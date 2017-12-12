Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Tuesday December 12th. Approximate start time 3:00pm EST:
WH livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Just cannot bring myself to watch this drama circus.
The highest respect for Sarah walking into the swamp full of alligators unafraid!
I love these PCs. I miss way too many of them. Happy to be able to watch it live today.
Go Sarah!
You know – I wonder is any questions will be fielded about Fusion GPS, or Mr. and Mrs. Ohr, or even Ms. Page and FISA – any one care to venture a guess…
I say “Nahhh”.
“What did TRUMP mean by she would do ANYTHING….?” – paraphrasing anyone of this press pool.
Ho hum…
Trump also intimated that Gillibrand used Bill and Hillary to get elected. Was disloyal and used them.
Turn about is fair play, because the Clintons would sure use, abuse and discard anyone to get what they want.
In these provocative tweets, President Trump is ‘lighting up’ a target…in this case, Gillibrand.
He is aiming to cause people to research Gillibrand and her behavior, tactics, relationship with the Clintons, etc.
This is President Trump’s way of exposing Gillibrand to scrutiny.
My thoughts exactly! Kirsten will be sorry she got into it with Our President Trump. Big old spotlight now shining on her and everything she has done for the last 20 years…
You are 100% correct georgiafl. President Trump only tweets like he did when he KNOWS the individual is either an empty suit or just plain corrupt. Cannot wait to see this arrogant do-nothing exposed.
Despite her pretty face and grooming, she’s extremely vile.
…and vulgar.
Pretty face??!! You are being way too nice!
Basic Alinsky…..101
Pimp slap for another Congress Whore!
I would love to see the podium replaced by a black monolith like from 2001. Put a flat screen on it. Have Sarah off site give the briefing via the monitor. Then when the questions start, the first Off topic or derogatory question, Sarah clicks off and the screen starts playing the opening scene of 2001 where the neanderthals are hooting and dancing around the monolith with the word Press-anderthals scrolling across the screen followed by THE END and the monitor goes off. I think with this classical conditioning, the Press-anderthals can eventually be trained to act more human and maybe, but it’s a long shot, professional..
and no chairs…everyone has to stand for the entire thing, and no food or water allowed.
I think every time a stupid question is asked the reporter is told it is a stupid question and there will be a substitution of an intelligent question instead. Questions they should be asking are queued up randomly and answered instead of the stupid reporter questions.
when Sarah finally decided she has had enough Fake News Clown Crap thrown around and decides to educate the “press corps”
Hey, isn’t that Acosta from CNN ?
No. Much too handsome to be Acosta 🙂
I haven’t watched a presser with our toddler media in a while: Are they still taking questions from alternative press people (i.e. not our commie MSM) anymore? Seemed like a good way to get some real news out instead of all the made-up crap that spews from Acosta, etc.
And by “they” I mean the Press Sec. in this case, Mrs. Huckabee-Sanders.
No they have not in a while.
Didn’t President Trump tweet something similar in the past about Schumer- about willing to do anything? It certainly isn’t sexist.
Mitt Romney turned against Trump during the election and Trump fired back about how Romney would’ve done anything and was begging for a Trump endorsement in the 2012 race.
on his knees.
actually he said” if I asked Mitt to get down on his knees, he would” hahahahah
That is evxactly why PDJT used it…:-)
Turned it off before it ever started. Both actors standing up there led off with the 4 women, call for congressional investigations….. blah blah blah…. John Roberts called the President’s tweet about Kristen ‘suggestive’. It’s all an orchestrated show to these losers.
BTW, I heard Bannon reading the President’s tweets this morning and I had zero thought whatsoever that PDJT was referring in any way shape or form to sex. Obvious he’s talking about corruption. But, I don’t think that way….. so, there’s that.
These people get their feelings hurt by stuff from their own imagination.
Congress does not investigate the President, they want you to believe this. Never gonna happen.
Dir. Of Immigration speaking now about the bombing
Suggestion for future pressers:Place each presstitute in their own “Skinner box” aka an “operant conditioning chamber.” Then Sarah uses positive and negative conditioning on her charges. Perhaps she could use her experiment to earn an advanced degree.
I’m for shock collars.
They need shocks suits⚡️⚡️⚡️
I thought Mara Liasson was dead
Looks like she is
This speaker is saying “assimilation” so much that I bet its really bother the SJW “reporters”/talking heads
It is obviously bothering the feminazi asking the questions right now.
Get’em out. Get’em all out.
Great answer to 1st question re. Gillibrand doing “anything” for contributions.
Thankyou, Sarah!
Dirty -minded Lefties ALWAYS have to go there! Just can’t help themselves!
Yes, it was beautiful. And I love that she pointed out that he has said similar in reference to men in politics. I think that the press is showing their sexism by treating the comments made toward a female senator differently than similar statements made toward male senators. the real issue is the donors control of the senator and their influence on her votes.
I hate women feminazis
How about the men, Tazz? A lot of ’em are men, too!
LOL – Yep, them too. If they are feminazis be they man or woman the fall under the heading feminazi. See Jim Acosta as an example. 😉
april’s mind is n the gutter – bwahahahahahahahahaha
That’s an improvement from being a race-baiting she-dog!
April asking about senator twit – April replies, if your mind is in the gutter you read it that way!!!!!!!!!!!
sorry, about the tweet. But Senator Twit might be actually somewhat accurate. So excited about Sanders reply, wanting to share with those not able to watch while at work, etc. and should have calmed down before posting. That is why, several months ago, I stopped posting ago while watching Sanders
Where’s little Jimmy Acosta. Not seen in the briefing today.
Having a ‘Time Out’?
I noticed that also. Guess he’s still crying about yesterday and didn’t want anyone to see his red eyes.
Sarah pointing out that “only if your mind is in the gutter, would you interpret Trump’s tweet about Gilliibrand as referring to…..”
Thankyou Sarah! Spot on!
Shepard Smith appears to be all butthurt by this remark.
He obviously glossed over the fact that inane question had previously been asked and answered today. And leave it to April Ryan to attempt to take the low road to accuse President Trump of making a sexual innuendo he did not make.
I know. Shep *clearly* wants this Fake News to stay alive.
Big Surprise, Right?! LOL.
I know, made the mistake of watching while eating lunch…
almost choked, seriously 😂😂😂
“April your mind is in the gutter”!
These reporters are some of the dumbest people on the face of the planet. It is a wonder they can even remember to breathe.
They can’t remember.
Other people have to remind them.
Hahahaha!
Dang; she is so pointed and honest. Quick on her feet to boot…………no pausing; no hemming and hawing…………………very impressive.
Yes, Sarah is very impressive.
“Gillibrand is a puppet of Schumer”
Told April/reporter “…only if your mind is in the gutter”
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
If she was embarrassed – she should be – just because her Dim buddies are gutter mucks – that does not mean President Trump is, too!
Buh, Bye Kiddies! Oh – and BTW – get your minds out of the gutter – please – thanks!
Guttersnipe review, closed for today.
LOL – I cannot believe how dumb these people are – one-track minds –
That woman who was trying to bait the Director – he came right out and told her that was not what he said!
I wonder, patrick – if they know how foolish they appear and are – Sarah plays ‘Whack a Nitwit’ at every Press Conference!
“I wonder, patrick – if they know how foolish they appear and are”
No.
They really are that dumb.
Oopsey – I misspoke – how could they possibly know?
You have to wonder what they would do if told, NOT to breathe.
If it is in their ‘show notes’ – then, they would definitely comply – dontcha think, patrick?
Without questioning it.
Absotutalutely, patrick!
Sarah is great, doesn’t take any bait! LOL
And she was baited a few times.
Destruction of the press corps…I sense..from their appearsnce…they are aware that Moore is going to win. They look defeated..
They wanted to continue to argue on Senator G but they don’t have the goods…the President took the fight directly at her and ALL and ANY MORE ACCUSERS…
Once again the questions on Chain Migration turned personal…the Extreme Media can never inform but must degrade. The Director was taken aback but persevered in stating that each generation must implement a system that works for the betterment of the country.
When it comes to the MSM there is a button i often use..
Oh My, six Democrat Senators are calling for President Trump to resign. Yeah, I’m sure they’d like that a lot. I’m sure they’d like it even better if they could somehow install Hillary as President. President Trump must be laughing his head off today.
Andy, I hear that Botoxed Ron came out spitting and calling for the President’s resignation. Oh, aren’t they so indignant…..
Tough as nails, Sarah. Tough as nails. MAGA!
Gillibrand is a horrible, horrible person. Research Paul Nungesser, Emma Sulkowicz, and this Gillibrand monster. If there were true justice in the US, she would be in a federal prison right now, together with her mentor, Hillary.
LOVE YOU SARAH SANDERS!!!!!
missed one opportunity on that question about whether the President was concerned about “authoritarian” regimes and dictators using the term FAKE NEWS. HAHAHAHAHAHA!
I would have slammed them all like this –
listen you assclowns – remind me who came up with the term fake news, and who’s been WHINING about it ever since it backfired on them instantly?
* * * the thug puppet media – LYING relentlessly as always ‘O’
They got him this time………/S
Oh and one last point. The speaker on immigration (didn’t catch his name or position) made it clear that the NYC bomber came in on chain migration through grandpappy. Grandpappy came in through the “no vetting” lottery.
BTW, Kirstjen (DHS) just stated “We need a merit based immigration system like the President recommended”
These people are just dem party hacks. Calling them the WH Press is wrong.
I don’t know how Sarah can stand up there and take this abuse. She is one helluva woman, that is for sure!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once again, Sarah wins the War of Words and Ideas.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When the press enters the arena to engage Sarah in a battle of wits, they do so unarmed.
It also speaks well of POTUS’ ability to pick the best for the job, sunnydaze.
He does have a gift.
Why is the press so dense?
The press purposely degrades President Trump.
I love Sarah, she handles the press. Well done Sarah.
I just love having a colorful, intelligent President who makes liberal heads explode on a daily basis.
