Annual Christmas Recipe Thread

It’s time to pull out those well thumbed cookbooks and faded old hand written recipes and share the best. We all have old family favorites, new treats we just discovered, and treasured family recipes handed down from mother to daughter, or in my case, to daughter in law, for generations.
I always look forward to getting a taste of regional favorites here too. It’s fascinating to see how different each area of the country is, and get to see some recipes for things I never have cooked before, and to hear the stories told of how families have shared this food for so long.
We hope you and yours are enjoying your best holiday season ever as you prepare to celebrate Christmas. In the midst of all the preparations, remember to choose to take time to enjoy and savor the wonder too.
Cranberry Bread
Ingredients
1 cup fresh cranberries (chopped or whole)
¾ cup chopped walnuts
1 tablespoon grated orange peel
2 cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup sugar
1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
2 tablespoons shortening
¾ cup orange juice
1 egg, well beaten
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°, grease and flour 5×9 inch loaf pan.
Prepare cranberries, nuts, and orange peel; set aside. Sift flour,
salt, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda together. Cut in
shortening; stir in orange juice, egg, and orange peel just to
moisten; fold in cranberries and nuts.
Put mix into prepared pan. Bake for 60 minutes or longer until
tooth pick comes out clean. Cool on rack.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a favorite for Christmas parties.
Cranberry Feta Pinwheels
8 oz. whipped cream cheese
1/4 C. chopped green onions (include green tops)
1 C. crumbled feta cheese
1 C. dried cranberries (craisins, buy the 6 oz. package and use it all)
4 flour tortillas
Mix all ingredients except tortillas. Spread about 1/2 cup on each tortilla, roll up tightly. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate at least 1 hour. You can even make the rolls a couple of days ahead. To serve, trim ends and slice each tortilla roll into 10 pieces. Makes 40.
Note: You don’t have to use whipped cream cheese, just soften a 8 oz. block of regular cream cheese and beat it until fluffy. I make these year round and when I make them for Christmas parties I use the green spinach tortilla wraps (Mission brand) instead of plain tortillas. Looks very festive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Figgy Pudding
Ingredients:
1⁄3 cup butter
2⁄3 cup molasses
2 eggs
1 package (9 ounces) dried California figs, stems removed
1 lemon, zested and juiced
3⁄4 cup milk, divided
2 cups flour, divided
2 teaspoons baking powder
11⁄2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 teaspoon baking soda
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325°F. In food processor process butter and molasses until blended. Add eggs and pulse to blend. Add figs, lemon zest, and juice and process until figs are finely chopped. Add half the milk and process until blended. Add half the flour, the baking powder, ginger, salt, and baking soda and process until blended. Add remaining flour and process until smooth.
Generously butter an 8-cup pudding or other mold. Spoon batter in and smooth top. Bake until bamboo skewer or cake tester inserted off center comes out clean, about 11⁄2 hours. (Exact cooking time will depend on the shape of the pan or mold.) Let cool in pan 10 minutes. Loosen edges with knife. Unmold onto serving plate. Serve warm or at room temperature with custard sauce, hard sauce, or orange sauce. Makes 12 to 16 servings. (Recipe from California Fig Advisory Board)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rudolph’s Reindeer Ale
1 pint Cranberries
1 pint Water
1 pint Apple Juice
8 oz. Cranberry Juice
8 oz. Sugar
8 oz. Chunk Pineapple (in juice)
4 oz. Lemon Juice
1 bottle Ginger Ale
Bring the water, cranberries and sugar to
a boil. Let simmer until sugar is dissolved
and cranberries are soft. Strain and let
cool. Mix the cooled juice with the rest
of the ingredients and chill. Garnish
with lemon slices.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a corrected version of the recipe I posted for Thanksgiving:
Cajun Eggplant Shrimp Boats
Ingredients
1 large eggplant
2 tbsp butter or oil
1/2 cup diced celery
1/4 cup chopped green pepper
1/4 cup parsley chopped fine
1/2 cup diced tomato, tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes or salsa.
1 cups cooked rice (or 1/2 cup fine dry bread crumbs or other thickening agent).
1 pound shrimp cleaned and chopped
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cup chopped green onions scallions
1/2 tsp. Poultry Seasoning or 1/4 tsp. Thyme and Basil or equivalent Italian or Provencal Seasoning
1/2 cup chopped or crushed tomatoes or a few tablespoons prepared taco sauce or salsa.
Directions
Cut eggplants in half, scoop center of eggplants with a round spoon or scoop, leaving 1/2 inch shell, and dice. Salt eggplant shells – set aside for 20 minutes, rinse and drain. Chop eggplant meat, soak in salt water for 20 minutes, weighing down eggplant with a saucer. Rinse and drain.
Melt butter or oil in frying pan. If not using rice, add flour and make a roux.
Add celery, green onions, green pepper, parsley, eggplant to roux. Sauté until tender. Add rice, shrimp and seasonings. Cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
Fill eggplant halves. Top with cheddar or your favorite cheese and/or seasoned fine bread crumbs.
Bake in a 375 degree oven approximately 20 to 30 minutes.
OPTIONAL – if you want to make this spectacular, dip the eggplant shells in egg and breading mix and deep fry before filling like the Athens GA restaurant did.
LikeLike
OH Yeah – This grandma nearly got run over by a reindeer today
….in Walmart, the store clerks are wearing reindeer hats, and I nearly collided with one of them today. We all laughed.
Christmas spirit is high in Tallahassee – everyone is wishing me a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Georgiafl I agree, people every where seem happy, smiling, and wishing Merry Christmas. Back in Oct two youngsters were putting out Christmas items in Walmart. I chatted with them and I told them it was a sacrilege to put out Christmas so early. I told them when I was a young boy we did not think of Christmas until December. The Santa Claus parade was in the first or second week of December, and we visited a lot of stores to see what was offered. There was no tree in the house. Christmas eve we would go to midnight mass. When we got home, why magically there was the floor to ceiling tree all decked out and presents under the tree. I was told that Santa visited us early as he had lots of rounds to make. Those youngsters were amazed at my story, which is true.
I know why we celebrate the 25th and respect it, however, it is a far cry from the greed and commercialization we have today. It has ruined it for our family. I will not buy a Christmas Card or present for someone “just because” they bought me one.
For the Treepers The music may or may not play in Firefox but works perfectly in Internet Explorer.
http://pinchem.net/xmas/refuge.htm
Merry Christmas
LikeLiked by 2 people
🎄 Merry Christmas, Wiggyky!
I love your Christmas story!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love your Merry Christmas greeting too!
Very touching!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are having the shrimp/eggplant boats for Christmas Eve along with the Lemon Angel Pie I posted a year ago:
LEMON ANGEL PIE
INGREDIENTS
Crust:
4 egg whites
pinch of salt
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 cup sugar
Filling:
6 egg yolks
3/4 cup sugar
1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
grated rind of 2 lemons (wash lemons well in soap and water, rinse well, then soak lemons in hot water and dry before grating)
Topping
1 pint heavy cream, divided use
sugar to taste (about 2 tablespoons)
vanilla to taste
PREPARATION
For Crust: Heat oven to 275 degrees. Beat egg whites until soft peaks form. Add salt, cream of tartar and sugar a little at a time. Beat until stiff but not dry. Spread mixture in buttered 9 inch pie plate, forming a crust shape (not too high on sides). Bake for 25 minutes, then increase heat to 300 and continue baking 25 minutes more. This will puff up high, but will settle and crack when cooled.
For Filling: Beat egg yolks; stir in sugar, lemon juice and rind. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until slightly thickened (it will thicken more as it cools. Cool very well, at least 1 hour, at room temperature. For Topping: Whip 1 1/2 cups cream until thick. Fold this slowly into cooled lemon filling. Beat remaining 1/2 cup, adding sugar and vanilla to taste. Pour lemon filling into cooled merangue crust.
Spread sweetened whipped cream on top. Refrigerate overnight, if possible
Note: I do not frost my pie with the whipped cream, but wait and use it to top each serving.
Garnish with 2 tbsp lemonade powder, 1 tbsp finely grated lemon peel, mixed with 1/2 cup coarse crystal sugar in a sugar or spice shaker and/or top with thin 1/2 slice of lemon.
LikeLike