President Trump Impromptu Presser Returning From Camp David (Video)…

President Trump landed on the South Lawn after spending most of Saturday and Sunday in Camp David with Vice-President Pence and several key cabinet officials.
A confident, assertive and empowered President Trump walks to the media pool to answer questions. The first (inaudible) question was about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team illegally retrieving Trump transition team emails and communications on the transition.
WATCH:
.
A second (official WH) camera angle of the presser is below.
Advertisements
That is one fine President.
LikeLiked by 36 people
God Bless you President Trump; the best President evah!
LikeLiked by 35 people
The boss….
LikeLiked by 18 people
Yep!
LikeLiked by 6 people
What I always visualize now is P45 in his overcoat, turning his back, walking away from them and taking his right hand out of his pocket and casually flicking the Zippo. Behind him is a big woosh!
This man is in control.
LikeLiked by 40 people
I loved the mental picture. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s a gift.
LikeLiked by 23 people
He is a gift from our Father God.
LikeLiked by 29 people
You beat me to it, Elizabeth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a hard schedule for anyone to keep up, and he has 20 years on Obama. Praying for his health and protection constantly. ✝️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
And he is angry
LikeLiked by 14 people
I got the same impression, Cow wow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump works more with the press than Obama ever did…Most of the time the press was luck to get a wave from Obama.
God Bless President Trump…
It is going to be a really good Christmas this year.
LikeLiked by 23 people
“Trump works more with the press than Obama did..” Why? In my opinion the past president was afraid of raw questioning (even softballs) without advanced expectations. He was at a loss without his teleprompter. He could not respond intelligently, quickly due to his lack of (documented) formal education. “If if if if if if if if” Whereas President Tump has had “street” and (documented) education and business wranglings for decades. President Trump can fend off the questions standing up. Obama was in way over his head. Pathetic.
LikeLiked by 21 people
They called Obama a good speaker.
NO!!! Obama was a good/decent reader…Whenever there was no teleprompter or a problem with the teleprompter Obama could not string one sentence together.
LikeLiked by 23 people
Every time O would make any public statement it had to be carefully crafted to make sure it didn’t back track too much on a previous statement. The ol tangled web cliche. The Truth isn’t always easy or pretty but it sure simplifies things. Trump is blunt honest unadulterated truth…right in your face.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But in the end there were many statements that contradicted another previous one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True it’s ultimately impossible to cover all the loose ends. What happens when you try to be all things to all people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its harder to remember your lies, then the truth.
H3LL Obama even screwed up on many of his growing up stories.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heck yeah, k!
Are we sure WHSRN wasn’t actually born in Canada and Cruz wasn’t born in Kenya?
😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL
LikeLike
Such the right man for the job, and just in time. Thank God for PDJT………
LikeLiked by 16 people
“What Else”? …
😀 ROFLMAO… media all perplexed… Godzilla Trump says “WHAT ELSE”? (is that all ya got).
LikeLiked by 54 people
I came on to make the simple comment, I’ve never seen a more natural president in my life. It’s simply the job for that man. Looks like everybody beat me to that. He is the boss. The next few years should be great. His weekly address today is phenomenal. Anybody who hasn’t watched it, it’s three minutes
LikeLiked by 26 people
For TRUE leaders, leadership is as natural as breathing.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Initiation by fire. Walk through the flames, and come out the other side!
LikeLike
I laughed out loud when he said that!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Me too! I said to my husband, “Dang, He talks to them like he’s the teacher for their 6th grade class! They deserve it so much! LOL….
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s exactly why I love these impromptu pressers. He’s totally being himself. I love it! 😀
LikeLiked by 19 people
I loved that: “what else?”
LikeLiked by 12 people
THAT is what confident CEOs ask at stockholders or employee meetings. President Trump is all business. All action. No small talk. THIS is transparency.
LikeLiked by 16 people
LOL… that was so boss like. Gangsta. He definitely conquers fear like no one else.
LikeLiked by 7 people
President looks tired tonight. I hope he gets some much needed rest.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Never saw Obama look tired… or take many impromptu questions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Speaking as a nurse, I honestly believed Obama was stoned many times in pics I saw over the past few yrs.
LikeLiked by 25 people
I agree completely, Lorraine.
LikeLike
Tea…I agree…first thing I saw was a weariness…perhaps the end of a cold, as someone reported. Needs a haircut, too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought so too tea.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought so too. God, please give him rest and then his energy tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not a day’s rest from the fake news presstitutes in 18 months, yet PDJT still takes time out to acknowledge their questions. These hypocrites don’t deserve a minute of his time, he’s worked harder to #MAGA than anyone in the last twenty years. I would like to see a few headlines acknowledging the TRUTH about our great President, that’s not much to ask.
LikeLiked by 20 people
He knows how to am,e the press hungry. I can’t say I’d give them the time of Day if I were him, considering how badly they treat him and his staff. Keep the enemy close….
LikeLike
I loved how he said louder… the helicopter is loud. No way they should back able to say he is hard of hearing!
Obviously they will, but great tape of the background noise being a problem to be able to blast them with.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is beginning to look a lot like . . . . . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Christmas
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is Corker giving yet an unsurprising excuse to walk back his supposed YES vote for the bill.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I sure hope not. But i wouldn’t put it past liddle bob corker
LikeLiked by 2 people
The deadbeat can’t cease to represent us in TN fast enough. OUT!
LikeLiked by 6 people
You all noticed how the President said twice that McCain would be in to vote IF his vote was needed. I’m thinking there are a few democrats voting for this bill. That would surely explain why Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is being more of a man-bitch than usual.
LikeLiked by 11 people
They see the writing on the wall. If they don’t help MAGA they’re gonna get crushed in the Midterms and beyond. I also think they see what’s coming over the horizon with the IG and know that isn’t going to help the DNC. The DNC is on life support and they have no choice but to support tax reform or die off completely.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think so too boss. My bet is 2-3 dems are going to vote yes. One female, I think Heikampf, sounded positive the other day. I think she is up for re-election
LikeLiked by 2 people
He prowls the press line like a predator. I especially like the part where he said “What else?”
LikeLiked by 14 people
Perfect description. A predator on the prowl.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe even , say, a Lion?? 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
You can’t help but think of what weak and pathetic leadership we have had since Reagan.
It’s really pathetic to consider. So sad really. The pansies of the last 30 years. Weak and pathetic.
Thank god for trump. He is changing peoples minds about him each and every day. 1 vote at a time.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I used to speculate on how much a Perot or a Buchanan presidency could fix what is broken. No disrespect to either guy, but there is no way they could match Trump.
Remember the old saying, “Only Nixon could go to China”? The new one will be, “Only Trump can MAGA!”
LikeLiked by 9 people
I have never seen him quite like this. He seems disgusted. Like maybe he’s annoyed that he’s going to have to do something he hoped he wouldn’t have to do (for the good of the country).
Looking back on this last year, there was not one person who wanted to or who could have pulled the plug on that stinkin Swamp but DJT.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I wasn’t going to mention that (disgusted/annoyed), Apfelcobbler. Thank You, for doing so. I agree. Sadly!
Best President EVER!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
So very true.
LikeLike
I agree. He looked tired, disgusted and angry. Hope he rests, recharges and receives strength from family and the Lord.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s just exemplifying how we all feel.
LikeLike
I think he looked tired. I feel so horrible for the way he is being treated. And hardly anyone stands with him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I stand with him, and so do you. There are a lot of us and I think he knows it.
LikeLiked by 14 people
One of the reasons for rallies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope he knows that there is several hundred million people worldwide that support him and follow him daily.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I know plenty of people who stand with him. I have his back like he has mine.
I love my president.
Pray for him. He is shouldering a lot.
For our sake.
LikeLiked by 8 people
This has been a great site for some of the best insights as to what is going on with the central leviathan in real time and even ahead of time. As of late, I have not been able to peruse, much less enjoy this site do to adware that commandeers the web pages and instantly consumes my computer’s memory to the point of paralysis.
LikeLike
Install Adblock. That helped someone else having the same issue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
download ADBLOCKER — — it is free — — it is effective…
good luck, markR.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I use Chrome with the free Adblock and have NEVER seen an ad here on the tree.
LikeLike
I switched to Icedragon and loaded an adblocker and I haven’t had a problem since. Microsoft seems to work with the admakers to make sure you can’t block without paying a penalty.
LikeLike
Like others say there are a number of solutions. I’ve had good results with Firefox with uBlock Origin add-on installed. FF isn’t perfect, but mostly it works pretty well. Opera is another browser that can be configured similarly. So there are good options, no need to suffer
LikeLike
I’m on a MacBook Pro (macOS High Sierra) running Firefox with AdBlockPlus. Never see ads here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chrome was my choice prior…but i deleted cookies and now i can’t stay logged in.
Back to Firefox
LikeLiked by 2 people
Try the Brave browser app. Works great on this site.
LikeLike
AdBlock AND Ghostery…….
jus sayin….
LikeLike
He moves like Elvis did (on his good days), in total command.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump45 wears this job like nobody’s bidness 🙂 What an epoch!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Pray for POTUS 45 daily and call, text, email or write the WH and let him know how much we love/appreciate him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “People’s President”. Merry Christmas to y’all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Paycheck President…
LikeLike
LOL. White Hat. Lol. Is he sending a message? Haven’t listened to the audio yet.
LikeLike
Yes, that’s the first thing that I thought when I saw the white hat. He usually wears red. It’s as if he’s using the same reference that Sundance does – white hats vs black hats. Maybe it’s a signal to the swamp creatures who aren’t too deeply into the dark subversion of our Constitution that it’s not too late for them to come out into the light.
LikeLike
I don’t think he is “tired” in the sense of energy or needing sleep. I think he is “tired” of the BS, but keeps on going like the BOSS he is.
He OWNED those reporters. “What else?” And then crickets…nothing real to ask him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never in my wildest dreams did I ever predict we would have such a gifted billionaire become President working so hard for we the people. PTrump is an amazing leader. America always seems blessed to get the greatest presidents when we needed it most. He embodies the American spirit- guts, brains, and a big heart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President worked hard at wealth creation.
Now he works for nation recovery. MAGA!
LikeLike