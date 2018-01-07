Sunday Talks: CIA Director Mike Pompeo -vs- Chris Wallace…

CIA Director Mike Pompeo appears on Fox New Sunday with swamp guardian Chris Wallace.  As the new year begins, all of the deep swamp voices are angered that all other primary attack angles against the Trump presidency have failed.  Tactics shift.

Chris Wallace and his fellow UniParty swamp dwellers have made a conscious decision to combine the anti-Trump Wolff smear book with their familiar passive aggressive interview techniques to affirm an engineered narrative of Trump as unfit for office.   Wolff’s book essentially channels the inner conversations held by the UniParty DC media circuit.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo begins the interview visually stunned to see the level of ridiculous questioning that flows as an outcome of this ideological alignment between Wallace and his white-wine-spritzer colleagues.

  1. patrickhenrycensored says:
    January 7, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    The part of ‘No’ that Chris Wallace understands.

  2. Suite D says:
    January 7, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Every day is opposite day. MAGA!!!

  3. paulraven1 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    I can’t watch these MSM people anymore. I just can’t. I look forward to comments on how Pompeo did.

  4. Zephyrbreeze says:
    January 7, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Trump defeated Isis in a year.

  5. Sporty says:
    January 7, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Pompeo showed how to handle the propaganda media. He shut Wallace up. It was beautiful. Thought ole Mikey was gonna cry.

  6. Karmaisabitch says:
    January 7, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    No. No ambiguity about that reply.

  7. Arkindole says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Pompeo wanted to slap the poop out of Wallace.

  8. Albertus Magnus says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    I am so sick and tired and so-called conservative media and pundits. I do NOT care how much they duck and weave. FOX News, Billy Kristol, Jonah Goldberg, National Review, Rich Lowry, Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin, Michelle Malkin can all kiss my butt. There will never be a circumstance that they will get my respect, support or listening ear.

    If Dobbs and to a lessor extent, Hannity, Carlson, Varney, ever get canceled, I will just get rid of cable. If ONLY RSBN and/or OAN could get their acts together and put together a network that can compete on the national level! Until then, God bless TWITTER and TCTH!

  9. LannyD says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    This latest mental illness argument reeks of the old Soviet Union strategy of locking away dissidents for the same reason. Very scary when you view this as a real coup attempt and not just politics as usual.

    • G. Combs says:
      January 7, 2018 at 7:00 pm

      TRUE
      There are internet stories of nurses in the USA and Australia, having people held and then committed for ‘politically incorrect’ opinions.
      ….

      There is an old 2013 discussion at WUWT about it.
      The Pathologising of Climate Scepticism
      Alexander Feht, a Russian barely escaped the Russian method of dealing with nonconformists. I suggest reading his entire comment
      “….One of my childhood friends ended up this way, and I barely escaped the same fate. In the society of slaves, if you are different (not a happy slave), you are not normal, therefore mentally ill. It is that simple. Marx, Engels, and Lenin are just names that have nothing to do with the substance of the problem. These names could easily be Keynes, Hansen, and Obama, as far as we are now concerned, the U.S. being almost indistinguishable from Venezuela these days.”

      And also that of A Crooks
      reproduced below in it’s entirety
      “The title of this posting “The pathologising of denialism” (or climate sceptisism if you like) reminds me of an article by Phillipa Martyr who sums up Gramscian Marxism in Quadrant: I liked it so I kept it

      “How is the Green movement ‘watermelonish’? Because it uses tactics of social engineering that were pioneered by socialism over a hundred years ago and refined throughout a century of totalitarianism. You take an innocuous term like ‘sustainability’ and make sure that what you mean by ‘sustainable’ is completely different from everyone else’s idea, and you thus happily recruit people who would in fact be diametrically opposed to you if they had the faintest idea what you were really talking about. You infiltrate and eventually control what Delingpole calls the ‘heavy weaponry’ of the cultural wars: the schools, the universities, the media, the publishing companies. Eventually, as one of his questioners put it, you oversee the pathologising of ‘denialism’, so that those who disagree with the prevailing wisdom are marginalised and branded as mentally unstable.”
      http://www.quadrant.org.au/blogs/doomed-planet/2012/04/philippa-martyr

      ……
      Yeah, we were a heck of a lot closer to a Soviet style totalitarian state than many of us realized.

  10. emet says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    If Obama and Hillary are considered “fit for office” and mentally well balanced; and President Trump is deemed unfit, dangerous and unraveling, then no question, I’m with PTrump.

    • Colt Lending says:
      January 7, 2018 at 3:35 pm

      Me too!

      I mean PDJT did leave have those half his age traveling with him on that last lomg trips gasping at trying to keep up with him and I don’t remembers seeing POTUS nose planting in to a scoooby van or puking on the person next to him at a state dinner.

      The media is getting really desperate.

      • emet says:
        January 7, 2018 at 4:19 pm

        In 1850 Dr. Samuel Cartwright coined the term “drapetomania” to explain why slaves would try to gain their freedom by running away. Today, showing we have not made much progress in psychiatry, medical professionals can apparently read tweets as if they were tea leaves to determine whether a person is fit for the office of the presidency.

  12. Sporty says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Hilldabeast collapsed, Freekin collapsed on the world stage and not a word. A piece of her leg brace fell out and was photographed and still not a word. This is a full on coup.

  13. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Wolff has the obama speech impediment…uh, uh, uh, uh, uh

    • Shadrach says:
      January 7, 2018 at 6:43 pm

      Wolff has the look in the eyes of a deer about to be run over by a Mack truck. He probably thought he was cute before the reality of what he’s about to face hit him.

      • Coldnorth says:
        January 7, 2018 at 7:54 pm

        And it gets so much better now, Wikileaks has apparently released the manuscript of his book….I am unable to confirm but have no reason to disbelieve, at this point. If he has to defend his book while making no money from it is Awesome!!!

  14. Brant says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    It is fascinating (or perhaps expected from the MSM) that more credence is given to unnamed sources for a book (whose author wrote in first pages that some stuff may be untrue) than identifiable people straight from the White House for their shows.

  15. Kathy says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Chris Wallace is definitely a swamp creature. Pompeo made Wallace look foolish.

  18. goddessoftheclassroom says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Sorry for the double post!

  19. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    I love the way Mike Pompeo responds to these fake news “reporters” and his dedication and admiration for the president. And he did nab Wallace good on that “no” answer.

  20. RM says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    The media is the enemy, the politicians are their soldiers. Look at who owns the media and it’s subsidiaries. They need to feel the Republics wrath….

  21. SB says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Pompey for VP!!

    MAGA!!

  22. SB says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    “Pompeo”

  23. MIKE says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    My recap, for those who didn’t or couldn’t read.
    Weaseldork dug right into his assigned talking point , the president is crazy. Mike Pompeo shut it down at 5:01 in. “Does this shocking gospel of a explosive highly reliable and believable expose book weaken our nation?”
    Mike Pompeo, complete with a stare right into weaseldork’s beady eyes, with the steel of Eastwood (or Tillerson) behind it; “NO.”
    WD reluctantly moves on to NK questions, but predictably circles it right back to he’s – crazy- bring-on- the- peachment/25th-proceedings by showcasing the masterful tweet to lil rocket man, “mines bigger, and it works!”
    It failed, because Mike Pompeo was great.
    Sorry for the paraphrasing.

  24. Phil Klosterman (@40Reagan) says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Wallace couldn’t be more obvious. What a complete moron

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      January 7, 2018 at 5:10 pm

      Chrissy is getting more obvious, isn’t he? I call Chrissy deceptive fake news and should win the deceptive fake news award Monday night. At least most of the other fake news media don’t try to hide it. Chrissy thinks his method of what I call “controlled bias” fools the viewers.

  25. AmSa/Mx says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    PRESIDENT TRUMP TWEET ON FAKE NEWS:

  26. DebbieUK says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Mike Pompeo is a class act. .How he kept his cool with the Wallace creep .He deserves a medal,

  27. NICCO says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Wallace a little weasel.Why they came him I have no idea.Total douchebag plain and simple.Pompeo hit it out of the park.

  28. Lion2017 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Chris Wallace, the mouse, has the nerve to ask ‘has this book weakened our stance around the world?’ Take a good hard look Chris. You and your co-conspirators, in the media, are guilty of this. 24/7 bashing of our Genius President Trump. Good interview by Pompeo: No! Loved seeing CW squirm.

  29. Conundrum says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    The word “no” and a cold, icy stare and silence speaks volumes. Wallace needs to go change his underware.

  30. Bill Abernathy says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    I agree with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Well done Sir! Puzzling, what is this other CIA based stuff coming out?

  31. Phyllis Pournaras says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    I really feel bad for Trump. I don’t think he thought he and his family would be subjected to the treatment he is getting from all corners. Trump had a good life before getting involved in his campaign, gave it up to try to make things better in this country and all he gets is grief. I want to know something…where is Pence? Why isn’t he speaking out against the derogatory claims by the left? Can we trust him or is he waiting to take Trump’s place?

  32. RJ says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Two months ago I killed my Comcast cable tv service. Darn near got arrested due to Comcast’s staff putting up as many roadblocks against my wishes and decision. 60 plus days later and no television news, no Sunday news programs, just roaming over the internet getting snippets of those shows (and of course no football either!).

    I feel so much better, am still informed on those issues central to my world and love not giving unearned monies to Comcast.

    Next up will be changing my internet provider, then total freedom from the company that sucked up to Obama and his minions for years!

  33. drdeb says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Paying Chris Wallace’s salary is a good reason to cancel FNN.

  34. Ditch Mitch says:
    January 7, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    After reading all the Treepers (and Trolls) who cant watch Chrissy vs. Pompeo I had to watch the video. However, I could only watch 5 min before commenting.

    Right out the gate, Pompeo put Chrissy in his deceptive fake news box with “you [Chrissy] make it [Wolff} the conversation” and after Chirssy’s denial “You [Chrissy] made it so sir”.

    Then Pompeo throws the question about PDJT not reading every scrap of paper but wanting to see killer graphics back at Chrissy with “Chrissy you use them on your screen all the time”

    Pompeo did the same thing at the Reagan National Intelligence Forum. OK back to the last 7+ minutes of “Pompeo takes deceptive fake news Chrissy to the woodshed.”

  35. tonyE says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    “No”… followed by that stare:

    You could almost sense he was thinking “Dude you’re u GD idiot… are we done with the $h!t?”

    I was ROTLOL.. WINNING!

    Give Director Pompeo a good cigar.. he deserves it. Great job handling Wallace.

  36. freddy says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    OK David…BROCK…wadda we do now. he survived the ridiculous coven attack of the feminists and Gloria Allred and her spawn of satan Lisa Bloom. The Russia probe is based on total lies and now proven after a year of CNN 24/7 coverage. people are worn out on the left man….OK we got him now on being insane and have physcs who will tell the world and we set up a book deal too… Oh David we used such a moron again for the book it’s only helping Trump… We used Hitler and the KKK so now what. CNN must survive and needs rotten meat to eat like hyenas they are……Anybody help with the next scheme. I been calling my liberal friends names I usually reserve but…wow we are in insane hysteria land.

  37. Flight93Gal says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    The deafening silence after POMPEO responds “NO” is alone worth watching! Also, worth watching (close second) was POMPEO comment that P. Obama was not necessarily engaged in daily intel briefing. YES, POMPEO supports POTUS and body language shows he is clearly annoyed by Wallace who can’t get the response he covets.

  38. Jazcox says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Is Pompero married? LOL! Whatta Man!

  39. amwick says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    I never, ever listen to Chris Wallace, but I played that video because SD took the time and effort to post it here…. eww…I still can’t stand him. Something really bothered me. Anyway, kudos to Mike Pompeo…

  40. shiningfields says:
    January 7, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    I have nothing constructive to add to the conversation except 5his: Pompeo is one of one of the most excellent cabinet interviewees to date! Between him and Mattis, the deadpan one liners are worth watching these stupid Sunday shows.

  41. Ditch Mitch says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Shining, very constructive comment! I thought the same thing after today’s 19+ min video. I saw him take Paneta to the woodshed at the Reagan National Intelligence Forum. But today took the cake.

  42. Jere says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    How embarrassing for Chris Wallace! LOL!

  43. tvollrath66 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    I gave in and listened. what i couldn’t reconcile with is the author of the book. First time i have seen him, and wow what a fruitcake…and he is questioning the president’s sanity? They all (media)are becoming freaks, if they weren’t already.

  44. wyntre says:
    January 7, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Director Pompeo is most impressive.

  45. G. Combs says:
    January 7, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Chrissy Boy, Do you REALLY REALLY want to P.O. the Director of the CIA?
    I seem to recall Rep. Schiff saying they have 6 ways to a dozen to get back at you. 😁

  46. Dan Martin says:
    January 7, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    I had to turn it off.

  47. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 7, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    I watched this interview this morning and Wallace was utterly disgusting and rude. He kept pushing the book like it is the gospel on Trump. Pompeo did a fantastic job and showed that he is loyal to Trump. Of course, Wallace could not wait to have his panel right after the interview to go after Trump even more. Lewendowsky was on later on and he did a great job too!

  48. NC Nana says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    The more I see of President Trump’s cabinet members the better I sleep at night.

    Mike Pompeo just blew us away with his clear thinking and resolute answers to every question Chris Wallace threw at him. I wouldn’t have wanted to mess with the CIA, but now I know that I wouldn’t want to mess with the MAN who is their Director. What a stalwart, principled leader he is.

    Thank you God for Mr. Mike Pompeo. Thank you for putting him in the exact position he was needed in at the exact time. Amen.

    Papa seconds it. Amen.

