“He Fights” – President Trump Calls Out Fake News Reporting of Washington Post and Dave Weigel…

In an effort to ridicule President Trump, Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel tweeted a fake news picture from last night’s MAGA rally in Pensacola Florida; obviously attempting to frame a narrative that the rally was poorly attended.
Except the picture was entirely FAKE NEWS, and President Trump just called Dave Weigel out on Twitter:
…Along with actual pictures from the rally:
….Which forced WaPo reporter Dave Weigel to retract and apologize:
Sure thing: I apologize. I deleted the photo after @dmartosko told me I’d gotten it wrong. Was confused by the image of you walking in the bottom right corner. https://t.co/fQY7GMNSaD
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 9, 2017
One of the many reasons people support President Trump is because “He Fights” back.
He wasn’t sorry. Just sorry he got caught.
Yep. A sorry POS is what most if not all of the folks associated with the WashedPoo are,,,
These anti American Marxists are still desperate to make President Trump out to be a liar. Classic Alinsky Projection.
On libtard sites the Obama worshippers claim President Trump lies at least fives times daily.
Ahh, but the libturds and their Mozzie “friends” lie five times a day, facing Mecca…
those SOB’S are always sorry AFTER THEY’RE CAUGHT.
There are haters still saying the crown is faked.
PLEASE I beg you lib haters please don’t give up! Please keep doing this. It sure paid off bigly last time, didn’t it? You got I’M WITH HER in there, didn’t you?
