Saturday December 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

19 Responses to Saturday December 30th – Open Thread

  1. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 30, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Happy Saturday Cat People 🙂

  2. BakoCarl says:
    December 30, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Most Wonderful Time

    We had the most wonderful time this year
    With victory bells knelling
    And everyone telling us “Trump time is here”
    We had the most wonderful time this year

    There were big tweets for posting
    Democrats for roasting
    Throwing leakers out in the snow
    There were crazy press stories
    As we waved Old Glory
    While watching our proud country grow

    It’s the hap-happiest year of them all
    With all those Press Beatings
    It’s two scoops we’re eating, and they’re not small
    It’s the hap-happiest year of them all

    The drillers are fracking
    And refineries cracking
    LNG ships are sailing, we hear
    The pipelines are flowing
    And coal cars outgoing
    Energy independence is near

    We had the most wonderful time this year
    With Deplorables crowing
    Swamp draining ongoing as jail time gets near
    We had the most wonderful time this year

    Paris Accord we’re scrapping
    And Warmists bitch-slapping
    CO2’s not the culprit, we know
    Real science is winning
    And PTrump is grinning
    New Years will be cold with snow

    We had the most wonderful time this year
    While NAFTA is ending
    And many good trade deals pending, it’s clear
    We had the most wonderful time this year

    Obozocare is dying
    We know Schumer is lying
    Trump gave the Dimms a Bronx cheer
    The economy is humming
    The tax cuts are coming
    And RINOs cry in their beer

    We had the most wonderful time this year
    With America Firsting
    And MAGA calls bursting with all the Trump cheers
    We had the most wonderful time this year

    More people are working
    Though some are still shirking
    The Trump economy is now here
    The workers are spending
    High hopes are trending
    For even more work next year

    We’ll have a more wonderful time next year
    With Trump’s plans maturing
    He’ll be ensuring our best course to steer
    We’ll have a more wonderful time next year

    A new day is dawning
    Bright sun in the morning
    We drink our Covfefe with cheer
    Our outlook is brighter
    Our people uprighter
    Our future is blue skies and clear

    ‘Twas the most wonderful time
    ‘Twas the most wonderful time
    ‘Twas the most wonderful time
    ‘Twas the most wonderful time this year

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    December 30, 2017 at 12:22 am

  4. Prettyplease says:
    December 30, 2017 at 12:30 am

    This is the only time of day I can keep up with all the posts. 😆

    HAPPY NEW YEAR, TREEPERS !!

    May the God of our salvation richly bless you, President Trump, your family n staff in 2018.

  7. Lucille says:
    December 30, 2017 at 1:29 am

    New Year’s 100 Years Ago…

  8. Lucille says:
    December 30, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Janet Leigh brings in 1955

  9. Lucille says:
    December 30, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Celebrate Caturday with Audrey Hepburn and “Cat” and have “Breakfast At Tiffany’s”…

  10. Janie M. says:
    December 30, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Yesterday, while reading a Yahoo article someone here had linked (sorry, can’t remember who), I discovered this unrelated story. Broke my heart. If I were younger and had the means, I would consider taking this bright, sweet young boy. Three pictures of him are embedded in the article.

    Shy 10-year-old Oklahoma boy looking for a permanent home

    Aris Folley,AOL.com•December 28, 2017

    A shy fourth grader from Oklahoma is turning to the public in hopes that someone will read his story and make him a part of their family.

    Roger, 10, told KFOR that he loves doing math and likes architecture and engineering.

    “On the trip up here, he talked about building skyscrapers. Devon Tower is like his favorite thing in the world right now. He wants to know how it was built,” Roger’s adoption transition worker, Melissa Tiffie, told the local station.

    “How they’re so tall and how they don’t fall,” Roger said.

    Roger also said he loves to spend time outdoors.

    “Last year, I went fishing and caught seven to eight fish in one day,” Roger said.

    He is hopeful that he’ll be able to one day fish and hunt with a permanent family. However, at the moment, he is just interested in looking for a home where he can create fun memories.

    “I want a home that can make me be able to do a lot of stuff. Like where I can have money to buy stuff and make stuff like LEGOS,” Roger said.

    Tiffie said Roger is also quite the inquisitive student and loves school.

    “He is amazing at science and math at school. He is a straight-A student. Talking to his counselors and teachers, they will tell you he is never in trouble at school,” Tiffie said.

    She said that Roger would do well in a home with older children and added that the 10-year-old already has two older brothers who have been adopted.

    Now he’s just hoping he’s next.

    “Because I want to be in a home where I can stay there,” he said.

    You can visit Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services here for more information on adopting Roger and other children like him.

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/shy-10-old-oklahoma-boy-155411195.html

  11. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    December 30, 2017 at 1:47 am

    “More Caturday after this message…”

    America, don’t let your guard down in 2018.

  12. dogsmaw says:
    December 30, 2017 at 1:55 am

