Saturday December 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Saturday Cat People 🙂
LikeLike
Happy caturday to youse!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most Wonderful Time
We had the most wonderful time this year
With victory bells knelling
And everyone telling us “Trump time is here”
We had the most wonderful time this year
There were big tweets for posting
Democrats for roasting
Throwing leakers out in the snow
There were crazy press stories
As we waved Old Glory
While watching our proud country grow
It’s the hap-happiest year of them all
With all those Press Beatings
It’s two scoops we’re eating, and they’re not small
It’s the hap-happiest year of them all
The drillers are fracking
And refineries cracking
LNG ships are sailing, we hear
The pipelines are flowing
And coal cars outgoing
Energy independence is near
We had the most wonderful time this year
With Deplorables crowing
Swamp draining ongoing as jail time gets near
We had the most wonderful time this year
Paris Accord we’re scrapping
And Warmists bitch-slapping
CO2’s not the culprit, we know
Real science is winning
And PTrump is grinning
New Years will be cold with snow
We had the most wonderful time this year
While NAFTA is ending
And many good trade deals pending, it’s clear
We had the most wonderful time this year
Obozocare is dying
We know Schumer is lying
Trump gave the Dimms a Bronx cheer
The economy is humming
The tax cuts are coming
And RINOs cry in their beer
We had the most wonderful time this year
With America Firsting
And MAGA calls bursting with all the Trump cheers
We had the most wonderful time this year
More people are working
Though some are still shirking
The Trump economy is now here
The workers are spending
High hopes are trending
For even more work next year
We’ll have a more wonderful time next year
With Trump’s plans maturing
He’ll be ensuring our best course to steer
We’ll have a more wonderful time next year
A new day is dawning
Bright sun in the morning
We drink our Covfefe with cheer
Our outlook is brighter
Our people uprighter
Our future is blue skies and clear
‘Twas the most wonderful time
‘Twas the most wonderful time
‘Twas the most wonderful time
‘Twas the most wonderful time this year
LikeLike
🤣🤣🤣👍
LikeLike
LikeLike
This is the only time of day I can keep up with all the posts. 😆
HAPPY NEW YEAR, TREEPERS !!
May the God of our salvation richly bless you, President Trump, your family n staff in 2018.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy New Year!!
🥂 🍾
God give us the strength, grace and courage to face 2018.
🙏❤️🙏
LikeLike
Amen and amen!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
New Year’s 100 Years Ago…
LikeLike
Janet Leigh brings in 1955
LikeLike
Celebrate Caturday with Audrey Hepburn and “Cat” and have “Breakfast At Tiffany’s”…
LikeLike
Yesterday, while reading a Yahoo article someone here had linked (sorry, can’t remember who), I discovered this unrelated story. Broke my heart. If I were younger and had the means, I would consider taking this bright, sweet young boy. Three pictures of him are embedded in the article.
Shy 10-year-old Oklahoma boy looking for a permanent home
Aris Folley,AOL.com•December 28, 2017
A shy fourth grader from Oklahoma is turning to the public in hopes that someone will read his story and make him a part of their family.
Roger, 10, told KFOR that he loves doing math and likes architecture and engineering.
“On the trip up here, he talked about building skyscrapers. Devon Tower is like his favorite thing in the world right now. He wants to know how it was built,” Roger’s adoption transition worker, Melissa Tiffie, told the local station.
“How they’re so tall and how they don’t fall,” Roger said.
Roger also said he loves to spend time outdoors.
“Last year, I went fishing and caught seven to eight fish in one day,” Roger said.
He is hopeful that he’ll be able to one day fish and hunt with a permanent family. However, at the moment, he is just interested in looking for a home where he can create fun memories.
“I want a home that can make me be able to do a lot of stuff. Like where I can have money to buy stuff and make stuff like LEGOS,” Roger said.
Tiffie said Roger is also quite the inquisitive student and loves school.
“He is amazing at science and math at school. He is a straight-A student. Talking to his counselors and teachers, they will tell you he is never in trouble at school,” Tiffie said.
She said that Roger would do well in a home with older children and added that the 10-year-old already has two older brothers who have been adopted.
Now he’s just hoping he’s next.
“Because I want to be in a home where I can stay there,” he said.
You can visit Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services here for more information on adopting Roger and other children like him.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/shy-10-old-oklahoma-boy-155411195.html
LikeLike
“More Caturday after this message…”
America, don’t let your guard down in 2018.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Da’ Boss!!
LikeLike