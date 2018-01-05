President Trump Takes MAGA Team To Camp David…

…”Ever watch those nature documentaries on the cable?” Yeah. “See the one about lions?”…
Here are the officials joining President Trump at Camp David:
Vice President Mike Pence
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.
Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
Chief economic advisor Gary Cohn
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen
Education Secretary Betsy Devos
CIA Director Mike Pompeo
Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt
White House chief of staff John Kelly
Press secretary Sarah Sanders
Deputy Secretary of Transportation Jeffrey Rosen
White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short
Assistant to the president Johnny DeStefano
White House director of political affairs Bill Stepien
Assistant to the president Mercedes Schlapp
Assistant to the president Stephen Miller
Assistant to the president Andrew Bremberg
…Because, well, I mean, hey, who doesn’t take their CIA Director to organize a meeting of 2018 legislative priorities?…’n stuff…
Throwing Steve Bannon under the bus (actually he put himself there) is a great opening act to a rapprochement with the GOP Congress.
Limbaugh has been saying there were a lot of Republicans who believed the Russia collusion story: They wanted to, and the sources (MSM, Federal Law Enforcement, IC) seemed credible. Now that they recognize it was all a hoax; and that contrary to their fears Trump is not in fact a madman; they’re ready to climb aboard the MAGA express.
I hope that President Trump has the goods on The Swamp creatures Ryan and McConnell and is having General Kelly draw stick figures in a hangman game so both Ryan and McConnell get the consequences if they fail POTUS again.
No room for errors now. MAGA.
tell them what they can do with their wall-stalling and daca-love.
Will any Trump family members be in attendance?
Hope Hicks?
No…She’s at my place over the weekend.
Great work Sundance. That is an American Dream Team. MAGA.
President Trump was at Camp David Dec 15, 2017.
Perhaps this is a National Security issue that doesn’t include the DOJ/FBI. Homeland Security is there….
I hope they don’t all travel together as a group. Make sure to have plenty of trusted security.
With Sec. Mattis at the Camp David meeting, they will be sure to talk military readiness, weapons wish list and budget.
Texas Law Enforcement recently experienced a bit of US military capability.
Two Texas Highway Patrol Officers were conducting speeding enforcement on Highway 77, just south of Kingsville, Texas. One of the officers was using a hand-held radar device to check speeding vehicles approaching the town of Kingsville.
The officers were surprised when the radar gun suddenly began reading 300 miles per hour and climbing. The officer attempted to reset the radar gun, but it would not reset and then it suddenly turned off.
Just then, there was a deafening roar over the mesquite tree tops on Highway 77 revealed that the radar had in fact, locked on to a USMC F/A-18 Hornet which was engaged in a low-flying exercise near its Naval Air home base location in Kingsville.
Back at the Texas Highway Patrol Headquarters in Corpus Christi the Patrol Captain fired off a complaint to the U. S. Naval Base Commander in Kingsville for shutting down his equipment.
The USMC replied:
Thank you for your letter . . .
You may be interested to know that the tactical computer in the Hornet had detected the presence of, and subsequently locked on to, your hostile radar equipment and automatically sent a jamming signal back to it, which is why it shut down.
Furthermore, an air-to-ground missile aboard the fully armed aircraft had also automatically locked on to your equipment’s location. Fortunately, the marine pilot flying the Hornet recognized the situation for what it was, quickly responded to the missile system alert status and was able to override the automated defense system before the missile was launched to destroy the hostile radar position on the side of Highway 77, south of Kingsville.
The pilot suggests you cover your mouths when swearing at them, since the video systems on these jets are very high tech. Sergeant Johnson, the officer holding the radar gun, should get his dentist to check his left molar. It appears the filling is loose. Also, the snap is broken on his holster.
Semper Fi
Whether or not it’s a true story, georgiafl, funniest thing I’ve read in a long time. Thanks for the laugh.
I made a reply but clicked in on the wrong place so it is dow the thread a bit.
Can’t wait to toss this story into the middle of our annual family gathering of USAF, Marines Seals and Army…then run hide. Thanks georgia/fl !
The press is so in over their heads, and POTUS Trump is so out of their league.
They arrogantly took on a billionaire, who loves America, supports liberty, and who they can’t predict.
Glad to see no Sessions or Wray there.
It can make you crap yourself. I was standing lookout in the Azores on a Coast Guard cutter. About sunset a Navy Jet came from the rear out of the sun at wave top.
All I could do was yell there he goes. What beats all, our fire control radar didn’t pick him up either.
Truly exciting and consequential times we live in. Restoring the rule of law and rooting out corruption in DC will have the greatest benefits imaginable!
I hope they propose a strategy for the Iran uprising. These people need help. CIA Pompeo is there, so I have hope.
