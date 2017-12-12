Tuesday December 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
So cool.
Merry Christmas!
Wow, that water level is low !
Super good news!
Two Companies That Sold Aborted Baby Parts for Planned Parenthood Forced to Close Down
http://www.lifenews.com/2017/12/09/two-companies-that-sold-aborted-baby-parts-for-planned-parenthood-forced-to-close-down/
“Southern man don’t need you around anyhow . . .” A little comment on the Quisling GOPe’s efforts to defeat Judge Moore.
Crazy international leftwing mayors met in Chicago last week.
Favorite Lyrics….
May we enjoy good mental hygiene this week!
Romans 12:2 “Do not be shaped by this world. Instead be changed within by a new way of thinking. Then you will be able to decide what God wants for you. And you will be able to know what is good and pleasing to God and what is perfect.”
Amen.
Sample ballots marked for Doug Jones found in probate judge’s office
Election officials said the ballots have been discarded. “I consider it a closed matter,” said Secretary of State John Merrill, the state’s top elections official. After assurances from Tatum, the probate judge in Bullock County, that the ballots had been discarded in their phone conversation late Friday afternoon, Merrill said he immediately called Bill Armistead, campaign chairman for Moore, and told him that the ballots had been removed.
http://www.al.com/news/index.ssf/2017/12/sample_ballots_marked_for_doug.html
As usual, no one is punished, so the lying, cheating and deceiving is repeated over and over and over ad nauseum.
Here’s one for the tweakers at the New York Slimes & Washington ComPost.
“The Russians ate my homework.”
In this german language video you can see a test person (a doctor) being connected to measuring devices and then step by step the effects of certain actions (like switching on WiFi) on the brain of the test person. This was done by scientists of the university of Mainz, their conclusion: we have to contact the WHO and you should not drive with Wifi connected.
https://rtlnext.rtl.de/cms/kopfschmerzen-im-auto-woher-kommt-das-4131633.html?c=ddbf
(the video is really worth seeing, but its german, but with visuals, and you need to ignore the commercials and it uses flahplayer. Its by a german TV-channel, cannot find this somewhere else …)
