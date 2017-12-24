Sunday December 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
angieunderground says: Dec 23, 2017 at 11:21 am
John Betjeman, “Christmas”
This poem always makes me cry.
And is it true? And is it true,
This most tremendous tale of all,
Seen in a stained-glass window’s hue,
A Baby in an ox’s stall ?
The Maker of the stars and sea
Become a Child on earth for me ?
Christmas – Is it true?
An update.
Yes, ‘tis true. Our Savior was born;
God became man in Bethlehem.
We crowned Him king, a crown of thorns;
But He died to save, and not condemn.
He gave His life so we could live,
Paid the price so God could forgive.
The bells still ring for Christmas Day,
Sidewalk crowds shop everywhere,
Little silver bells and store displays,
Clerks still hurry, selling their wares.
On the way home lighted houses glow,
As softly falls a blanket of snow.
Christmas traditions fill our thoughts
With memories of yesteryear,
And the presents we have bought
Fill us all with holiday cheer.
For every child, everywhere,
Expectation hangs in the air
But Christmas gifts can’t ever compare
To God’s gift – He gave us His Son
To pay our price, in loving care,
Alone on the cross “It is done.”
He paid our debt, now freed from sin
We give to others, celebrating Him.
Yes, God was man in Palestine
And died for us upon the tree.
We honor Him now with bread and wine,
For setting all our bound souls free,
And raise our voices in carols and hymns,
All thanks, all praise, all glory to Him.
Another Beautiful poem for Christmas. Thank You!
“The Night Before Christmas” by Henry Livingston, NOT Clement Moore, recited by The Trail Band, to illustrations from antique editions of the poem.
When peace, like a river, attendeth my way,
When sorrows like sea billows roll;
Whatever my lot, Thou has taught me to say,
It is well, it is well, with my soul.
My favorite stanza within my favorite song…When I am down or frightened, and in need of uplifting prayer of worship, this is the very song I reach for, along with Amazing Grace and Pass It On.
“How Oft Louisa” by Richard Sheridan from the musical comedy The Duenna, 1802, to antique Santa postcards.
While not exactly a Christmas song, this piece was written from the text of St. John of The Cross. I think the message of love this piece contains is fully appropriate for the Christmas season.
Merry Christmas!
I love Loreena Mckennitt… such a beautiful voice.
One of the loneliest drives is the I-10 run from LA to Texas. Back in the day, there was an all night diner in Ft. Stockton that I’m convinced was the setting for this wistful song by Michael Murphy. It used to be the only place that was open in the early morning hours. You could see its blaze of white light from a good mile away and, while it wasn’t exactly welcoming, it was open and the black coffee was staunch enough to keep you going. I remember that there a post-card rack was right by the door, just as Michael mentions in his song. Although I didn’t see Cactus Jack, I’ve always thought this was the place he sings about.
route 10
🙂
old diner, Ft. Stockton, TX
God bless you all at this wonderful time of year!
Sheesh, alluh dis deep stuff and what I gots is our own poisonal Benny Grunch:
“Where Yat?!”
–Some great memories.
Merry Christmas to my American friends. I am Israeli. I wanted to share here the visit of Trump in Jerusalem from the point of view of the Israeli Secret Service. Those are some of the best warriors in Israel. Enjoy.
Thank you, David. I feel like weeping….It is out of appreciation towards Israeli SS AND the sadness that we all are having to watch every step we take in this life these days. This video shows how thorough the SS have done to protect our Godly leaders. Amazing and moving.
As President Trump has said and I call it Covfefe Code::
Never give in.
Never give up.
Never back down
and
Never ever stop dreaming.
—————–
Hanukkah Blessings to you, your family and the Nation Of Israel whose capital is beautiful Jerusalem. Amen!
Always great to hear from you, David. Shalom to you in this Hanukkah Season, and Merry Christmas…..
TY David
I think it was Thomas Wictor who mentioned the Israeli SS… (with admiration) He said you could identify them by the way they held they arms away from their bodies. It has something to do with training and preparedness. Warriors indeed.
Hope you have a great 2018, stay safe.
David, thank you for posting this. I also thank the Israeli Secret Service for keeping our beloved POTUS safe. Happy Hanukkah!
Merry CHRISTmas, everybody.
I’m repeating another favorite:
O Holy Night
O holy night! The stars are brightly shining,
It is the night of the dear Saviour’s birth.
Long lay the world in sin and error pining.
Till He appeared and the Spirit felt its worth.
A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices,
For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn.
Fall on your knees! Oh, hear the angel voices!
O night divine, the night when Christ was born;
O night, O holy night, O night divine!
O night, O holy night, O night divine!
Led by the light of faith serenely beaming,
With glowing hearts by His cradle we stand.
O’er the world a star is sweetly gleaming,
Now come the wisemen from out of the Orient land.
The King of kings lay thus lowly manger;
In all our trials born to be our friends.
He knows our need, our weakness is no stranger,
Behold your King! Before him lowly bend!
Behold your King! Before him lowly bend!
Truly He taught us to love one another,
His law is love and His gospel is peace.
Chains he shall break, for the slave is our brother.
And in his name all oppression shall cease.
Sweet hymns of joy in grateful chorus raise we,
With all our hearts we praise His holy name.
Christ is the Lord! Then ever, ever praise we,
His power and glory ever more proclaim!
His power and glory ever more proclaim!
Ty, There is so much power and excitement and promise in this Carol.
I remember my mother singing Oh Little Town of Bethlehem…In my minds eye, I always saw the little town, and dark streets and a beautiful light..
O little town of Bethlehem
How still we see thee lie
Above thy deep and dreamless sleep
The silent stars go by
Yet in thy dark streets shineth
The everlasting Light
The hopes and fears of all the years
Are met in thee tonight.
Where Oh Holy Night is a joyous and loud, Oh Little Town of Bethlehem is kinda quiet and mysterious, but I love them both….Merry Christmas!
Amwick such a beautiful memory! A mother’s voice to a child is a precious thing.
Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying,
“Glory to God in the highest heaven,
and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.”
When the angels had left them and gone into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let’s go to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about.”
Luke 2:13-15
Grandma, thank you! My most favorite Gospel story….
Just wishing all here Merry Christmas ! Folks here are making difference on the national scene, and most importantly, here within our arboreal community ! Y’all are compassionate, insightful, and generous of your time and emotions ! And my most fervent praise to Sundance for his unstinting efforts and “on point” articles and analyses of events large and small ! Merry Christmas everyone !
[ PS : Don’t clean your key board with WD-40 ! I speak from recent experience ! ]
Glory to GOD in the highest.
❤ ❤ ❤
🙂 *sighs
I love the sight of Christmas trees 🙂
and I never get tired of saying…
a Blessed Christmas to everybody & families…and pets…
…and just enough bling to keep things merry. 🙂
and if you happen to be alone right now, over Christmas…
don’t worry… 🙂
if it weren’t for second chances, we’d all be alone.
and tomorrow is always a second chance.
we come into this world alone and we exit, alone…
and GOD ABBA knows where we are, each step of the way.
so take heart…
❤ 🙂
Merry Christmas to all of you here. You have given Peace to my heart.
Please do not forget a small prayer for all of our military who cannot be home for Christmas. They are protecting us while we sleep.
from 1943…
❤
This poem came to mind written by a military man about 1993. May have heard it before, but it touches you in many ways:
Twas the night before Christmas, he lived all alone,
In a one bedroom house made of plaster & stone.
I had come down the chimney with presents to give
And to see just who in this home did live.
I looked all about a strange sight I did see,
No tinsel, no presents, not even a tree.
No stocking by the fire, just boots filled with sand,
On the wall hung pictures of far distant lands.
With medals and badges, awards of all kind
A sober thought came through my mind.
For this house was different, so dark and dreary,
I knew I had found the home of a soldier, once I could see clearly.
I heard stories about them, I had to see more
So I walked down the hall and pushed open the door.
And there he lay sleeping silent alone,
Curled up on the floor in his one bedroom home.
His face so gentle, his room in such disorder,
Not how I pictured a United States soldier.
Was this the hero of whom I’d just read?
Curled up in his poncho, a floor for his bed?
His head was clean shaven, his weathered face tan,
I soon understood this was more than a man.
For I realized the families that I saw that night
Owed their lives to these men who were willing to fight.
Soon ‘round the world, the children would play,
And grownups would celebrate on a bright Christmas day.
They all enjoyed freedom each month of the year,
Because of soldiers like this one lying here.
I couldn’t help wonder how many lay alone
On a cold Christmas Eve in a land far from home.
Just the very thought brought a tear to my eye,
I dropped to my knees and started to cry.
The soldier awakened and I heard a rough voice,
“Santa don’t cry, this life is my choice;
I fight for freedom, I don’t ask for more,
my life is my God, my country, my Corps.”
With that he rolled over and drifted off into sleep,
I couldn’t control it, I continued to weep.
I watched him for hours, so silent and still,
I noticed he shivered from the cold night’s chill.
So I took off my jacket, the one made of red,
And I covered this Soldier from his toes to his head.
And I put on his T-shirt of gray and black,
With an eagle and an Army patch embroidered on back.
And although it barely fit me, I began to swell with pride,
And for a shining moment, I was United States Army deep inside.
I didn’t want to leave him on that cold dark night,
This guardian of honor so willing to fight.
Then the soldier rolled over, whispered with a voice so clean and pure,
“Carry on Santa, it’s Christmas Day, all is secure.”
One look at my watch, and I knew he was right,
Merry Christmas my friend, and to all a good night!
stooopid dusty keyboard…. TY Gunny, Merry Christmas!
George Hinke – “The Manger” (1961)
The Hand of God
oil/canvas
ca 2015
Yongsung Kim ~ Korean ~ Contemporary
🙂
What a statement….
I’m not usually a fan of “religious” art…
but every now and then, I see something like this piece that really does say something.
He saves us…from drowning, from sinking in our sins, from death, from hopeless despair…He walks on water to do it, right down in the earthly muck along with us….with a tender, encouraging smile on His wonderful face.
🙂
This one has long been a favorite of mine regarding “religious” art, mainly for personal reasons of identifying with the man being held. The wooden hammer he holds…was it used to drive spikes into a cross?
A detail I had forgotten…he is holding a spike in his left hand.
The artist is trying to make a point, I suppose, about the commercialization of Christmas, but in my opinion this painting doesn’t belong anywhere near a church!
=====
Painting of crucified Santa heading to St. Pat’s Cathedral
Artist Robert Cenedella is taking his controversial Christmas painting, “The Presence of Man” — which shows Santa Claus on a crucifix — to St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Christmas Eve to display it after it caused protests at a local gallery and was pulled.
https://pagesix.com/2017/12/23/painting-of-crucified-santa-heading-to-st-pats-cathedral/?_ga=2.105391109.764693948.1514115063-501124183.1513170956
Many times I just don’t get “art”……. I agree, I wouldn’t want it in or by a church….
They just never stop. Not even for Christmas.
====
LEFTISTS AND SATANISTS DISRUPT CHURCH MILITANT’S NOEL NIGHT
DETROIT (ChurchMilitant.com) – A cabal of satanists, atheists and leftist radicals descended on Ferndale, Michigan City Hall Wednesday hoping to disrupt Noel Night, Church Militant’s Christmas event held in front of its Nativity display.
Church Militant had received a permit from the City of Ferndale to set up our own Nativity display on City Hall, where supporters gathered at 6 p.m. ET to sing Christmas carols and offer free hot cocoa and apple cider to the public.
https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/noel-night
It has finally come to pass! Since 1947, some 70 years, we have been treated to “The Miracle On 34 th Street”. This year, 2017, we are treated to our very own “Miracle On 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue” starring President Donald J. Trump, produced and directed by GOD. There is not enough popcorn in the world for this full length feature presentation. A very Merry Christmas to you Sundance and your elves and all you Deplorable Treepers. Prayers for a blessed New Year.
It’s funny that I should come across this article. Hubby’s sister sent him a Greek Language book for Christmas. He has already begun studying it.
I got into a discussion with my cousin’s husband at Christmas dinner today about the God Emperor. It was his view that – surprise! – in Q3 2018 we are going to go into a massive recession because of muh business cycle. These people are literally INSANE. Nevermind the fact that we are supremely worth of investment, never mind that they predicted a stock market collapse and it’s done the opposite, nevermind they said 2% GPD would never happen under Trump and it’s 4%, nevermind that NAFTA is dead and he will renegotiate the trade deals 1 v 1 instead of 2 v 1 and it’ll be better for the US. No… a barrel of oil is $60 now and pretty soon it’s going to cause another world recession! LOL
Verse of the Day
✟
“Whosoever shall confess that Jesus is the Son of God, God dwelleth in him, and he in God.”
1 John 4:15 (KJV)
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
Christmas Novena 2017 | Day 9
http://www.bigccatholics.com/2017/12/christmas-novena-2017-day-9.html
Today, we continue to pray for an end to abortion and for a greater respect for all life as we celebrate the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ, the joy of His Incarnation and His glorious Second Coming, when He shall act as our just King and Judge.
