MAGAnomics – November Report Adds 228,000 Jobs, Including 31,000 Manufacturing Gains…

Posted on December 8, 2017 by

Despite the negative banter from the gnats the U.S. economy is continuing to outpace economic expectations.  More importantly the gains are within targeted sectors long-ago written off.  Yes, Trump’s MAGAnomic policies are proving it was always possible.

Job gains exceeded 280,000 as the Main Street economy continues gaining momentum. The manufacturing sector added 31,000, a slight deviation from ADP payroll actuaries a week ago, which remains a complete reversal of prior historic job growth.   For the past three decades manufacturing jobs had been shrinking, now the sector is growing.  This is the important part of the overall picture.

The unemployment rate remains at 4.1%, because the underlying data has been strongly manipulated for the past several years.  If the data ran negative the statistical ruse would be evident; so the explanation remains that workers who left the economy have reentered, ie. “slack“.  :::eyeroll:::

Wage growth was estimated at 2.5%, which is in line with our previous analysis.  We do not anticipate massive wage rate gains until the full ‘slack‘ is taken up within the employment market.  Our prediction remains that Quarter #2 2018 (April, May, June) will be approximately the time-frame when wage rates increase at 5% and more.

(Reuters) […]  Nonfarm payrolls rose by 228,000 jobs last month amid broad gains in hiring as the distortions from the recent hurricanes faded, Labor Department data showed on Friday. The government revised data for October to show the economy adding 244,000 jobs instead of the previously reported 261,000 positions.

November’s report was the first clean reading since the storms, which also impacted September’s employment data.

The growth in employment was broad in November. Construction payrolls increased by 24,000 jobs, thanks in part to rebuilding efforts in the areas devastated by the hurricanes, after rising 10,000 in October.

Manufacturing scored another month of solid job gains, with payrolls increasing by 31,000 jobs after rising 23,000 in the prior month. Retail payrolls grew by 18,700 jobs last month, the largest gain since January. Employment at department stores increased by 3,100 jobs, likely boosted by hiring for the holiday season.  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Budget, Donald Trump, Economy, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

44 Responses to MAGAnomics – November Report Adds 228,000 Jobs, Including 31,000 Manufacturing Gains…

  1. Pam says:
    December 8, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Too much winning but I’m not tired of it! 😀

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. New Nonna to be Again!!! says:
    December 8, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Haha!!! 🤣😂

    Is Ostinkass getting smaller and smaller each time you use this picture, Sundance??

    🤣😂🤣😂

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. maggiemoowho says:
    December 8, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    🇺🇸#MAGA🇺🇸 Thank you President Trump😃👍👍👍

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. MAGADJT says:
    December 8, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    I know everyone here knows this, but the fantastic thing about all this job growth, and particularly decent wage job growth, is that revenues to the treasury will go up exponentially while entitlement disbursement should go down. We could potentially see a dramatic narrowing of the annual budget deficit. I dare to hope but would love to see PDJT be able to preside over a budget surplus as well, but we’d have a long way to go for that.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      December 8, 2017 at 10:02 pm

      That assumes we can get the needed entitlement reform kicked in. There still will be a bunch of lazy ones who will not take a job because their welfare benefits are too good compared to the potential wages. Still going to take some time here.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • MAGADJT says:
        December 8, 2017 at 10:56 pm

        True. Entitlement reform needs to happen. But in the past, entitlement recipients have had to choose between staying on their program, or taking a job which pays maybe marginally more, but most likely less than what they get from Uncle Sam. Growth in manufacturing jobs, and their support industries are jobs which pay substantially more than one could get from unemployment, welfare, “disability”, or the like. There will always be those without the ambition to earn more, but a great many will take the opportunity to make more with a good wage earning job.

        Like

        Reply
    • litlbit2 says:
      December 8, 2017 at 10:19 pm

      Meaning the old dnc support from the victim class is going away, as they start to improve their standard of living and self confidence. Merry Christmas🎄.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. ALEX says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/manufacturing-employment-189000-trumps-election-federal-government

    Employment in manufacturing in the United States has increased by 189,000 in the year since Donald Trump was elected president, according to data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

    At the same time, employment in the federal government has declined by 3,000 since Trump was elected.

    In November 2016, there were 12,325,000 people employed in manufacturing in the United States. By this November, that had climbed to 12,514,000.

    “Since a recent low in November 2016, manufacturing employment has increased by 189,000,” the BLS said in the press release it put out this morning with the November employment numbers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • soozword says:
      December 8, 2017 at 10:13 pm

      I think I would prefer to have the manufacturing job and employment job figures reversed. But then that is just plain ol’ anger and not the best for the country (I think!)….

      Like

      Reply
  6. bflyjesusgrl says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Heck yeah, Donald Trump has a MAGIC WAND!! And he KNOWS How to Use It!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      December 8, 2017 at 10:07 pm

      Fiscal prosperity isn’t rocket science – conservative principles will build up an economy every time.

      Even Newt told us how to do make our nation and its people prosper back in 2008 and 2012.

      But no – the GOP had to run McCain and Romney.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • georgiafl says:
        December 8, 2017 at 10:40 pm

        Conservative POLICIES – principles too – but the principles must be implemented and the policies enacted to create prosperity.

        Otherwise, it’s ‘all talk and no action’ as our President would say.

        Like

        Reply
  7. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Current U-6 Unemployment Rate is 7.7% (BLS)

    Current U-6 Unemployment Rate:

    For November 2017 the official Current U-6 unemployment rate was up slightly from 7.6% in October. But down drastically from 8.6% in August. It was 8.9% in July and June. Typically unemployment peaks in January and then again in July so we may be seeing some of the typical cyclical fluctuations but a drop of more than a full percentage point from July to November is still an exceptional move.

    And even more amazingly it was 10.1% in January (i.e. only 11 months ago!) and it was 9.0% a year ago (i.e. exactly at this same point in the yearly cycle).

    Effective July 2017, the independently produced Gallup equivalent called the “Underemployment Rate” is no longer being published. However, Gallup was typically 4% – 4.5% higher than the BLS numbers.

    https://unemploymentdata.com/current-u6-unemployment-rate/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    speaking of Jobs and hiring – Ruh roh….. #CounterPunch

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. wheatietoo says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    When job growth reaches a certain level…I suspect that’s when Pres Trump will start to really shrink the bloated Fed Payroll.

    Gotta have jobs for all those laid off Federal bureaucrats to go to.
    If they started slashing the payroll too soon…there would not be enough jobs for them.

    They haven’t said anything about it, this is just my own suspicion about how they will go about shrinking the Deficit.
    PTrump and his Wolverines know that we’ve got to get the size of the Govt down, to have any hope of starting to pay down the Debt.

    As jobs left our country…a lot of people went to the govt to get jobs.
    The Dems were more than willing to increase the size of the Govt Payroll.

    So it makes sense that we’ve got to do this in reverse.
    Get the jobs back.
    Then downsize the Govt.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      December 8, 2017 at 10:44 pm

      “Gotta have jobs for all those laid off Federal bureaucrats to go to.”

      Actually I would have no problem putting them on welfare. It would still be a whole lot cheaper.

      Like

      Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      December 8, 2017 at 10:58 pm

      I say – let them feel what it was like NOT to have a job – as many who have lost their jobs and been cast out of their homes have – those jobs would not have been there had it not been for that ‘other guy’ hating on America – it was bloated to bankrupt the country – and turn it into a ‘service industry’ where nothing of value was produced – in service to agencies that were working full-time to undermine the economy – ship jobs overseas – pay lobbyists and special interest groups – all of whom had payrolls – that also produced nothing of value – if every agency had a 50% cut in payroll – we could pay off the national debt – just kidding – Fraud, Waste, and Abuse is rampant in all agencies – big bucks there!

      Like

      Reply
  10. Carrie says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    If 45 keeps getting any larger, he won’t fit in the picture. Can you just start shrinking 44?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. lumoc1 says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    I cannot wait to have to use a magnifying glass to see what is the POS besides President Trump in the top picture. 🙂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. sixbladeknifeblog says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Much like the remarkable success our forces fighting ISIS encountered when this President removed the stifling ROE restrictions that basically ensured failure, so has this country’s unlimited economic potential been freed from it’s stifling over-regulation and allowed to win again by this same President. It so gratifying to see MAGA happening in real time. I need to pinch myself.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Pretty soon the image will look like President Trump sitting next to a dog bomb on the carpet…

    Seriously, not even a year in office President Trump has accomplished so much while facing a 360 degree gale force headwind. Each day is better than the one before…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. Blue Moon says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    MAGA. Hey, Odumbo, you DID NOT build that? President Donald Trump did.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. woohoowee says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    That’s alot of Americans who got a job for Christmas 🙂 What a gift.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. AFVet says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    None of this would ever have happened if Hillary had been elected.
    The swamp and the corrupt FBI would still be there along with Hillary and Bill’s evil misdeeds.
    The economy would be even further in the tank and this country would be cast deeper into turmoil.

    Divine providence, maybe so.

    Obama referred to a magic wand.
    Magic wand indeed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Ghostrider says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Trump should hold a MAGA rally monthly on a Friday night! Holy cow was he terrific! But you watch, there will be a leak from the Mueller team tomorrow guaranteed and just like clock work

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Sayit2016 says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    You know, I was thinking…. ( yes again !) When Obama was President ( 8 long, long, long years) there was a constant low grade buzz of fear in my stomach— This country felt so exposed to me….I saw stupid deal after stupid deal being made. I saw these brain dead idiots cheering these stupid deals ( like a kid does when he goes poo poo in the pottie- and you know it’s just crap) ) then the BLM, our police men being killed, laws being ignored, cities being burnt, elected officials cheer thugs to riot, and for the first time I felt really afraid for my family and my country.

    Since President Trump was elected that nagging fear has gone away….not because all bad will be stopped, but because- we have the right people to lead us through it.

    It is like I have not taken a deep breath in a long time…now it feels like I can. And it feels really, really good.

    MAGA !

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. RJ says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    The PA turnpike in Western PA is really busy with heavy truck traffic. All started shortly after PDJT took office and has increased steadily. Lots of Marcellus activity in our area including big time pipeline work. Local tool & die shops are busy and the big CAT dealer near my home is moving dozers and excavators that sat idle for years during Barry’s term of destruction. MAGA!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Ghostrider says:
      December 8, 2017 at 10:44 pm

      But, didn’t you hear, Barry said this past week that the markets and the economy are doing better because of his policies, don’t you know!

      Like

      Reply
    • Orygun says:
      December 8, 2017 at 10:56 pm

      I may have to take a long road trip. The last time the only states doing anything were Utah and Texas. Every where else I drove it was quiet and depressed. New Mexico and Oregon could be clones as they both looked to be asleep.

      You can tell a lot about the state of the country by looking at the construction and traffic in different areas. It is really telling. Even here in the So. Willamette valley I am starting to see help wanted signs.

      The week before the election you could almost feel the tension in the air as people were wondering if they could even hope for a reprieve from the heavy handed regulations that seemed to be coming down daily. Everyone is starting to feel hopeful and the smiles are coming back.

      Like

      Reply
  20. RushBaby212 says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    LOL! Is Sundance making Obama smaller with each picture?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. TreeClimber says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Department stores are hiring not just for the holidays but replacements for their employees that are saying “screw this, I’m going somewhere better”! I met my replacement today, actually. The Dillard’s where I am are desperately trying to keep their employees, always touting how “good” they are to work for (especially compared to Belk, our only other main competitor in this mall.) They’re not, of course, only by comparison, and barely that, anymore. But I can tell you, at least a percentage of those dept store jobs are replacing employees leaving to do better…

    I see several comments on here about shrinking the federal payroll and having jobs for those workers… how many of you have dealt with low-level bureaucrats? They do social work because they don’t have the mental capacity for anything else. Well, maybe working in a department store…

    Like

    Reply
  22. aredtailblog says:
    December 8, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    I’d believe that. Working a good 40-hours a week/$14 an hour job in a warehouse for the season on top of my retail job at the moment.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s