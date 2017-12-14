Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – December 14th

Posted on December 14, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the press briefing for Thursday December 14th, 2017:

VIDEO BELOW:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

26 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – December 14th

  1. Pam says:
    December 14, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    December 14, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. G3 says:
    December 14, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    April made like nut and cracked— beautiful pies, Sarah.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Clydeen says:
    December 14, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    She baked me,

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. WSB says:
    December 14, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Add to the White House Recipe Book! Sarah Sanders’ Pecan Piegate.

    Like the Veuve, too!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. FL_GUY says:
    December 14, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    And Mrs. Sanders, how do you account for the 18 missing pecan halves on April Ryan’s pie? 🤣🤣🤣

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Chuck says:
    December 14, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    A little off topic but I think that whenever SD posts the pic of the wolverines the pic of Sarah at the podium wearing red should be included.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  8. InAz says:
    December 14, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a much better person than I am. I am shocked Racist Ryan, Valerie Jarrett flunkey, ate the pie.

    It concerns me that the people in the administration still believe that being nice to the Marxists…. the propagandist talking heads masquerading as “journalists”, or the politicians, whomever…..will work and make things better.
    It does not help to be nice, nothing changes, and it has been proven over and over ad nauseum that being nice does nothing. These cretins attack harder. Just like Moslems.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • joshua says:
      December 14, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      I think you might miss the power in this action. It shows a dominant position over the press, and makes fun of April’s foolishness….it is NOT the same as “being nice” as much as it is sending a message to the press gaggle…..I have the ability to make you look silly and petty so watch what you try to play on me…..

      Sarah is a true executive type.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • SeekerOfTruth says:
      December 14, 2017 at 4:46 pm

      Sarah literally “killed them with kindness”.
      Made them look like fools in the process.

      Expressions of total disbelief from a leftist is worth Gold. It is Sooooooooo
      rare to get a leftist to apologize. And maybe a peak into whether they have a soul or not?

      Like

      Reply
  9. tampa2 says:
    December 14, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Was it just me, or was this the most wasted time of a Press Conference ever?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Pam says:
    December 14, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    I have to admit it was so hilarious the way Sarah trolled April Ryan on twitter last night with pictures of the baking process of the pie and of course this tweet got me…

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • NYGuy54 says:
      December 14, 2017 at 4:23 pm

      That might have been Sarah’s finest moment. Impossible to underestimate how much respect she just earned. And it made all of us laugh, didn’t it?

      Like

      Reply
  11. FelineFine says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Loved Tony Snow, but I think Sarah is the best Press Secretary ever! What a gift to the Trump Administration.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. Ken says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    I can’t eat pecan pie because of nut allergies but Sarah can bake me a sweet potato pie anytime 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  13. woohoowee says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Sarah’s dress is beautiful and she wears it well 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. covfefe999 says:
    December 14, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    I’m watching these things regularly now and I guess I’m not surprised by it but the snowflake media and their agenda-pushing is making me sick! Sarah does a good job of deflecting the preachy “questions” and turning them around to highlight Trump’s successes and upcoming policies.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s