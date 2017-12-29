Curiously Missing CNN Op-Ed, Supportive of President Trump, Mysteriously Appears Two Days Later…

On December 27th CNN Legal Analyst Paul Callen appeared on television to discuss his recent Op-Ed that runs counter to the preferred engineering of CNN executive narrative sellers.

Paul Callen had accepted the CNN-echo chambered position that President Trump was making unfounded accusatory statements toward the FBI and Department of Justice.

However, then Mr. Callen broke the cardinal rule, he actually did some investigating of the claims he was criticizing. To CNN’s horror, Paul Callen came away from his research with an evolved and informed position that Trump was right, and his detractors were wrong.

Callen appeared on a CNN segment with Poppy Harlow to discuss his findings on Wednesday December 27th. At the very end of the segment an obviously uncomfortable Ms. Harlow told viewers they could read Mr. Callen’s Op-Ed for themselves and decide.

.

Except, there was a problem. CNN never published the Op-Ed. However, two days after the interview, around 8:26pm tonight (Friday), the op-ed appears.

No explanation is provided as to why CNN delayed putting out the Callen Op-Ed until late on a Friday night at the end of the week. Obviously, the transparency of ideological motivation speaks for itself. Regardless, you can read it now HERE.

…“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”..