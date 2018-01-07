Sunday Talks: Stephen Miller -vs- Jake Tapper…

President Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper for an interview today. The level of sanctimonious condescension and snark from Tapper throughout this interview is typical for a Clinton Traveler that cannot yet come to grips with her defeat. In short, Tapper triggered his inner child, and used the recent Wolff book to frame his defensive shield.

Additionally, Jake shows a complete disconnect from understanding the subject matter of his questioning when he states, wrongly, that Steve Bannon was the impetus for Stephen Miller joining the Trump campaign in early January 2016. At the time Tapper attributes the claim, Steve Bannon (and Robert Mercer, and Breitbart Inc.) was working for the nomination of Ted Cruz. It was the relationship between Senator Jeff Sessions and Donald Trump that led Sessions to recommend Miller for the Trump campaign.

The combative and argumentative nature Tapper reflects an ongoing disposition of opposition toward the continuing successful presidency of Donald Trump. In an embarrassing display of petulance and denial Tapper ends the combative interview.