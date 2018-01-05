January 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #351

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
On reading my post, it amazes me. It is beyond Fake News, it is pure adgenda news. “They” can’t write a single sentence without injecting their BS adgenda. “where activists have fought for decades to spare delicate ecosystems from oil spills”
I had decided not to post it, but changed my mind. BRB. Gotta grab the Anti-Trump SWJ Training video…
Or maybe not. The link decended beyond reach. Maybe a good thing.
The Axis of Catastrophe
FTA:
“One of the underappreciated aspects of the crisis in Iran is its linkage with Venezuela. This collapsing Caribbean nation has a geostrategic alliance with embattled Iran.
Some aspects are financial. Venezuela is relying on Iran and Syria to pull it out of the economic mire. “Facing potentially debilitating oil sanctions from the Trump administration, the Caracas government is searching desperately for new ways to get its most valuable commodity — oil — to awaiting buyers. …
The Venezuelan government is working with Iran and Syria to start construction this year on a new refinery in Syria that will process up to 140,000 barrels of oil per day, according to an announcement by Iran’s Research Institute of the Petroleum Industry.”
Other ties are military. Caracas closely coordinated with Iran’s foreign legion, Hezbollah, to create a dual purpose criminal/terror network in the Americas whose primary target was the USA. What happens to this empire if Hezbollah falls from favor at home?…”
https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/the-axis-of-catastrophe/
Looks like almost all of it. They say 90%. It looks like a small part around Maine is not included.
We will have a good supply of energy, but if Trump keeps this up, we’re going to very quickly run out of Liberal Tears. They say there is a never ending supply, but that can’t be case. At some point they will have to stop crying to replenish their stocks.
Ya’know, there is a pretty big area of brown without blue next to it. We should drill there too. Get a bit of payback and recomp from 30 years of NAFTA…
I’m not sure immigration reform is going anywhere unless Mitch McConnell changes the Senate rules.
Great news! Democrats insist on being greedy, unpatriotic azzhats by demanding a generous DREAM Act with zero security and border enforcement.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/04/senators-tillis-lankford-admit-failure-amnesty-push/
Awesome! That will sink it for sure!
I don’t know if this was posted on yesterday’s Daily Thread or not, but for those following the Virginia State House election that was extremely close, so much so that after a recount it ended in a tie, the outcome was to be decided by drawing the winner’s name out of a bowl. I kid you not! The Republican won.
“Virginia Republicans cheered Thursday when their candidate won a state House of Delegates race by luck of the draw, having his name chosen first out of ceramic bowl….”
http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_VIRGINIA_ELECTION_RECOUNT_VAOL-?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT
Evidently one of the judges on the three judge panel that reviewed the recount took statistics in school. The odds that a recount would find EXACTLY the number votes (11) needed so the democrat could win in an election by one vote out of a pool of 22,000 ballots is ridiculous.
Think actually is was a coin toss. (Well, picking “film canisters with names in them out of a bucket” that decided.) If the draw hade been VA Senate 50/50, Dear Wife and I were prepared to ditch VA for TX. Guess we can stay a little longer.
The three judge panel could have accepted the dem’s single vote lead after the recount, but there was one republican ballot that the democrats had rejected and the judges chose instead to include. That made it a tie.
Why DACA amnesty (as if CA was not enough proof) must not happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the voting system is cleaned up, so illegals can’t vote, then this negates it all. besides, I think there are many hispanics who want DACA amnesty, but also really want the system fixed and fair. It could be to our advantage. Many want good jobs, which Trump is providing. Just a thought. But sure, a tricky problem to solve.
We know who Comey is. Just look at his past.
Excerpt:
Gonzales’s belief, expressed in the book, that Comey and Bharara colluded in secret with Schumer in an attempt to take down a top Bush administration official is no unsupported conspiracy theory, as Bharara himself confirmed Gonzales’s suspicions about Comey’s scheme in a 2016 interview with The New Yorker‘s Jeffrey Toobin:
>Snip<
This brings us back to 2017 and an emerging drama in which Comey and his former employees Bharara and Goldsmith are once again key actors. This clearly isn’t their first rodeo, nor the first time they have worked together to present a public narrative in which Comey plays the role of the last honest man who just wants to figure out if Col. Jessup ordered the Code Red.
I know we’re only 4 full days in but I’m already quite fond of 2018. Is it really possible that the American people will finally see some justice and that globalist traitors and criminals will finally be seeing some jail time?
This is Once in a Lifetime stuff and you may ask yourself…How did I get here?
Btw…that beautiful house happens to be the people’s house once again. Thank you President Trump!
Oh?
There were FBI agents on their way to serve a Search Warrant at the Clinton Compound…when the fire broke out?
.
.
From the article:
“FBI Special Agent Scott MacTaggart has confirmed to Fox News that he and his team were on their way to serve a warrant on the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, New York when they got word that a fire had broken out. Their mission was scrubbed and they were sent back to Manhattan to regroup.”
“The fire, which was conveniently confined to a building behind the residence “operated by the Secret Service” gives the Clintons plausible deniability to destroy any documents they may be hiding there. The building and everything in it was a “total loss”.”
“The Clintons have decided they don’t even need to bother making a statement on this one since the warrant was never served and whatever was there has surely been destroyed. McTaggart says his next task is to go back to the FBI and figure out who the mole is who keeps alerting the Clintons to upcoming raids on their properties. This is the 4th time in five years they’ve narrowly escaped warrants to search their home or offices.”
“McTaggart says the FBI is resourceful and won’t give up without a fight. The Clintons don’t seem to care. They’ve been laughing at prosecutors since the Ken Starr days.”
—-
The Clintons have a “mole” in the FBI?
Just one?
I think they have more than just “a” mole…it’s looking like they have a whole nest of them.
Maybe have a secret team of a select few deal with this….
Doesn’t a judge have to sign off on warrants???
Umm dunno about that, wheatie. Sounds a bit “off”.
The original site looks like a garbage trap. Beware. Full of trap clicks.
http://patriotunited.club/2018/01/04/breaking-fbi-was-on-the-way-to-the-clinton-compound-with-a-warrant-when-it-caught-fire/
Fake News: FBI Was NOT On The Way To The Clinton Compound With A Warrant When It Caught Fire
10 hours ago
Satirical site The Last Line of Defense published a story (archived here) titled “BREAKING: FBI Was On The Way To The Clinton Compound With A Warrant When It Caught Fire”. It was quickly copied by several “real” fake news sites like patriotunited.club, mamaupgrade.com, bestnewsusa.com and newpoliticsfuturenews.com.
[…]
https://hoax-alert.leadstories.com/3468910-fake-news-fbi-was-not-on-the-way-to-the-clinton-compound-with-a-warrant-when-it-caught-fire.html
Thanks, nwtex.
Sorry, I didn’t know it was fake.
Better for my BP that it was fake.
But my first thought was the five boxes that Huma hauled out of the State Department (against the rules of course) when they left labeled “Muslim Engagement.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I first read about the fire, that was my first sentence to my husband. Wonder who tipped them off something was up?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the documents are burnable, why were they not burnt before? Why wait until the FBI are at the door? And numerous raids which have been tipped off before? And yet they hold onto the data for the FBI to find when they could have destroyed it? And they store it in their house, rather than remove it to a far away field, and burn it there?
I’d love to believe it, but it does warrant a lot of caution before believing it.
This was fake?
Uh oh…sorry everybody, I didn’t know.
I checked that ‘Fake News Watch’ site, and this site wasn’t on the list.
That site hasn’t been updated in quite a while, though.
FBI agents don’t cancel and regroup if somebody torches evidence. They would “freeze the scene” to preserve evidence of arson.
Interesting. I admit I didn’t read the op (I don’t do mslsd) but by the disco, believe it it prob accurate. To expand on earlier “Haley announced US withholding $100B’s from Paki,” Paki then “dissed Mad Dog Matti’s,” then “US is withholding military hdw and $ aid,” (per Heather N), now “Paki is switching from USD to Yuan” overnight. (Like that wasn’t a plan in the works.)
Muh. But yet again, the see-er General Sundance was prescient.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/01/03/pakistan-china-ties-strengthen-after-president-donald-trumps-rant.html
Funniest part was the libtards claiming it was “because of Trump’s dangerous tweets.” Twits.
Another story I have been watching for a week, but haven’t heard a peep about here, and is going mainstream quickly. Almost all computers built in the last 20 years are vulnerable to an extreme security flaw. (All cloud too, they are hit the worst) And all will need to be trashed/replaced immediately. This is YUGE.
“Intel CEO’s massive stock dump raises eyebrows”
If you dont know about this, you’ll have to research a little yourself to keep me out of trouble. But, last summer, I leaked just a little bit about “solving the problem.” After several years of work, in a few weeks, I will have that solution ready, and fill CTH in on in… Sorry to be evasive. NDAs and such. There is a reason I work 14hr days.
Exciting times just ahead!
A small hint: CNET just had a good explainer about the flaw and how pervasive it is.
Linked on Drudge yesterday:
http://money.cnn.com/2018/01/03/technology/computer-chip-flaw-security/index.html
. Major Wiki pages on Meltdown and Spectre
https://meltdownattack.com/
Libtards drooling over book release. Sylvia already said everything needed to know. All BS. Won’t waste your time with links.
Finally, at the end of the lurk list. Hold on tight, Treeper FAM, we are in for a wild ride! It is only day 5 or the 2018 MAGAing!
Maybe time to write something about what is going on in South Korean politics, related to the recent announcement that the US has acquiesced to delaying their joint military defensive exercises scheduled to after the Winter Olympics in SK.
This has been attributed to why North Korea has suddenly decided to open a dialogue with SK (having refused to pick up the phone for 18 months, two calls a day). In other words, Fatty Kim III has a win (in his mind) and SK has under Neville Chamberlain Moon been played as a weakling.
The US, re the President’s statements and Mattis’ statements and the USAF commander Brooks in SK are the only steel to prop up his spine: talks good, but don’t be fooled. (De-nuclearisation or no deal and we are prepared for any offensive actions). USS Vinson carrier group with a boatload of new shiny US F-35’s is steaming their way.
The talks will centre around NK’s participation in the Olympics. They, no doubt want SK to pay the entire bill (as they did with the Asian games in the past) and field the tricky work around to the UNSC sanctions with the Olympic committee. Pres Moon is a conflicted politician. He is a ‘rapprochement’ politician, but also knows that it could kill his presidency in short order. The SK Left is behind him (that is why he pardoned 6K political detainees on New Year), but recently several centrist political parties are joining forces to challenge him and may align with the ‘conservatives’ that were damaged by Pres. Park’s corruption.
NK has ramped up the “Koreans only” rhetoric and propaganda. They are calling Moon, ‘President’ whereas they called Park an ‘imbecilic prostitute’, though even Park agreed to talk with no conditions (and paid for their participation in the Asian games).
They have also started a campaign in the Worker’s Party, attacking China (because of sanctions) saying China is their ‘1000 year enemy’. Pretty funny since China is still evading sanctions to supply them and the NK wants RMB as payment for bribes from the citizenry to show their loyalty. They are favoring Russia now (who also has evaded sanctions with off loading oil) and playing all the three card monty in their hands.
The goals of NK, China, and Russia are aligned in the big picture. Get the US out of South Korea, isolate Japan and take over the Korean peninsula under a ‘glasnost’ style takeover. South Korea, as free and independent democracy will cease to exist.
So beware anyone who gives you rainbows and unicorn version of all is hunky dory and China and Russia will solve the problem. Neither can guarantee nuclearisation, nor eliminate their bio-chemical weapons. Kim will not go along. They really don’t care as long as their geopolitical goals are served.
Remember ping pong diplomacy??
History may be repeating.
So what do we do?
“Cheese eating surrender monkey” comes to mind:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5233109/Macron-says-Trump-putting-U-S-path-war-Iran.html
French President Emmanuel Macron accuses Trump of putting America on a ‘path to war’ with Iran with his inflammatory comments
U.S President been tweeting support for demonstrators, attacking the regime
Macron said it was important to maintain dialogue with Iranian government
French leader warned that line taken by U.S, Israel and Saudi Arabia risks war
He warned there was a danger of ‘axis of evil’ being surreptitiously rebuilt
