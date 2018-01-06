Saturday January 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

14 Responses to Saturday January 6th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:16 am

    • Queensland Kel says:
      January 6, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Thanks for the earth pics, Donald Trump twitters, and your other contributions Citizen 817. Here are some other supporters of yours enjoying your work. 🙂

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Happy Caterday, Treepers. I think we could use some dancin’ cats!

  3. Lucille says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Happy Caturday!

  5. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:30 am

    A blessed Epiphany to all…

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:32 am

  7. Blue Ridge Mts Va says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:37 am

    This is what we are dealing with on Caturday.
    http://www.wdbj7.com/content/news/Dangerous-wind-chills-continue-today-468115223.html

    This isn’t the typical temperature at all.

    • Janie M. says:
      January 6, 2018 at 12:58 am

      We are at -8 (-22 w/wind chill) right now, Blue Ridge. I feel your pain. Had to run errands earlier today around 4:30 pm (CST) and even with gloves on, my fingers were stinging/numb when I was trying to pump gas. 😢

  8. Blue Ridge Mts Va says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:39 am

    WW2 Veteran gets help he desperately needed

    LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) — World War II Veteran Carroll Reeves is now safe and warm after local Veterans stepped in to help a fellow comrade in need.

    92-year-old Carroll Reeves (WDBJ7)

    The 92-year-old Lynchburg native says he’s been moving from place to place until now. “One of them met me at the café eating one day, he invited me to come down there, you know, and when I found out how good it was down there, I just kept going.” Reeves says he found a brotherhood when he starting going down to Monument Terrace for the weekly troop rally.

    Members of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, who organize the rallies, say when they learned about Reeves’ living conditions — they had to act fast. “With news of him sleeping in this cold weather with no heat, we had to do something immediately,” said Chuck Olson, the President of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council.

    Council member Steve Bozeman says Reeves was living in a “slum housing situation.” He said other renters at Reeves’ last apartment took advantages of him and took the food he bought. “I asked if he was hungry and he said ‘yes, I’m hungry,’ and we learned people were taking his food,” explained Will Strong, a retired Army Chaplain.

    He said Reeves lived in a single room about 14 ft. x 12 ft. and the whole house was heated by a wood stove. Bozeman says Reeves’ room was very cold at night especially this week.

    So, council board members gathered on Thursday and decided to take action.

    They gathered more than $1,200 to help out their brother-in-arms. “We voted on it, we came here, we paid for his rent, down deposit on his rent, and then we moved him in,” explained Olson.

    Within hours, veterans from all over the Hill City helped Reeves – who served more than 20 years in the military – move out of his old living space and into a warm home. “He served his county honorably and just remember that freedom is not free… it comes with a cost,” said Strong.

    If you know a veteran in need of assistance, you can contact the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council at (434) 239-0316.

    http://www.wdbj7.com/content/news/Local-veterans-step-up-to-help-fellow-comrade-in-need-468178213.html

  9. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:40 am

  10. USA loves Melania says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Our President is the kind of man who isn’t afraid to call it like he sees it…..or in this case, smells it.

  11. Lucille says:
    January 6, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Let me in…

