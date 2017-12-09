“He Fights” – President Trump Calls Out Fake News Reporting of Washington Post and Dave Weigel…

In an effort to ridicule President Trump, Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel tweeted a fake news picture from last night’s MAGA rally in Pensacola Florida; obviously attempting to frame a narrative that the rally was poorly attended.

Except the picture was entirely FAKE NEWS, and President Trump just called Dave Weigel out on Twitter:

…Along with actual pictures from the rally:

….Which forced WaPo reporter Dave Weigel to retract and apologize:

Sure thing: I apologize. I deleted the photo after @dmartosko told me I’d gotten it wrong. Was confused by the image of you walking in the bottom right corner. https://t.co/fQY7GMNSaD — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 9, 2017

One of the many reasons people support President Trump is because “He Fights” back.

