Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm EST

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders delivers the press briefing for Wednesday January 3rd, 2018. Anticipated start time 3:00pm EST.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link (<-active early)
You know, I did not know who Steve Bannon was before the election… and I barely heard about him before President Trump fired him. It almost seems he has been brought to the front by the liberal media to act as a punching bag and create strife. I have never particularly liked Bannon and I have been on the fence about Breitbart.com for months… now I am done with both. I proudly stand with President Trump. MAGA!
