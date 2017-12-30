December 30th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #345

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
More info at link
Additionally there were some 800+ sealed indictments filed yesterday in CA in ONE district – can’t locate link – but tweeter physically saw them.
con’t my link on older page, wrt sealed indictments, here’s more text:
“… SKUTTLEBUTT:
Many of these are Indictments for Child Porn and Child Sex Crimes allegedly perpetrated by elected government officials at the federal, state, county and even local levels!!!!!
While I do not know the nature or the names of Defendants of ANY of these SEALED Cases, SPECULATION (i.e. skuttlebutt / gossip / perhaps some inside info) in the Intelligence Community from my former colleagues on the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and elsewhere, is that much of this has to do with SEX CRIMES uncovered by the Search Warrant for former US Congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop computer!
That search warrant (Shown below) ALLEGEDLY led law enforcement to a virtual treasure trove of kiddie porn pics- and child trafficking rings in the US and other countries, and investigators needed many months to build all these cases. ”
————
Copies of Searach Warrant are here, at bottom of article
:
http://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news/u-s-national-news/1679-now-4-289-sealed-federal-indictments-cases-in-all-94-federal-districts-historic
If you recall, it was the NYPD who first found the laptop… report was that some of the LEOs got sick to their stomachs while viewing what was on the computer…
What I learned about these DEMONIC vermin made me sick to my stomach also, and the NYPD probably saw worse stuff than I did.
