his award on Wednesday. Then I stop thinking about it I was laughing too hard.

    Tapper needs to look deep into Millers eyes and tell the truth and just say …

    ” I REALLY need you to hate Trump”.

    Howie says:
      January 7, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      Tapper had his papers ready
      Talking points galore
      Miller did not care
      Tapping tapping tapping at the chamber door
      Tapper was debilitated
      Points of silly leftist yore
      The script was left in the dust
      Ot the dried up swamp of Nevereverland
      Tapper tapped and Miller laughed
      Nevermore
      Tapper tapping
      Nevermore

    Cuppa Covfefe says:
      January 7, 2018 at 8:58 pm

      Yep. CNN – the great unwatched…

  alliwantissometruth says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Tapper is one of the few actors who’s emotional imbalance interferes with staying on the script developed for that particular day. He forgets his lines & lashes out

    I can imagine him feeling queasy, as his bowels churn with the onslaught of fresh diarrhea, ready to explode out of his loosened rectum sphincter

    Hey Jake, look at the bright side. When your acting days are over, you can develop & sell an adult diaper, maybe something along the lines of “Jake “the Crapper” Tapper’s industrial strength absorption diapers. When the load is that big”

    phoenixRising says:
      January 7, 2018 at 5:43 pm

      Jakie knew Stephen was going to wipe the floor with him… the only defense he had was interrupting, shouting over… shutting down.

      Anybody remember the civility of the days of the Fairness Doctrine?

      “The Fairness Doctrine was a policy of the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC), introduced in 1949, that required the holders of broadcast licenses both to present controversial issues of public importance and to do so in a manner that was—in the Commission’s view—honest, equitable, and balanced.”

      Deep State has destroyed civility. When ‘civilization’ is gone, what’s left?

      Pretty soon, public dialog will simply not be allowed. We will only hear the STATE’s version of reality…. unless we abolish the actors involved in Deep State.

  thedoc00 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    The interesting part of this interview, no matter if you like Trump or not, was that if Tapper could operate without a script there were opportunities to actually probe answers to his questions, given by Miller.
    Question 1: Bannon said Don Jr would take Russians up to see dad…Miller answered that “the president was not even present at Trump tower on day of meeting.”
    Question 2: Bannon was a big part of all Trump decisions….Miller answered that “the media over played Bannon’s importance.”
    Question 3: Miller wrote draft of letter firing Comey, specifically the opening paragraph about Russia investigation…Miller answered “yes, and that his words were used in the final version but not as the media portrayed.”

    Had Jake just listened, he had the opportunity to either probe or counter but alas it was not in his script to do so because the answers did not follow it.

    Further, it is always interesting to watch the banners and ticker at the bottom of the screen during a CNN broadcast. In this instance it was incomplete and out context use of Trump’s words about the book, which essentially supported Miller’s assertions about CNN’s inability to be objective and inaccurate, while the ticker supported Miller. I have seen CNN shows, CNN cast only, where the banners and ticker were out of sequence and at times contradicted the CNN talking heads.

    Batphone says:
      January 7, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      Right. The entire interview was like watching a Cinderella man fight the contemporary American history teacher in high school
      “but it says right here Trump lied!! He lied !!
      Say it! Say it!!!”

  Patriot1783 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Stephen Miller kill shot comment after a Jake Tapper jab re President Trump:
    “…You can be as condescending as you want that is part of your mo.”
    😂😂😂

    DanO64 says:
      January 7, 2018 at 4:41 pm

      Jake the Snake was so discombobulated he didn’t even realize how many time Killer Miller cut him down to size on his own show. SAD.

    Patriot1783 says:
      January 7, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      And a Jake mature and intelligent response to Miller when he requests 3 minutes to respond to his questions about the travel ban:
      “Because it’s my show and I don’t want to do that.”

    ladypenquin says:
      January 7, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      I don’t think Tapper realized Stephen Miller sliced and diced him with his rapier responses and facts. Almost every sentence from Mr. Miller was a “stab” wound – beautiful to witness.

      Patriot1783 says:
        January 7, 2018 at 5:52 pm

        Yep, right to the heart, and when tapper or his handlers in his earpiece couldn’t handle/control what was happening to the interview he abruptly cut it off.
        Sign of a real professional entity 🙄

  amwick says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Jane Q Public here wonders why any actual member of our President’s administration gives CNN the time of day. Tapper should become a media pariah. *Sighs I am too old.

    Patriot1783 says:
      January 7, 2018 at 4:54 pm

      Never stop shining the light on vermin such as CNN and continue to call them out on their lies.

    covfefe999 says:
      January 7, 2018 at 4:55 pm

      People can change. I’m a former Democrat and there are other’s on this site and elsewhere who extracted themselves from the Democratic cult.

    neal s says:
      January 7, 2018 at 7:51 pm

      It is important that the MSM be left without an excuse for their failure to report accurately. By being continually willing to give them opportunities to report fairly which they refuse to take, they have no good reason for their bias and lies. They cannot at some time later whine and complain that “we just didn’t know” and “nobody from the administration was willing to tell us”. I very much look forward to PDJT this Wednesday and his Fake News Awards.

  Mary says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    My apologies I gave the wrong link to the Fire and Fury free copy from Wikileaks.
    https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Bt6BSc-kxJeTUpMEoJkkbEgEZaSmPjA3/view

  Patriot1783 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    What a joke, should start referring to CNN as the Counterfeit News Network.

  Ono says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    That interview should be used in College Advocacy and argument classes.

    Miller was focused, articulate, brought up facts that were revenant and dismissed Jakes whole dialogue as a grandstand play based on a fiction book full of garbage.

    Jake’s best comeback…It’s my show and I don’t want do do that (let America hear three minutes of the truth)

    I think PDJTrump extended the fake news awards so Jakes meltdown could be used.

  Robert R Guzzardi says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    This will brighten the heart of every Trumpist. Stephen Miller hammers the dishonest Jake Tapper. People of refinement and restrained self-control find this deplorable, of course.

  gretaherndon says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Jerome Corsi interviewed by Tracy Beanz regarding Qanon

  nor'easter says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    “Crapper-Tapper”

  silentmajority4life says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Stephen Miller is a hero, leader, and role model for conservative millennials. Gotta love someone from that generation caused an epic media meltdown like this. He is 33 I think.

    ladypenquin says:
      January 7, 2018 at 5:43 pm

      33 years old? I’d like to know what his IQ score is!!! Looked like pure genius level to me.

    1stgoblyn says:
      January 7, 2018 at 7:26 pm

      The first time I saw Stephen Miller he was a senior at Duke University during the time of the infamous Duke Lacrosse rape hoax (2006-2007?). Bill O’Reilly interviewed him on his ‘The Factor’ TV show. IIRC, he was a journalist on the school student newspaper. Loved him then and was thrilled when I saw him with DJT at his rallies.

  Howie says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Now look Steve, this is my show, I have all the schemes on this here piece of paper. You has to stick to de script.

    ladypenquin says:
      January 7, 2018 at 6:04 pm

      “I’m sorry, Jake. Donna Brazile didn’t give me the questions before my coming on your show. You’ll just have to go along for the ride.”

  covfefe999 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    It’s difficult now to find any of the original broadcasts by CNN when they started reporting the fake news story about Donald Trump Jr receiving a decryption key for wikileaks emails before they were made public, which Stephen Miller brought up today in his Tapper take-down.

    Here’s the original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvZR9oipLAI

    In the corrected story, Manu Raju says “We are actually correcting a story that we have been reporting on throughout the day today …” Throughout the day! It was their top story and they were obsessing over it. They were so out of their minds rabid, so sure they had something to pin on the Trumps, nobody bothered to verify it if was true! Was it Trump Jr who sent CNN the email proving that it was sent to him AFTER wikileaks had published the emails?

  Phil aka Felipe says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    fleporeblog says:
      January 7, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      Our President is absolutely right! Stephen Miller absolutely destroyed Jake the Snake 🐍 and CNN at the same time. He consistently called the bastards out on their hysteria about our President 24 hours a day. Jake the Snake 🐍 was not prepared to handle someone like Stephen Miller. At this point any request for a WH staff member to come on the show should be met with a response of sure Stephen is available and is looking forward to it.

      I love the way Stephen destroyed him when it came to the BS they were spewing about Don Jr. Stephen literally destroyed Jake the Snake 🐍, CNN, Adam Schiff (who leaked that information about Don Jr.), Sloppy Steve, Wolfe, Fake News while not once breaking a sweat 😓!

      Absolutely amazing!

      Phil aka Felipe says:
        January 7, 2018 at 6:45 pm

        Miller is amazing!

        His performance today on Tapper’s show reminded me of some of the lyrics a Jim Croce song.

        ‘And when the cuttin’ were done
        The only part that wasn’t bloody
        Was the soles of the big man’s (Jake’s) feet
        Yeah he were cut in in bout a hundred places
        And he were shot in a couple more
        And you better believe
        They sung a different kind of story
        When big Jim (Jake) hit the floor now they say
        You don’t tug on superman’s cape
        You don’t spit into the wind
        You don’t pull the mask off that old lone ranger
        And you don’t mess around with SLIM (Stephen Miller)’

  Steele81 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Truly, I couldn’t get past the first question. Jake Tapper is an inflamed pimple. I thank all who gave a rundown of this interview because I simply cannot stomach this cretin, tapper.

  CM-TX says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:45 pm

    Stephen Miller has been politically trolling Libs since HS… so much so, they even made a documentary about it way back when.

    (😁 Clearly he was kidding on comment. While the underlying intent in saying something outrageous to gain attention- proved very successful. Even those lacking a sense of humor in rationalizing it, can’t seem to help liking him. Kinda reminds me of a tactic used by a certain somebody else.😉)

  jparz says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Tapper got “broke!” Hahahaha!
    Well done Stephen Miller!

    Pompeo did a great job on Chris Matthews too. He looked completely disgusted by Wallace’s questions.

    These “journalists” are getting a lesson on how to actually dominate a narrative, and as much as they try to muzzle PRESIDENT TRUMP, they can’t! Hahaha!

    These “journalists” have forgotten that they just report the news, they do not get to edit, ignore or suppress news because it doesn’t fit their narrative. Those days are over.

    They BROKE, we WOKE!! 🤣🤣

  ladypenquin says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:

    I’ll just leave this here:

  26. FrenchNail says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Two positive notes: One a friend of mine who owns a restaurant and whose entire kitchen staff is of Mexican descent (all legals!) reported to me that even they are saying that the book is garbage and that they don’t believe any of it. And that they are starting to question as “not right” the fact that the President of the US is constantly attacked in the Press.
    Second Graham is twisting himself into a pretzel to support the President and get on the Trump train. If the people were not still solidly supporting the President that whore of Graham would be all over the airways trashing him to insure his SC reelection in November. Better than anybody he goes with the trend. And right now the trend is still solidly in Trump’s favor.

  27. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Jake Tapper was in the White House Press Corp during the Obama admin.

    Basically Tapper has been useless his entire career. snicker.

  28. hardworkingsob says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    God I love Steve Miller. And I’m a man. It’s rumored that the sheer force of his intellect causes nosebleeds in those who foolishly try to debate him.

  29. BigJake says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Jerk Tapper got his head handed to him.

  30. Howie says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    CNN Flunky….

  31. grandmaintexas says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Jake Tapper–rapidly aging poster boy for liberal zombies.

  32. jparz says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Let us not forget why Jake Tapper looks so constipated…his own son calls him “Fake News!”. 🤣🤣🤣😀😀😀
    Life has to lose a bit of its glow when your own kid is a Trump supporter…lol.

  33. covfefe999 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    Tapper brought up the Trump draft letter to fire Comey. To my knowledge it’s never been published, Mueller allegedly has it (not sure how). So why would Tapper ask about it as if he knew the contents?

  34. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Had to share.

  35. Joe says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Wow, I saw bits and pieces of this interview today and heard about it all day long on Twitter. but, I have to say, Stephen Miller actually exceeded my expectations from all of the Twitter commentary.

    He crushed Fake Tapper. Tapper looked like he was going to cry.

    W need to see more of Stephen Miller on talk shows.

  36. Charlotte says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/4A/4A92FD2FB4DAE3F773DB0B7742CF0F65_Coleman.-.CONSPIRATORS.HIERARCHY.-.THE.STORY.OF.THE.COMMITTEE.OF.300.R.pdf

    THE COMMITTEE OF 300

    IT EXISTS
    THEY TRIED TO NULLIFY REAGAN’S PRESIDENCY TOO
    EXERPT:
    “Many of the predictions made in that 1981 article have since come to pass, such as the
    unknown Felipe Gonzalez becoming prime minister of Spain, and Mitterand being
    returned to power in France; the downfall of Giscard D’ Estang and Helmut Schmidt, the
    return to power of Swedish nobleman and Committee of 300 member Olaf Palme, the
    nullifying of Reagan’s presidency and the destruction of our steel, auto and housing
    industries in terms of the post-industrial zero-growth order handed down by the
    Committee of 300”

  37. Charlotte says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    MEMBERS OF THE NWO/COMMITTEE OF 300–THIS IS AN OLD LIST BTW

  38. Charlotte says:
    January 7, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    He he.
    Wikileaks downloads the ENTIRE Fire and Fury anti Trump book!

    Clever! Will hit Wolff in the pocket.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/breaking-wikileaks-downloads-entire-fire-fury-anti-trump-book-online/

    • neal s says:
      January 7, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      I would even consider sending them some fake money (like the bible tract million dollar bills) for their fake book. Wouldn’t you consider that a fair exchange?

  39. fedback says:
    January 7, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Haha, Fake Tapper cuts off Miller.
    Coward’s way out.

  40. Texian says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    I think it is safe to say that Tapper is not a “very stable genius”..

    Sir Miller’s strategy is really quite simple.. don’t take any bullshit and stand up for yourself.. don’t move to their next point when they talk over you (which is the standard liberal strategy when they start losing the narrative) until you have had your say.. stay on point, finish your say, theh move on.. works every time when conversing with a liberal..

