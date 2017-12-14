Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – December 14th

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for Thursday December 14th, 2017:
VIDEO BELOW:
Advertisements
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for Thursday December 14th, 2017:
VIDEO BELOW:
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
It may have been the dumbest thing ever but it sure makes me laugh 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
April was very gracious. Kudos. Credit where credit’s due.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I suppose however picking a fight over this was really low rent. I’m glad Sara made her “eat” her words
LikeLiked by 4 people
April made like nut and cracked— beautiful pies, Sarah.
LikeLiked by 5 people
She baked me,
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Add to the White House Recipe Book! Sarah Sanders’ Pecan Piegate.
Like the Veuve, too!
LikeLiked by 5 people
And Mrs. Sanders, how do you account for the 18 missing pecan halves on April Ryan’s pie? 🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 5 people
A little off topic but I think that whenever SD posts the pic of the wolverines the pic of Sarah at the podium wearing red should be included.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Agreed. Love that pic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a much better person than I am. I am shocked Racist Ryan, Valerie Jarrett flunkey, ate the pie.
It concerns me that the people in the administration still believe that being nice to the Marxists…. the propagandist talking heads masquerading as “journalists”, or the politicians, whomever…..will work and make things better.
It does not help to be nice, nothing changes, and it has been proven over and over ad nauseum that being nice does nothing. These cretins attack harder. Just like Moslems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you might miss the power in this action. It shows a dominant position over the press, and makes fun of April’s foolishness….it is NOT the same as “being nice” as much as it is sending a message to the press gaggle…..I have the ability to make you look silly and petty so watch what you try to play on me…..
Sarah is a true executive type.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bless their hearts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sarah literally “killed them with kindness”.
Made them look like fools in the process.
Expressions of total disbelief from a leftist is worth Gold. It is Sooooooooo
rare to get a leftist to apologize. And maybe a peak into whether they have a soul or not?
LikeLike
Was it just me, or was this the most wasted time of a Press Conference ever?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I enjoyed it.
Watching April getting he comeuppance was worth it.
If she had any class April should have taken a slice.
But we know she doesn’t.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have to admit it was so hilarious the way Sarah trolled April Ryan on twitter last night with pictures of the baking process of the pie and of course this tweet got me…
LikeLiked by 10 people
That might have been Sarah’s finest moment. Impossible to underestimate how much respect she just earned. And it made all of us laugh, didn’t it?
LikeLike
Loved Tony Snow, but I think Sarah is the best Press Secretary ever! What a gift to the Trump Administration.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I can’t eat pecan pie because of nut allergies but Sarah can bake me a sweet potato pie anytime 🙂
LikeLike
Sarah’s dress is beautiful and she wears it well 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at the face of the blond…pure evil.
LikeLike
I’m watching these things regularly now and I guess I’m not surprised by it but the snowflake media and their agenda-pushing is making me sick! Sarah does a good job of deflecting the preachy “questions” and turning them around to highlight Trump’s successes and upcoming policies.
LikeLiked by 1 person