December 31st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #346

Posted on December 31, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

116 Responses to December 31st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #346

  1. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Tweeter Friend shared this with me
    Happy New Year Sundance & All My Treeper Family Friends

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. coveyouthband says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Never felt so good about an upcoming New Year…..Thank you PDJT….

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:28 am

    We are less than a day away from the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018. What an incredible year 2017 has been for not only our country but many parts of the world. We maybe witnessing the fall of the Mullahs in Iran 🇮🇷.

    Our President shared the tweet below about 6 hours ago:

    This tweet and more importantly his message from a few months back at the UN maybe talked about for generations to come in Iran 🇮🇷. They will say that was the day that the people in Iran 🇮🇷 knew that the Leader of the Free World had their backs.

    Just imagine what the ME and Northern Africa would be like if Iran 🇮🇷 was no longer a sponsor of terrorism but actually a beacon of prosperity and a good neighbor in the region.

    The first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 will go down in the history books for what happened throughout the ME including with Israel 🇮🇱 during our Lion’s 🦁 Presidency.

    Generations in the future will wish they could have lived during the Presidency of Donald J. Trump, the greatest President in the history of the USA 🇺🇸! Folks we are blessed to be alive!

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  4. Everywhereguy says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Gonna take one big firehose to clean out the DOJ/FBI stable.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. zephyrbreeze says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:31 am

    27,000 drug cartel murders in 2017 and still counting. 200,000 drug cartel murders since 1997. https://www.theguardian.com

    In Venezuela we now have Islamic drug violence that spread north, largely due to an islamic vice president:

    Venezuelan VP Tareck El Aissami Is Bad News

    https://www.forbes.com/site
    As head of Venezuela’s passport agency, El Aissami took his corruption to a truly transnational scale. CNN reported in February that he issued Venezuelan passports and identity documents between 2008-2012 to hundreds of Islamist extremists (mainly Iranian revolutionary guards and Hezbollah operatives). One such individual who received documentation was Suleiman Ghani Abdul Waked, known as a close associate of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. This is a clear national security threat to the U.S., as these terrorists, with their shiny new South American passports, could easily be traveling in and out of the country.

    In fact, for years, Venezuela has slowly become a haven for Islamic extremism in the continent, with the regime providing financial and logistical support to a host of terrorist groups. Hezbollah now operates a multimillion-dollar drug-trafficking business in Venezuela with the collaboration of FARC and Mexican cartels. It has also built one of the world’s most sophisticated networks to transfer funds and money launder from Latin America to the Middle East, with the ongoing facilitation of Venezuela.

    In addition to all of this, Hezbollah has now become one of the most prominent exporters of illicit narcotics in the world, with its hub being in South America. Some experts even believe that its operations in Venezuela have turned it into the largest money-laundering organization in the world.

    Maybe we should be drug testing Californian officials and investigating whether or not they have foreign bank accounts?????????????????????

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. sunnydaze says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:45 am

    What an incredible development in Iran. I heard about it briefly this AM and am just now catching up on it. Here’s some news re. Army joining protestors!

    Everyone….. Pray for Iran!!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Mike Huckabee recently spoke with Fox News and while he expressed admiration and respect for Sessions, he believes ultimately, people are going to “lose patience” with his inability to prosecute crooked government officials.

    On Sessions at 4:12…
    Entire interview good.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • emet says:
      December 31, 2017 at 1:10 am

      Huckabee as Arkansas governor released psycopathic killers who went on to…surprise…kill some more. He should stay off the topic of prosecutions and law enforcement in general.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Takeadeepbreath says:
        December 31, 2017 at 2:01 am

        Yeah, he should shut up, because he slightly criticized Sessions!!

        You know, when it comes to Sessions, I see tactics used on this board that would not look out of place on CNN.

        Please, what does your point have to do with the issues he is discussing?

        I pray that you guys are right about Sessions. But when I hear you defend him, you all sound insecure about your beliefs. I pray you are right.

        More importantly, I pray for you more if you are wrong.

        Like

        Reply
        • sunnydaze says:
          December 31, 2017 at 2:28 am

          Guess time will tell, deepbreath.

          I just know that the swamp is so deep, the tentacles so wide. And if it’s gonna be truly eradicated, it needs to be eradicated to it’s smallest element. And that takes time, patience, and, with what we’re up against, precise timing.

          Not the Bulldog in the China Shop approach, which, while it may take out a criminal or two, will do *nothing * to eradicate it.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Wiggyky says:
          December 31, 2017 at 4:17 am

          I really love hearing from all those who have a direct daily pipeline into the DOJ and have complete knowledge of what AG Sessions does each and every day, what he is working on, what he is supervising. Why not just come out and say that Trump is dumb, ignorant and stupid for hiring Sessions? Same as bashing Sessions. While I love opinions I respect those that also show RESPECT in the criticism, that is if they were taught same.
          I do not respect smear merchants above Liberals and their Outhouse gang.

          Like

          Reply
      • Ferret2 says:
        December 31, 2017 at 2:52 am

        Huckabee did not “release” them. It was part of the overall parole process in that he commuted the sentence of a black man Maurice Clemmons who as a teenager was given an almost lifetime sentence for armed robbery. Things Chicago thugs today serve a weekend for with community “service”.

        The rest of that story is a tragedy and I am still skeptical about how that went down. (In placing my tin foil hat on) iI happened at a time when Huckabee was thought to be a leading contender for the Republican nomination in 2012 preparing to unseat Obama. To me it seemed like a perfect false flag type event to turn Huckabee into Mike Dukakis.

        With all the crazy news now coming out of the Deep State it does seem plausible.

        Like

        Reply
    • starfcker says:
      December 31, 2017 at 3:26 am

      GREAT article by Andrew McCarthy addressed to Pogo the possum. Hey, Mr. AG, why not make your New Year’s resolution be to come out of hibernation and do your job? We would appreciate it, thank you. Love, America. Hillary Clinton Server: Emails Erased, Technician Should Be Pressured | National Review
      http://www.nationalreview.com/article/455020/hillary-clinton-server-emails-erased-technician-should-be-pressured

      Like

      Reply
  8. JM Covfefe says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:45 am

    I have become a cynical and angry old man. I consider that a learned trait, and a very good thang. I also believe that NOTHING happens by accident.

    There are two reasons to sacrifice your queen: either to checkmate your opponent, or in attempt to evade imminent checkmate.

    Cue incoming MOAB. (h/t PhoenixRising, I really wanted to embedded that PDF!!!)

    http://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news/u-s-national-news/1679-now-4-289-sealed-federal-indictments-cases-in-all-94-federal-districts-historic

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      December 31, 2017 at 12:57 am

      And the publication date is November 27, 2017.

      That list, I’m sure, is still growing.

      It’s time to remain patient and vigilant.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Linda says:
        December 31, 2017 at 1:02 am

        I just read somewhere that the number of indictments is now over 10,000! I’ll try to find the source and link it.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Takeadeepbreath says:
        December 31, 2017 at 2:39 am

        If, as the link alludes to, these crimes are of a sexual nature, and against children, then why would they risk leaving these people still free in our society? Shouldn’t they arrest them now. What if kids get injured between the indictment being sealed, and the actual arrest. It may not be as neat and tidy as we would like, but a decent lawyer can easily accuse law enforcement of putting the public in danger. Indeed, putting the children in danger.

        There is a huge ethical issue with that, and as such, I am not so sure about the claims.

        But 4500 sealed indictments is a lot. My guess is that it is to do with drugs. It may have to do with MS13. If it is, then that means that this is probably about murder too, as MS13 was allowed to infiltrate our communities, so Obama and Clinton could use them as political death squads to kill their enemies. They can easily go back to El Salvador, or, more likely, get killed by their boss. That way, all the evidence is gone. Because that is what has been happening. Seth Rich died that way. I am sure his killers are dead too.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Linda says:
      December 31, 2017 at 1:05 am

      Here’s an interesting couple of paragraphs from that page:

      “While I do not know the nature or the names of Defendants of ANY of these SEALED Cases, SPECULATION (i.e. skuttlebutt / gossip / perhaps some inside info) in the Intelligence Community from my former colleagues on the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and elsewhere, is that much of this has to do with SEX CRIMES uncovered by the Search Warrant for former US Congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop computer!

      That search warrant (Shown below) ALLEGEDLY led law enforcement to a virtual treasure trove of kiddie porn pics- and child trafficking rings in the US and other countries, and investigators needed many months to build all these cases.”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Wiggyky says:
      December 31, 2017 at 4:28 am

      but…but…but…I thought AG Sessions was sleeping and not doing his job. Oh the horrors f it all. /s

      Like

      Reply
  9. sunnydaze says:
    December 31, 2017 at 12:49 am

    And in other delightful news….. SNL did a great smear job on the DNC a couple months back. Never watch the show, but the people I’m staying with over the holidays do, so I finally saw this pearl tonite and I’m really glad I did!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Texian says:
      December 31, 2017 at 2:00 am

      Could it be the dem slaves are finally noticing their Plantation masters are Geritol Senile Viagra popping Charlatans playing an old corrupted and embarrasingly transparent 20th Century strategy over and over again and expecting different results? They need to stop voting for the Geritol Gerbils. The old fogeys have a lock on voting corruption – the only way to get them out will be a massive turnout against them.

      American democrats have gotten themselves into a bad situation. They allowed their party to morph into the party of illegals and criminals. Unfortunately their party is a runaway train with the locomotive already over the cliff..

      But they can still jump on the MAGA Trump Train.. C’mon American democrats, put down the hate mongering and be happy on the American Love Train..!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 31, 2017 at 1:05 am

    2017 was such a great year
    If 2018 is even a tad bit better, America & Americans will have the most Awesome Year in decades.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. FL_GUY says:
    December 31, 2017 at 1:15 am

    I want to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Happy New Year!

    This is the first time in many years that I have a reasonable expectation that we are going to have a Happy New Year!

    2018 is going to be Yuge! HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      December 31, 2017 at 1:22 am

      Too true, FL.

      Lots of hope and confidence for this New Year! Big, positive changes are coming.

      Happy New Year, All!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • JM Covfefe says:
      December 31, 2017 at 1:26 am

      FL, you and Flep are two of the most positive voices here. I wish you both, and SD, and each and every one of the TreepPeeps a fantastic start to 2018! We are gonna have a lot of fun this year!

      Many moons ago, there was something referred to as the quickening. I think we just entered the Epoche of the MAGAing.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  12. joeknuckles says:
    December 31, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Local evening news here reported the fake NYT story without question and made the demonstrations in Iran sound like equal part pro and anti regime.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 1:25 am

    Right Wing Populism Could Become ‘New Normal’, No End in Sight For Surge: Tony Blair Institute
    http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/12/29/right-wing-populism-become-new-normal-no-end-sight-surge-tony-blair-institute/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. ALEX says:
    December 31, 2017 at 2:01 am

    Found this article from the time Papadopulos was charged in November. Turns out young Papadopulos has a friendship with the central player in Dossier and tried to arrange meeting with Trump campaign. Way to convenient.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/11/01/george-papadopouloss-fascinating-link-to-the-trump-dossier/

    An email sent by George Papadopoulos last year provides the first hard evidence that the former Trump campaign adviser was friends with Sergei Millian, an alleged source for some of the most salacious claims in the infamous Steele dossier.

    The Washington Post reported Tuesday night that Papadopoulos sent an email to Trump aide Boris Epshteyn last September seeking to set up a meeting with Millian, who he reportedly described as a friend. Epshteyn told The Post that the meeting did not occur.

    The link between Papadopoulos and Millian is significant because it could explain how information from someone in the Trump campaign ended up in the dossier, which was financed by the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee. The jaw-dropping document cites unnamed Trump campaign associates as the ultimate sources for the allegations about collusion with the Kremlin.

    Millian, the chairman of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce, was identified by The Wall Street Journal and ABC News back in January as “Source D” and “Source E” in the dossier, which Steele authored from June 20, 2016 to Dec. 13.

    Steele cited “Source D” and “Source E” for several of the most serious allegations contained in the 35-page document, which has been used by the FBI as part of its investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and Trump campaign.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • treepertrappedinoregon says:
      December 31, 2017 at 2:20 am

      Yep, with just 3 major scandal topics Trump and his Wolverines will be able to take out 90% of the corruption: the dossier, Uranium 1, and all of the endless human trafficing/pedophilia/Satanic Ritual Abuse. Just about ALL of vermin we want gone fall into these categories and sometimes all 3 categories.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 2:03 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. Miles Rost says:
    December 31, 2017 at 2:06 am

    All I want to say is:

    Linda Sarsour, do the world a favor and SUCK IT!

    Gotta love the women of Iran taking off their hijabs. ^_^

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. treehouseron says:
    December 31, 2017 at 2:13 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. ALEX says:
    December 31, 2017 at 2:13 am

    This article nails the lack of media coverage on Iran. Sundance quoted this website when it shredded Fusion GPS,Glenn Simpson and his wife Mary Jacoby…

    http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/252332/why-cant-the-american-media-cover-the-protests-in-iran

    Selling the protesters short is a mistake. For 38 years Iranian crowds have been gathered by regime minders to chant “Death to America, Death to Israel.” When their chant spontaneously changes to “Down with Hezbollah” and “Death to the Dictator” as it has now, something big is happening. The protests are fundamentally political in nature, even when the slogans are about bread.

    But Erdbrink can hardly bring himself to report the regime’s history of depredations since his job is to obscure them. He may have been a journalist at one point in time, but now he manages the Times portfolio in Tehran. The Times, as Tablet colleague James Kirchik reported for Foreign Policy in 2015, runs a travel business that sends Western tourists to Iran. “Travels to Persia,” the Times calls it. If you’re cynical, you probably believe that the Times has an interest in the protests subsiding and the regime surviving—because, after all, anyone can package tours to Paris or Rome.

    Networks like like CNN and MSNBC which have gambled their remaining resources and prestige on a #Resist business model are in even deeper trouble. Providing media therapy for a relatively large audience apparently keen to waste hours staring at a white truck obscuring the country club where Donald Trump is playing golf is their entire business model—a Hail Mary pass from a business that had nearly been eaten alive by Facebook and Google. First down! So it doesn’t matter how many dumb Trump-Russia stories the networks, or the Washington Post, or the New Yorker get wrong, as long as viewership and subscriptions are up—right?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 2:34 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      December 31, 2017 at 2:57 am

      Bill Nye, what a great guy. Here’s a quote from article:

      “…we’ve got to get everybody working together, the same way people were working together in world war 2“. Bill Nye’s plan for getting people to work together, for achieving unity, is to call people names and threaten economic war against states which don’t embrace his policy recommendations.

      That’s “science” for ya’. At least Bill Nye’s version. If others don’t buy your theories, go ahead, beat ’em up any way you can. That’ll bring over to your side, sure it will.

      Really unbelievable. The crime is Nye actually thinks he represents science rather than a bizarre and brutal cult. Thing is, he’s showing us how the truth is getting clearer every day. Let’s tell “the science guy” to keep up the good work!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • iswhatitis says:
        December 31, 2017 at 3:18 am

        Bill Nye: “We Want to Engage Everybody” – by Declaring Economic War on Climate Skeptics”.

        Well, Bill Nye, “the lying science guy” -the whole “Climate Accords” was already about “economic warfare” – against the USA.

        As President Trump recently tweeted, it was all about the USA paying TRILLIONS as “sugar daddy” to the world, while the main polluting countries (China – looking at you) got that money but didn’t have to “stop polluting” until some “promised” hazy future date (and we all know what that means – it means “their piece” would never happen – but too bad for us – we’d have already payed our part).

        So STUFF IT BILL NYE – we’re already saving TRILLIONS by bowing out.

        Take the rest of the world and “do your thing”, and SHOW US what idiots we are by not participating. Go ahead. I’ll wait here. Oh, just as I thought – it’s all B.S. to take our money.

        Bill Nye, why not bend over and make us another video about how excited you get about “anal stuff”. Seems more “up your sleeve” (or somewhere else)…

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • USA loves Melania says:
      December 31, 2017 at 3:11 am

      Farrakhan’s wardrobe, Al Gore’s psychosis, and Woody Allen’s physique.

      Like

      Reply
  21. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 31, 2017 at 2:34 am

    After the women and their sexual harassment scandals I have to say I am really shocked to see any protest like this.

    Like

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      December 31, 2017 at 2:53 am

      Where are these… ummm ….people?

      Contrast this with the video I posted above of the Iranian woman. ‘Nuff said.

      Like

      Reply
    • millwright says:
      December 31, 2017 at 3:07 am

      All I get from this is few females look good when they’re naked and angry !

      Like

      Reply
    • iswhatitis says:
      December 31, 2017 at 3:10 am

      Pretty much everything Leftists do has the smell of “I’ve going to throw my baby tantrum until I get what I want”.

      If only they’d hold their breath until they turn blue and pass out. That might get my attention for a fleeting moment…

      Like

      Reply
  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 2:53 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Raffaella says:
    December 31, 2017 at 3:00 am

    Iranian Exiles Contrast Trump Role in Protests to Obama’s

    The group considered the largest of Iranian exile organizations in the world hailed on Saturday President Trump’s strong statement of support for the growing protests against the Islamic regime.

    In so doing, Ali Safavi, an official with the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, also reminded fellow Iranians that the Obama regime reacted quite differently during protests over disputed elections in 2009.

    “When millions of Iranians poured onto the streets, demanding regime change in 2009, the Obama administration reached out to the Supreme Leader Khamenei, enabling him and his President to suppress the uprising,” Safavi told Newsmax, “President Trump’s expression of support for the Iranian people and his condemnation of the arrests of the protests send an encouraging signal to all those who want to see Iran liberated from the yoke of the medievalist mullahs.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Raffaella says:
    December 31, 2017 at 3:05 am

    I am Iranian born, I lived in Iran until I was 18 and moved here to attend university. Then Shah was removed and I decided to become a US citizen and never went back. Still have many close family there. I voted for Obama in 2008 but absolutely hated him when he joined the Mullah’s and suppressed the first Green Party protests. Many Iranians died as a result.

    Many of you know me on this site. I have been here supporting our beloved President since day one. I am so thankful he is President during this second uprising and not that Mullah loving idiot.

    Iranian people hate the Mullahs. Most are NOT fanatic religious Muslims. They love the western culture and lifestyle. This time with the help of CIA (hopefully) and President Trump they can really overthrow that regime. And once they do, expect all of Obama/Clinton’s dirt to surface in a big way.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  25. sunnydaze says:
    December 31, 2017 at 3:07 am

    …”“President Trump’s expression of support for the Iranian people and his condemnation of the arrests of the protests send an encouraging signal to all those who want to see Iran liberated from the yoke of the medievalist mullahs.”

    Suck it, Fake News MSM. You.Are.Pathetic.

    Medievalist mullahs. YES!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. illinoiswarrior says:
    December 31, 2017 at 3:14 am

    Liberals in 2017:

    -Men are women
    -Women are men
    -There’s no such thing as “women” or “men”
    -Fossil fuel makes the earth warmer
    -Warming the earth makes it colder
    -Islam has nothing to do with terrorism
    -Terrorists attack us because we insult Islam
    -Tax cuts raise taxes
    -Lowering taxes kills people
    -People we disagree with are literally fascists
    -We should silence and attack people we disagree with
    -Police are racist and kill innocent people
    -Only the police should have guns
    -The Texas hurricane is proof of climate change
    -Isolated events can’t be used to disprove climate change

    I think 2018 is gonna be a lot of fun!!! #MoreWinning 😀

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. Nonlocality says:
    December 31, 2017 at 3:16 am

    There is one criminal element which I have not heard mentioned in years: The Russian Mafya (mafia). It is 1,000xmore prevalent and powerful in the U.S. than most people know. (Chuck Shumer knows it quite well, IMO.) In fact, I’ll bet that even George Soros won’t mess with the Russian Mafya.
    Isn’t it possible that the corruption and the traitors in our high places of government have a relationship?

    Like

    Reply
  28. wheatietoo says:
    December 31, 2017 at 3:39 am

    Very appropriate…I’m glad this Joy Villa creature is getting exposed.

    Like

    Reply
  29. A2 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 3:55 am

    The 5’9″ 300 lb gorilla has now threatened the world forever and ever over sanctions:
    (according to KNCA and reported by Yonhap)
    KCNA: “Those countries that raised their hands in favor of this ‘sanctions resolution’ shall be held completely responsible for all the consequences to be caused by the ‘resolution’ and we will make sure for ever and ever that they pay heavy price for what they have done.”

    Meanwhile lots of chatter they will launch another HS-15 with satellites soon. It is expected that Fatty Kim III will address the US directly in his New Year message.

    Just a note: Another tanker has been caught transferring oil to NK as well as the Russians in violation of UN sanctions.
    http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20171231000055

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. A2 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 3:58 am

    As per my post on the Iran protest thread, several flights (unmarked) have flown into Iran. Pundits are saying it may be a repeat of 2009 when the mullahs airlifted Hezbollah thugs in to quell the protests.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Raffaella says:
    December 31, 2017 at 4:03 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. fred5678 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 4:27 am

    Food for thought department.

    Last April our SEALS and GCC Special Forces held a joint exercise:

    KUWAIT
    04.02.2017
    Photo by Master Sgt. Timothy Lawn
    U.S. Army Central
    Subscribe 33

    KUWAIT – Elite military special operations forces from the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the U.S. conducted a simulated rapid response to the hijacking of the motor tanker, or oil tanker, the Hadiyah, April 3, in Kuwait territorial waters.
    Special forces teams from the GCC, and U.S. Naval Special Warfare and rigid-hull inflatable boat teams simulated an air and sea-borne rapid insertion, search and seizure of the occupied tanker and its hijackers, and the safe release of the tanker crewmen.
    The raid was a cumulative joint exercise that tested the participants’ tactical skills and abilities to operate cohesively in an operational mission with our GCC partner nations.
    Exercise Eagle Resolve is the premier U.S. multilateral exercise within the Arabian Peninsula. Since 1999, Eagle Resolve has become the leading engagement between the U.S. and GCC nations to collectively address the regional challenges associated with asymmetric warfare in a low-risk setting.

    https://www.dvidshub.net/image/3289595/elite-special-forces-gcc-and-us-simulate-raid-hijacked-tanker

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. fred5678 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 4:44 am

    Yet another good source for IranProtest news:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • tazz2293 says:
      December 31, 2017 at 4:53 am

      The Yellow Stained Media lying about what is happening in Iran should tell us all we need to know about the warped and sick minds of those who work in journalism and newsrooms across this nation.

      The yellow stained members of the media do not love freedom, in fact they are anti-freedom. They are no different than the Mullah’s and petty little dictators they stand in solidarity with.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  34. wheatietoo says:
    December 31, 2017 at 4:47 am

    I just spotted this being re-tweeted by a Trump supporter.

    Oliver Stone breaking with the Leftists?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. wheatietoo says:
    December 31, 2017 at 4:51 am

    Heheh. Gotta love David A. Clarke.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. A2 says:
    December 31, 2017 at 4:59 am

    Happy and peaceful New Year Deplorables. I’m going out to the local Taipaidong for dinner. Hopefully no rockets go boom. Lots of overflights in my little village on the south china sea.
    Have a good one. See you on the flip side.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. RAC says:
    December 31, 2017 at 5:21 am

    Saw this somewhere else, purportedly from 4chan, Huma wearing bell bottom jeans .
    Is she into 1960’s fashion ?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s