Wednesday December 27th – Open Thread

Fellow Treepers. Here is our chance to make a difference. H.R. 193 calls for the United States of america to terminate their relationship with the communist – globalist run United Nations.
Please join me by contacting your congressman and demanding that they vote to remove the United States from this tyrannical, communist run, anti American, good old boys club.
The Bat.
Summary: H.R.193 — 115th Congress (2017-2018))
There is one summary for H.R.193. Bill summaries are authored by CRS.
Shown Here:
Introduced in House (01/03/2017)
American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2017
This bill repeals the United Nations Participation Act of 1945 and other specified related laws.
The bill requires: (1) the President to terminate U.S. membership in the United Nations (U.N.), including any organ, specialized agency, commission, or other formally affiliated body; and (2) closure of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.
The bill prohibits: (1) the authorization of funds for the U.S. assessed or voluntary contribution to the U.N., (2) the authorization of funds for any U.S. contribution to any U.N. military or peacekeeping operation, (3) the expenditure of funds to support the participation of U.S. Armed Forces as part of any U.N. military or peacekeeping operation, (4) U.S. Armed Forces from serving under U.N. command, and (5) diplomatic immunity for U.N. officers or employees.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/193/
Good Article:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/item/25078-bill-to-get-u-s-out-of-un-introduced-in-new-congress
I think the adage , ” keep your friends close but keep your enemies closer” is perhaps the best way for the US to posture itself with the UN.
This guy dressed up as his dog’s favorite toy…Gumby
‘Death by chocolate’ plot to kill Sir Winston Churchill
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/history/9405919/Death-by-chocolate-plot-to-kill-Sir-Winston-Churchill.html
When I was a kid, I used to listen to a late-nite program called “Music ‘Til Dawn”. Sometimes you would hear Jo Stafford sing this song. I always thought it was musical perfection.
thanks garrison…this is a style of music I rarely hear…and I can see why you thought it so fine.
I marvel at singers who actually sing…and the little sax interlude is perfect: so smooth and sensitive.
what a treat.
Tokyo-bound flight from Los Angeles forced to turn around after ‘unauthorized person’ found on plane
An All Nippon Airways flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo on Tuesday night was forced to turn around after an “unauthorized person” was found aboard, angering passengers who were four hours into an 11-hour flight.
The ANA 175 flight to Tokyo’s Narita Airport had to return back to Los Angeles International Airport due to a “mix up and was straightened up,” LAX Airport police said.
Authorities were told to have a unit and supervisors present when the plane arrived back to Los Angeles, KABC-TV reported.
Model Chrissy Teigen was apparently aboard the flight and took to social media to vent her frustration with the bizarre incident.
“A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know,” Teigen said in a tweet.
http://www.foxnews.com/travel/2017/12/27/tokyo-bound-flight-from-los-angeles-forced-to-turn-around-after-unauthorized-person-found-on-plane.html
Amen
Have you ever wondered how some web links are just so long they take up 3 lines of posting, while other links are so much shorter… Heres a freebie you might want to use, https://bitly.com
Uh oh, now when California is on fire, who will sign up to fight?
I wonder if there will be any fruit left to pick, Imma thinkin maybe Ill grow a lemon tree 😛
Hello Pennsylvania 🙂
