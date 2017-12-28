Despite Negative Media Onslaught Final Trump Approval Same as Obama…

Rasmussen’s last Daily Presidential Tracking survey of the year for presidential approval ratings finds President Trump holding a 46% approval rating (53% disapproval) which is identical to the same survey conducted at the end of President Obama’s first year in office.
The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday shows that 46% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-three percent (53%) disapprove.
The latest figures include 29% who Strongly Approve of the way the president is performing and 44% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -15. (link)
As People’s Pundit points out: “Worth noting, the intensity index known as the Presidential Approval Index, which is the disparity between voters who “strongly” approve or disapprove, is actually more favorable to President Trump than it was for Mr. Obama.”
This is despite Pew Research recently showing how much the media is opposed to a Trump administration:
PEW – “About six-in-ten stories on Trump’s early days in office had a negative assessment, about three times more than in early coverage for Obama and roughly twice that of Bush and Clinton.” (link)
President Trump finishes out the year in much better shape than the media. A majority of Americans now recognize the severe dysfunction and Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) carried by most U.S. media outlets:
WASHINGTON – Nearly half of all Americans believe the media fabricate negative stories about President Trump, according to a new survey.
Forty-four percent of respondents in the 2017 Poynter Media Trust Survey say the media invent “fake news” to make the president look bad.
Of that cohort, 24 percent say negative stories about Mr. Trump are made up “about half of the time”; 14 percent “most of the time”; and 6 percent “all of the time.” (link)
As we all know “Obama presided over some of the worst scandals of any president in recent decades”
Obama’s ‘Scandal-Free Administration’ Is a Myth
http://www.heritage.org/political-process/commentary/obamas-scandal-free-administration-myth
Voting Present might play into BamBams ratings. Most likely Valerie Jarrett manipulated and/or made the real decisions Eh?
I don’t think Obama had enough smarts to make any decisions. Remember how his primary excuse was that he didn’t know, hear or see it.
https://sharylattkisson.com/2015/03/09/8-times-obama-says-he-was-way-out-of-the-loop/
Obama presided over one of the most corrupt administrations in the history of the republic. Maybe the most corrupt.
The recent revelations around the FBI and DOJ only back that up further.
When I try to explain Obama to non-politically-inclined people, I use “third world” or “banana republic” analogies.
The signs were there very early (they were evident in the campaign, as well). The brouhaha with Kevin Johnson (Obama friend) and Gerald Walpin (IG) laid things out fairly clearly. And that was like mid 2009, I believe.
Obama is a fraud. And Obama has never seemed to like IG’s much. Wonder why that is?
I personally think his approval is higher than what the polls say.
Is this the same Rasmussen that predicted HRC for sure, just before the election? If so, your idea that PDJT actual approval is much higher, is likely quite right.
I believe Rasmussen had Trump up by 2% on election day but that was the outlier.
I honestly believe that too. The enemedia is playing the same tricks from the 2016 election cycle. In that respect, nothing has changed. 😉
Add 10% at least and you’d have a more accurate number.
What a shame. He should be at 70-80%. The country should be profoundly grateful.
LikeLiked by 4 people
^^^This!^^^
If the liberal media, which is 90% of all media, gave accurate and unbiased news, President Trump approval ratings would be in the 70% positive range.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When actually looking into the poll, once again we see the bias towards Democrats. 35% of the participants identify as Democrats while only 25% identify as Republicans. 40% identify as Independents. That means the data is skewed by about 8% towards Democrats.
In Gallups latest Party Affiliation release (Nov 2 – 8), the breakdown was as follows:
– 25% Republicans
– 30% Democrats
– 40% Independents
http://news.gallup.com/poll/15370/Party-Affiliation.aspx
The great thing about the results is that many Independents feel the same way as Republicans (interesting chart on page 3)
https://poyntercdn.blob.core.windows.net/files/PoynterMediaTrustSurvey2017.pdf
From the article linked above:
Our participants closely resemble the U.S. population in both demographics (52% female, 69% white, median age 46, 27% hold a four-year college degree or higher) and political attitudes and affiliations (35% identify as Democrats, 25% identify as Republicans).
Would like to see sampling demographics, I am going to visit the site to see if they are available.
See my post above in reference to the poll about the media! In the case of Rasmussen, you won’t get that information for free. You have to pay to get the data provided.
Thank you, I figured you would be all over it.
We love our President and sweet FLOTUS. I believe the MSM would be scared to take a poll on Melania and be honest.
So…..53% of Americans disapprove………do they have blinders on!?
Should read “Americans polled” OOPS
