Curiously Missing CNN Op-Ed, Supportive of President Trump, Mysteriously Appears Two Days Later…

On December 27th CNN Legal Analyst Paul Callen appeared on television to discuss his recent Op-Ed that runs counter to the preferred engineering of CNN executive narrative sellers.
Paul Callen had accepted the CNN-echo chambered position that President Trump was making unfounded accusatory statements toward the FBI and Department of Justice.
However, then Mr. Callen broke the cardinal rule, he actually did some investigating of the claims he was criticizing. To CNN’s horror, Paul Callen came away from his research with an evolved and informed position that Trump was right, and his detractors were wrong.
Callen appeared on a CNN segment with Poppy Harlow to discuss his findings on Wednesday December 27th. At the very end of the segment an obviously uncomfortable Ms. Harlow told viewers they could read Mr. Callen’s Op-Ed for themselves and decide.
Except, there was a problem. CNN never published the Op-Ed. However, two days after the interview, around 8:26pm tonight (Friday), the op-ed appears.
No explanation is provided as to why CNN delayed putting out the Callen Op-Ed until late on a Friday night at the end of the week. Obviously, the transparency of ideological motivation speaks for itself. Regardless, you can read it now HERE.
…“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”..
If this were nearly anyone else, I’d say it was just a screw up by some web lackey who’s job it is to hit “publish”. Since it’s CNN, however, it’s pretty much a given that they buried it for 2-days so no one would ever find it or read it as its timeliness was directly linked to the interview.
Yeah…. accidentally scrubbed on purpose…….
Like, with a rag?
yeah exacty like that ; )
Even Hilllary’s attempts at sarcasm/humor are lame
We should really cut them some slack. After all, CNN has been dealing with the issue of a large white truck getting in the way of their photographers. It’s caused a lot of emotional distress for them.
[ j/k ]
Can you say Friday Night Doc Dump?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, Friday night before New Years. When they thought of that idea they jumped up and down and said “That will be perfect.”
‘Friday evening’ is the preferred time for news dumps that the media wants to hide.
They can now proceed to Step Two…which is to say “Oh we already covered that” and “It’s time to move on.”
Love how all the embedded videos undermine the theme of the article…NOT
CNN the clown news network! The crown of clowns that is CNN. There should no longer be any confusion why CNN can not be trusted any longer as a legit new organization, as this just goes beyond being plausible deniability, it just down right dishonest! Who watches this crap anyway? Mentally lazy people who can’t tell the difference that there continually are being lied too? I wonder!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hilarious!
People ask “who still watches MSM.” Unfortunately, most Americans. I’m the only person in a household of five who has any clue what’s going on – and I’m constantly being lectured by my in-laws (specifically the grandmother who watches NBC.) They have yet to notice they’re consistently wrong in their predictions and I’m consistently right in mine/SD’s.
I seriously want to see CNN go out of business in 2018. I know it won’t happen but it would be SWEET!
LikeLiked by 4 people
CNN SUCKS!
CNN SUCKS!!
CNN SUCKS!!!
Own the chant CNN – you’ve earned it.
CNN SUCKS, ITS ONLY WATCHED BY SCHMUCKS
Op Ed says it was updated this evening, so can’t tell what , if anything changed. Speaks about a lot of the info we know. The end was the supportive part.
“While I rarely agree with much of what the President does or says regarding legal issues, this time he’s got it right. The FBI’s reputation has been severely damaged not by the President’s criticism but by a systematic failure of the bureau’s leadership.
The field agents of the FBI should still retain the trust of the American people. Their honor and dignity has not been compromised; but the bureau’s leadership ranks require a prompt and thorough house cleaning by the new director, Christopher Wray. The bureau’s leadership has forfeited the reputation of a cherished American institution.”
Even Lindsey Graham on Tucker’s show this evening seemed spooked by what he saw and said there needs to be a Special Prosecutor for the DOJ during Barry’ Reign of Terror!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Whaaaaaat?
Sorry!
As stated in the tweet thread, that email is not from the “weiner” drop. Each doc has a case number and date stamp at top. The email from Trump era for case #F-2017-05062. 18 docs involved. Someone could of requested on a person or topic.
https://foia.state.gov/Search/results.aspx?searchText=*&beginDate=&endDate=&publishedBeginDate=&publishedEndDate=&caseNumber=f-2017-05062
Ok thanks for pointing that out!
YW, it’s harder when a bunch of other FOIA requests come down on same drop. Got to weed through. Some of it can be interesting in its’ own right (some Bush admin stuff on NK) but not if we are looking for present day help. : )
Praying public revelations come soon.
The “weiner” docs are largely in case #f-2015-06322
https://foia.state.gov/Search/results.aspx?searchText=*&beginDate=&endDate=&publishedBeginDate=&publishedEndDate=&caseNumber=f-2015-06322
Just a note to sort this case by descending date to get the 12/28 releases.
I saw that.
Brian Kilmead called him a “Never Trumper”, haaaa….and was quizzing him about what caused him to have a change of heart.
While Miss Lindsey has come around on some things, he was talking up “helping the Dreamers”.
Which was pukeworthy.
Wow, for graham to be disturbed about DOJ must be obvious to how the dossier was initiated, who paid for it, what exactly it was used for and how, a big how, was it portrayed to the fisa court in order to receive the ability to unmask documents against Candidate & eventual President Elect Trump administrative team.
If you want to read the article without giving CNN the clicks I archived it here>>> http://archive.is/f8D1m
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thanks, Dave!
And thanks for all that you do, too.
Excellent!
Thanks Dave.
Hillary’s Major Brainwash Minions think this attorney is a shill paid by President Trump. LOL!–or it would be funny except these people get to vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The comments are cray cray.
Obama stacked and packed the FBI, CIA, and DOJ with Social Justice Warriors top to bottom. The average career is now 6 years, it used to be 25. It all oughta be purged and the Patriot Acts repealed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Doesn’t the Patriot Act expire soon?
It has to be voted on by congress to be ‘extended’…unless something has changed that I am not aware of.
I only know that Section 702 (capturing of communications of US citizens) is coming up for renewal soon. IC is in defensive combat status to get it renewed after highly questionable unmasking of citizens during Obama Administration has come to light. I have some hope the largely spineless Repubs will demand modifications to 702, but am not holding my breath.
that is really strange ….. law enforcement is usually much longer than that …
I know after Benghazi he was firing top military people who questioned the White House on their non-actions.
How many readers does CNN.com even get? The idea of hiding it (from who?? the throngs of readers?) is sort of funny.
Hopefully, after Trump admin is totally exonerated by IG report, CNN will become 24/7 golf channel when they have no Anti-Trump news for a 9 liberal talking head panel to bloviate over.
Being a 24/7 golf channel would give them plenty of time to track The White Mystery Truck.
Hopefully, the airport channel will go the way of coin-operated TV chairs.
We don’t need no stinking airport TV.
“These are very dishonest people folks.”
President Donald J Trump
CNN? Who?
Poppy Harlow has her list of CNN’s standard quotes used to refute any suggestion of corruption in the FBI regarding Clinton and POTUS.
But, Paul Callen, smarter, better researched, and truthful, shoots them down one by one. Bobble Head Harlow is left with no more ammunition and comes off looking clueless and/or deluded!
Popcorn worthy. Thanks, SD for posting!
Poppy’s headphone: “Interrupt him! Ask him about PURGING the FBI! Interrupt!”
