Friday January 5th – Open Thread

Posted on January 5, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Friday January 5th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Garrison Hall says:
    January 5, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Rhonda Vincent Bluegrass. Sounds like home . . .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. WhistlingPast says:
    January 5, 2018 at 12:29 am

    ICR’s “Days of Praise”

    http://imgbox.com/MQbIKr0L

    (apologies for 2nd post)

    Like

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Christine Assange
    (Julian’s Mom)
    phone interview… 28 min

    Like

    Reply
  8. M. Mueller says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:07 am

    With all of the good things that happened on the 4th, i’d like to thank God for my own blessing. Two older grandchildren got big emoji gumballs for Christmas from an aunt. Yesterday I got this message from their father: (Their 1 1/2 year old sister was playing with her toys when) She was walking towards me, not making any sound but with her mouth going open and closed and she was all grey. I picked her up and didn’t see anything in her mouth so I hung her upside down and squeezed by her diaphragm and a gumball popped out all faded pink and smiling.

    Thank you, God, for all of our blessings.

    Like

    Reply
  9. dogsmaw says:
    January 5, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s