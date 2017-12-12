Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 3:00pm Livestream…

Posted on December 12, 2017 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Tuesday December 12th.  Approximate start time 3:00pm EST:

WH livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

  1. FofBW says:
    December 12, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Just cannot bring myself to watch this drama circus.

    The highest respect for Sarah walking into the swamp full of alligators unafraid!

  2. bleep21k says:
    December 12, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    You know – I wonder is any questions will be fielded about Fusion GPS, or Mr. and Mrs. Ohr, or even Ms. Page and FISA – any one care to venture a guess…

    I say “Nahhh”.

    “What did TRUMP mean by she would do ANYTHING….?” – paraphrasing anyone of this press pool.

    Ho hum…

  3. Regina says:
    December 12, 2017 at 2:53 pm

  4. FL_GUY says:
    December 12, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I would love to see the podium replaced by a black monolith like from 2001. Put a flat screen on it. Have Sarah off site give the briefing via the monitor. Then when the questions start, the first Off topic or derogatory question, Sarah clicks off and the screen starts playing the opening scene of 2001 where the neanderthals are hooting and dancing around the monolith with the word Press-anderthals scrolling across the screen followed by THE END and the monitor goes off. I think with this classical conditioning, the Press-anderthals can eventually be trained to act more human and maybe, but it’s a long shot, professional..

  5. joshua says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    when Sarah finally decided she has had enough Fake News Clown Crap thrown around and decides to educate the “press corps”

  6. Binkser1 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    I haven’t watched a presser with our toddler media in a while: Are they still taking questions from alternative press people (i.e. not our commie MSM) anymore? Seemed like a good way to get some real news out instead of all the made-up crap that spews from Acosta, etc.

  7. G3 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Didn’t President Trump tweet something similar in the past about Schumer- about willing to do anything? It certainly isn’t sexist.

  8. albrevin says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Turned it off before it ever started. Both actors standing up there led off with the 4 women, call for congressional investigations….. blah blah blah…. John Roberts called the President’s tweet about Kristen ‘suggestive’. It’s all an orchestrated show to these losers.

    BTW, I heard Bannon reading the President’s tweets this morning and I had zero thought whatsoever that PDJT was referring in any way shape or form to sex. Obvious he’s talking about corruption. But, I don’t think that way….. so, there’s that.

  9. lastinillinois says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Dir. Of Immigration speaking now about the bombing

  10. colmdebhailis says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Suggestion for future pressers:Place each presstitute in their own “Skinner box” aka an “operant conditioning chamber.” Then Sarah uses positive and negative conditioning on her charges. Perhaps she could use her experiment to earn an advanced degree.

  11. tazz2293 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    I thought Mara Liasson was dead

  12. Katherine McCoun says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    This speaker is saying “assimilation” so much that I bet its really bother the SJW “reporters”/talking heads

  13. tazz2293 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Get’em out. Get’em all out.

  14. sunnydaze says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Great answer to 1st question re. Gillibrand doing “anything” for contributions.

    Thankyou, Sarah!

    • sunnydaze says:
      December 12, 2017 at 3:32 pm

      Dirty -minded Lefties ALWAYS have to go there! Just can’t help themselves!

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      December 12, 2017 at 3:33 pm

      Yes, it was beautiful. And I love that she pointed out that he has said similar in reference to men in politics. I think that the press is showing their sexism by treating the comments made toward a female senator differently than similar statements made toward male senators. the real issue is the donors control of the senator and their influence on her votes.

  15. tazz2293 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    I hate women feminazis

  16. redlegleader68 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    april’s mind is n the gutter – bwahahahahahahahahaha

  17. Katherine McCoun says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    April asking about senator twit – April replies, if your mind is in the gutter you read it that way!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      December 12, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      sorry, about the tweet. But Senator Twit might be actually somewhat accurate. So excited about Sanders reply, wanting to share with those not able to watch while at work, etc. and should have calmed down before posting. That is why, several months ago, I stopped posting ago while watching Sanders

  18. tazz2293 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Where’s little Jimmy Acosta. Not seen in the briefing today.

  19. sunnydaze says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Sarah pointing out that “only if your mind is in the gutter, would you interpret Trump’s tweet about Gilliibrand as referring to…..”

    Thankyou Sarah! Spot on!

  20. Ditch Mitch says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    “April your mind is in the gutter”!

  21. tazz2293 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    These reporters are some of the dumbest people on the face of the planet. It is a wonder they can even remember to breathe.

  22. Bob Thoms says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Dang; she is so pointed and honest. Quick on her feet to boot…………no pausing; no hemming and hawing…………………very impressive.

  23. Ditch Mitch says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    “Gillibrand is a puppet of Schumer”

  24. Patriot1783 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Told April/reporter “…only if your mind is in the gutter”

    April face = priceless

  25. duchess01 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Buh, Bye Kiddies! Oh – and BTW – get your minds out of the gutter – please – thanks!

  26. Ditch Mitch says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Sarah is great, doesn’t take any bait! LOL
    And she was baited a few times.

  27. Garavaglia says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Destruction of the press corps…I sense..from their appearsnce…they are aware that Moore is going to win. They look defeated..

    • Publius2016 says:
      December 12, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      They wanted to continue to argue on Senator G but they don’t have the goods…the President took the fight directly at her and ALL and ANY MORE ACCUSERS…

  28. Publius2016 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Once again the questions on Chain Migration turned personal…the Extreme Media can never inform but must degrade. The Director was taken aback but persevered in stating that each generation must implement a system that works for the betterment of the country.

  29. burnett044 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    When it comes to the MSM there is a button i often use..

  30. andyocoregon says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Oh My, six Democrat Senators are calling for President Trump to resign. Yeah, I’m sure they’d like that a lot. I’m sure they’d like it even better if they could somehow install Hillary as President. President Trump must be laughing his head off today.

  31. tampa2 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Tough as nails, Sarah. Tough as nails. MAGA!

  32. rsmith1776 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Gillibrand is a horrible, horrible person. Research Paul Nungesser, Emma Sulkowicz, and this Gillibrand monster. If there were true justice in the US, she would be in a federal prison right now, together with her mentor, Hillary.

  33. lovetruthfirst says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    LOVE YOU SARAH SANDERS!!!!!

    missed one opportunity on that question about whether the President was concerned about “authoritarian” regimes and dictators using the term FAKE NEWS. HAHAHAHAHAHA!

    I would have slammed them all like this –

    listen you assclowns – remind me who came up with the term fake news, and who’s been WHINING about it ever since it backfired on them instantly?

    * * * the thug puppet media – LYING relentlessly as always ‘O’

  34. coveyouthband says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    They got him this time………/S

  35. Ditch Mitch says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Oh and one last point. The speaker on immigration (didn’t catch his name or position) made it clear that the NYC bomber came in on chain migration through grandpappy. Grandpappy came in through the “no vetting” lottery.

    BTW, Kirstjen (DHS) just stated “We need a merit based immigration system like the President recommended”

  36. Sandra-VA says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    These people are just dem party hacks. Calling them the WH Press is wrong.

    I don’t know how Sarah can stand up there and take this abuse. She is one helluva woman, that is for sure!

    Disgraceful questions and attacks.

  37. sunnydaze says:
    December 12, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Once again, Sarah wins the War of Words and Ideas.

    Man, we are lucky to have her!

  38. MTeresa says:
    December 12, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Why is the press so dense?

  39. grandmotherpatriot says:
    December 12, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    I love Sarah, she handles the press. Well done Sarah.

  40. andyocoregon says:
    December 12, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    I just love having a colorful, intelligent President who makes liberal heads explode on a daily basis.

