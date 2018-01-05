President Trump Takes MAGA Team To Camp David…

…”Ever watch those nature documentaries on the cable?” Yeah. “See the one about lions?”…

Here are the officials joining President Trump at Camp David:

Vice President Mike Pence

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis

Chief economic advisor Gary Cohn

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen

Education Secretary Betsy Devos

CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt

White House chief of staff John Kelly

Press secretary Sarah Sanders

Deputy Secretary of Transportation Jeffrey Rosen

White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short

Assistant to the president Johnny DeStefano

White House director of political affairs Bill Stepien

Assistant to the president Mercedes Schlapp

Assistant to the president Stephen Miller

Assistant to the president Andrew Bremberg

…Because, well, I mean, hey, who doesn’t take their CIA Director to organize a meeting of 2018 legislative priorities?…’n stuff…

