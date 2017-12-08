December 8th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #323

trump-president-3

  1. fleporeblog says:
    December 8, 2017 at 12:22 am

    I decided to stay up until SD posted the Presidential Thread! Not sure how many of you got a chance to watch this video below. Two Treepers did an incredible job of capturing what it meant.

    Texian said, “Witnessing History folks.. They are all almost gone.. We are in the final chapter.. When the last survivor passes, it will all just be in books.. No more witnesses, no more tales.. All the untold stories of that day will be lost forever..”

    JBT said, “Just what I was thinking; and the song…we’ll never hear it from someone who actually sang it 76 years ago. This video should be shown in classrooms on every December 7th henceforth.”

    Make sure you have tissues ready!

    Sarah will have this photo and the memories of meeting these HEROES for the rest of her life.

    • Nchadwick says:
      December 8, 2017 at 12:28 am

      Love this…. I was just coming on here to post this….

    • CBNC says:
      December 8, 2017 at 12:32 am

      God BLESS these men and the greatest generation – GOD BLESS AMERICA
      76 years ago America roared – let us hope some of us have learned.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      December 8, 2017 at 1:14 am

      Thank you, Flep – wonderful – my father was a veteran of WWII. I love these men so much.!

    • rashamon says:
      December 8, 2017 at 1:22 am

      As one whose late husband signed up (illegally — 17 years old) to serve and with whom I attended waaaaaay too many reunions over the years, I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry over this video. Then I just decided to laugh as our President has this unique ability to enjoy and respect those he is commending. I supported and fought for him for other reasons, but treasure this part of his ever-evolving character.

      God bless those men and women who continue to fight for our freedom although I now recognize they are sacrificed for the wealth of the few. No more. No more.

      Merry, merry to all the Treepers and a special thanks to Sundance and the Admins who pull this act together every day. You truly have changed our world. Congratulations. Good job. Well done. Very well done.

  2. TexasRanger says:
    December 8, 2017 at 12:24 am

    New Allegations of Bias Dog Mueller Russia Probe

    Another one of Mueller’s with bias and conflict of interest.

    Fox News Tucker Carlson Video 06:01 Minutes Dec-07-2017;

  3. yucki says:
    December 8, 2017 at 12:27 am

    The Sad Shape of California

    Bill whittle finally got married. His wife is Russian and, as he mentions later in this video made yesterday, she is shocked by the state of the roads in a place that was fabled around the world as golden.

    We all remember that California. It no longer exists.

    No longer the leader, California has become the example of what not to do. As Bill Whittle says, it’s a kleptocracy. Another fiscal nightmare Democrat stronghold, where the kids not in private schools are way below average.

    California is so deeply blue that I don’t think Donald Trump even bothered campaigning there.

    Meanwhile, Hollywood has been exposed for the depraved, decadent sex-cesspool place it always was. That’s yet another swamp but one that will turn out to be self-draining as the power balance shifts to independent film-makers and post-MSM entertainment.
    http://gatesofvienna.net/2017/12/the-sad-shape-of-california-no-not-immigration/

    THE NEXUS REPORT: CALIFORNIA ON FIRE

    • Malatrope says:
      December 8, 2017 at 12:32 am

      Thank you. I’m glad to see Bill’s excellent work get more exposure. I would recommend people visit his website at http://www.billwhittle.com and check out the Right Angle series, a continuation of the Trifecta program that used to be on PJ Media, until PJM foolishly parted company with them.

    • sunnydaze says:
      December 8, 2017 at 12:43 am

      Trump *did* campaign in Calif. He had several rallies there.

      And , IMO, one his best speeches of the Primaries was given at a rally in CA. (Orange County?)

      I’m not giving up on CA. Not by a long shot.

      • rf121 says:
        December 8, 2017 at 12:53 am

        Delusional. As much as I loved it there, birth place of my kids. I evacuated.

        When they modified the election process so that there will not even be a Republican to vote for in November, just the top two vote getters which somehow turn out to be dems, then all is lost.

    • Jedi9 says:
      December 8, 2017 at 1:26 am

      The way I see the current state of California when looking at the present fires engulfing celebrities homes is an act of cleansing by mother nature. Regardless and respectfully of individual spiritual beliefs, I believe that karma has a way of showing up in places where sin is the most prevalent, and California is rife with it in so many ways for so many years that it is hard not to look at it with a jaundiced eye. Think about it. Look at Michigan, Baltimore, Chicago, New York, and New Orleans? Those cities have not been spared of chaos, crime, and natural disasters etc. Yes I know, there are exceptions to this, but when it does happen that is the first thing that comes to mind. Of course the Jedi in me doesn’t wish these disasters on anyone, and I refrain from being gleeful of celebrities having to flee their homes, but it does give moral pause as to what greater forces are doing to cleanse the negative energy that has been so persistent in California for quite some time. A look at this picture says a millions things, and hell is one word that is used to describe this apocalyptic scene. A curse? The definition transcends all spiritual and religious perspectives.

    • millwright says:
      December 8, 2017 at 1:46 am

      yucki: C’mon over and join me in supporting the voice(s) of ” America’s Conscience ” ! A more disparate and interesting trio ( Right Angle ) is hard to find ! Yes, I saw BW’s commentary on the state of CA’s infrastructure, too ! Kinda hard to repair or repave roads when you’ve spent the funds on gewgaws and votes and your CA regs won’t permit anyone to profitably run an asphalt plant, a concrete batch plant, or the trucks to haul the materials ! And with millions of under-employed/idle residents you can’t find enough work crews to actually do the work !

  4. Apfelcobbler says:
    December 8, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Just wanted to nip this WaPo gossip in the bud right away.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2017/12/07/huckabee-sanders-says-questioning-trumps-health-based-upon-his-slurring-is-ridiculous-has-she-totally-forgotten-2016/?utm_term=.ac7ff1d0d09b

    What’s going on is President Trump was given a touch up injection just before speaking on camera. Right away you can tell his right upper lip is numb. But he also had a right lingual (or possible IA) block. His neural/muscular reaction is completely normal as the anesthesia began working its way anteriorly. Its full profundity kicked in (with inconvenient numb tongue) just before he said “America”. That’s when he began pursing his lips. (They would ideally avoid hitting the lingual nerve for speeches or a TV appearance, but depending on the individual’s anatomy, it can be very difficult to avoid).

    In PT’s next appearance in the Oval Office, it takes an eagle eye to spot some slight residual discomfort/soreness on the right. What ever the pain relief was for is well on the mend. And whatever he needed an injection for yesterday was probably an acute development (endo, implant complication, something of that nature) that needed attention that simply was not going to be delivered until the end of his jam-packed day.

    Truly, nothing to see here WaPo!

  5. Eks Mann says:
    December 8, 2017 at 12:36 am

    The Storm may finally be upon us.

    Just a hunch.

    Godspeed, Mr. President.

  6. AmSa/Mx says:
    December 8, 2017 at 12:43 am

  7. AmSa/Mx says:
    December 8, 2017 at 12:44 am

  8. SoCalPatriot says:
    December 8, 2017 at 12:45 am

    The weirdest thing happened to me today. Chelsea Handler sent me a LinkedIn connection. She only has about 100 connections. I didn’t know whether to laugh or barf. Should I accept it just to see what the enemy is up to?

  9. applevista says:
    December 8, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Politically California is but a small Left-Wing communist land mass no bigger than Rhode Island. However, the balance of the State is as conservative as any conservative region in the Nation……just not enough of us is all.

  10. blessedtobetexan says:
    December 8, 2017 at 1:03 am

    President Trump has taken up “The Impossible Dream” on behalf of our country that he and we deplorables so love. I feel privileged to witness this quest. I am amazed as I watch and learn.

  11. DemsRTheRealRacists says:
    December 8, 2017 at 1:15 am

  12. deqwik2 says:
    December 8, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Pres Trump’s rally in Fla is Fri night & if Alabama didn’t have enough strange things going on, it’s suppose to snow in Southern part of Ala starting around 3 am. North Ala is not suppose to get anything.
    I hope the roads aren’t too icy or people traveling to the rally are going to have problems.

    I just have to laugh at this whole thing .. smh Trump coming to help crazy election & now Snow.
    It Never snows in South Alabama especially in Dec. If Bama sees snow it’s usually Jan – Mar.

  13. keebler AC says:
    December 8, 2017 at 1:20 am

    One of Trump’s fake accusers gets inserted into the rest to give her credibility, meanwhile Clinton’s real accuser Broaderick and those of Woody Allen’s get no mention.

    Too bad for TIMES. All those Hollywood bodies lying around as road kill to get T45 and the only other dead corpse added……..is the TIMES rag. Reputation is over.

  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 8, 2017 at 1:23 am

    Wisconsin AG Report: Govt election officials were “on a mission to bring down the Walker campaign and the Governor himself”

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/12/wisconsin-ag-report-govt-election-officials-were-on-a-mission-to-bring-down-the-walker-campaign-and-the-governor-himself/

  15. jase says:
    December 8, 2017 at 1:23 am

    I know it can be difficult for Americans, now that they are discovering just how much damage Obama/Clinton and their army of seditionists have done to your country. Remember, guys, there are many people around the world who are hoping and praying that Trump can restore your Republic.

  16. conservativeinny says:
    December 8, 2017 at 1:26 am

    The kids at r/The_Donald are reporting Tucker just reported that Aaron Zebley, the lawyer who represented Justin Cooper, Hillary’s IT guy, is serving as Mueller’s right hand man investigating Trump collusion:

    OMG!!!!! Tucker just reported that Aaron Zebley, the lawyer who represented Justin Cooper, Hillary’s IT guy, is serving as Mueller’s right hand man investigating Trump collusion! This shit is getting ridiculous. from The_Donald

  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 8, 2017 at 1:29 am

    ‘Move Indian Embassy to Jerusalem’: Senior Party Leader Urges Prime Minister Modi
    https://legalinsurrection.com/2017/12/move-indian-embassy-to-jerusalem-senior-party-leader-urges-prime-minister-modi/

    Excerpt:

    …leading Indian politicians such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist BJP party called the government to follow US President’s example and move the country’s embassy to Jerusalem.

    “Israel has international recognition of a part of Jerusalem as its territory, hence India should shift its embassy to this part of the city,” senior Indian politician Dr. Subramanian Swamy wrote on Twitter. Former Commerce Minister and one-time Harvard professor, Dr. Swamy, is regarded as one of the chief architects of India’s economic liberalization that began three decades ago. The sentiment was echoed by another senior BJP leader and eminent journalist Tarun Vijay, who expressed his hopes that the Indian embassy will soon move to the “right place” in Jerusalem.

  18. Howie says:
    December 8, 2017 at 1:39 am

    And now…Russia Russia Russia
    North Korea is ready to open direct talks with US, says Russia’s Sergei Lavrov
    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/dec/07/north-korea-ready-direct-talks-us-sergei-lavrov

    • Howie says:
      December 8, 2017 at 1:40 am

      North Korean officials have said in recent informal meetings that they are particularly concerned by the threat of a surprise “decapitation” strike, aimed at killing the country’s leaders and paralysing military command and control systems before Pyongyang could launch its missiles.

  19. Nchadwick says:
    December 8, 2017 at 1:45 am

    Seriously Austin Flake – Jeff Flakes son is filing another lawsuit against Joe Arpaio… Bring it – -seriously bring up the dog’s that died under his and his wife’s neglect —

    http://video.foxnews.com/v/5659392149001/?#sp=show-clips

    Sheriff Joe (we miss you) response…. LOVE IT

    Former Maricopa County, Ariz. Sheriff Joe Arpaio told The Daily Beast Thursday that he is “seriously, seriously, seriously considering running for the U.S. Senate” to replace the retiring Jeff Flake.
    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/07/arpaio-seriously-seriously-seriously-considering-senate-run.html

  20. Sylvia Avery says:
    December 8, 2017 at 1:48 am

    Tucker Carlson opened his show with a bit about John Conyers, and how he wants his son and namesake to take his place. The son is a rapper with a song, “My N*****s turn grams into grands” which is a pretty catchy title I suppose if you like that kind of music. He also has a hedge fund. He also was arrested for trying to stab his girl friend.

    Anyway, after this he had Mark Steyn on to discuss John Conyers. If I knew where to find that clip for you I would post it. It was so funny I had to watch it twice. Mark Steyn was at his best.

