Saturday December 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Beautiful song, beautiful woman. Thanks.
That makes up for a lot of ugly in the world.🌺
Happy almost-Christmas CATERDAY, Treepers. Of course these kitties can sing “Jingle Bells”!
So very precious!
Ecosystem hidden for thousands of years found underneath calved iceberg. Biologists are scrambling to study these unseen waters and the life forms they may contain.
October 7, 2017
https://www.mnn.com/earth-matters/wilderness-resources/stories/antarctic-iceberg-split-exposed-ecosystem-hidden-thousands-years
Happy Caturday…
HAHA!
Getting ready for the third candle of Advent.
Happy Caturday!
Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers! and Happy Caturday
The 12 Cat Days of Christmas
On the 1st day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
A perch on a tall cat tree
On the 2nd day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
2 scratching posts
…and a perch on a tall cat tree
On the 3rd day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
3 warm laps,
2 scratching posts…
…and a perch on a tall cat tree
On the 4th day of Christmas, my human gave to me..
4 bowls of milk,
3 warm laps,
2 scratching posts…
…and a perch on a tall cat tree
On the 5th day of Christmas, my human gave to me..
5 balls of yarn…
4 bowls of milk,
3 warm laps,
2 scratching posts…
…and a perch on a tall cat tree
On the 6th day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
6 kitty condos,
5 balls of yarn…
4 bowls of milk,
3 warm laps,
2 scratching posts…
…and a perch on a tall cat tree
On the 7th day of Christmas, my human gave to me
7 bags of cat treats,
6 kitty condos,
5 balls of yarn…
4 bowls of milk,
3 warm laps,
2 scratching posts…
…and a perch on a tall cat tree
On the 8th day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
8 cans of tuna
7 bags of cat treats,
6 kitty condos,
5 balls of yarn…
4 bowls of milk,
3 warm laps,
2 scratching posts…
…and a perch on a tall cat tree
On the 9th day of Christmas, my human gave to me
9 furry mouses,
8 cans of tuna
7 bags of cat treats,
6 kitty condos,
5 balls of yarn…
4 bowls of milk,
3 warm laps,
2 scratching posts…
…and a perch on a tall cat tree
On the 10th day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
10 litter boxes,
9 furry mouses,
8 cans of tuna
7 bags of cat treats,
6 kitty condos,
5 balls of yarn…
4 bowls of milk,
3 warm laps,
2 scratching posts…
…and a perch on a tall cat tree
On the 11th day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
11 piles of laundry
10 litter boxes,
9 furry mouses,
8 cans of tuna
7 bags of cat treats,
6 kitty condos,
5 balls of yarn…
4 bowls of milk,
3 warm laps,
2 scratching posts…
…and a perch on a tall cat tree
On the 12th day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
…12 pounds of catnip,
11 piles of laundry
10 litter boxes,
9 furry mouses,
8 cans of tuna
7 bags of cat treats,
6 kitty condos,
5 balls of yarn…
4 bowls of milk,
3 warm laps,
2 scratching posts…
…and a perch on a tall cat tree!
Sorry it’s long but I couldn’t resist.
Meowmeow Meowmeow!
How To Wrap Your Cat For Christmas (I hope it post)
That is too adorable. Such a fat kitty!
THE most patient cat of 2017! He’s thinking, “What I put up with for 3 squares”!
The Night before Catmus
A Cat’s Guide to Christmas
Caturday for Big Cats too. Love this couple 💕
Happy Caturday. This kitty loves her doggie… awwww.
