“He Fights” – President Trump Calls Out Fake News Reporting of Washington Post and Dave Weigel…

In an effort to ridicule President Trump, Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel tweeted a fake news picture from last night’s MAGA rally in Pensacola Florida; obviously attempting to frame a narrative that the rally was poorly attended.

Except the picture was entirely FAKE NEWS, and President Trump just called Dave Weigel out on Twitter:

…Along with actual pictures from the rally:

 

….Which forced WaPo reporter Dave Weigel to retract and apologize:

 

One of the many reasons people support President Trump is because “He Fights” back.

 

 

8 Responses to “He Fights” – President Trump Calls Out Fake News Reporting of Washington Post and Dave Weigel…

  1. ZurichMike says:
    December 9, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    He wasn’t sorry. Just sorry he got caught.

  2. In Az says:
    December 9, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    These anti American Marxists are still desperate to make President Trump out to be a liar. Classic Alinsky Projection.

    On libtard sites the Obama worshippers claim President Trump lies at least fives times daily.

  3. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    December 9, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    those SOB’S are always sorry AFTER THEY’RE CAUGHT.

  4. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    December 9, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    There are haters still saying the crown is faked.
    PLEASE I beg you lib haters please don’t give up! Please keep doing this. It sure paid off bigly last time, didn’t it? You got I’M WITH HER in there, didn’t you?

  5. cheekymeeky says:
    December 9, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Haha.

