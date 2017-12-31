Jumpin’ Ju-Ju Bones, What a Year…

During the final hours of each year there are people, pundits and authors much more eloquent than I who are able to encapsulate the prior twelve months, and all the ramifications therein.

Perhaps part of the reason CTH struggles with philosophical hindsight is because we spend almost all of our time looking, as far as possible, in the opposite direction – always toward the horizon.

Maybe, just maybe, that purposeful decision is part of the reason we find it easier to relate to the strategic goals and planned objectives of President Donald John Trump. Indeed, as someone acutely stated ‘our president seems to have an eery ability to see around corners’. Often, what initially seems as a disconcerting position to take, quickly finds the criticism unfounded as the larger truth is something invisible until we turn the corner.

What a journey we are on.

Decades of economic manipulation by the professional political class has now turned upside-down, and more than ever people are realizing the extent to which our national wealth was been intentionally undermined by global control agents and their purchased enablers in Washington DC. Arguably, the greatest achievement in the past year is the resurgence of Main Street and common sense economic policy. A lot of people hate President Trump because of that simple fact.

The beauty of it is, POTUS Trump doesn’t care.

With or without the support of DC -often by just sheer will, grit and determination- President Trump is going to Make America a Great and balanced economy again. It is no longer an ‘if’ proposition, it’s happening.

POTUS Trump doesn’t care if the benefactors are blue or red, black or green, or any other category of constituency or self- identity; if you are American, you will benefit. Period.

Pretty cool.

Additionally refreshing is knowing all the cabinet members put on their socks every day knowing their mission objective is not political. As the President directs all oppositional fire upon himself, all of the officials stay MAGA-mission-centric. If you think about it, it’s the exact opposite approach of historic reference.

Usually the higher up the politician is within the apparatus, the more they try to retain their own placement and avoid controversial positions. President Trump flips that dynamic and takes all the controversial positions so those underneath his leadership can advance their action toward the larger goal. Whenever Trump takes a rare break, the opposition is able to look around, briefly, and realizes “oh, snap” they’ve lost ground.

Trump’s opposition spends so much time confronting him personally, while looking only at the granules moving at their feet, they fail to notice the tectonic plates have shifted. It’s really quite remarkable. Funny too. As soon a Trump tweets “BOO”, they quickly go back to chasing him…. “curse you villain“! Too funny.

I’ll admit, y’all know, back in 2015 I thought this MAGA approach was possible… yet, I had no idea it would be this level of MAGA successful. We always knew who the decepticons were – but we also thought they would attempt to retain their masks.

Boy howdy was that ever wrong.

As soon as the decepticons realized Donald Trump was actually intent on destroying their 30-year-built Potemkin village, the UniParty dropped all pretense and came screaming out of the shadows right behind us…. man, that was weird at first. It was like living amid the vampire pod-people as our neighbors and not knowing who was actually infected at the checkout line in the grocery store. Fortunately MAGA hats, or MAGA discussion, is like garlic to ’em.

In 2017 their uncontrollable autonomic responses became known as “triggering”.

Funny stuff.

The funniest of all funny things is when you ‘trigger’ someone infected with TDS, their expressed world-view can change instantaneously. Their belief is whatever is opposite of Trump. The most recent example highlights Islamic Terrorists and Iranian Mullahs as the great defenders of institutions cherished by those with anti-Trump sensibilities. Weird people.

He’s one guy, and he has them entirely surrounded.

Perpetually triggered, consistently paranoid and surrounded.

Damned funny, if you ask me.

When it comes to 2018 all I can tell you is, if the decoder ring holds up, this is going to be exciting. Yes, more winning. After a year of increasing success, POTUS Trump appears to have the timing of the whac-a-mole machine down pat.

Before Donald Trump won the presidency we accepted his approach. Trump enters a battle-space, any battle-space, with adversaries 360° around him; and yet somehow he has them surrounded. As President Trump enters year #2, this approach continues.

On a scale of 1 to 10 the average person has a sense of internal purpose around level four. People of intense historic consequence generally exhibit a stronger personal drive which pushes their scaled sense of purpose to around a seven. However, Donald Trump, now President Trump, as exhibited throughout his life’s accomplishments, carries a sense of purpose considerably higher – perhaps the highest in our life time.

During the phase of the industrial revolution the highest captains of Main Street industry were known as “Titans”. The economic Titans accomplished incredible achievements in building and industry.

These giants moved the nation forward. Relentless forward progress. They never stopped moving forward, and they carried a resolve so severe and consequential they never allowed anything to stand in the way of their purpose driven objectives. National politicians knelt at the desks of these nationalist Titans.

Wolfmoon’s explainer more true today than it was a year ago:

“Well, I don’t really have to do any holding together, now that I figured out what Trump is up to. He is shaking things out, but counting on Trump gravity to pull things back together as he moves along.

He is moving “forward” at speeds Obama could not even dream of.

You and I will be anti-Trump trolls one day and MAGA heroes the next. Get used to it. Trump speed is the new normal. Some will call it flip-flopping, but that’s not what it is. Trump is dodging and weaving through reality faster than the reality can react to disrupt his plans.

I was explaining this to my wife. This is a roller-coaster now. Trump is no longer waiting for people to keep up. He is taking his bewildering art-of-the-deal campaign schtick into geopolitics, and for a lot of people who can’t keep up or hold on, it will be a rough ride.

Trump is no longer playing only with evil and cunning players who are still predictable, easily beatable dopes, like Hillary. He is playing against killers, with his own team of killers, and all the while he has scheming creeps like Hillary, BGI, SPLC, and the neocons gunning for him. Snake Ryan ready to bite when nobody is looking. “Warhead” McCain screaming for Russian blood. Psycho Kim and Samoa Obama plotting some kind of intrigue to take him down. And THOSE are the lightweights.

This is the majors now. Trump has to outwit world-class adversaries and “frenemies” by defining the deals that they will agree to. One minute they will think Trump is their friend – the next minute, a cunning, bitter foe.

And he has to do this with evil cheerleaders like Warhead, Linderace, Dipsy Dowd, Maggie Haterman, and Fake Yapper trashing him or praising him alternately, no matter which way he goes. They can’t keep up, either.

Neither can many around him. I think that half of the problem with advisers crashing into each other is they don’t realize what Trump is doing.

And people will trash you, and they will trash me. Get used to it. I’ve already caught plenty of people mocking me. Well, just wait a week in Trump time. Look stupid and conned by Trump one minute, and you look like a sage three days later.

Trump will not find perfect solutions. He will find OPTIMAL solutions. We cannot ask for more. Trump has stood by and watched Perfect murder Good for 8 years – maybe longer. He’s not gonna do it. He’s going to deliver the best outcome possible, and he’s not waiting for us to feel relaxed about it.

Best presidency ever! Just hang on. More winning is coming, but a lot of people are going to scream that it’s all over at EVERY turn.

The best way through this is to define viewpoints, not people, because people will shift as they change position and velocity in Trump gravity. Bash the neocon, warmonger, and dopey globalist positions – not the people who are going to hold them one moment and come loose from them later.

Trump is Jupiter moving through the asteroid belt. He is going to pull people into his orbit. A few will get slung off into space, but most will come along for the ride of their lives.

I am ON the Trump Train for good, even if I scream that I want off and can’t take it.

In the end, I only want to scream “TOO MUCH WINNING!!!” (link)



….”And we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning… Believe me. And we will win so much, you will get tired of winning; and you will say: please Mr. Trump, we can’t take all of this winning… And I will say to you, NO. …We will win more, and we will keep winning,.. and we will win, and we will keep on winning…. I love you”… ~ President Donald Trump

Happy New Year !

