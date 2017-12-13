Wednesday December 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Trust
Whether I think it’s good or bad,
Or if it makes me happy or sad,
Only God knows the heart of man,
And what happens is by His plan.
God will see that things go His way,
Without regard for what I say.
Things won’t happen outside His will,
Though I shout or stay quiet and still.
I don’t know what He has in mind,
Or with tomorrow what I’ll find.
Mine is to trust Him every day,
That He’ll guide me along my way,
That He’ll provide my basic needs,
That, if I’ll follow, He will lead,
That He’s forgiven all my sins,
And that He’ll bring me home to Him.
Thank you for this poem.
I have a job interview today,
pray for me!
Phoenix: DONE!
Prayers that you get this job!
Good Luck!
Praying for you, Phoenix.
After this Alabama election tonight (Tues night), this is perfect!
Some comic relief after last night.
I’m reposting my comment here from last night loss:
Remember, The Dems didn’t win. The Uni Party won. They are our number one enemy and have been for decades. They proved it tonight, thru lies and voter frauds, etc. There is no use ragging on PTrump, Sessions, Bannon, Moore, Alabama, etc. It is the demonic enemy that came into Alabama and took over the state with plots to lie and deceive.
The Dems and the Media are our number 2 enemy. This win tonight will give the Dems/MSM the green light to start full-blown attacks on President Trump, his admin and WeThePeople. We are going to have to stand our ground, from this day forward. We know who our enemy is. Everyday we are going to have to let our President know we have his back, no matter what.
President Trump said this last Friday at the Florida Rally. Write this down on a 3 x 5 card and keep it close. I call it Covfefe (I will stand up) Code:
Never give in.
Never give up.
Never back down, and
Never ever stop dreaming.
As Scarlett O’Hara said: Tomorrow is another day. Tomorrow will be another MAGA day.
May the Lord bless you, Treepers.
Tammy Bruce commented that she felt the Republican leadership was intentionally trying to lose control of the Senate as a way of thwarting DJT. I think she’s right.
The enemy must be voted out
Good advise.
whoa
Man….I mean…..whew…..
Today is the feast day of Santa Lucia (St. Lucy) of Syracuse (Sicily), of vast importance to the Nordic (especially Swedish) Christian community:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saint_Lucy%27s_Day
The traditional song sung on St. Lucy’s Day is set to a folk tune from Naples. So there you have it: A Sicilian saint celebrate in Sweden and honored in a song set to Neapolitan music. A classic rendition of this song is:
I have attended a Santa Lucia service. The church is darkened and then the procession of Lucia and her attendants begins. The church gradually fills with light and music. So sweet and other worldly.
St. Lucy is patron saint of those with eye problems. It takes on more importance for me on this celebration of her feast day because since late last evening (right after midnight and into December 13th) I noticed a shadow in my right eye; I believe I have a cataract and am very anxious about it; calling an ophthalmologist immediately. Please say a prayer to St. Lucy for me. Thank you.
Adam Sandler – The Hanukkah Song
Ring Christmas Bells…
To the purveyors of the CTH –
I use ADblock Plus
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/12/texts-between-ex-mueller-team-members-emerge-calling-trump-loathsome-human-idiot.html
André Rieu – When Winter Comes
Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers. Have fun with the lyrics to this song on Wacky Wednesday.
Chestnuts roasting on an open fire
Jack Frost nipping at your nose
Yuletide carols being sung by a choir
And folks dressed up like Eskimos
Everybody knows a turkey and some
Mistletoe help to make the season bright
Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow
Will find it hard to sleep tonight
They know that Santa’s on his way
He’s loaded lots of toys and goodies
On his sleigh
And ev’ry mother’s
Child is gonna spy to see if
Reindeer really know how to fly
And so, I’m offering this
Simple phrase to kids from
One to ninety-two
Altho’ it’s been said many times
Many ways; “Merry Christmas to you”
ICYMI…
http://www.truthrevolt.org/news/muslim-students-catholic-university-complain-christmas-gets-too-much-attention
