Saturday December 16th – Open Thread

Posted on December 16, 2017 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

21 Responses to Saturday December 16th – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Happy almost-Christmas CATERDAY, Treepers. Of course these kitties can sing “Jingle Bells”!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Lucille says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Ecosystem hidden for thousands of years found underneath calved iceberg. Biologists are scrambling to study these unseen waters and the life forms they may contain.

    October 7, 2017
    https://www.mnn.com/earth-matters/wilderness-resources/stories/antarctic-iceberg-split-exposed-ecosystem-hidden-thousands-years

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Lucille says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Happy Caturday…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Getting ready for the third candle of Advent.

    Happy Caturday!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers! and Happy Caturday

    The 12 Cat Days of Christmas

    On the 1st day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
    A perch on a tall cat tree

    On the 2nd day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
    2 scratching posts
    …and a perch on a tall cat tree

    On the 3rd day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
    3 warm laps,
    2 scratching posts…
    …and a perch on a tall cat tree

    On the 4th day of Christmas, my human gave to me..
    4 bowls of milk,
    3 warm laps,
    2 scratching posts…
    …and a perch on a tall cat tree

    On the 5th day of Christmas, my human gave to me..
    5 balls of yarn…
    4 bowls of milk,
    3 warm laps,
    2 scratching posts…
    …and a perch on a tall cat tree

    On the 6th day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
    6 kitty condos,
    5 balls of yarn…
    4 bowls of milk,
    3 warm laps,
    2 scratching posts…
    …and a perch on a tall cat tree

    On the 7th day of Christmas, my human gave to me
    7 bags of cat treats,
    6 kitty condos,
    5 balls of yarn…
    4 bowls of milk,
    3 warm laps,
    2 scratching posts…
    …and a perch on a tall cat tree

    On the 8th day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
    8 cans of tuna
    7 bags of cat treats,
    6 kitty condos,
    5 balls of yarn…
    4 bowls of milk,
    3 warm laps,
    2 scratching posts…
    …and a perch on a tall cat tree

    On the 9th day of Christmas, my human gave to me
    9 furry mouses,
    8 cans of tuna
    7 bags of cat treats,
    6 kitty condos,
    5 balls of yarn…
    4 bowls of milk,
    3 warm laps,
    2 scratching posts…
    …and a perch on a tall cat tree

    On the 10th day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
    10 litter boxes,
    9 furry mouses,
    8 cans of tuna
    7 bags of cat treats,
    6 kitty condos,
    5 balls of yarn…
    4 bowls of milk,
    3 warm laps,
    2 scratching posts…
    …and a perch on a tall cat tree

    On the 11th day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
    11 piles of laundry
    10 litter boxes,
    9 furry mouses,
    8 cans of tuna
    7 bags of cat treats,
    6 kitty condos,
    5 balls of yarn…
    4 bowls of milk,
    3 warm laps,
    2 scratching posts…
    …and a perch on a tall cat tree

    On the 12th day of Christmas, my human gave to me…
    …12 pounds of catnip,
    11 piles of laundry
    10 litter boxes,
    9 furry mouses,
    8 cans of tuna
    7 bags of cat treats,
    6 kitty condos,
    5 balls of yarn…
    4 bowls of milk,
    3 warm laps,
    2 scratching posts…
    …and a perch on a tall cat tree!

    Sorry it’s long but I couldn’t resist.
    Meowmeow Meowmeow!

    Like

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Like

    Reply
  8. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 16, 2017 at 12:58 am

    How To Wrap Your Cat For Christmas (I hope it post)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:03 am

    The Night before Catmus

    Like

    Reply
  11. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:07 am

    A Cat’s Guide to Christmas

    Like

    Reply
  13. Janie M. says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Caturday for Big Cats too. Love this couple 💕

    Like

    Reply
  14. Janie M. says:
    December 16, 2017 at 1:46 am

    Happy Caturday. This kitty loves her doggie… awwww.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s