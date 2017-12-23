“Ho Ho” to the Rubes he was grinch-ish-ly humming,
“they’re finding out now that no justice is coming”;
“they’re finding out now, and I know just what they’ll do”;
“why, their mouths will hang open a minute or two,
then the flyover rubes will all cry Boo Hoo.”
“That’s a noise”, said James Comey, “I simply must hear”;
so he tweeted a word, a sanctimonious sneer.
And he did hear a sound rising over the crowd;
it started in low – then it grew rather loud.
“Justice-for-us, justice-for-us, welcome justice for this place”…
“Justice-for-us, justice-for-us, welcome justice – justice day.”
“Welcome, welcome, justice-for-us, welcome, welcome justice-for-us”…
“Justice day is in our grasp, so long as we have truth to clasp.”
But this, well this, this sound wasn’t sad.
“Why”, he sneerly snarked “this sound, sounded glad”?
Each one a Deplorable, the tall and the small,
was just singing for justice – with no worry at all.
He hadn’t stopped justice from coming, it came;
somehow or other, it came just the same.
And the treasonous fellow, with a treacherous woe,
stood there puzzling and puzzling “how could it be so”?
“It came without Schiff”; “it came without Yates”;
“it came without Clinton, Ben Sasse or Jeff Flake”?
He puzzled and puzzed til his puzzler was sore,
then the prick thought of something he hadn’t before.
“Maybe justice”, he thought, “didn’t come from DC”;
“maybe justice… perhaps… is much plainer to see”?
And what happened then, well, the electorate say,
a consciousness guilt grew three sizes that day;
And the minute reality took over so tight,
he quivered and tremored – accepting his plight.
And he fought back the tears, and he choked back the screams;
his glorious books disappeared by his schemes.
The Comey distressed, self-visions destroyed;
a career now in tatters, a Trump overjoyed.
Indictments begin, handcuffs looming near;
with no-one to blame, except his own twitter sneer.
What an emotional idiot. So this is the FBI ?
Sundance, love How James Comey Lost Christmas! Made my heart sing and sink at the same time. Sing because you nailed it and sink because of the corruption that has gripped our beloved USA for the past 8 years.
Praying that something will be done to these woud be usurpers.
Not tired of winning.
Merry Christmas to you all!
You’re one crazy dude, Sundance… and crazy talented on many, many levels. 😉
Amen to that….here’s my favorite line:
He puzzled and puzzed til his puzzler was sore,
then the prick thought of something he hadn’t before.
When it appears that The Deep State is so powerful no matter how many fails they have had its hard to believe that our President has stood up to everything they have thrown at him. However, even though Comey lost Christmas I am proud to say Trump has found it. Thank you Dear God for giving our President the stamina to fight back against those who hate our great nation. Mueller and his aides took on this Russia collusion so-called scandal to destroy our President but Trump stands strong while the rest are hopeless confused as to what went wrong.
Our president seems rejuvenated by the fights. Yesterday I was watching how he walked to the plane that took him to Florida. His stride was firm and steady and he climbed the plane stairs briskily. I was very happy to see him so healthy looking. Said a thank you prayer for my president
Let’s all send President Trump a Christmas message of thanks.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Political life….Partisan gain….LOL. Lame attempt to pivot away from what’s really going on here.
Love the rendition of what I’m guessing is The night before Christmas. This pearl clutching swine deserves everything that’s coming to him. I’m breaking out the cookies and milk for Santa!
It’s Dr Suesse The Grinch who Stole Christmas
Though the story works out for the Grinch, there isn’t a moral reformation possible for Comey.
in a nutshell
the fbi cia doj did not expect hillary to lose
GOD intervened
and now they are all suffering heart break
the bank is broken and the snakes can only slither around now
i pray that they all see justice and shame and go broke trying to defend themselves and lose all the respect that they once enjoyed along with sitting in prison day after day remembering what they have done to our country working for the supreme satan’s spawns, hillary and obama
they truly sold their souls
please join me
Absolutely wonderful!!
Prov 29:4
A king gives stability to a country by justice,
But a man who takes bribes overthrows it.
It’s time for great stability and jail time for bribe-takers.
