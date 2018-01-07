Sunday Talks: Stephen Miller -vs- Jake Tapper…

President Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper for an interview today. The level of sanctimonious condescension and snark from Tapper throughout this interview is typical for a Clinton Traveler that cannot yet come to grips with her defeat. In short, Tapper triggered his inner child, and used the recent Wolff book to frame his defensive shield.
Additionally, Jake shows a complete disconnect from understanding the subject matter of his questioning when he states, wrongly, that Steve Bannon was the impetus for Stephen Miller joining the Trump campaign in early January 2016. At the time Tapper attributes the claim, Steve Bannon (and Robert Mercer, and Breitbart Inc.) was working for the nomination of Ted Cruz. It was the relationship between Senator Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump that led Sessions to recommend Miller for the Trump campaign.
The combative and argumentative nature Tapper reflects an ongoing disposition of opposition toward the continuing successful presidency of Donald Trump. In an embarrassing display of petulance and denial Tapper ends the combative interview.
Tapper is such a €£#%@&$ $@&)#+¥€}^^.
This is part of the great unmasking.
I am sure there is a scientific law that says, the more truth that is let loose into the atmosphere, the more falsity, lies and false faces are revealed for what they really are.
This is going to be must see TV. I have to believe that the delay is due to POTUS having something put together that will make this even more Hollywood and show worthy. The man does know how to put on a show.
Do we know if this will be aired on TV and who will be covering it?
Fox will cover it.
Hell they’ll probably ALL cover it. Fox for sure, though.
Maybe has something to do with the IGs report coming out on Jan 15.
Your lion is the marketer extraordinaire. He really is, these bozos in the MSM are utter buffoons.
WINNING!
You spelled shithead wrong. Damn spellchecker!
I had an absolute terrible night with our 90lb pup Cheetah. She had me up all night with her diarrhea and around six am getting sick all the way to the door outside. I had four solid hours of sleep after she seemed to be alright. So when I woke up this late morning, all I could see on the Conservative news was Stephen Miller doing what he did best, presenting the facts. I was so missing this guy. I of course quickly came here to see the whole video. At first, I was saddened it was only 12 minutes, but every one of those minutes is gold. Plus, it could’ve only have been four or five rather 12 glorious minutes of our American Patriot, the young and brilliant, Stephen Miller.
I really do hope down the road Stephen will write a book on his experiences and seeing through his eyes a great man becomes our president. I would surely buy the book while it was still hot off of the press. At least I know it would be written truthfully, and he’s such a talented writer as it is.
Now that I’ve watched Stephen in action again, I can’t help but face the day with a yuuge smile. Our Cheetah is feeling much better and so am I.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
I would love to see a Miller book too and I would buy it and I no lomger buy hardcover books! Sorry you pup was sick. Hope Cheetah is better now.
Maybe your pup had the flu. I read animals can get the one that is going around.
Pups are actively being given the flu through the flu-shot now. My wife and I adapted our second rescue mini-schnauzer this past spring and upon adoption were informed he had been given a flu-shot. Our primary vet, upon being informed of this, told us the canine flu-shot was unnecessary and possibly harmful. Sure enough, our new pup developed flu like symptoms (fever, vomiting, etc) and so did our first schnauzer who is a few years older and who had never gotten flu either. I live in Texas, never get the flu shot, and never get the flu. Nearly everyone I work with who has gotten the flu shot has has had themselves and their families develop nasty cases of the flu this year.
Ps: how can liberals who watch people like Tapper not see how globalist puppets like Tapper try to censor people like Miller from giving them some truth? How does this not enrage them and cause them to stop listening. And then with Gowdy, I wish more of our fellow conservatives would wake up to his duplicitousness and his corruption?
Did you say a 90# Pup Cheetah? Depending on where you reside, is that legal to own?
I think Cheetah is the puppy’s name, not an african plains cat.
From a senior CNN source…
Nevermore…Tapper tapping.
Quoth the raven, `Nevermore.
‘`’Tis some visitor,’ I muttered, `tapping at my chamber door –
Only this, and nothing more.’
`Prophet!’ said I, `thing of evil! – prophet still, if bird or devil! –
Whether tempter sent, or whether tempest tossed thee here ashore,
Desolate yet all undaunted, on this desert land enchanted –
On this home by horror haunted – tell me truly, I implore –
Is there – is there balm in Gilead? – tell me – tell me, I implore!’
Quoth the raven, `Nevermore.’
tap out
https://tse3.mm.bing.net/th?id=OIP.IyRwGOsGzHojUb-7d7EUCwHaID&pid=Api
Oh, wow. That is so great and completely on target. Kudos!
I’m stealing that…..
Well played…. 👏
very nice!
Trump Ends 2017 Residing In His Enemies’ Heads
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/12/28/trump-ends-2017-residing-in-his-enemies-heads-n2427402
I really feel bad for Trump. I don’t think he thought he and his family would be subjected to the treatment he is getting from all corners. Trump had a good life before getting involved in his campaign, gave it up to try to make things better in this country and all he gets is grief. I want to know something…where is Pence? Why isn’t he speaking out against the derogatory claims by the left? Can we trust him or is he waiting to take Trump’s place?
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s not much fighting for President Trump from anyone…except from The People.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think Pompeo did a good job for President Trump today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, the Congressional Republicans are starting to defend him and his Cabinet! We the people would do the most good, by taking it to the streets….but, bitching on twitter is more comfortable.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Try saying that to Sec Mattis
LikeLike
What I remember, Phyllis, is what Don Jr. said of his father — which is essentially this: when anyone tells him something can’t be done (or tries to obstruct him) that’s when his will to prevail is strongest.
In other words, if you oppose Donald Trump or get in his way, you’d better watch out. It seems he’s driven by doing what others say can’t be done.
This is not the kind of man who could content himself with living out his well-earned privileged life sipping iced tea on the beach.
Pence is doing what the President has instructed him to do.
Mike Pence is on the news shows and he tweets. He’s being incredibly supportive of Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sure this has been discussed before but it just dawned on me if the crybaby Democrats were somehow able to remove Trump from office, Mike Pence would become President and I think they fear Pence more than they hate Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why would any of us even remotely suggest that Democrats could somehow remove Trump from office. Everyone of us should have the attitude “over our dead bodies”. If we don’t… the none stop corruptocrats will not stop or give up. We have to be of that mindset and resolve. It will be the end of our country if we don’t, and all that fought and died will have done so in vain. Look what they have gotten away with so for as all of us have sat by and watched.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not suggesting that they can do it, just pointing out that this is what would happen if they were successful. I used the subjunctive “were”.
LikeLike
I used “were” in my initial comment and again in my response to you. It was intentional.
LikeLike
There are three of us from B.C. that would come down for the scrap.
What a trip that would be, picking up fellow deplorables along the way.
Think about it a convoy leaving your N.W. border at Blaine WA, and heading out east to D.C.
Epic.
Exactly. Pence is WAY more conservative than Trump who has some liberal leanings and was a Dem in the past. TG he saw the light and is saving the US-and the world!
Hillary said we need to get rid of Trump, because Pence is easier to beat.
LikeLike
Pence has been speaking out against the nonsense against Trump. Every speech I have seen him give he is HIGHLY supportive of his BOSS.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Deep State is doing EVERYthing it can to destroy Trump and replace him with Pence. Do you think Pence does not know that? Knowing that, do you think Pence will defend POTUS? If you do, then I ask you to look back to the assassination of President Kennedy and how quickly LDJ took the oath of office.
I place NO trust in Pence.
You’re comparing Pence to LBJ? The Deep State did not choose Mike Pence.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Deep State hates Pence’s guts for supporting Trump in the first place and will not hesitate to shiv him once they are done with him. Pence knows this. He isn’t dumb like Ted Cruz.
Remember pussygate? The GOPe tried to force Trump out and make Pence the nominee but Pence refused.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed, Pence has not been supportive when it really counted (the personal attacks in particular).
I have never trusted Pence, because he’s a known creature of the deep state and there were numerous reports that he was the GOPe choice essentially forced on the President in order to be fully supported by the Republican Party. It was one of the deals President Trump had to make. Think what LBJ was to Kennedy and George H.W. was to Reagan. Waiting in the wings.
I predict that Pence will be caught up in the deep state take-down, or he’ll bow out to avoid it like many others.
All I know is – this lunatic lost, and Thank God.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Trump is having fun!
Twitter is so useful!
But its absolutely vile how they want to remove him
We have seen what career politicians like the Bushes, Clintons and Obama have done to this country and the world–ruined it.
Time to fix things up. and Trump is doing that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democratic playbook 101: When all else fails, play the ‘crazy’ card against Trump and the Republicans
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/democratic-playbook-101-when-all-else-fails-play-the-crazy-card-against-trump-and-the-republicans/article/2632618
Miller: Why don’t you give me some time to cite the truth?
Tapper: Because its my show and I don’t want to do that.
Case closed.
LikeLiked by 18 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
don’t know how Miller sat there after that comment. I would have got up and walked out…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I for one would have cheered if Miller would have said… Jake- you asked me to come on this show to discuss the FACTS that I know personally being in the Trump WH. If you are not going to let me get a word in edgewise say so now. We have a full agenda and we are working 24/7 for the AMERICAN PEOPLE. My valuable time is better spent better doing that then sitting here while you throw a temper tantrum because I refuse to play your talking point game.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The old formulas aren’t working any more. President Trump’s blunt truth-telling is putting starch in others’ spines as well, as he leads by example.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Steve Miller should have asked Clap Trap if he was one of the “journalists” that took payola from Fusion GPS
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree. I would have walked out immediately. And maybe thrown a few chairs and tables depending on how angry I was.
LikeLike
Petulant.
Yeah that happens at about 7:00 in the clip….
Stephen asks why Jake won’t give him 3 minutes to tell America the truth about the Donald Trump he knows and the people that worked on the campaign….
Jakes response….”because it’s my show and I don’t want to do that”….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nancy Pelosi Comes Unglued After Stephen Miller Crushes Jake Tapper – Calls Miller a “White Supremacist” Who “Must Be Removed”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/nancy-pelosi-comes-unglued-stephen-miller-crushes-jake-tapper-calls-miller-white-supremacist-must-removed/
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Nancy is calling Stephen Miller who is a Jew a white supremacist…? That is rich.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Methinks they brought out Nancy to change the narrative from ‘mental stability’ to something that didn’t hit as close to home.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen Patrick…
LikeLiked by 2 people
We ought to respond to Nancy that she is an anti-semite.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The botox has gone to her brain. Didn’t know it could do that, but I guess if one uses enough of it – after all, it is a toxin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ROFL!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whoops. Team Pelosi won’t see the tweet, I transposed her name. Still, point made.
hahahahahha a White Supremist ? hahahahahahahahaha ( gasping for breath ) white supre hahahahahahahahaahaha!!!!!
FACT ! Nancy Pelosi is mentally unfit to hold office for ANYTHING. What an insipid woman. Did she forget to flip the page on ” TODAYS REBUTTALS TO ANYTHING GOP”
Word to Pelosi.. todays word is OBSTRUCTIONIST. Not White Supremacist.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oh my goodness, SayIt – your comment made me totally laugh out loud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. Pelosi’s brain is like her “you have to read it to know what’s in it” remark.
Except that in Pelosi’s case, it’s an empty book. No pages…
LikeLike
Nancy Pelosi: Stephen Miller is a white supremacist who “must be removed”.
Really.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pelosi on Byrd: “”Senator Robert Byrd’s extraordinary life has been shaped by service to his state, love of his country, and commitment to the common good. Throughout his historic career in the House and Senate, he never stopped working to improve the lives of the people of West Virginia. While some simply bore witness to history, Senator Byrd shaped it – and strove to build a brighter future for us all. Especially the white supremacists” https://pelosi.house.gov/news/press-releases/pelosi-statement-on-the-passing-of-senator-robert-byrd OK, that last line was my addition 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tappers comment to Miller, that Miller was playing to an audience of ONE ( Trump ) was pretty funny….
I started thinking what if President Trump WAS the only one watching CNN– for how best to present his award on Wednesday. Then I stop thinking about it I was laughing too hard.
Tapper needs to look deep into Millers eyes and tell the truth and just say …
” I REALLY need you to hate Trump”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tapper had his papers ready
Talking points galore
Miller did not care
Tapping tapping tapping at the chamber door
Tapper was debilitated
Points of silly leftist yore
The script was left in the dust
Ot the dried up swamp of Nevereverland
Tapper tapped and Miller laughed
Nevermore
Tapper tapping
Nevermore
Yep. CNN – the great unwatched…
Tapper is one of the few actors who’s emotional imbalance interferes with staying on the script developed for that particular day. He forgets his lines & lashes out
I can imagine him feeling queasy, as his bowels churn with the onslaught of fresh diarrhea, ready to explode out of his loosened rectum sphincter
Hey Jake, look at the bright side. When your acting days are over, you can develop & sell an adult diaper, maybe something along the lines of “Jake “the Crapper” Tapper’s industrial strength absorption diapers. When the load is that big”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jakie knew Stephen was going to wipe the floor with him… the only defense he had was interrupting, shouting over… shutting down.
Anybody remember the civility of the days of the Fairness Doctrine?
“The Fairness Doctrine was a policy of the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC), introduced in 1949, that required the holders of broadcast licenses both to present controversial issues of public importance and to do so in a manner that was—in the Commission’s view—honest, equitable, and balanced.”
Deep State has destroyed civility. When ‘civilization’ is gone, what’s left?
Pretty soon, public dialog will simply not be allowed. We will only hear the STATE’s version of reality…. unless we abolish the actors involved in Deep State.
The interesting part of this interview, no matter if you like Trump or not, was that if Tapper could operate without a script there were opportunities to actually probe answers to his questions, given by Miller.
Question 1: Bannon said Don Jr would take Russians up to see dad…Miller answered that “the president was not even present at Trump tower on day of meeting.”
Question 2: Bannon was a big part of all Trump decisions….Miller answered that “the media over played Bannon’s importance.”
Question 3: Miller wrote draft of letter firing Comey, specifically the opening paragraph about Russia investigation…Miller answered “yes, and that his words were used in the final version but not as the media portrayed.”
Had Jake just listened, he had the opportunity to either probe or counter but alas it was not in his script to do so because the answers did not follow it.
Further, it is always interesting to watch the banners and ticker at the bottom of the screen during a CNN broadcast. In this instance it was incomplete and out context use of Trump’s words about the book, which essentially supported Miller’s assertions about CNN’s inability to be objective and inaccurate, while the ticker supported Miller. I have seen CNN shows, CNN cast only, where the banners and ticker were out of sequence and at times contradicted the CNN talking heads.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“but it says right here Trump lied!! He lied !!
Say it! Say it!!!”
Stephen Miller kill shot comment after a Jake Tapper jab re President Trump:
“…You can be as condescending as you want that is part of your mo.”
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Jake the Snake was so discombobulated he didn’t even realize how many time Killer Miller cut him down to size on his own show. SAD.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And a Jake mature and intelligent response to Miller when he requests 3 minutes to respond to his questions about the travel ban:
“Because it’s my show and I don’t want to do that.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
I don’t think Tapper realized Stephen Miller sliced and diced him with his rapier responses and facts. Almost every sentence from Mr. Miller was a “stab” wound – beautiful to witness.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, right to the heart, and when tapper or his handlers in his earpiece couldn’t handle/control what was happening to the interview he abruptly cut it off.
Sign of a real professional entity 🙄
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jane Q Public here wonders why any actual member of our President’s administration gives CNN the time of day. Tapper should become a media pariah. *Sighs I am too old.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Never stop shining the light on vermin such as CNN and continue to call them out on their lies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
People can change. I’m a former Democrat and there are other’s on this site and elsewhere who extracted themselves from the Democratic cult.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is important that the MSM be left without an excuse for their failure to report accurately. By being continually willing to give them opportunities to report fairly which they refuse to take, they have no good reason for their bias and lies. They cannot at some time later whine and complain that “we just didn’t know” and “nobody from the administration was willing to tell us”. I very much look forward to PDJT this Wednesday and his Fake News Awards.
My apologies I gave the wrong link to the Fire and Fury free copy from Wikileaks.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Bt6BSc-kxJeTUpMEoJkkbEgEZaSmPjA3/view
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I saved that link into my computer, but may read it later. The book itself may be read by the eMSM and elites, but the D population will probably not read it (many cannot read at all). Thanks for the link.
What a joke, should start referring to CNN as the Counterfeit News Network.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Low Info voters might confuse that with Confederate!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That interview should be used in College Advocacy and argument classes.
Miller was focused, articulate, brought up facts that were revenant and dismissed Jakes whole dialogue as a grandstand play based on a fiction book full of garbage.
Jake’s best comeback…It’s my show and I don’t want do do that (let America hear three minutes of the truth)
I think PDJTrump extended the fake news awards so Jakes meltdown could be used.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Or is he postponing it until the list of paid journalists and news organizations by the Clinton campaign is released?? Hmmmm
LikeLiked by 3 people
Icing on the cake…great insight
Yes, indeedy – icing on cake would have been if Miller quipped something along the lines of: “Yeah Jake – methinks thou protesteth too much. Might we come to learn you’ll turn out to be one of the GPS paid journalists?”
This will brighten the heart of every Trumpist. Stephen Miller hammers the dishonest Jake Tapper. People of refinement and restrained self-control find this deplorable, of course.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jerome Corsi interviewed by Tracy Beanz regarding Qanon
“Crapper-Tapper”
Stephen Miller is a hero, leader, and role model for conservative millennials. Gotta love someone from that generation caused an epic media meltdown like this. He is 33 I think.
LikeLiked by 5 people
33 years old? I’d like to know what his IQ score is!!! Looked like pure genius level to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The first time I saw Stephen Miller he was a senior at Duke University during the time of the infamous Duke Lacrosse rape hoax (2006-2007?). Bill O’Reilly interviewed him on his ‘The Factor’ TV show. IIRC, he was a journalist on the school student newspaper. Loved him then and was thrilled when I saw him with DJT at his rallies.
Now look Steve, this is my show, I have all the schemes on this here piece of paper. You has to stick to de script.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“I’m sorry, Jake. Donna Brazile didn’t give me the questions before my coming on your show. You’ll just have to go along for the ride.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s difficult now to find any of the original broadcasts by CNN when they started reporting the fake news story about Donald Trump Jr receiving a decryption key for wikileaks emails before they were made public, which Stephen Miller brought up today in his Tapper take-down.
Here’s the original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvZR9oipLAI
In the corrected story, Manu Raju says “We are actually correcting a story that we have been reporting on throughout the day today …” Throughout the day! It was their top story and they were obsessing over it. They were so out of their minds rabid, so sure they had something to pin on the Trumps, nobody bothered to verify it if was true! Was it Trump Jr who sent CNN the email proving that it was sent to him AFTER wikileaks had published the emails?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahahaha!! More of the CNN fake news reporting on that story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cz3b7Ssx-AU I wonder what Manu Raju has been doing lately? Perhaps cleaning toilets?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our President is absolutely right! Stephen Miller absolutely destroyed Jake the Snake 🐍 and CNN at the same time. He consistently called the bastards out on their hysteria about our President 24 hours a day. Jake the Snake 🐍 was not prepared to handle someone like Stephen Miller. At this point any request for a WH staff member to come on the show should be met with a response of sure Stephen is available and is looking forward to it.
I love the way Stephen destroyed him when it came to the BS they were spewing about Don Jr. Stephen literally destroyed Jake the Snake 🐍, CNN, Adam Schiff (who leaked that information about Don Jr.), Sloppy Steve, Wolfe, Fake News while not once breaking a sweat 😓!
Absolutely amazing!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Miller is amazing!
His performance today on Tapper’s show reminded me of some of the lyrics a Jim Croce song.
‘And when the cuttin’ were done
The only part that wasn’t bloody
Was the soles of the big man’s (Jake’s) feet
Yeah he were cut in in bout a hundred places
And he were shot in a couple more
And you better believe
They sung a different kind of story
When big Jim (Jake) hit the floor now they say
You don’t tug on superman’s cape
You don’t spit into the wind
You don’t pull the mask off that old lone ranger
And you don’t mess around with SLIM (Stephen Miller)’
Truly, I couldn’t get past the first question. Jake Tapper is an inflamed pimple. I thank all who gave a rundown of this interview because I simply cannot stomach this cretin, tapper.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Inflamed pimple…ahahahahahahahaha!!!! I haven’t laughed so hard in weeks!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stephen Miller has been politically trolling Libs since HS… so much so, they even made a documentary about it way back when.
(😁 Clearly he was kidding on comment. While the underlying intent in saying something outrageous to gain attention- proved very successful. Even those lacking a sense of humor in rationalizing it, can’t seem to help liking him. Kinda reminds me of a tactic used by a certain somebody else.😉)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was this video made by the Stephen Miller haters in his high school?
Tapper got “broke!” Hahahaha!
Well done Stephen Miller!
Pompeo did a great job on Chris Matthews too. He looked completely disgusted by Wallace’s questions.
These “journalists” are getting a lesson on how to actually dominate a narrative, and as much as they try to muzzle PRESIDENT TRUMP, they can’t! Hahaha!
These “journalists” have forgotten that they just report the news, they do not get to edit, ignore or suppress news because it doesn’t fit their narrative. Those days are over.
They BROKE, we WOKE!! 🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ll just leave this here:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Two positive notes: One a friend of mine who owns a restaurant and whose entire kitchen staff is of Mexican descent (all legals!) reported to me that even they are saying that the book is garbage and that they don’t believe any of it. And that they are starting to question as “not right” the fact that the President of the US is constantly attacked in the Press.
Second Graham is twisting himself into a pretzel to support the President and get on the Trump train. If the people were not still solidly supporting the President that whore of Graham would be all over the airways trashing him to insure his SC reelection in November. Better than anybody he goes with the trend. And right now the trend is still solidly in Trump’s favor.
LikeLiked by 4 people
After listening to that interview—twice—-I think of that famous line in “a Few Good Men”
Jake–“You can’t handle the truth !”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jake Tapper was in the White House Press Corp during the Obama admin.
Basically Tapper has been useless his entire career. snicker.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Corps. Though in a way they are kinda like a corporation….
I say more like a corpse!
LikeLiked by 1 person
God I love Steve Miller. And I’m a man. It’s rumored that the sheer force of his intellect causes nosebleeds in those who foolishly try to debate him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jerk Tapper got his head handed to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN Flunky….
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are triggered.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jake Tapper–rapidly aging poster boy for liberal zombies.
Let us not forget why Jake Tapper looks so constipated…his own son calls him “Fake News!”. 🤣🤣🤣😀😀😀
Life has to lose a bit of its glow when your own kid is a Trump supporter…lol.
Tapper brought up the Trump draft letter to fire Comey. To my knowledge it’s never been published, Mueller allegedly has it (not sure how). So why would Tapper ask about it as if he knew the contents?
Remember JOURNOLISTS?
How the media all colluded?
Same again.
Had to share.
Wow, I saw bits and pieces of this interview today and heard about it all day long on Twitter. but, I have to say, Stephen Miller actually exceeded my expectations from all of the Twitter commentary.
He crushed Fake Tapper. Tapper looked like he was going to cry.
W need to see more of Stephen Miller on talk shows.
https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/4A/4A92FD2FB4DAE3F773DB0B7742CF0F65_Coleman.-.CONSPIRATORS.HIERARCHY.-.THE.STORY.OF.THE.COMMITTEE.OF.300.R.pdf
THE COMMITTEE OF 300
IT EXISTS
THEY TRIED TO NULLIFY REAGAN’S PRESIDENCY TOO
EXERPT:
“Many of the predictions made in that 1981 article have since come to pass, such as the
unknown Felipe Gonzalez becoming prime minister of Spain, and Mitterand being
returned to power in France; the downfall of Giscard D’ Estang and Helmut Schmidt, the
return to power of Swedish nobleman and Committee of 300 member Olaf Palme, the
nullifying of Reagan’s presidency and the destruction of our steel, auto and housing
industries in terms of the post-industrial zero-growth order handed down by the
Committee of 300”
MEMBERS OF THE NWO/COMMITTEE OF 300–THIS IS AN OLD LIST BTW
LikeLike
He he.
Wikileaks downloads the ENTIRE Fire and Fury anti Trump book!
Clever! Will hit Wolff in the pocket.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/breaking-wikileaks-downloads-entire-fire-fury-anti-trump-book-online/
I would even consider sending them some fake money (like the bible tract million dollar bills) for their fake book. Wouldn’t you consider that a fair exchange?
Haha, Fake Tapper cuts off Miller.
Coward’s way out.
I think it is safe to say that Tapper is not a “very stable genius”..
Sir Miller’s strategy is really quite simple.. don’t take any bullshit and stand up for yourself.. don’t move to their next point when they talk over you (which is the standard liberal strategy when they start losing the narrative) until you have had your say.. stay on point, finish your say, theh move on.. works every time when conversing with a liberal..
