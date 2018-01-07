Sunday Talks: CIA Director Mike Pompeo -vs- Chris Wallace…

CIA Director Mike Pompeo appears on Fox New Sunday with swamp guardian Chris Wallace. As the new year begins, all of the deep swamp voices are angered that all other primary attack angles against the Trump presidency have failed. Tactics shift.
Chris Wallace and his fellow UniParty swamp dwellers have made a conscious decision to combine the anti-Trump Wolff smear book with their familiar passive aggressive interview techniques to affirm an engineered narrative of Trump as unfit for office. Wolff’s book essentially channels the inner conversations held by the UniParty DC media circuit.
CIA Director Mike Pompeo begins the interview visually stunned to see the level of ridiculous questioning that flows as an outcome of this ideological alignment between Wallace and his white-wine-spritzer colleagues.
The part of ‘No’ that Chris Wallace understands.
Wonder if Pompeo was sitting there thinking, “Dude, you’re right the CIA does psychological profiles all the time and your’s is a doozie! I got your number.”
I wish Tapper would interview him, but we all know Tapper is a coward.
Chris Wallace = Swamp Creature / Sewer Dweller.
Every day is opposite day. MAGA!!!
I can’t watch these MSM people anymore. I just can’t. I look forward to comments on how Pompeo did.
I am with you paulraven on that.
Pompeo absolutely wanted to reach across that void and grab the little keeper of the swamp by the throat and choke him until a pasty pale shade of blue enveloped his face.
Me three.
The “No.” heard round the world! If you can’t stand the full interview, just have a look at Chris’ last question and Pompeo’s last answer. Should set the tone for the year.
“The “No.” heard round the world!”
Perfect!!! You win the Internets!!
Shucks! TU, Now, back to the laundry.
WSB, while doing laundry you SO have to listen to this!!! I’m going to post it tomorrow on political thread to try to get more eyes/ears on it and if you need a little background Tracy Beanz is the one who interviewed the 8Chan & 4chan moderators who verified and trip coded Q Anon (who is working closely wi T45) to verify he was the correct guy. Jerome Corsi is a very renowned guy listen to this interview worth listening to the full 44 minutes and I advise anybody that gets eyes on this follow Tracy Beanz & follow Jerome Corsi
Am on it now! I read Corsi’s first book trying to connect Obamadots, before he was jailed up for a bit. Thank you!!!!
My pleasure!🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
I have been following Q Anon’s conversations and, while they are sometimes confusing, I think he is for real. Could be wrong but I hope I’m not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Listen to the link. Corsi understands his language re: intelligence speak…the 4chan & 8chan moderators vetted him and gave him a tripcode as afded assurance.
Someone infiltrated this Friday posing as Q to discredit ….Dr Corsi explains…Q is back on 8chan /storm as /cbts was breached by evil…
#followthewhiterabbit
Thanks, I will.
I skipped to the end and it was a question about North Korea. Where is the “NO” question/answer?
Last section of book part. Before Iran.
4:50 to be more helpful 🙂
Thanks!
You will enjoy it, I know I did
Me too. More like pi$$ Wallace than Chris Wallace.
I don’t think the SJW snowflake zeta “males” of today (pink Trudeau socks and pu$$y hats and all) can even understand what a REAL alpha male, (i.e. a man who is like men from before the 68 revolutions), acts like, and what motivates the REAL male and what standards and moral precepts he follows. Mike Pompeo is another of the Wolverines that President Trump has brought in to MAGA.
Wall-a$$ is swimming in uncharted waters (for him) here, and it shows.
Just read a few articles about Enoch Powell (in England). Seems he was right, too.
Snowflakes always end up melting, especially when you need something important done. Frosty, Frosty, FROSTYYYYYYY!!!!!
[Hope y’all on the east coast are doing OK. I think you’ve pinched our snow, but I’m OK with that… as is my car and its dodgy battery… ]
My fault…should have said end of the first segment…at 4:40 through approx. 5:02?
Go to 4:50.
Allow me to clarify…at the 4:40 mark to 5:04. It is in the first segment in a follow up to an earlier question posed to Pompeo, if you want the true context of Pompeo’s utter contempt for Wallace’s behavior.
Excellent. All I know is if Mike Pompeo walked in the door and said “I need to talk to you” I would likely melt”He is awesome and scares the heck out of me at the same time. As far as having not done anything wrong he would have me reviewing, in my head, anything I did…in say the last 30 years, just to be safe…lol
Ha, me too!
LOL! Makes me feel the exact opposite. Warm and cozy and protected in a country with strong men at the helm….finally.
I totally agree with you Dixie and he is the Guy to keep doing it…as long as I am not in his radar, it is all good!! ps I have done nothing to be in his radar, and that is a good thing..whew!! lol
I knew that you were joking. He IS imposing.
I had to watch up to the “NO” due to all the intriguing descriptions in this thread. Here’s a SHORT version someone posted at YouTube, only 35-seconds leading up to the definitive “NO” (lol!) & Wallace’s flub-a-dub-well-then-let’s-move-on response:
Same.
I am usually the same, but it is worth listening to snivelling, tweezed wally just to watch him being b-slapped and ridiculed by Pompeo and then the resounding NO from Pompeo.
I refuse to watch. All it does is make me angry. I’ll read about it…IF I’m curious.
I had it on in the background in my shop while I was working. Pompeo was great and Wallace looked ridiculous.
These normally make me mad too, but not when we get a good conservative to eat their lunch and take no prisoners.
Understand your initial decision to NOT watch, just as my own had been, but do it. Just to get to that “NO”. So glad I stuck it out that far cuz it ends right there!
AWESOME. Helping to MAGA!
I watched it 🙂 Some Wolff book nonsense, then Iran, then NK.
I am sorry, these interviews make me chuckle. Pompeo’s “no” was awesome, and floored Wallace for a second there (book). On Iran, Pompeo denied US involvement in onset of riots, and I swear he looked proud when he said it was the Iranians themselves. North Korea, talked about the “bigger button” tweet that still makes me laugh. You can guess content without me telling you.
Pompeo did just fine. It was almost like Wallace’s heart wasn’t in it. He didn’t have the same gleam in his eyes when bringing out the shiv that he usually has. Do they realize they’re losing the battle?
When a boxer is getting the snot pounded out of him it looks like his heart isn’t in it either.
That is what I think we were seeing 🙂
Chris (“not quite 60 Minutes”) Wallace is the LGBT daughter of Mike Wallace.
Secondly, Fox News does become soft-porn MSMBC on weekends. Arthell (BLM & Black Caucus Apologist), Eric (White Privilege wimp) Shawn, Leland (somebody important’s grandson, apparently), and Chrissy Wallace, etc. Why?
Why not add Juan Williams, Geraldo, Marie Barf, Jessica Tarlov, to the weekend entertainment?
*While I enjoy chores, Country Music, CTH & SD real news & commentary, gun range, cooking, wine, and anticipating the end of Lib/Progressive/Socialist/Communist/Democrat/Deep State/Anti-American/Antifascist/SJW/LGBT immorality/Hollywood perversion–and the imminent indictments of Traitors–to hell with Fox weekends.
Good point. During the week it is FBN only.
FN though is just slightly more subtle propaganda than MSNBC.
Been saying for months until blue in the face that FN is unwatchable on weekends — sure wish my cable package had FBN!
But you would still be stuck on the weekend. No FBN on the weekend!
Someone should tweet this to Fox News
Thank you Nonlocality! I’m not losing my mind! Finally, other people are seeing and articulating what I feel when I watch all of the people you call out!
TY Ellen
it is sad that Fox News’ “Fair and Balanced” kabuki theater is similar to Obama’s silly military ROE (Rules of Engagement),and, the MO of RINO, Uniparty and corrupt D,C. culture.
it is a matter of discernment, similar to recognizing the Truth of Jesus Christ, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob–and Gentiles.
Don’t lose your faith.
I agree, mimbler.
When Tweedle Dee sits there staring up into the bulk of a gladiator, I’m almost certain I hear the sounds of liquid dripping onto the floor beneath Tweedle Dee’s chair.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Wallace looked like a frozen iguana…LOL!
I don’t either but this video is one worth watching. It is spectacular in the crushing of the bug that is Chris Wallace. I was laughing out loud. Pompeo is a superhero.
He was great. …you should watch.
This is one interview you can’t appreciate unless you see Director Pompeo’s expressions. They’re priceless! You gotta see it. LOL!
Paulraven1 I actually think you would enjoy the interview with John Dickerson. He was much more respectful and actually allowed Pompeo to share quite a bit.
You simply can’t miss watching the video. Pompeo will make you proud. I became so focused on watching Pompeo and his expression and answers, Wallace faded into the background. Our CIA Director is one calm, cool, decisive, confident man.
Trump defeated Isis in a year.
…zephyr…do no forget Russians bombed them day & night since 09/30/15
Without effect until Trump committed America to destroy ISIS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 22 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Pompeo wanted to slap the poop out of Wallace.
He can get in line.
I am so sick and tired and so-called conservative media and pundits. I do NOT care how much they duck and weave. FOX News, Billy Kristol, Jonah Goldberg, National Review, Rich Lowry, Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin, Michelle Malkin can all kiss my butt. There will never be a circumstance that they will get my respect, support or listening ear.
LikeLiked by 10 people
By continuing to pay for cable, you are supporting the enemy and, therefore, are part of the problem. Be a patriot and cut the cord today…You’ll thank me tomorrow.
Never had cable. Never will.
Cable??? What’s that??? 😋
When Peter Thiel starts up his own network, as rumored, I might get cable. Been TV-less for 2 years and counting.
I watch YouTube videos whenever it melts my butter. I have no cable; cable offers nothing. I only watch TV when I am some waiting room. I enjoy the commercials more than anything else they offer /s.
This latest mental illness argument reeks of the old Soviet Union strategy of locking away dissidents for the same reason. Very scary when you view this as a real coup attempt and not just politics as usual.
TRUE
There are internet stories of nurses in the USA and Australia, having people held and then committed for ‘politically incorrect’ opinions.
….
There is an old 2013 discussion at WUWT about it.
The Pathologising of Climate Scepticism
Alexander Feht, a Russian barely escaped the Russian method of dealing with nonconformists. I suggest reading his entire comment
“….One of my childhood friends ended up this way, and I barely escaped the same fate. In the society of slaves, if you are different (not a happy slave), you are not normal, therefore mentally ill. It is that simple. Marx, Engels, and Lenin are just names that have nothing to do with the substance of the problem. These names could easily be Keynes, Hansen, and Obama, as far as we are now concerned, the U.S. being almost indistinguishable from Venezuela these days.”
And also that of A Crooks
reproduced below in it’s entirety
“The title of this posting “The pathologising of denialism” (or climate sceptisism if you like) reminds me of an article by Phillipa Martyr who sums up Gramscian Marxism in Quadrant: I liked it so I kept it
“How is the Green movement ‘watermelonish’? Because it uses tactics of social engineering that were pioneered by socialism over a hundred years ago and refined throughout a century of totalitarianism. You take an innocuous term like ‘sustainability’ and make sure that what you mean by ‘sustainable’ is completely different from everyone else’s idea, and you thus happily recruit people who would in fact be diametrically opposed to you if they had the faintest idea what you were really talking about. You infiltrate and eventually control what Delingpole calls the ‘heavy weaponry’ of the cultural wars: the schools, the universities, the media, the publishing companies. Eventually, as one of his questioners put it, you oversee the pathologising of ‘denialism’, so that those who disagree with the prevailing wisdom are marginalised and branded as mentally unstable.”
http://www.quadrant.org.au/blogs/doomed-planet/2012/04/philippa-martyr
……
Yeah, we were a heck of a lot closer to a Soviet style totalitarian state than many of us realized.
If Obama and Hillary are considered “fit for office” and mentally well balanced; and President Trump is deemed unfit, dangerous and unraveling, then no question, I’m with PTrump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I mean PDJT did leave have those half his age traveling with him on that last lomg trips gasping at trying to keep up with him and I don’t remembers seeing POTUS nose planting in to a scoooby van or puking on the person next to him at a state dinner.
The media is getting really desperate.
In 1850 Dr. Samuel Cartwright coined the term “drapetomania” to explain why slaves would try to gain their freedom by running away. Today, showing we have not made much progress in psychiatry, medical professionals can apparently read tweets as if they were tea leaves to determine whether a person is fit for the office of the presidency.
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear waltherppk: Please make yourself more clear. Hehe. Love your post. Really. The ppl too small tho. Hehe.
LikeLike
Oops…ppk too small
LikeLike
The Beany and Cecil cartoon about the Beany Cap Copter:
I had a Beany Cap Copter when I was very little. Loads of fun.
Beany and Cecil were among the best cartoons.
Hilldabeast collapsed, Freekin collapsed on the world stage and not a word. A piece of her leg brace fell out and was photographed and still not a word. This is a full on coup.
Wolff has the obama speech impediment…uh, uh, uh, uh, uh
Wolff has the look in the eyes of a deer about to be run over by a Mack truck. He probably thought he was cute before the reality of what he’s about to face hit him.
LikeLike
And it gets so much better now, Wikileaks has apparently released the manuscript of his book….I am unable to confirm but have no reason to disbelieve, at this point. If he has to defend his book while making no money from it is Awesome!!!
LikeLike
It is fascinating (or perhaps expected from the MSM) that more credence is given to unnamed sources for a book (whose author wrote in first pages that some stuff may be untrue) than identifiable people straight from the White House for their shows.
Chris Wallace is definitely a swamp creature. Pompeo made Wallace look foolish.
Not a tough thing to accomplish….because Wallace is the quintessential political fake news fool.
https://goo.gl/images/YcqQc6
Sorry for the double post!
LMAO!
I love the way Mike Pompeo responds to these fake news “reporters” and his dedication and admiration for the president. And he did nab Wallace good on that “no” answer.
The media is the enemy, the politicians are their soldiers. Look at who owns the media and it’s subsidiaries. They need to feel the Republics wrath….
One link, of many, which show who owns the media:
http://www.morriscreative.com/6-corporations-control-90-of-the-media-in-america/
Pompey for VP!!
MAGA!!
“Pompeo”
My recap, for those who didn’t or couldn’t read.
Weaseldork dug right into his assigned talking point , the president is crazy. Mike Pompeo shut it down at 5:01 in. “Does this shocking gospel of a explosive highly reliable and believable expose book weaken our nation?”
Mike Pompeo, complete with a stare right into weaseldork’s beady eyes, with the steel of Eastwood (or Tillerson) behind it; “NO.”
WD reluctantly moves on to NK questions, but predictably circles it right back to he’s – crazy- bring-on- the- peachment/25th-proceedings by showcasing the masterful tweet to lil rocket man, “mines bigger, and it works!”
It failed, because Mike Pompeo was great.
Sorry for the paraphrasing.
I meant ‘couldn’t watch’
Hilarious!
“GOSPEL” What chit!
Wallace couldn’t be more obvious. What a complete moron
Chrissy is getting more obvious, isn’t he? I call Chrissy deceptive fake news and should win the deceptive fake news award Monday night. At least most of the other fake news media don’t try to hide it. Chrissy thinks his method of what I call “controlled bias” fools the viewers.
PRESIDENT TRUMP TWEET ON FAKE NEWS:
LOL …..the competition has become heated on the home stretch ….
everybody wants a trophy
Actually, if the award was a tiny Oscar-like Jake Tapper in his underwear, I woud want one for a gag gift.
I wonder if he is going to match the FusionGPS bank records media payments to who gets the awards and tell why they are the winner.
@knickoftome: That would be EPIC!
Calling Horowitz! Calling Horiwitz!
“Calling Horowitz!”
Your wanted on stage to make the presentations.
I am not surprised at all that President Trump needs more time for his Fake News Awards show. Each and every day brings more contenders for the title. Since the Fusion GPS is a late entrant more time was needed. I hope that PDJT dubs each “loser” with his/her very own “forever to be remembered Moniker.” There also needs to be a “worst of the worst” award.
Like handcuffs with the word ‘FAKE’ monogrammed on one and ‘Newz’ on the other.
I was thinking more on the line of a “nickname” like Sloppy Steve, Crooked Hillary…maybe for Tapper to be “Fake Jake”. So when you hear the nickname you know automatically who it is.
I’m wondering if he is waiting for some other info that isn’t quite ready to tell yet.
Is this to dovetail the IG evidence report? I think PT is now being very serious!
And also the new FINAL, FINAL date for delivery of the FBI/DOJ unredacted documents to Nunes et al.
Suspicious cat? Allow 2 days of exploding news, and then pounce!
What if there is a tie for first place ?
Also I’m thinking maybe participation trophies would be most fair because that way every loser can also be a winner and it be something in their orbit that they all understand.
I’m seeing a possible “reality show” spinoff here. You have an actor play the role of a “news” network VP, He assigns tasks of creating fake news stories to would be staff journalists. Those that don’t deviate from reality far enough and creatively enough are fired. What do you think?
OMG. Our beloved Trump probably had the extension planned the whole time!! Love it.
Mike Pompeo is a class act. .How he kept his cool with the Wallace creep .He deserves a medal,
It was great how he reminded everyone that Obama didn’t take daily briefings.
Wallace a little weasel.Why they came him I have no idea.Total douchebag plain and simple.Pompeo hit it out of the park.
Chris Wallace, the mouse, has the nerve to ask ‘has this book weakened our stance around the world?’ Take a good hard look Chris. You and your co-conspirators, in the media, are guilty of this. 24/7 bashing of our Genius President Trump. Good interview by Pompeo: No! Loved seeing CW squirm.
The word “no” and a cold, icy stare and silence speaks volumes. Wallace needs to go change his underware.
I agree with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Well done Sir! Puzzling, what is this other CIA based stuff coming out?
I really feel bad for Trump. I don’t think he thought he and his family would be subjected to the treatment he is getting from all corners. Trump had a good life before getting involved in his campaign, gave it up to try to make things better in this country and all he gets is grief. I want to know something…where is Pence? Why isn’t he speaking out against the derogatory claims by the left? Can we trust him or is he waiting to take Trump’s place?
Forget Pence. I expect nothing from him and am resigned to that fact. He is a political milquetoast. I was initially puzzled by Trump’s selection but evidently Trump wanted dependably innocuous.
Pence helped to bring Cruzbots along. That is all, IMHO.
Pence looks pretty and his hair is never out of place.
Pence is half the man and not a man cause a real guy would defend his buddy so yeah swamp creature fits well and he hides behind being a Christain as if he would never consider being part of the Coup De Etat……GOP swamp are lowlier than Schiff and his ilk.
Two months ago I killed my Comcast cable tv service. Darn near got arrested due to Comcast’s staff putting up as many roadblocks against my wishes and decision. 60 plus days later and no television news, no Sunday news programs, just roaming over the internet getting snippets of those shows (and of course no football either!).
I feel so much better, am still informed on those issues central to my world and love not giving unearned monies to Comcast.
Next up will be changing my internet provider, then total freedom from the company that sucked up to Obama and his minions for years!
While in YouTube, search “fox news live” to find fox news live streams.
Paying Chris Wallace’s salary is a good reason to cancel FNN.
After reading all the Treepers (and Trolls) who cant watch Chrissy vs. Pompeo I had to watch the video. However, I could only watch 5 min before commenting.
Right out the gate, Pompeo put Chrissy in his deceptive fake news box with “you [Chrissy] make it [Wolff} the conversation” and after Chirssy’s denial “You [Chrissy] made it so sir”.
Then Pompeo throws the question about PDJT not reading every scrap of paper but wanting to see killer graphics back at Chrissy with “Chrissy you use them on your screen all the time”
LikeLiked by 6 people
“No”… followed by that stare:
You could almost sense he was thinking “Dude you’re u GD idiot… are we done with the $h!t?”
I was ROTLOL.. WINNING!
LikeLiked by 8 people
OK David…BROCK…wadda we do now. he survived the ridiculous coven attack of the feminists and Gloria Allred and her spawn of satan Lisa Bloom. The Russia probe is based on total lies and now proven after a year of CNN 24/7 coverage. people are worn out on the left man….OK we got him now on being insane and have physcs who will tell the world and we set up a book deal too… Oh David we used such a moron again for the book it’s only helping Trump… We used Hitler and the KKK so now what. CNN must survive and needs rotten meat to eat like hyenas they are……Anybody help with the next scheme. I been calling my liberal friends names I usually reserve but…wow we are in insane hysteria land.
The deafening silence after POMPEO responds “NO” is alone worth watching! Also, worth watching (close second) was POMPEO comment that P. Obama was not necessarily engaged in daily intel briefing. YES, POMPEO supports POTUS and body language shows he is clearly annoyed by Wallace who can’t get the response he covets.
Is Pompero married? LOL! Whatta Man!
I never, ever listen to Chris Wallace, but I played that video because SD took the time and effort to post it here…. eww…I still can’t stand him. Something really bothered me. Anyway, kudos to Mike Pompeo…
Good catch
I have nothing constructive to add to the conversation except 5his: Pompeo is one of one of the most excellent cabinet interviewees to date! Between him and Mattis, the deadpan one liners are worth watching these stupid Sunday shows.
Shining, very constructive comment! I thought the same thing after today’s 19+ min video. I saw him take Paneta to the woodshed at the Reagan National Intelligence Forum. But today took the cake.
How embarrassing for Chris Wallace! LOL!
I gave in and listened. what i couldn’t reconcile with is the author of the book. First time i have seen him, and wow what a fruitcake…and he is questioning the president’s sanity? They all (media)are becoming freaks, if they weren’t already.
Director Pompeo is most impressive.
Chrissy Boy, Do you REALLY REALLY want to P.O. the Director of the CIA?
I seem to recall Rep. Schiff saying they have 6 ways to a dozen to get back at you. 😁
That was Chuck U. Shumer
I had to turn it off.
I watched this interview this morning and Wallace was utterly disgusting and rude. He kept pushing the book like it is the gospel on Trump. Pompeo did a fantastic job and showed that he is loyal to Trump. Of course, Wallace could not wait to have his panel right after the interview to go after Trump even more. Lewendowsky was on later on and he did a great job too!
The more I see of President Trump’s cabinet members the better I sleep at night.
Mike Pompeo just blew us away with his clear thinking and resolute answers to every question Chris Wallace threw at him. I wouldn’t have wanted to mess with the CIA, but now I know that I wouldn’t want to mess with the MAN who is their Director. What a stalwart, principled leader he is.
Thank you God for Mr. Mike Pompeo. Thank you for putting him in the exact position he was needed in at the exact time. Amen.
Papa seconds it. Amen.
