Gloria In Excelsis Deo

Glory to God in the highest, the Greater Doxology, is the song the angels sang at Christ’s birth. Perhaps no other song, no other phrase, so greatly expresses the joy of the moment.
May all hearts be opened as the moment we celebrate, remember, treasure, and rejoice in comes closer. May we unite in this ancient call to our God as we celebrate His gift to all mankind.
Beautiful!
I listened to this very same video yesterday.
Amen
Merry Christmas Treepers and to all of We, The People
God Bless
What a magnificent way to celebrate this Holy Season – Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ – Our Great President – First Family – and the restoration of our nation to come!
God will assist our President in MAGA! After all, it is He who chose him to lead our nation!
Merry Christmas Everyone! God Bless Sundance and All Treepers!
Beautiful Very Beautiful..
I have two CDs i make up for new friends at Christmas time. Add some & Take away one or two.
These two are two I can’t seem to replace. The second video since I had to do myself since I couldn’t find a video for it.
Love this song😃👍👍👍🎄
Merry Christmas
