December 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #323

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
I decided to stay up until SD posted the Presidential Thread! Not sure how many of you got a chance to watch this video below. Two Treepers did an incredible job of capturing what it meant.
Texian said, “Witnessing History folks.. They are all almost gone.. We are in the final chapter.. When the last survivor passes, it will all just be in books.. No more witnesses, no more tales.. All the untold stories of that day will be lost forever..”
JBT said, “Just what I was thinking; and the song…we’ll never hear it from someone who actually sang it 76 years ago. This video should be shown in classrooms on every December 7th henceforth.”
Make sure you have tissues ready!
Sarah will have this photo and the memories of meeting these HEROES for the rest of her life.
Love this…. I was just coming on here to post this….
What a treasure. That is a lovely picture.
God BLESS these men and the greatest generation – GOD BLESS AMERICA
76 years ago America roared – let us hope some of us have learned.
Thank you, Flep – wonderful – my father was a veteran of WWII. I love these men so much.!
As one whose late husband signed up (illegally — 17 years old) to serve and with whom I attended waaaaaay too many reunions over the years, I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry over this video. Then I just decided to laugh as our President has this unique ability to enjoy and respect those he is commending. I supported and fought for him for other reasons, but treasure this part of his ever-evolving character.
God bless those men and women who continue to fight for our freedom although I now recognize they are sacrificed for the wealth of the few. No more. No more.
Merry, merry to all the Treepers and a special thanks to Sundance and the Admins who pull this act together every day. You truly have changed our world. Congratulations. Good job. Well done. Very well done.
New Allegations of Bias Dog Mueller Russia Probe
Another one of Mueller’s with bias and conflict of interest.
Fox News Tucker Carlson Video 06:01 Minutes Dec-07-2017;
Above Post Should Read:
Another one of Mueller’s Hit Squad with bias and conflict of interest.
So corrupt it is plus ultra. This is going to require a House Select Committee investigation. They have the power needed to crack this case.
The Sad Shape of California
Bill whittle finally got married. His wife is Russian and, as he mentions later in this video made yesterday, she is shocked by the state of the roads in a place that was fabled around the world as golden.
We all remember that California. It no longer exists.
No longer the leader, California has become the example of what not to do. As Bill Whittle says, it’s a kleptocracy. Another fiscal nightmare Democrat stronghold, where the kids not in private schools are way below average.
California is so deeply blue that I don’t think Donald Trump even bothered campaigning there.
Meanwhile, Hollywood has been exposed for the depraved, decadent sex-cesspool place it always was. That’s yet another swamp but one that will turn out to be self-draining as the power balance shifts to independent film-makers and post-MSM entertainment.
http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/12/the-sad-shape-of-california-no-not-immigration/
THE NEXUS REPORT: CALIFORNIA ON FIRE
Thank you. I’m glad to see Bill’s excellent work get more exposure. I would recommend people visit his website at http://www.billwhittle.com and check out the Right Angle series, a continuation of the Trifecta program that used to be on PJ Media, until PJM foolishly parted company with them.
Trump *did* campaign in Calif. He had several rallies there.
And , IMO, one his best speeches of the Primaries was given at a rally in CA. (Orange County?)
I’m not giving up on CA. Not by a long shot.
Delusional. As much as I loved it there, birth place of my kids. I evacuated.
When they modified the election process so that there will not even be a Republican to vote for in November, just the top two vote getters which somehow turn out to be dems, then all is lost.
The way I see the current state of California when looking at the present fires engulfing celebrities homes is an act of cleansing by mother nature. Regardless and respectfully of individual spiritual beliefs, I believe that karma has a way of showing up in places where sin is the most prevalent, and California is rife with it in so many ways for so many years that it is hard not to look at it with a jaundiced eye. Think about it. Look at Michigan, Baltimore, Chicago, New York, and New Orleans? Those cities have not been spared of chaos, crime, and natural disasters etc. Yes I know, there are exceptions to this, but when it does happen that is the first thing that comes to mind. Of course the Jedi in me doesn’t wish these disasters on anyone, and I refrain from being gleeful of celebrities having to flee their homes, but it does give moral pause as to what greater forces are doing to cleanse the negative energy that has been so persistent in California for quite some time. A look at this picture says a millions things, and hell is one word that is used to describe this apocalyptic scene. A curse? The definition transcends all spiritual and religious perspectives.
yucki: C’mon over and join me in supporting the voice(s) of ” America’s Conscience ” ! A more disparate and interesting trio ( Right Angle ) is hard to find ! Yes, I saw BW’s commentary on the state of CA’s infrastructure, too ! Kinda hard to repair or repave roads when you’ve spent the funds on gewgaws and votes and your CA regs won’t permit anyone to profitably run an asphalt plant, a concrete batch plant, or the trucks to haul the materials ! And with millions of under-employed/idle residents you can’t find enough work crews to actually do the work !
Just to add, “The Golden State” has become cheap gilt and even that’s starting to tarnish !
Just wanted to nip this WaPo gossip in the bud right away.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2017/12/07/huckabee-sanders-says-questioning-trumps-health-based-upon-his-slurring-is-ridiculous-has-she-totally-forgotten-2016/?utm_term=.ac7ff1d0d09b
What’s going on is President Trump was given a touch up injection just before speaking on camera. Right away you can tell his right upper lip is numb. But he also had a right lingual (or possible IA) block. His neural/muscular reaction is completely normal as the anesthesia began working its way anteriorly. Its full profundity kicked in (with inconvenient numb tongue) just before he said “America”. That’s when he began pursing his lips. (They would ideally avoid hitting the lingual nerve for speeches or a TV appearance, but depending on the individual’s anatomy, it can be very difficult to avoid).
In PT’s next appearance in the Oval Office, it takes an eagle eye to spot some slight residual discomfort/soreness on the right. What ever the pain relief was for is well on the mend. And whatever he needed an injection for yesterday was probably an acute development (endo, implant complication, something of that nature) that needed attention that simply was not going to be delivered until the end of his jam-packed day.
Truly, nothing to see here WaPo!
It could also be a dental issue, including possibly a problem with a loose lower denture
LikeLiked by 1 person
If President Trump doesn’t have his original teeth I would venture to guess he’d have dental implants instead of dentures?
LikeLike
Whatever, partial or full or implant could come loose …no big deal, but embarrassing or inconvenient timing and ammunition for cheap shots
LikeLike
I believe President Trump has porcelain veneers on his teeth as do millions and millions of others who want a beautiful smile. It is no big deal and makes a YUGE difference in a person’s appearance if they aren’t blessed with beautiful, straight white teeth.
LikeLike
The Trump critics are calling Trumps lower Fake Chews
LikeLike
That’s actually humorous, at least. Remember when we used to be able to make funny (not hateful) jokes about our presidents?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Without a sense of humor no one could survive this world
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sorry, the jargon is outside my expertise. Do I read this as PDJT had some kind of dental work done and just had some residual numbing from that?
LikeLike
The Storm may finally be upon us.
Just a hunch.
Godspeed, Mr. President.
The Big Ugly may finally be upon THEM.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL – The Lion – a man who does what he says, who would’ve thought?
WE DID
MAGA
And look who jumped into Pres. Trump’s tweet with a most timely comment 😀
https://mobile.twitter.com/Real_Assange_/status/939007073500536832?p=v
Oh, boy. That’ll trigger ’em.
The weirdest thing happened to me today. Chelsea Handler sent me a LinkedIn connection. She only has about 100 connections. I didn’t know whether to laugh or barf. Should I accept it just to see what the enemy is up to?
LikeLike
Go ahead. Can’t hurt.
LikeLike
As someone with 2,ooo plus connections…alll business…I would say “ignore”….OTOH, it might be fun to be privy to this wack jobs utterings !
LikeLike
Her language is so foul I wouldn’t go near that! Also, it might be a spoof account, which means you don’t know who it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hadn’t thought of that…thanks for suggesting that.
LikeLike
Politically California is but a small Left-Wing communist land mass no bigger than Rhode Island. However, the balance of the State is as conservative as any conservative region in the Nation……just not enough of us is all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wondering if the NORKS have their latitude and longitude?
LikeLike
We have the same problem in Oregon. If we could get rid of Portland and Eugene, we’d be a red state.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the Marxists have been so delighted to stack the deck or put their thumb on the scale.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump has taken up “The Impossible Dream” on behalf of our country that he and we deplorables so love. I feel privileged to witness this quest. I am amazed as I watch and learn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pres Trump’s rally in Fla is Fri night & if Alabama didn’t have enough strange things going on, it’s suppose to snow in Southern part of Ala starting around 3 am. North Ala is not suppose to get anything.
I hope the roads aren’t too icy or people traveling to the rally are going to have problems.
I just have to laugh at this whole thing .. smh Trump coming to help crazy election & now Snow.
It Never snows in South Alabama especially in Dec. If Bama sees snow it’s usually Jan – Mar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Omigosh. That is strange, indeed. All eyes and God I hope watching 🙂
I’m looking forward to the rally! Do you know what time it’s supposed to start?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rally starts at 7 pm CST. Pensacola will see rain tomorrow but should be gone in the afternoon. They have shifted the snow band further north now too.
LikeLike
According to the left … it’s global warming !
LikeLike
It snowed today at the Alamo..
One of Trump’s fake accusers gets inserted into the rest to give her credibility, meanwhile Clinton’s real accuser Broaderick and those of Woody Allen’s get no mention.
Too bad for TIMES. All those Hollywood bodies lying around as road kill to get T45 and the only other dead corpse added……..is the TIMES rag. Reputation is over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wisconsin AG Report: Govt election officials were “on a mission to bring down the Walker campaign and the Governor himself”
https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/12/wisconsin-ag-report-govt-election-officials-were-on-a-mission-to-bring-down-the-walker-campaign-and-the-governor-himself/
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was obvious to those of us who live here.
LikeLike
I know it can be difficult for Americans, now that they are discovering just how much damage Obama/Clinton and their army of seditionists have done to your country. Remember, guys, there are many people around the world who are hoping and praying that Trump can restore your Republic.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you for that. If it is not too late, this is our last chance to keep it.
LikeLike
The kids at r/The_Donald are reporting Tucker just reported that Aaron Zebley, the lawyer who represented Justin Cooper, Hillary’s IT guy, is serving as Mueller’s right hand man investigating Trump collusion:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s the video
———–
New allegations of bias dog Mueller Russia probe
Dec. 07, 2017 – 6:01 – A key member of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe represented Hillary Clinton’s IT staffer in the email case. Plus, a top DOJ official demoted amid probe of contacts with Trump dossier firm. #Tucker
Watch video:
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5671723807001/?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
Thank you!
The coup continues. What a buncha crooks.
Yes, saw that. My mind is totally blown. It was bad enough to learn initially that all of Mueller’s peeps were either Clinton or Clinton/DNC donors, but then one by one to learn they aren’t just donors but hyper partisan people with I think it is fair to describe as and “activist agenda.” This is crazy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘Move Indian Embassy to Jerusalem’: Senior Party Leader Urges Prime Minister Modi
https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/12/move-indian-embassy-to-jerusalem-senior-party-leader-urges-prime-minister-modi/
Excerpt:
…leading Indian politicians such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist BJP party called the government to follow US President’s example and move the country’s embassy to Jerusalem.
“Israel has international recognition of a part of Jerusalem as its territory, hence India should shift its embassy to this part of the city,” senior Indian politician Dr. Subramanian Swamy wrote on Twitter. Former Commerce Minister and one-time Harvard professor, Dr. Swamy, is regarded as one of the chief architects of India’s economic liberalization that began three decades ago. The sentiment was echoed by another senior BJP leader and eminent journalist Tarun Vijay, who expressed his hopes that the Indian embassy will soon move to the “right place” in Jerusalem.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s remarkable how influential the President is internationally. He does something and seemingly immediately other countries follow him! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Way to go, India!
And now…Russia Russia Russia
North Korea is ready to open direct talks with US, says Russia’s Sergei Lavrov
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/dec/07/north-korea-ready-direct-talks-us-sergei-lavrov
North Korean officials have said in recent informal meetings that they are particularly concerned by the threat of a surprise “decapitation” strike, aimed at killing the country’s leaders and paralysing military command and control systems before Pyongyang could launch its missiles.
Seriously Austin Flake – Jeff Flakes son is filing another lawsuit against Joe Arpaio… Bring it – -seriously bring up the dog’s that died under his and his wife’s neglect —
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5659392149001/?#sp=show-clips
Sheriff Joe (we miss you) response…. LOVE IT
Former Maricopa County, Ariz. Sheriff Joe Arpaio told The Daily Beast Thursday that he is “seriously, seriously, seriously considering running for the U.S. Senate” to replace the retiring Jeff Flake.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/07/arpaio-seriously-seriously-seriously-considering-senate-run.html
LikeLike
Backstory — https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/gilbert/2015/02/19/flakes-file-claim-arpaio-mcso-green-acre-case/23715173/
LikeLike
Tucker Carlson opened his show with a bit about John Conyers, and how he wants his son and namesake to take his place. The son is a rapper with a song, “My N*****s turn grams into grands” which is a pretty catchy title I suppose if you like that kind of music. He also has a hedge fund. He also was arrested for trying to stab his girl friend.
Anyway, after this he had Mark Steyn on to discuss John Conyers. If I knew where to find that clip for you I would post it. It was so funny I had to watch it twice. Mark Steyn was at his best.
LikeLike
Good fit for that district. Perfect.
LikeLike
