January 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #350

Wow, this has been such a full day. God bless the family in their mourning.
Once the soap opera is done and it’s more clear then ever Bannon was the main driver, the economy will come into focus more and more.We are seeing numbers pre-recession consistently now and the business reform will be BIGLY
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-01-03/manufacturing-in-u-s-accelerates-to-cap-best-year-since-2004
The figures suggest manufacturing strength will persist into early 2018, even after the ISM’s semi-annual survey of purchasing managers published last month showed factories anticipate growth in capital spending to slow this year. The December monthly poll was taken before President Donald Trump signed the tax legislation, which provides companies with incentives to invest more, Fiore said in an interview.
“… that Bannon was the main driver [of leaks, not the economy]…”
Wow! Such a glowing report from a libtard rag like Blooming idiot berg! True New? From the left?
Again, I wish that the Prez would also bring up that unemployment is at ALL TIME lows for both African Americans and latinos. Not that we want to separate people by skin color, but this would be sticking it in the faces of those who do.
Rick Perry has a good position and is doing a good job…Also..right place at right time. Good for him
A whole lot of fracking was accomplished during the previous administration who was as antifracking as an admin could be. Do we really need the DOE to start spending taxpayer money? Of course one of the two projects is in Texas…
Tucker Carlson is good when you want to watch someone make a fool of a fool. Other than that, not so much.
Controlled opposition, yes not so much.
Can’t really watch Tucker because he only has others mouthing off leftwing propositions. Did anyone see the black professor tonight? Could barely get through that interview…
Agree. Dropped out at the 2-minute mark with the “professor”.
It’s as captivating as a college team playing the pee wee league.
Message to Tucker: You’ve failed to tap into our passion to explore where and how our Trump “Juggernaut” is WINNING. We’re looking to watch WINNERS, not LOSERS.
That is a note to Murdoch.
Tucker has a small lame contract with Murdoch, who does not let Tucker speak on his own. Hannity is also hamstrung, and only Dobbs and Bartiromo have
license to say what they want. Similar smart attorneys and contracts.
Dobbs was on fire tonite. The first 30 minutes and his comments were blistering…He’s got it..See if I can attach..
Saw it! CTH reader, Hi, Lou!!!!!
If you take Hannity and Dobbs from FAUX and just a few others away, it would collapse and deservedly so. It’s like a bad movie rerun day after day after day..
Welcome to all new posters, but… don’t forget to stop by and read the most important link that contributes to the most fantastic website on the internet.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/guidelines-for-comments/
Hint: moderation is the pits 😛
Thanks for the reminder, dogsmaw!
We all make mistakes on occasion, but hint: If anyone contemplates posting a comment or article here in the Presidential thread and it’s not about President Trump and his administration or his tweets, then in the Daily Open Thread it goes or into a post which Sundance makes on a specific subject.
Thanks again!
Our song for the day, if I may:
what will come out of the subpeona document? i am waiting……
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll go out on a limb and predict that they will find that there was a bit more than a smidgen of corruption in the Obama administration.
LikeLiked by 11 people
yes. But I am scare paul ryan might turn it otherwise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
RYNO gave Rosey a stay. No goods delivered. Darn it. Back to square one.
The coming days….
Joe, you are always so charming…
scant reporting today on Nunes demand deadline for subpena’d documents, i found this one article from today. it looks as though the handlers (white hats?) are suppressing this one with a squirrelly statement about “access”. from my perspective, it’s the ‘ol shut up about it, we got this.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/devin-nunes-house-intelligence-will-get-all-documents-witnesses-it-sought-from-doj/article/2644927
Establishing the timeline and Dossier use. Nunes also can now interview the main players.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is no coincidence in politics. There are more things that donot know than know. FBI and DOJ are giving all the info to Nune; fire at Hillary home; fight between PTRUMP and Bannon; Manaford is suing Mueller and DOJ; Huma A seems in trouble with email password issues.
All in just 3 days of 2018. Someone needs to connect the dots.
LikeLiked by 7 people
too much news to cover.
Fire follows Hillary around:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2012/11/25/foggy-bottom-firestorm-convenient-holiday-weekend-fire-at-hillary-clinton-office-u-s-state-dept-truman-building/
I’ve always wondered what incriminating Clinton/Obama evidence was destroyed when the Virginia mansion owned by the UAE Embassy suspiciously burned down February 2017, a month after President Trump’s inauguration.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4240028/UAE-owned-Northern-Virginia-home-goes-flames.html
LikeLiked by 6 people
As of March 2016, from 2014 the UAE had contributed between $1M – $5M to the Clinton Family, with the UAE’s ruling Zayeb family also contributing $1M – $5M.
https://gop.com/the-clinton-foundations-middle-eastern-government-cash/
Hmmmm….. I wonder what the UAE wanted in return?
She worships Moloch, fire is part of that whole deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Steve Bannon broke his silence this evening about his feud with POTUS, per Shannon Bream on Fox News @ Night, by responding to a caller on Sirius radio. He said, “The President of the United States is a great man. You know I support him day in and day out.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
I hope PTrump and Bannon should meet later sometime when things slow down. Or this is bigger game which we are not getting to distract RINO and fake msm. This flight will bring RINO near to President so there is end of this stupid Mueller investigation and few pipelines items in the list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bannon, by past actions has shown that he changes his ‘tune’ depending on the audience. This was proved when he went to Hong Kong to give a talk sponsored (and paid for) by a Chinese banking conglomerate, behind closed doors. He was saying the opposite of his other stated positions on China. From that the chief security honcho and Chairman Xi’s good buddy invited him to Beijing for a ‘talk’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it was behind closed doors, how do you know what was said?
LikeLike
I was there.
LikeLike
Closed to the general public. invites only. Posted on this when it happened.
LikeLike
THAT was funny, I guess some people just don’t pay attention.
LikeLike
LOL! Now that is a “shut down” line! 🙂
LikeLike
Good. The last thing we need is for a fued to go on for months and months.
Nothing good about this issue.
He’s done. The President doesn’t agree. There is no going back.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He got the cease & desist letter 🙂
LikeLiked by 10 people
Bannon had most of the day to come up with something and that is all he had? And no article on Breitbart with audio from the show yet?
With all the other news today, I haven’t seen any relIable updates on Iran. Does anybody know what is going on over there now?
LikeLiked by 4 people
fox news report it is almost gone. under control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not good. Read reports (from a reliable source) that the protesters jailed are being tortured. Not sure if it is true, but considering the IRGC, seems plausible. Yet, people are holding out against the regime. Another source said the Regime wants people to identify and out the protesters. Many people do not know that Telegram is a Russian app and they cut off the public, but kept the official gov propaganda messages flowing.
One person to read on twitter (no need to join) is Babak Taghvaee
@BabakTaghvaee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Day 7: At least 22 people killed, more than 1000 people arrested and internet disrupted. Regime stages rally in support of itself. Iron fist is out. Where is the world media? #IranProtests
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope there was a plan to deal with the IRGC once they were drawn out. The new revolutionaries had to know they would eventually come out and crack down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At the end of the day a revolution requires guns not just shouting and slogans.
LikeLike
TRUMP DEMANDS PRISON FOR HUMA ABEDIN
Like her boss, the top Hillary Clinton aide broke espionage laws.
January 4, 2018 by Matthew Vadum
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268918/trump-demands-prison-huma-abedin-matthew-vadum
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah. He simply wondered out loud.
God Bless President Trump
MAGA
Thank you for all you do Mr. President
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
If repeat I apologize..In one day…
How the H3LL does the Left keep taking headlines away from Obama, Hillary & the rest of the corrupt politicians.
Trump lawyer threatens ‘imminent’ legal action against Steve Bannon, gives 24 hours to cease and desist
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/03/trump-lawyer-threatens-imminent-legal-action-against-steve-bannon-gives-24-hours-to-cease-and-desist.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
So glad our guy Steve Scalise is back:
LikeLiked by 8 people
Mr Scalise is a hero. He focusses on the most important MAGA agenda.
Whoa! The list of companies responding to tax reform (pay raises, bonuses, investments, etc) prepared by Majority Whip, Steve Scalise, is the longest one I’ve seen yet!
This is huge…
———
Tax Reform Works
Steve Scalise, Majority Whip
https://www.majoritywhip.gov/taxreformworks
LikeLiked by 8 people
Great link!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry for the duplicate (Sunnydaze’s post entered before I hit post button). Be sure to check his post out though….it’s awesome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ewwwwwwww!
Looks like the voter fraud commission was quietly disbanded by Trump today
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/01/03/trump-signs-order-disbanding-voter-fraud-commission.html
That cnbc report left off Kris Kobach’s statement…..
———
Excerpt:
Democrats and liberal activists claimed victory, saying they stopped a threat to democracy by derailing the panel, known officially as the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.
But Kris Kobach, who was vice chairman of the panel, said Democrats come out behind because the commission’s work will continue but will be completed without any input from Democrats, who had been part of the commission but won’t have a say in Homeland Security’s work.
“It will get done faster, but the Democrats no longer have a seat at the table,” Mr. Kobach said. “If they think this is a victory for the left, they are wrong.”
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/3/donald-trump-dissolves-voter-fraud-commission/
LikeLiked by 11 people
Excellent!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for filling it in..,I just saw the clip and tossed it up
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kris Kobach (election integrity commission star) explained:
• States obstructed sharing voter info that would likely have incriminated themselves
• Lawsuits were delaying progress and incurring needless costs
• Even Dems on the commission filed a lawsuit to obstruct
• President Trump gave Homeland Security the reins to “handle it”
• They own E-Verify … which could morph into E-Verify (heh heh)
• A better solution will be delivered faster, now that the Dems rejected bipartisanship
WINNING.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Lets hope they can get a handle on it….the commission seemed doomed to failure from the get go with the Dems able to use the courts to block everything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shut it down it was just advisory after all. Now someone can hire Catherine Engelbrecht and get REAL election reform done.
LikeLike
AWACS and COBRA BALL up monitoring for possible NorthKorea missile launch. However SK military say no ‘imminent’ launch. Seems like a big waste of resources without cause. The US must have some intelligence on this that sent those birds up.
Also a change in command.
Lt. Gen. Michael A. Bills, the operations officer of USFK & the allies’ Combined Forces Command, is assuming the post as the leader of the signature unit of the USFK this week.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL
LikeLiked by 9 people
haha. And a thankyou to President Trump.
We’re enjoying it. ‘Course we know it won’t last forever….unlike our friends up North.
Me and my friends are on “snowflake alert” to let each other know immediately if we spot a few falling flakes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let us know when you see those snowflakes melting also. 😜
LikeLike
Check out the thread the guys when crazy on it with Gore memes….This is one of my favorites.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
I know I’m supposed to hate Steve Bannon and Breitbart News but isn’t it true that Donald Trump is giving in to the amnesty crowd and the “poor” DACA “kids”? I know anything negative about President Trump is heresy but he is not infallible. I just want to know if amnesty is the official policy of TCT because I don’t remember if Sundance has ever written about amnesty, DACA and immigration in general.
Heard it might be an exchange for funding for the wall. But, in general, I don’t worry about what “might” happen, the “news” being what it is and all.
We’ll see what happens.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All I will say is that DACA needs clean up and vetting big time prior to letting any of them staying.There is so much fraud in it, its not even funny. About 1/3 are gang, around 50% functionally illiterate & 46% have only ‘basic’ English ability.” 50% don’t have HS diploma or GED.( GED/High School diploma was one of the requirements) Of the gang members many were gang members when they turned in application. Many state prisons have DACAers in them.
After clean up ONLY biological kids with current spouse. No parents, aunts uncles, kissing cousins or whatever else they want to call them.
LikeLike
1) We don’t know yet what he is going to do.
2) Trump has said all along that he was sympathetic to the dreamers.
3) He does not get to make his decision in a vacuum, by himself. He has to work with congress.
4) Trump did not go to the border to reward illegals aliens for crossing our border. That was Ted Cruz and Glenn Beck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can use the search button to the right to find your answers.
LikeLike
Trump wants RAISE Act and Wall in exchange for some type of legal status for dreamers.
Have to wait and see what the final bill looks like.
I think Dems want to sabotage any agreement though (for political gain). They want clean DACA with pathway to citizenship.
LikeLike
steve bannon should be burn in hell.
Bit too far, don’t you think? He got a pretty good tongue lashing from the Prez. That’s good enough for me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am more worried about what happen next. This muller may based on the nonsense steve bannon says and decide to stretch the investigation to 20xx. This gonna be a problem.
LikeLike
President Trump’s lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to former White House chief strategist Stephe Bannon Wednesday ordering him to refrain from making “disparaging statement” about Trump and his family, according to a new report.
ABC News reports the letter, from Trump attorney Charles Harder, accuses Bannon of breaching a non-disclosure agreement signed as part of working on Trump’s campaign.
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/367369-trump-lawyer-sends-cease-and-desist-letter-to-bannon-report
This is the only post i will make about Bannon, and the last I will read of him. When i see the name Bannon on any post from here on, my scroll button will go into overdrive. Well at least it got the Session bashing trashing off here for awhile.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As we see more and more revealed about the weaponized FBI and DOJ, it explains to me why the members of Congress and the Supreme Court did the strange things that they did during the Obama years. Here we have employees of powerful government LEO agencies essentially trying to frame a sitting President. President Trump will prevail over this criminal act but members of Congress, the Senate and the SC would not have the resources to do so. Thus, whatever Obama wanted, he got. Whatever criminal acts were committed by Obama and company were swept under the rug by these high positioned LEO criminals. Whoever crossed them was setup and fired or prosecuted, such as that IG that wouldn’t drop his investigation back in the early days of the Obama administration.
This is why Fast and Furious, the IRS and Benghazi went no where. BLACKMAIL by thugs that could get away with it against the people who could have brought them to justice. Instead, we got whitewashing.
President Trump called these people EVIL. He knows who they are and I am confident he is going to put them out of business. He’s obviously already put a dent in them because he got the tax reform passed. These people are not only enemies of President Trump, they are also enemies of We the People.
Just from what has been revealed so far, the problem is massive and complicated. The way I look at it, fixing the problem is like trying to move nitroglycerin out of a building. One misstep and the entire thing blows. President Trump has the intellectual and street smarts necessary to defuse the situation without having everyone lose faith in the US government. Due to the high level of corruption and criminality, that is a monumental task.
I believe things are going to be hopping this month and the swamp dwellers are not going to like it. I believe there is a systematic plan to repair the damage to the government system. I can’t speculate on how the repairs are scheduled but they will eventually result in all the rot being removed and representative government restored. JMHO
LikeLiked by 7 people
The truth about Robin Hood is that he stole the people’s money back from the Government and returned it. Much in the way Trump is doing with tax cuts.
-Branco-
LikeLiked by 4 people
God Bless our Lion of a President, Donald J. Trump.
The Lord is my light and my salvation;
… whom should I fear?
The Lord is my life’s refuge;
… of whom should I be afraid?
When evildoers come at me
… to devour my flesh,
These my enemies and foes
… themselves stumble and fall.
Though an army encamp against me,
… my heart does not fear;
Though war be waged against me,
… even then do I trust.
Psalm 27:1-3
LikeLiked by 4 people
With all the news about the swamp’s evil plan coming into the light, I think we should remember that several Treepers were praying about a year ago for things done in darkness be brought into the light & also that their plans boomerang.
Thank you Lord for hearing our prayers & thank you Treepers for praying without ceasing.
Somebody needs to come up with a cure for Steve Bannon’s diahrea-of-the-mouth. His oral incontinance has really gotten out of control.
Susan Rice may have said Trump should be quiet about Iran protests…but both Leon Panetta and Robert Gates have said Obama should have done more back in 2009 to support the protesters (inferring support for Trump’s actions).
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/02/leon-panetta-obama-helped-iran-protests-2009/
LikeLiked by 1 person
susan rice….a liar.
From the sound of the official government narrative coming out of Iran, I think Susan Rice may be their new spokesperson. They are claiming it was a spontaneous protest about inflation.
LikeLike
One of the comments said:
Wonder if it was caused by Gross Negligence or just Extreme Carelessness?!
LikeLike
Will California outmaneuver a new federal cap on tax deductions?
January 2, 2018
SACRAMENTO — California Democrats are toying with a brash scheme to skirt a new federal cap on state and local tax deductions: Instead of paying taxes to the Golden State, Californians would be allowed to donate the money to the state’s coffers — and deduct the entire sum from their federal taxes.
The hastily drafted proposal — to be unveiled as soon as Wednesday, when lawmakers return from a monthslong recess — strikes back at one of the least popular elements of the GOP’s tax overhaul, one that hit California and other high-tax, high-cost states the hardest. It also promises to establish a new front in California’s famous anti-Trump resistance efforts, which last year took on immigration enforcement and environmental regulatory rollbacks.
“The Republican tax scam disproportionately harms California taxpayers,” said Senate leader Kevin de León, also a candidate for U.S. Senate, who plans to introduce the proposal this week. “Our hard-earned tax dollars should not be subject to double-taxation, especially not to line the pockets of the Trump family, hedge fund managers and private jet owners.”
[…]
“This isn’t some grand new thing,” Stark said. “This is something that states all over the country have been doing for some time.”
California lawmakers are considering a tax credit of 100 percent for the proposal — essentially allowing people to replace their tax payments with donations to a state fund. Californians who choose not to make the donation would still be required to pay state taxes.
[…]
https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/01/02/will-california-outmaneuver-a-new-federal-cap-on-tax-deductions/
It would be easy enough for congress to prohibited such donations as allowable federal exemptions.
Why doesn’t California want to “pay their fair share”? (Sarcasm intended). 🙂
LikeLike
https://www.lifezette.com/polizette/heres-the-two-clinton-issues-shake-america-2018
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting observation regarding the Grand Jury in the Manafort indictments. I recall that a few people here had commented on the quality of the jury pools in D.C. Appears to be the truth. From Page Six of the NY Post:
Russia probe grand jury looks like ‘a Black Lives Matter rally,’ says witness
By Richard Johnson January 2, 2018 | 1:54pm
The federal grand jury handing down indictments for special counsel Robert Mueller doesn’t appear to include any supporters of President Donald Trump, according to one witness who recently testified before the panel.
“The grand jury room looks like a Bernie Sanders rally,” my source said. “Maybe they found these jurors in central casting, or at a Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley [Calif.]”
Of the 20 jurors, 11 are African-Americans and two were wearing “peace T-shirts,” the witness said. “There was only one white male in the room, and he was a prosecutor.” Mueller was not present.
The Washington, DC, grand jury, which meets only on Fridays, handed down its first indictments in October, charging Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, and his partner Rick Gates with money laundering and failing to register as foreign agents. The two are pleading not guilty.
Mueller’s team is expected to bring more charges against Manafort relating to his work on behalf of the Ukrainian government in the years before Trump became a candidate.
Sol Wachtler, the former chief judge in New York, once called for abolishing grand juries because they are so easily manipulated that they would “indict a ham sandwich.”
My source said, “That room isn’t a room where POTUS gets a fair shake.”
https://pagesix.com/2018/01/02/russia-probe-grand-jury-looks-like-a-black-lives-matter-rally-says-witness/
LikeLike