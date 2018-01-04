January 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #350

Posted on January 4, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

105 Responses to January 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #350

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • disgustedwithjulison says:
      January 4, 2018 at 1:37 am

      Again, I wish that the Prez would also bring up that unemployment is at ALL TIME lows for both African Americans and latinos. Not that we want to separate people by skin color, but this would be sticking it in the faces of those who do.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      January 4, 2018 at 1:55 am

      Rick Perry has a good position and is doing a good job…Also..right place at right time. Good for him

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • prenanny says:
      January 4, 2018 at 2:11 am

      A whole lot of fracking was accomplished during the previous administration who was as antifracking as an admin could be. Do we really need the DOE to start spending taxpayer money? Of course one of the two projects is in Texas…

      Like

      Reply
  5. Sedanka says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Tucker Carlson is good when you want to watch someone make a fool of a fool. Other than that, not so much.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 4, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Controlled opposition, yes not so much.

      Can’t really watch Tucker because he only has others mouthing off leftwing propositions. Did anyone see the black professor tonight? Could barely get through that interview…

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        January 4, 2018 at 1:19 am

        Agree. Dropped out at the 2-minute mark with the “professor”.

        It’s as captivating as a college team playing the pee wee league.

        Message to Tucker: You’ve failed to tap into our passion to explore where and how our Trump “Juggernaut” is WINNING. We’re looking to watch WINNERS, not LOSERS.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
    • ALEX says:
      January 4, 2018 at 12:59 am

      If you take Hannity and Dobbs from FAUX and just a few others away, it would collapse and deservedly so. It’s like a bad movie rerun day after day after day..

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  6. dogsmaw says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Welcome to all new posters, but… don’t forget to stop by and read the most important link that contributes to the most fantastic website on the internet.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/guidelines-for-comments/

    Hint: moderation is the pits 😛

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • Lucille says:
      January 4, 2018 at 1:37 am

      Thanks for the reminder, dogsmaw!

      We all make mistakes on occasion, but hint: If anyone contemplates posting a comment or article here in the Presidential thread and it’s not about President Trump and his administration or his tweets, then in the Daily Open Thread it goes or into a post which Sundance makes on a specific subject.

      Thanks again!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  7. Lis says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Our song for the day, if I may:

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. trump_covfefe says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:29 am

    what will come out of the subpeona document? i am waiting……

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. SR says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:32 am

    There is no coincidence in politics. There are more things that donot know than know. FBI and DOJ are giving all the info to Nune; fire at Hillary home; fight between PTRUMP and Bannon; Manaford is suing Mueller and DOJ; Huma A seems in trouble with email password issues.
    All in just 3 days of 2018. Someone needs to connect the dots.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. distracted2 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Steve Bannon broke his silence this evening about his feud with POTUS, per Shannon Bream on Fox News @ Night, by responding to a caller on Sirius radio. He said, “The President of the United States is a great man. You know I support him day in and day out.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. joeknuckles says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:33 am

    With all the other news today, I haven’t seen any relIable updates on Iran. Does anybody know what is going on over there now?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Lucille says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:03 am

    TRUMP DEMANDS PRISON FOR HUMA ABEDIN
    Like her boss, the top Hillary Clinton aide broke espionage laws.
    January 4, 2018 by Matthew Vadum
    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/268918/trump-demands-prison-huma-abedin-matthew-vadum

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. lida rose says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:07 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA

    Thank you for all you do Mr. President

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:16 am

    If repeat I apologize..In one day…
    How the H3LL does the Left keep taking headlines away from Obama, Hillary & the rest of the corrupt politicians.
    Trump lawyer threatens ‘imminent’ legal action against Steve Bannon, gives 24 hours to cease and desist
    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/03/trump-lawyer-threatens-imminent-legal-action-against-steve-bannon-gives-24-hours-to-cease-and-desist.html

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. sunnydaze says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:17 am

    So glad our guy Steve Scalise is back:

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Whoa! The list of companies responding to tax reform (pay raises, bonuses, investments, etc) prepared by Majority Whip, Steve Scalise, is the longest one I’ve seen yet!

    This is huge…

    ———

    Tax Reform Works
    Steve Scalise, Majority Whip

    https://www.majoritywhip.gov/taxreformworks

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  21. Thecleaner says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Looks like the voter fraud commission was quietly disbanded by Trump today

    https://www.cnbc.com/2018/01/03/trump-signs-order-disbanding-voter-fraud-commission.html

    Like

    Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      January 4, 2018 at 1:29 am

      That cnbc report left off Kris Kobach’s statement…..

      ———

      Excerpt:

      Democrats and liberal activists claimed victory, saying they stopped a threat to democracy by derailing the panel, known officially as the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

      But Kris Kobach, who was vice chairman of the panel, said Democrats come out behind because the commission’s work will continue but will be completed without any input from Democrats, who had been part of the commission but won’t have a say in Homeland Security’s work.

      “It will get done faster, but the Democrats no longer have a seat at the table,” Mr. Kobach said. “If they think this is a victory for the left, they are wrong.”

      https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/3/donald-trump-dissolves-voter-fraud-commission/

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      January 4, 2018 at 1:32 am

      Kris Kobach (election integrity commission star) explained:
      • States obstructed sharing voter info that would likely have incriminated themselves
      • Lawsuits were delaying progress and incurring needless costs
      • Even Dems on the commission filed a lawsuit to obstruct
      • President Trump gave Homeland Security the reins to “handle it”
      • They own E-Verify … which could morph into E-Verify (heh heh)
      • A better solution will be delivered faster, now that the Dems rejected bipartisanship

      WINNING.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • Thecleaner says:
        January 4, 2018 at 1:46 am

        Lets hope they can get a handle on it….the commission seemed doomed to failure from the get go with the Dems able to use the courts to block everything.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • prenanny says:
        January 4, 2018 at 2:38 am

        Shut it down it was just advisory after all. Now someone can hire Catherine Engelbrecht and get REAL election reform done.

        Like

        Reply
  22. A2 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:24 am

    This is happening. (as of 12:23 PM – 3 Jan 2018)
    AWACS and COBRA BALL up monitoring for possible NorthKorea missile launch. However SK military say no ‘imminent’ launch. Seems like a big waste of resources without cause. The US must have some intelligence on this that sent those birds up.

    Also a change in command.
    Lt. Gen. Michael A. Bills, the operations officer of USFK & the allies’ Combined Forces Command, is assuming the post as the leader of the signature unit of the USFK this week.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. deqwik2 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:37 am

    LOL

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  24. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  25. WiVoter says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:41 am

    I know I’m supposed to hate Steve Bannon and Breitbart News but isn’t it true that Donald Trump is giving in to the amnesty crowd and the “poor” DACA “kids”? I know anything negative about President Trump is heresy but he is not infallible. I just want to know if amnesty is the official policy of TCT because I don’t remember if Sundance has ever written about amnesty, DACA and immigration in general.

    Like

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      January 4, 2018 at 1:48 am

      Heard it might be an exchange for funding for the wall. But, in general, I don’t worry about what “might” happen, the “news” being what it is and all.

      We’ll see what happens.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • kinthenorthwest says:
        January 4, 2018 at 2:15 am

        All I will say is that DACA needs clean up and vetting big time prior to letting any of them staying.There is so much fraud in it, its not even funny. About 1/3 are gang, around 50% functionally illiterate & 46% have only ‘basic’ English ability.” 50% don’t have HS diploma or GED.( GED/High School diploma was one of the requirements) Of the gang members many were gang members when they turned in application. Many state prisons have DACAers in them.
        After clean up ONLY biological kids with current spouse. No parents, aunts uncles, kissing cousins or whatever else they want to call them.

        Like

        Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      January 4, 2018 at 1:52 am

      1) We don’t know yet what he is going to do.
      2) Trump has said all along that he was sympathetic to the dreamers.
      3) He does not get to make his decision in a vacuum, by himself. He has to work with congress.
      4) Trump did not go to the border to reward illegals aliens for crossing our border. That was Ted Cruz and Glenn Beck.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • AZ18 says:
      January 4, 2018 at 1:52 am

      You can use the search button to the right to find your answers.

      Like

      Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      January 4, 2018 at 2:25 am

      Trump wants RAISE Act and Wall in exchange for some type of legal status for dreamers.

      Have to wait and see what the final bill looks like.

      I think Dems want to sabotage any agreement though (for political gain). They want clean DACA with pathway to citizenship.

      Like

      Reply
  26. trump_covfefe says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:47 am

    steve bannon should be burn in hell.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Wiggyky says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:54 am

    President Trump’s lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to former White House chief strategist Stephe Bannon Wednesday ordering him to refrain from making “disparaging statement” about Trump and his family, according to a new report.

    ABC News reports the letter, from Trump attorney Charles Harder, accuses Bannon of breaching a non-disclosure agreement signed as part of working on Trump’s campaign.

    http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/367369-trump-lawyer-sends-cease-and-desist-letter-to-bannon-report

    This is the only post i will make about Bannon, and the last I will read of him. When i see the name Bannon on any post from here on, my scroll button will go into overdrive. Well at least it got the Session bashing trashing off here for awhile.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. FL_GUY says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:55 am

    As we see more and more revealed about the weaponized FBI and DOJ, it explains to me why the members of Congress and the Supreme Court did the strange things that they did during the Obama years. Here we have employees of powerful government LEO agencies essentially trying to frame a sitting President. President Trump will prevail over this criminal act but members of Congress, the Senate and the SC would not have the resources to do so. Thus, whatever Obama wanted, he got. Whatever criminal acts were committed by Obama and company were swept under the rug by these high positioned LEO criminals. Whoever crossed them was setup and fired or prosecuted, such as that IG that wouldn’t drop his investigation back in the early days of the Obama administration.

    This is why Fast and Furious, the IRS and Benghazi went no where. BLACKMAIL by thugs that could get away with it against the people who could have brought them to justice. Instead, we got whitewashing.

    President Trump called these people EVIL. He knows who they are and I am confident he is going to put them out of business. He’s obviously already put a dent in them because he got the tax reform passed. These people are not only enemies of President Trump, they are also enemies of We the People.

    Just from what has been revealed so far, the problem is massive and complicated. The way I look at it, fixing the problem is like trying to move nitroglycerin out of a building. One misstep and the entire thing blows. President Trump has the intellectual and street smarts necessary to defuse the situation without having everyone lose faith in the US government. Due to the high level of corruption and criminality, that is a monumental task.

    I believe things are going to be hopping this month and the swamp dwellers are not going to like it. I believe there is a systematic plan to repair the damage to the government system. I can’t speculate on how the repairs are scheduled but they will eventually result in all the rot being removed and representative government restored. JMHO

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  29. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:59 am

    The truth about Robin Hood is that he stole the people’s money back from the Government and returned it. Much in the way Trump is doing with tax cuts.
    -Branco-

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. thinkthinkthink says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:02 am

    God Bless our Lion of a President, Donald J. Trump.

    The Lord is my light and my salvation;
    … whom should I fear?
    The Lord is my life’s refuge;
    … of whom should I be afraid?

    When evildoers come at me
    … to devour my flesh,
    These my enemies and foes
    … themselves stumble and fall.

    Though an army encamp against me,
    … my heart does not fear;
    Though war be waged against me,
    … even then do I trust.

    Psalm 27:1-3

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • deqwik2 says:
      January 4, 2018 at 2:31 am

      With all the news about the swamp’s evil plan coming into the light, I think we should remember that several Treepers were praying about a year ago for things done in darkness be brought into the light & also that their plans boomerang.

      Thank you Lord for hearing our prayers & thank you Treepers for praying without ceasing.

      Like

      Reply
  31. joeknuckles says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:11 am

    Somebody needs to come up with a cure for Steve Bannon’s diahrea-of-the-mouth. His oral incontinance has really gotten out of control.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:12 am

    Susan Rice may have said Trump should be quiet about Iran protests…but both Leon Panetta and Robert Gates have said Obama should have done more back in 2009 to support the protesters (inferring support for Trump’s actions).

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/02/leon-panetta-obama-helped-iran-protests-2009/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. deqwik2 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:24 am

    About that fire Hillary …….

    One of the comments said:
    Wonder if it was caused by Gross Negligence or just Extreme Carelessness?!

    Like

    Reply
  34. nwtex says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:25 am

    Will California outmaneuver a new federal cap on tax deductions?
    January 2, 2018

    SACRAMENTO — California Democrats are toying with a brash scheme to skirt a new federal cap on state and local tax deductions: Instead of paying taxes to the Golden State, Californians would be allowed to donate the money to the state’s coffers — and deduct the entire sum from their federal taxes.

    The hastily drafted proposal — to be unveiled as soon as Wednesday, when lawmakers return from a monthslong recess — strikes back at one of the least popular elements of the GOP’s tax overhaul, one that hit California and other high-tax, high-cost states the hardest. It also promises to establish a new front in California’s famous anti-Trump resistance efforts, which last year took on immigration enforcement and environmental regulatory rollbacks.

    “The Republican tax scam disproportionately harms California taxpayers,” said Senate leader Kevin de León, also a candidate for U.S. Senate, who plans to introduce the proposal this week. “Our hard-earned tax dollars should not be subject to double-taxation, especially not to line the pockets of the Trump family, hedge fund managers and private jet owners.”
    […]

    “This isn’t some grand new thing,” Stark said. “This is something that states all over the country have been doing for some time.”

    California lawmakers are considering a tax credit of 100 percent for the proposal — essentially allowing people to replace their tax payments with donations to a state fund. Californians who choose not to make the donation would still be required to pay state taxes.
    […]

    https://www.mercurynews.com/2018/01/02/will-california-outmaneuver-a-new-federal-cap-on-tax-deductions/

    Like

    Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      January 4, 2018 at 2:31 am

      It would be easy enough for congress to prohibited such donations as allowable federal exemptions.

      Why doesn’t California want to “pay their fair share”? (Sarcasm intended). 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  35. citizen817 says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:27 am

    https://www.lifezette.com/polizette/heres-the-two-clinton-issues-shake-america-2018

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Janie M. says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:33 am

    Interesting observation regarding the Grand Jury in the Manafort indictments. I recall that a few people here had commented on the quality of the jury pools in D.C. Appears to be the truth. From Page Six of the NY Post:

    Russia probe grand jury looks like ‘a Black Lives Matter rally,’ says witness
    By Richard Johnson January 2, 2018 | 1:54pm

    The federal grand jury handing down indictments for special counsel Robert Mueller doesn’t appear to include any supporters of President Donald Trump, according to one witness who recently testified before the panel.

    “The grand jury room looks like a Bernie Sanders rally,” my source said. “Maybe they found these jurors in central casting, or at a Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley [Calif.]”

    Of the 20 jurors, 11 are African-Americans and two were wearing “peace T-shirts,” the witness said. “There was only one white male in the room, and he was a prosecutor.” Mueller was not present.

    The Washington, DC, grand jury, which meets only on Fridays, handed down its first indictments in October, charging Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, and his partner Rick Gates with money laundering and failing to register as foreign agents. The two are pleading not guilty.

    Mueller’s team is expected to bring more charges against Manafort relating to his work on behalf of the Ukrainian government in the years before Trump became a candidate.

    Sol Wachtler, the former chief judge in New York, once called for abolishing grand juries because they are so easily manipulated that they would “indict a ham sandwich.”

    My source said, “That room isn’t a room where POTUS gets a fair shake.”

    https://pagesix.com/2018/01/02/russia-probe-grand-jury-looks-like-a-black-lives-matter-rally-says-witness/

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s