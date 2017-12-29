Curiously Missing CNN Op-Ed, Supportive of President Trump, Mysteriously Appears Two Days Later…

On December 27th CNN Legal Analyst Paul Callen appeared on television to discuss his recent Op-Ed that runs counter to the preferred engineering of CNN executive narrative sellers.

Paul Callen had accepted the CNN-echo chambered position that President Trump was making unfounded accusatory statements toward the FBI and Department of Justice.

However, then Mr. Callen broke the cardinal rule, he actually did some investigating of the claims he was criticizing.  To CNN’s horror, Paul Callen came away from his research with an evolved and informed position that Trump was right, and his detractors were wrong.

Callen appeared on a CNN segment with Poppy Harlow to discuss his findings on Wednesday December 27th.  At the very end of the segment an obviously uncomfortable Ms. Harlow told viewers they could read Mr. Callen’s Op-Ed for themselves and decide.

Except, there was a problem.  CNN never published the Op-Ed.  However, two days after the interview, around 8:26pm tonight (Friday), the op-ed appears.

No explanation is provided as to why CNN delayed putting out the Callen Op-Ed until late on a Friday night at the end of the week.  Obviously, the transparency of ideological motivation speaks for itself.  Regardless, you can read it now HERE.

…“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”..

  1. ECM says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    If this were nearly anyone else, I’d say it was just a screw up by some web lackey who’s job it is to hit “publish”. Since it’s CNN, however, it’s pretty much a given that they buried it for 2-days so no one would ever find it or read it as its timeliness was directly linked to the interview.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. 2bn3mr says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Can you say Friday Night Doc Dump?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. wheatietoo says:
    December 29, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    ‘Friday evening’ is the preferred time for news dumps that the media wants to hide.

    They can now proceed to Step Two…which is to say “Oh we already covered that” and “It’s time to move on.”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. jmclever says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Love how all the embedded videos undermine the theme of the article…NOT

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Jedi9 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    CNN the clown news network! The crown of clowns that is CNN. There should no longer be any confusion why CNN can not be trusted any longer as a legit new organization, as this just goes beyond being plausible deniability, it just down right dishonest! Who watches this crap anyway? Mentally lazy people who can’t tell the difference that there continually are being lied too? I wonder!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Turranos says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    I seriously want to see CNN go out of business in 2018. I know it won’t happen but it would be SWEET!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Katie says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    CNN SUCKS!
    CNN SUCKS!!
    CNN SUCKS!!!

    Own the chant CNN – you’ve earned it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. LBB says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Op Ed says it was updated this evening, so can’t tell what , if anything changed. Speaks about a lot of the info we know. The end was the supportive part.

    “While I rarely agree with much of what the President does or says regarding legal issues, this time he’s got it right. The FBI’s reputation has been severely damaged not by the President’s criticism but by a systematic failure of the bureau’s leadership.
    The field agents of the FBI should still retain the trust of the American people. Their honor and dignity has not been compromised; but the bureau’s leadership ranks require a prompt and thorough house cleaning by the new director, Christopher Wray. The bureau’s leadership has forfeited the reputation of a cherished American institution.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Even Lindsey Graham on Tucker’s show this evening seemed spooked by what he saw and said there needs to be a Special Prosecutor for the DOJ during Barry’ Reign of Terror!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    If you want to read the article without giving CNN the clicks I archived it here>>> http://archive.is/f8D1m

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. Lucille says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Hillary’s Major Brainwash Minions think this attorney is a shill paid by President Trump. LOL!–or it would be funny except these people get to vote.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Howie says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Obama stacked and packed the FBI, CIA, and DOJ with Social Justice Warriors top to bottom. The average career is now 6 years, it used to be 25. It all oughta be purged and the Patriot Acts repealed.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      December 29, 2017 at 11:37 pm

      Doesn’t the Patriot Act expire soon?
      It has to be voted on by congress to be ‘extended’…unless something has changed that I am not aware of.

      Like

      Reply
      • yakmaster2 says:
        December 29, 2017 at 11:55 pm

        I only know that Section 702 (capturing of communications of US citizens) is coming up for renewal soon. IC is in defensive combat status to get it renewed after highly questionable unmasking of citizens during Obama Administration has come to light. I have some hope the largely spineless Repubs will demand modifications to 702, but am not holding my breath.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      December 29, 2017 at 11:50 pm

      that is really strange ….. law enforcement is usually much longer than that …
      I know after Benghazi he was firing top military people who questioned the White House on their non-actions.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. rmt hastings (@RegiHasti) says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    How many readers does CNN.com even get? The idea of hiding it (from who?? the throngs of readers?) is sort of funny.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. fred5678 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Hopefully, after Trump admin is totally exonerated by IG report, CNN will become 24/7 golf channel when they have no Anti-Trump news for a 9 liberal talking head panel to bloviate over.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. NJF says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    “These are very dishonest people folks.”
    President Donald J Trump

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    CNN? Who?

    Like

    Reply
  17. yakmaster2 says:
    December 29, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Poppy Harlow has her list of CNN’s standard quotes used to refute any suggestion of corruption in the FBI regarding Clinton and POTUS.
    But, Paul Callen, smarter, better researched, and truthful, shoots them down one by one. Bobble Head Harlow is left with no more ammunition and comes off looking clueless and/or deluded!
    Popcorn worthy. Thanks, SD for posting!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

