Late Night Senate Tax Reform – Vote Watch and Discussion Thread (W/ Livestream)…

The Senate is voting on the final Tax Reform Bill tonight. According to Democrats as soon as the votes are cast people will begin to die (we await confirmation). Unfortunately due to a Parliamentary Rule the Senate Bill will then need to be voted upon by the House tomorrow.
I noticed it too. I figured it was a slight boo boo. It’s ok Sundance. Thanks for the thread. 🙂
I couldn’t take watching that dumb Canadian again. 🙂
In the eyes of socialist aka communist, every thing, especially money belongs to the state/government to be distributed as they see fit.
Especially after they’ve already stolen TRILLIONS of dollars belonging to the taxpayers.
Every damn Republican/conservative oughta be running to any camera and microphone anywhere and quoting Miz Sarah! This right here is the truth and I just can’t get over how people can’t see it, how Republicans don’t have a clue how to present the clear winning argument!
These losers don’t even know how to vote without procedural mistakes. Pathetic. We just can’t ever enjoy having won the election against all odds. I know that’s what a lot of this BS is all about…keeping Battered Conservative Syndrome going and in full effect. It does get very fatiguing at times, and can make you want to throw in the towel. The best part of being a Lib, is never being told that you’re losing…they always feel like they are winning.
I don’t have battered conservative syndrome because I have never identified as a conservative; I was a lib most of my life…funny, but back then the libs always thought they were losing. I do feel a bit burned out tonight with this tax bill…I thought McConnell was the genius Parliamentarian, etc…what a screw up.
Libs don’t ever give up…take a hint from that, never give up, just keep on believing and fighting, ultimately if you don’t give up you win.
And you never put down your own; it does bother me when I read stuff like someone posted tonight about their good conservative friends who think Trump is shy a load? That is indicative of what is wrong with conservatives…low self-esteem. They vote for a guy but really believe he is a loose screw instead of standing up with pride for being smart enough to vote for a great man. Self defeating…never win with that attitude.
That’s right. Reagan always said “Never speak ill of another Republican.” But Republicans will run each other to throw one another under the bus to get a good blurb from the Failing NYT or WAPO. It really is low self esteem, because the cumulative effect of the media megaphone over 50 years makes some that are insecure in their convictions, to shy away for fear of criticism. We need to be willing to state our beliefs without shame in any circumstance.
The bill still goes to the President’s desk tomorrow so no real delay. Yea the house has to vote it again but see it as one more time the Democrats have to scream no while the President wins anyway.
Enjoy the moment of absolute inability to stop the train for what it is.
Also happy to say right now: “They Losing Bigly”
What it does is FIRE US UP to REPLACE the UniParty-RINO LOSERS.
Roger that 🇺🇸👍🇺🇸
i feel JUST like that. but remember, cocooning in flattery is how they got so dumb. That’t the heavy price they pay.
God, I just clicked on the live stream for about 5 seconds…..no I do not think I need to watch this. I prefer to read what others write about it below….blessings to those who can stand it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Love how Pence always walks in right before the vote like a Boss. He usually has a satirical grin on his face when he votes, too. I hope we pick up some Senate seats in 18.
What is the Rule…and when did Rules start to matter to these people?
In the senate, each side was given 5 hours of debate time but the more you see senators decide to yield back their debate time, then the vote can take place much earlier. From what Ed Henry said at 9pm, the vote is scheduled to take place tonight at 11:30 pm ET. I guess we’ll find out soon one way or the other.
Per the Constitution, each Chamber is entitled to develop their own Rules to function under.
The Rule tonight, is the Byrd Rule. They are trying to pass this under Reconciliation. There are some specific rules to do that.
Bernie, is challenging one of the Amendments (Cruz 529) under the Byrd Rule for Reconciliation.
Who is right? Bernie or Cruz?
Don’t know. The Senate Parliamentarian ruled for Bernie. Now, TurtleHead can over-rule her. Or possibly they are either nixing it, or figuring out how to rephrase it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see, thanks TEA.
Alaska in the house, er Senate. Dan Sullivan, (R-AL) 1st term.
I hate to say, but we need a Dean Wormer and a Niedermeyer to step in. It’s going on forever: “Let’s finish this damn thing!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It got a 10 hour time limit. (5 hrs for each side) Time started 3-30pmEST
Sometimes I think that just what we’re watching, this, see above.
THANK YOU, sundance, for posting this ;O
Well, technically speaking they haven’t really made any of these difficult decisions in 8 years, so you can imagine they are out of practice…
I don’t believe I said that….
Take that “parliamentarian” and send him/her to North Korea or Iran.
What a f@@@ing waste of time.
Reminds me of the ladies in the board of my Homeowner’s Association. They talk, oh! so nice! So proper, so Miss Manners, while at the same time they will backstab you.
I had one he!! of a good time when I was on the Board, trust me. I just said it the way it was, and if they didn’t like it, well tough $h!t….
See the movie “Bad Moms” same scenario. Enjoyed it…
Well the Parliamentarian is a paid-position there to make sure that the Rules are followed. Supposedly, they must follow Roberts Rules of Order also. (This is supposed to make sure that whatever they come up with is Legal.)
this could go on until it’s time to make the doughnuts, right?
just some comic relief – don’t think it’s been posted here yet….
GOOD GRIEF!
“Leftist protesters caused a commotion on Tuesday, interrupting the House of Representatives debate on tax reform.
One of the women protesters in a wheelchair took her shirt off and started yelling at House Speaker Paul Ryan, according to reporters watching the proceedings.
“You starve America with this bill … you starve us all,” she shouted as security dragged her off…”
Yeah, that was around lunchtime. Guess protester thought they weren’t seeing her in the wheelchair! (Or she was overheating. snicker}
Not time to make the doughnuts though. The latest should be 1:30amEST
When she did, 10 DemBots sprang to their feet:
“I saw her first”
Can someone explain how eliminating the Obamacare mandate impacts the ACA? What’s the next step to killing Obamacare which has been an absolute cluster for my family …
It just starves it of money making things worse in the theory that will bring about a quicker fix.
Without the force of law requiring people to pay money to the insurance companies for a policy they don’t want or need, the insurance companies will not offer ACA coverage, because they will loose money on the remaining policy holders.
THIS IS AWESOME!!! THIS IS WINNING!!! I wasn’t sure if the Republicans would let Trump Win but they did. Most likely to save their own skin but that is also because Trumpism has put them in this haphazard position.
What does this accomplish? This ensures that we will have enough political energy to keep slashing away at the leftist agenda. We must always continue to strike at the heart of this evil ideology. It almost destroyed us completely a little over a year ago and will no doubt regain its footing if we are not fruitful in the opportunities we have earned.
Dummy Carper! You passed it , on Christmas Eve no less. It doesn’t matter who WROTE it!!!
