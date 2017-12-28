Despite Negative Media Onslaught Final Trump Approval Same as Obama…

Rasmussen’s last Daily Presidential Tracking survey of the year for presidential approval ratings finds President Trump holding a 46% approval rating (53% disapproval) which is identical to the same survey conducted at the end of President Obama’s first year in office.

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday shows that 46% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-three percent (53%) disapprove. The latest figures include 29% who Strongly Approve of the way the president is performing and 44% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -15. (link)

As People’s Pundit points out: “Worth noting, the intensity index known as the Presidential Approval Index, which is the disparity between voters who “strongly” approve or disapprove, is actually more favorable to President Trump than it was for Mr. Obama.”

This is despite Pew Research recently showing how much the media is opposed to a Trump administration:

PEW – “About six-in-ten stories on Trump’s early days in office had a negative assessment, about three times more than in early coverage for Obama and roughly twice that of Bush and Clinton.” (link)

President Trump finishes out the year in much better shape than the media. A majority of Americans now recognize the severe dysfunction and Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) carried by most U.S. media outlets:

WASHINGTON – Nearly half of all Americans believe the media fabricate negative stories about President Trump, according to a new survey. Forty-four percent of respondents in the 2017 Poynter Media Trust Survey say the media invent “fake news” to make the president look bad. Of that cohort, 24 percent say negative stories about Mr. Trump are made up “about half of the time”; 14 percent “most of the time”; and 6 percent “all of the time.” (link)

Rasmussen Poll shows Trump at 46% APPROVE this morning, with 53% DISAPPROVE… What about Obama at same exact date first year in presidency?? 46% APPROVE, 53% DISAPPROVE! pic.twitter.com/tKaruSdrpv — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) December 28, 2017