T-Rex: “Around The Globe” End of Year Briefing and Deep Dive on North Korea Policy…

We are so fortunate to have Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Stunning mastery of global events, policy, strategy, and diplomatic nuance at both the big and granular levels.
During a keynote address, “Meeting the Foreign Policy Challenges of 2017 and Beyond” at the 2017 Atlantic Council – Korea Foundation Forum, Secretary Tillerson takes the opportunity to provide another eloquent “walk around the globe” outline of current foreign engagements and ongoing U.S. policy therein. If you watched the first one, you’ll also enjoy this one.
The first 38 minutes consist of T-Rex taking a “jog”, as he put it, around the globe to help everyone understand “what’s going on”. With simple note cards for reference Tillerson walks through the most important challenges in foreign policy. The last 20 minutes of the video is also well worth watching because T-Rex goes into great detail on the subject of North Korea and how each angle of nuance plays a part of the larger dynamic.WATCH:
(FULL Transcipt is Available HERE)
T-Rex is starting to hit his stride. You can bet alot of countries that have previously expected a nod and wink when it comes to following through on their responsibilities are shifting nervously in their seats when Sec. Tillerson makes direct eye contact with them. He’s no Lurch or Pickles, he’s T-Rex and not being prepared for your test is unacceptable to him and the President.
Great comment sixblade
It is amazing the difference that having competent leaders makes. Between bumbling Obama and ‘Name Your Price’ Clinton the perception of the US was in tatters. We have always been a strong nation but the previous regime did everything they could to cut us off at the knees. America is standing confident and strong again.
Clear, transparent and consciously competent.
