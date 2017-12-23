How James Comey Lost Christmas…

“Ho Ho” to the Rubes he was grinch-ish-ly humming,

“they’re finding out now that no justice is coming”;

“they’re finding out now, and I know just what they’ll do”;

“why, their mouths will hang open a minute or two,

then the flyover rubes will all cry Boo Hoo.”

“That’s a noise”, said James Comey, “I simply must hear”;

so he tweeted a word, a sanctimonious sneer.

And he did hear a sound rising over the crowd;

it started in low – then it grew rather loud.

“Justice-for-us, justice-for-us, welcome justice for this place”…

“Justice-for-us, justice-for-us, welcome justice – justice day.”

“Welcome, welcome, justice-for-us, welcome, welcome justice-for-us”…

“Justice day is in our grasp, so long as we have truth to clasp.”

But this, well this, this sound wasn’t sad.

“Why”, he sneerly snarked “this sound, sounded glad”?

Each one a Deplorable, the tall and the small,

was just singing for justice – with no worry at all.

He hadn’t stopped justice from coming, it came;

somehow or other, it came just the same.

And the treasonous fellow, with a treacherous woe,

stood there puzzling and puzzling “how could it be so”?

“It came without Schiff”; “it came without Yates”;

“it came without Clinton, Ben Sasse or Jeff Flake”?

He puzzled and puzzed til his puzzler was sore,

then the prick thought of something he hadn’t before.

“Maybe justice”, he thought, “didn’t come from DC”;

“maybe justice… perhaps… is much plainer to see”?

And what happened then, well, the electorate say,

a consciousness guilt grew three sizes that day;

And the minute reality took over so tight,

he quivered and tremored – accepting his plight.

And he fought back the tears, and he choked back the screams;

his glorious books disappeared by his schemes.

The Comey distressed, self-visions destroyed;

a career now in tatters, a Trump overjoyed.

Indictments begin, handcuffs looming near;

with no-one to blame, except his own twitter sneer.

