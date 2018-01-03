Representative Jim Jordan Has Questions…

O’boy, things are fun now. We’ve gone from a small peep hole in the rat-filled barn wall letting in the sunlight, to rapid cannon-fire knocking holes the size of bowling balls. Whoo doggies… look at em’ scatter.
A few days ago CTH advised of a few good people to keep an eye on. Yes, there are a few people inside the Swamp with a laser painting the target.
Ohio Representative Jim Jordan flying through the chaff and countermeasures while carrying a MOAB of truth. Head’s up, he’s quickly approaching the target:
1) Did the FBI pay Christopher Steele, author of the dossier?
2) Was the dossier the basis for securing FISA warrants to spy on Americans? And why won’t the FBI show Congress the FISA application?
3) When did the FBI get the complete dossier and who gave it to them?
•Dossier author Christopher Steele?
•Fusion GPS?
•Clinton campaign/DNC?
•Sen. McCain’s staffer?
4) Did the FBI validate and corroborate the dossier?
5) Did Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, or Bruce Orr work on the FISA application?
6) Why and how often did DOJ lawyer Bruce Orr meet with dossier author Christopher Steele during the 2016 campaign?
7) Why did DOJ lawyer Bruce Orr meet with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson after the election? To get their story straight after their candidate Clinton lost? Or to double down and plan how they were going to go after President-elect Trump?
8) When and how did the FBI learn that DOJ lawyer Bruce Orr’s wife, Nellie Orr, worked for Fusion GPS? And what exactly was Nellie Orr’s role in putting together the dossier?
9) Why did the FBI release text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page? Normally, ongoing investigation is reason not to make such information public.
10) And why did FBI release only 375/10,000+ texts? Were they the best? Worst? Or part of a broader strategy to focus attention away from something else? And when can Americans see the other 96% of texts?
11) Why did Lisa Page leave Mueller probe two weeks before Peter Strzok? This was two weeks before FBI and Special Counsel even knew about the texts.
12) Why did the intelligence community wait two months after the election to brief President-elect Trump on the dossier (January 6, 2017)? Why was James Comey selected to do the briefing?
13) Was the briefing done to “legitimize” the dossier? And who leaked the fact that the briefing was about the dossier?
14) The New York Times reported last week that George Popadopoulos’ loose lips were a catalyst for launching the Russia investigation. Was President-elect Trump briefed on this?
15) Why did Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson meet with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya before and after her meeting with Donald Trump Jr.?
16) Why was FBI General Counsel Jim Baker reassigned two weeks ago? Was he the source for the first story on the dossier by David Corn on October 31, 2016? Or was it someone else at the FBI?
17) Why won’t the FBI give Congress the documents it’s requesting?
18) And why would @SenSchumer, leader of the Democrat party, publicly warn President-elect Trump on Jan. 3, 2017 that when you mess with the “intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you?”
It doesn’t work that way in America. We are not ruled by unelected bureaucrats, police forces, or intelligence agencies. In America, We The People ELECT officials who govern.
Exactly this-Chuck Grassley nailed it and so did Jordan with his statement, “It doesn’t work that way in America. We are not ruled by unelected bureaucrats, police forces, or intelligence agencies. In America, We The People ELECT officials who govern.”
Thanks, Sundance, for Jordan’s list of questions. We have been saying for months that the committees have not been asking the right questions. Watching has been a tease. They almost get there and then bloop.
Would love to see you pin this post with these questions to the top of the blog and track updates as they are revealed. Let this be a score card and checklist for good Rep. Jordan. #MAGA2018
Grassley is BRILLIANT. He’s nuking the commie-compromised FBI with the same MOAB that the commies nuked their own commie-compromised CIA with back in the 1970’s – agency gone ROGUE – rein them in. Only THIS TIME, it’s the white hats doing the nuking.
There were rumors that the whole FBI would need renovation on the order of rebuilding. This approach demonstrates that need to the public.
KABOOM – slow-motion MOAB of truth.
I don’t think the entire FBI needs renovation. The vast majority are honorable, unlike the notorious leaders who have let political bias compromise their integrity.
I tend to agree. Although I think having a MANDATE to remove all the rot using whatever is necessary is important. That allows systemic treatment of the infection. Which the Schumer Commies will do everything to oppose, using virtue signals of every kind.
Communists know how to embed taint, and kill off anything that threatens its reemergence. I suspect they did a WAY better job than anybody realizes. Best way is to leave a lot of dormant dupes like chickenpox virus, ready for a case of Stalinist proggie shingles at the right time. We need to clean out that virus down to the DNA, IMO, and leave some serious watchdog systems behind. The ideology that is BASED on politicization of law enforcement needs to recoil in angry horror from whatever condition Wray leaves the FBI in – a kind of antibody hell for communist subversion. But I’m sure he has allies in every corner of the FBI – the vast majority – to help get it done.
I have to disagree with you G. Remember Ms Reality Winner? An intelligence specialist with an NSA contractor. Sneaking docs out of secure areas I her panty hose. Make everyone reapply for their position
I have yet to hear of a vast number of subordinates who are whistleblowing. Nor even of a few. Not even NOW when their “superiors” in their chain of command are sweating.
And you know these stalwart investigators are NOT unaware something shady is going on right where they work. They have to know crooked “stuff.” Heck the staff, the darn receptionist, has to know “stuff.”
These guys were not exactly careful.
And if they don’t suspect a thing, if they thought everything was all on the up and up, law and order, Constitution-abiding and all that, then they need to be replaced because they simply do not have a nose for a crime…even under their very noses.
They are not very patriotic it seems: just going with the flow, keeping their heads down, keeping quiet, making no waves. Not about to risk their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor for the USA. Or even just their jobs.
You are smokin weed….
All this was not accomplished without rank and file participating. NO ONE stood up and said what the hey!! NO ONE.
This is symptomatic of the deep libtard infection in all of government. This of all agencies must be pure to the bone, and it is clearly not!!
They need to be renamed. Then they need a new charter, and a top-to-bottom reorganization that should at the least include hiring police officers who want to be FBI agents. Those officers are going to be seasoned, hard-nosed individuals who are used to fencing with PC sergeants and lieutenants, childish defense attorneys, weak-kneed prosecutors – and above all will not be overawed by any position or title any suspect holds, or did hold, and whom they are questioning. They will respect good leadership – not PC management – and will pursue their duties aggressively like the seasoned veterans they are. Let’s get some folks in at the bottom who are not 24-year-old fresh college graduates who are taken with their “special agent” title. Rather, these folks would be on average 30-35 years of age, in good shape, with patrol and street experience behind them and who would not tolerate political influence governing their investigative taskings or response.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Experienced detectives would be even better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Experienced detectives in the FBI…what a concept!
It’s novel, I know – but I believe it might work – and work well.
Yes, eliminate the requirement for a law degree and make sure any lawyers hired are LOCAL prosecutors from sane jurisdictions.
Lots of cronyism on that end also. Many people promoted are there for gender, race, abc sexuality, or is son/nephew, gay lover of so n so. Merit, honesty, integrity, loyalty to the constitution are the cornerstones.
Jordan has a Liberty Score of 96% which makes him an ‘A’ rated conservative.
Grassley has a Liberty Score of 68% which makes him an opportunistic ‘D’ rated RINO.
https://www.conservativereview.com/scorecard/
If inclined, please retweet Sen Grassley’s tweet to @DAGYates since Sally Yates denied IG oversight during her tenure. Make her squirm. I hope she burns.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Law enforcement shld NOT be independent of constitutional oversight.”
CORRECTION: Law enforcement IS NOT independent of constitutional oversight.
It’s absolutely amazing to see how evil our “news” has become – defending at all costs criminals and radicals who flouted our laws with impunity.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Well put, great tweet Wolfmoon!
How about EVILFAKENews
Kimberley! You mean there is collusion there? No!!!!!! Say it ain’t so. The deep state and the very fake news hysterical drive by media would never do anything like THAT…..
Suppressing the truth is like trying to hold an inflated beach ball under water. It takes a great deal of effort, and it will eventually pop to the surface anyway.
LikeLiked by 26 people
Parteagirl: Good visual
I’m wondering if the rats who are attempting to abandon ship….
have realized the only place they have left is the water that is infested with sharks that have a Trump logo on their sides and wearing MAGA hats?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Not knowing that rats are only like a little side dish and not the entree.
They all want to work for the DNC, Soros, EU, or the Labour Party…
This ^^^ is one “pop quiz” I would love to help grade. MAGA Happy New Year SD and Treepers
LikeLiked by 6 people
Prayers for the safety of Rep. Jordan and his family.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yeah. Remember the Clinton’s hit list.
Be sure to include Sundance in those prayers. Anyone with his reasoning and analytical powers, and without extensive security systems and a bodyguard, is at great risk. Yesterday’s posting – spot-on and vastly amusing – was a thumb in their eye.
You are taking proper precautions, are you not?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Her house in NY is on fire. Karma perhaps?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait, what? Whose house in NY is on fire? Clinton’s? If so, instead of karma, I’d be more inclined toward destruction of evidence. Got to go “fire” up the search engine.
Just like a boomerang it will all come back to them.
Why are the same 5 or 6 agents involved in most of the scandals and ended up with Mueller going after Trump. Because it’s an intel hit squad and were and are being used to take down the POTUS….Come on Jordan just say it we all get it some time ago. What is the wait. Are you all scared or someone holding your bit tight like they do Gowdy…..Might as well put it out there Jim it’s already clear as a bell here with this incredible thread of articles by SD…..Just read it then get busy Jim…….
LikeLiked by 5 people
I believe that he knows it was an attempt to destroy president Trump and get him impeached….a coup.
I also think that he has to slow walk this into the consciousness of 1/2 the country….the sheeple, the low-info voter…the people that cried on election night…he has to slow walk it so that they can absorb it….some never will but others will slowly come around…..especially when they notice more money in their paychecks and help-wanted signs popping up everywhere.
It takes time to deprogram years of brainwashing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I say put each conspirator on the witness stand while Jimmy Jordan crouches in front of them, waiting to pounce and body slam them if they hesitate to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jordan was a wrestler and wrestling coach – very good one. He knows leverage, grips, pressure, head locks, and how to pin down an opponent.
LikeLiked by 10 people
He’s cute!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And now a mysterious fire at the Clinton house? Kind of like her state department?
http://www.lohud.com/story/news/local/westchester/new-castle/2018/01/03/fire-reported-clintons-house-chappaqua/1001102001/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just heard it was a Secret Service office, near, but not on the property…. Fire out
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, that makes you wonder. Why would they be destroying evidence?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would that be the house that Andrew McCabe bought?
LikeLiked by 1 person
mmmmm-hmmmmmmmmm
Electrical fire?
Clintons probably wanted to remodel on the insurances dime.
Just on my way to do a search. Thanks, mazzifol. And I see, after refreshing that SSI01 and I are on the same page.
WE , the citizens of the worlds only Constitutional Republic , must demand the truth from all of our servants in government . No excuses , no rationalizations , and no justifications . Our God is a God of truth , Who cannot lie .
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good questions Jim Jordan!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
(1) Never ask multi-part questions.
(2) Format all questions as “hostile witness” questions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These are just questions he and we want answered, not interrogatories….he’s a lawyer so he would re-work it for court or congressional inquiries.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Frame them so there is a yes-or-no response ONLY allowed. And remind them they are providing sworn testimony that will be checked against available evidence, with perjury the penalty. Five or six more years in the fun house above and beyond the original sentence.
Don’t drop the soap.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If someone knows the answers in advance, then questions can be put into a yes or no only format. But it is kind of hard to phrase when questions and why questions into a yes or no only form.
The unelected deep state stonewalling our elected representatives. Okay Chucky Schumer, want to take that one to the mat?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am tired of questions. I want action.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Elvis: A little less conversation, A little more action PLEASE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did the FBI deliver the documents to Nunes today?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes! What’s the news on that front?
Bannon is the news.
Question: If the FBI refuses to comply and still does NOT cough up those documents, then I know the agency, and certain specific members of that agency will be held in contempt of Congress. Who will physically go to the FBI, shut down the operation, open and search the files – and physically arrest the pertinent FBI personnel?
If those folks fail to surface the demanded materials, that puts them in contempt of Congress and, if they do not produce themselves in front of Congress, they should be considered Federal fugitives. At that point, I would figure the US Marshal’s Service would show up with the handcuffs since one of their statutory responsibilities is the apprehension and transport to court of Federal fugitives.
I meant on the documents that Nunes ordered and were supposed to be delivered today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know. I was just stating that according to the Fake Newz Bannon is the distraction. What ever the news is, they don’t want us to hear. They only want us to hear about Bannon and Joy Villa. I turned on the tube and that’s all I’m hearing about.
I’ll cut through it all..no they didn’t.
This is fun to watch. Buttered popcorn please!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is getting better every moment!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good work Mr. Jordan. Sundance is right. All will eventually be revealed.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Question #19. Are Trump appointees Christopher Wray and Jeff Sessions going to hold accountable the people who are stonewalling the legitimate requests of our elected representatives?
LikeLiked by 2 people
What do you think they will do?
Question #20. Did any of the supervisors of the DOJ lawyer and FBI special agent in question ever notice an attitude problem with them, and if so, why was not that attitude adjusted? Why did they wind up filling such important and influential positions?
Really love question #18.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Question 15 took my breath away!
Me, too. It was my favorite, but they are all good.
Sundance – I am now confident that Jim Jordan knows of CTH. 100% Confident. 🙂
LikeLiked by 8 people
This interview with Jim Jordan is music to my ears.
Sunlight peeking through the dark!
wow, I hadn’t seen this interview…I’ll be paying more attention to this guy now. I thought he was the new Rooster Gowdy.
😀 😀 😀
This stuff is too much fun.
According to the article linked below, there are two FBI guys who could give us the goods on the dossier: James Rybicki and Carl Ghattas. The DOJ won’t let them talk to Congress because it might muck up the precious Mueller investigation. :::eyeroll:::
So, I have seen the name Rybicki before but Ghattas was new to me until I heard Sara Carter mention him last night. Gotta find out who these guys are and what their piece of the puzzle is.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/byron-york-next-stop-for-trump-dossier-probe-the-fbi/article/2632711
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.fbi.gov/about/leadership-and-structure/fbi-executives/rybicki
Worked in the National Security Division of the DOJ prior to FBI
I can’t tell you how excited I am by Jim Jordan dropping a damn MOAB on Lucifer, Crying Chuck and the rest of the DEMONS involved in this act of TREASON!
Rep. Devin Nunes will go down in the history books as the man that saved the country and our President during his first month in office. These POS truly believed they were going to be able to sell the Muh Russia story and have our President impeached. Devin Nunes went directly to the WH after reviewing the unmasked documents. He then went in front of the cameras and told the world that what he saw had absolutely NOTHING to do with Russia. He looked scared out of his mind by what he saw. This allowed our Lion 🦁 to go on the offensive and nuke BHO with those four tweets in early March. Telling the world what he knew and that was the fact Barry wiretapped Trump Tower.
Our President was informed about the wiretapping by another American Patriot and White Hat, Head of the NSA, Admiral Mike Rogers on November 18th. Without mentioning anything to Barry, Brennan, Clapper, Comey etc. he went and told our Lion 🦁. The next day our President picked up his transition team and moved the operation to his property in NJ. At that point they knew that our President knew.
Senator Chuck Grassley was ready to kill Comey when he was testifying in front of his committee. Grassley pointed out that citizen Grassley would get what he asked for from the FBI before Senator Grassley would. Comey smiled as if to say that is right you dumb fool. At that moment if Grassley had a gun he would have shot Comey. He has and continues to bang the drums for Andrew McCabe. Our Lion 🦁 trust’s him. He even allowed our Wolverines to speak with him about our trade negotiations.
Ron DeSantis and Jim Jordan have very bright futures in the Repubican Party. Our Lion 🦁 recently tweeted that Ron DeSanctis should run for Governor of Florida. Jim Jordan has a bright future not just in the a House but could be a Senator from the great state of Ohio.
Folks the White Hats are fighting for us, our President and our country! Justice will prevail! These animals are going to go down. You bring some of their wives in and tell them they will have a choice between the Gas Chamber, Electrocution or Firing Squad if they don’t start talking and telling us everything they know and who was involved. Let them sit and watch actual executions using the different methods. Let them know before testifying that if any of it turns out to be a lie, the choice will no longer be theirs. If they are truthful and forthcoming, they will spend the rest of their miserable lives in prison for TREASON against the United States 🇺🇸 of America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep Nunes didn’t even know about the Dossier crookedness then but saw where they did crooked unmasking of Trump people.
I’m wondering if Papawhatsit was used in the attempt to get the first FISA warrant and it was rejected because it was drunk babble. Then the phoney dossier was brought into play in the second attempt to get a FISA warrant. They needed something to try and legalize what they’d been doing, when their first try failed they’d be getting a bit panicky.
I think they used the dossier the first time when refused but tried again later with even juicier made up accusations.It was thrown together over time.
Interesting 2018 developments
https://thegatewaypundit.us17.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a1f9b29171f5fb45edb2520ae&id=cf2b0ac723&e=526ef31c5e
BREAKING: Paul Manfort Suing Dirty Cop Robert Mueller, DOJ and Rod Rosenstein
January 3, 2018 by Cristina Laila 59 Comment
Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort filed a civil lawsuit in a DC court Wednesday against Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein and the Justice Department.
The lawsuit alleges Mueller has gone outside of his scope as Special Counsel and the charges brought by Mueller have nothing to do with the 2016 presidential election.
What a Tweet!
Matt Viser
Verified account @mviser
2h2 hours ago
Steve Bannon is, among other things, calling the president’s son “treasonous.”
President Trump says his former top adviser has “lost his mind.”
Paul Manafort is suing Bob Mueller.
Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home in Chappaqua is on fire.
It’s only the third day of 2018.
It would be poetic justice for these FBI/DOJ conspirators to get convicted by using RICO statutes.
The most un-Constitutional of all Federal prosecutorial tools (though law of the land), RICO would be sweet justice for these dogs.
At the end of “Casablanca”, when Rick has sacrificed being with his love – Ilsa – for the good of the cause, Lazlo turns to Rick and says “Welcome back to the fight… and this time I believe we are going to win” (paraphrase). Apropos to these dark times!
A big step indeed! From alternative media sleuths to the articulation via elected government representatives. Sunlight is piercing the dark smog of swamp gas!
All the evidence Sundance has meticulously compiled pretty much reveal the answers to the 18 questions. And both sides know it.
We are approaching the turning point. Truth and justice will prevail if the intensity of pressure keeps increasing. The deep state has tried every trick in the book and then some. Even with media cheerleaders they haven’t closed the deal.
2018 will be exquisitely amusing as the wheels of justice grind and the nooses Hillary warned about become a self fulfilling prophecy.
Glad you found a spot for Yoda!! Thank you!!
Could the big distracting Bannon stuff and the book about election night be major big distractions for what real stuff might come out in the next couple weeks? The yuuuger the big ugly, the huger the distractions need to be?
I wouldn’t know the reasons, but it might be so big the “shiny thing” needs to be equally big to make things “smoother”.
