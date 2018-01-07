Sunday Talks: CIA Director Mike Pompeo -vs- Chris Wallace…

CIA Director Mike Pompeo appears on Fox New Sunday with swamp guardian Chris Wallace. As the new year begins, all of the deep swamp voices are angered that all other primary attack angles against the Trump presidency have failed. Tactics shift.

Chris Wallace and his fellow UniParty swamp dwellers have made a conscious decision to combine the anti-Trump Wolff smear book with their familiar passive aggressive interview techniques to affirm an engineered narrative of Trump as unfit for office. Wolff’s book essentially channels the inner conversations held by the UniParty DC media circuit.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo begins the interview visually stunned to see the level of ridiculous questioning that flows as an outcome of this ideological alignment between Wallace and his white-wine-spritzer colleagues.