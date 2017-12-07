Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream…

Posted on December 7, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the daily press briefing for Thursday December 7th, 2017.  Anticipated start time 1:30pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

80 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Wonder if government shutdown is on the agenda?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Pam says:
      December 7, 2017 at 1:30 pm

      I guarantee you it is.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Publius2016 says:
        December 7, 2017 at 1:36 pm

        Please make it so…Honestly, the Fools in Congress do not want to cut anythîng…everything is tomorrow…next year…next time…Golly the Obama years never had a Budget!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • kroesus says:
          December 7, 2017 at 1:46 pm

          yeah…..another law the congress critters ignored…..they are required to have a budget enacted and on POTUS’ desk no later than 30 Sep for the start of FY on 1 Oct

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Cuppa Covfefe says:
            December 7, 2017 at 2:12 pm

            If they shut down Congress, cut off their per diem, their salaries, their medical, any other benefits, and all privileges of being in gubmint…

            Let THEM see how the rest of us live. And put them ALL on Øbozocare until they repeal and replace it…

            And if they have government cars, make them use a bicycle, public transportation, or 1967 Plymouth Valiants (or 1959 Studebakers)…

            Liked by 8 people

            Reply
    • Founding Fathers Fan says:
      December 7, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      The federal government doesn’t really shutdown completely. Social Security checks are delivered and all federal government employees got back pay. The longest ‘shutdown’ since 1976 was 21 days. ‘Non-essential’ services are cut back or stopped (This seems like a great way to cut spending, permanently :-)).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Regina says:
        December 7, 2017 at 3:49 pm

        What actually happens is that the civil service employees who aren’t funded file for (and get) unemployment during the shutdown, then are paid back-wages once things resume. It’s a nice financial perk for them – plus they get an off-the-books vacation.

        I’m not being critical – brother who retired from the navy is about to retire from second career as civil service…he didn’t mind the last shutdown at all

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • NJ Transplant says:
      December 7, 2017 at 4:12 pm

      How does the minority party shut down the government? There is a problem with the Republican party blaming the Dems. The Dems are in the minority. The Republicans are the problem.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Pam says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Like

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. sunnydaze says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Pretty subdued, so far.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    You can always count on the presstitutes to focus on Tawdry over REAL National Matters of importance…. no other language seeps in or out

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. sunnydaze says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    South Korea *is* kind of a weird place to hold the Winter Olympics this year.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Sarah needs a backbone with these presstitutes when she says she’s moving on… she should not allow them to continue to ask rudely

    Like

    Reply
  9. sunnydaze says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    What’s the name of that snotty male reporter from Fox who attacked (I think it was) Lucian Wintrich several months back?

    Can’t believe that jerk still has a job.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Pam says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    No idiots, the president is not going to release his taxes while under audit. He shouldn’t release them anyway!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • anotherworriedmom says:
      December 7, 2017 at 2:08 pm

      Is Jennifer Wishon a “journalist”? If so, she needs to go back to school. Clearly she skipped the grammar related classes.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        December 7, 2017 at 3:59 pm

        The absurdity of the presstitutes: Calling Journalism a “Profession”

        Professions have “Licensed Credentials” and Oversight Bodies with the authority to revoke them.

        To be charitable, Journalism is simply a “job” for those with integrity.

        As for the rest, it’s a “con job”.

        Like

        Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      December 7, 2017 at 2:13 pm

      That tweet inaccurately reflects what the question was. Sanders did not address the question. The question was not about whether Trump was treating women the right way, but was about whether the White House is instituting any new policies or procedures to detect and guard against this kind of harassment or abuse or exploitation.

      Like

      Reply
      • Orygun says:
        December 7, 2017 at 3:50 pm

        So the left has worn out their race card and have shuffled their deck and now are going to play the new gender card for the next 20 years. As if they just noticed their was a gender.

        It didn’t matter while they were doing the rapes and assaults.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  12. Budman says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Look @@ at all of those purple ties. I wonder what that signifies? Not very Christmas attire

    Like

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Like

    Reply
  14. NYGuy54 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Sarah has been getting eye makeup advice from the racoon ladies at Outnumbered.

    Like

    Reply
  15. TheLastDemocrat says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    What a waste of time. Nothing learned from anyone making noise. If they had no time to cover anything, why bother? Did I shave my legs for this?

    Like

    Reply
  16. fleporeblog says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Off topic but viewing the video from the WH in SD’s previous post about remembering Pearl Harbor is an ABSOLUTE must. Make sure you have plenty of tissues for your eyes!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Mia C says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    I wish I enjoyed her more. The best press secretary of my lifetime was actually Mike McCurry, Clinton’s press secretary during his Lewinsky debacle and other scandals. Of course the press actually loved him, because even when their President is a rapist (which they hid by literally claiming he’d only been accused of consensual sex) they’re still on his side. What’s weird is he’s now “found religion” and is training people to unite Christianity with progressivism. Awful. I don’t know how you link same sex marriage, abortion and transgender bathrooms with Christianity but these deviants always find a way.
    —Sorry to say Trump hasn’t found his Mike McCurry yet. McCurry was smart, quick, funny and knew how to help the president in every exchange.
    —Sarah’s ok but I can’t really watch these press events. I wish it were more fun, like it is when Trump himself is mixing it up with these animals.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/former-clinton-spokesman-mike-mccurry-finds-his-faith-marries-it-with-politics/2014/02/21/31e75d4a-9420-11e3-83b9-1f024193bb84_story.html?utm_term=.46a5198fcb55

    Like

    Reply
    • FL_GUY says:
      December 7, 2017 at 2:47 pm

      With an adoring press, ANYONE could seem to be a great Press Secretary. Let’s see how McCurry would do with a hostile media day after day with constant gotcha questions.

      It’s just like D-Rat mayors and governors, as long as everything runs smoothly, they parade as competent, but what happens when the proverbial SHF? e.g. Katrina, then their incompetence and stupidity shows (Blanco and Nagan).

      I feel that Sarah is doing a great job; Spicer couldn’t handle it but Sarah does. Her father is very proud and should be. I myself could not do the job due to my dry wit and razor tongue. So, I admire the job Sarah is doing with the Pressanderthals, I’d probably be clubbing them after the second stupid question. 😲 JMHO

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • sixbladeknifeblog says:
        December 7, 2017 at 4:08 pm

        You are right, FL_GUY, Ms Sanders is the picture of cool. Gracious and dignified, always on track, always prepared. She is constantly demeaned and attacked on twitter by the leftist loonies, of which the majority of these narrative engineers are members in good standing. She knows they hate her and yet she is always circumspect no matter the question or whom is asking it. Yes, she does suffer the demands for multiple questions from seemingly every repeater there. However, she usually disposes of the follow-ups with quick, succinct dismissals: ‘We’ll keep you posted. ‘I’ll have to get back to you.’ ‘You would need to ask them or their attorney’.

        She is a credit to the President and is completely professional. Ann Coulter couldn’t carry Sarah’s pies.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • BlackKnightRides says:
        December 7, 2017 at 4:09 pm

        Agree: Sarah is phenomenal and just what the doctor ordered – even with strep throat.

        Her critics shame themselves with vacuity, self-absorption and mendacity.

        Like

        Reply
      • Sharon says:
        December 7, 2017 at 4:20 pm

        FL Guy Thank you for the nice comments about Sarah! Today some of these people here seem like Chelsea Handler!

        Like

        Reply
    • Covfefe-USA says:
      December 7, 2017 at 3:52 pm

      Yes, Steve Miller would be great, but, he’s busy with the speeches!

      Like

      Reply
  18. rvsueandcrew says:
    December 7, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Eye make-up too heavy, too boring, not entertaining enough, not enjoyable enough, not funny enough, not FUN enough…. What? Are y’all in a crappy mood or something?..

    Sarah, thank you for your hard work and for your patience, both with the press and with those who love to criticize. Don’t let them get you down.

    You’re a confident, smart, capable, well-balanced human being doing a job most of us could never do and would be afraid to even try.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  19. Mike diamond says:
    December 7, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    I will always like and respect Sarah Sanders she is a good christian woman and a sweet heart ! The news media are a bunch of sick pups!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. Tommy Tunes says:
    December 7, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    *****ATTENTION PLEASE*****
    What you are about to read will MAKE YOUR DAY if you are wanting to see Justice prevail in the Clinton Pay for Play scandal involving the sale of Uranium to Russia !!!!!!!
    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/926770966226595840
    And this is just Sensational reporting too !!!!!!!!!
    https://www.lizcrokin.com/hillaryclinton/mueller-president-trump-pulling-biggest-sting-history/

    Like

    Reply
  21. Thecleaner says:
    December 7, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Did you hear it?? The narrative is starting to take shape. They asked her to contrast how the Democrats are handling the sexual harassment scandals versus how the Republicans are. This is the entire reason Conyers and Franken resigned…to let the immoral repugnant liberal scum attempt to claim the high ground…it will slowly amplify..watch

    Like

    Reply
    • Blacksmith8 says:
      December 7, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      They will claim what they will. Now, then and even later it matters not.
      Liars gonna lie. It’s what they do. It’s who they are.

      TRA LA LA, I don’t care. Their narrative is irrelevant and nobody is listening to them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      December 7, 2017 at 3:48 pm

      President Trump won white woman…this is Antifa/BLM/snowflakes with liberals calling for heads to roll…honestly who cares about these losers…Frankenstien is going to realize he’s lost everything if he’s really resigns…they’ve erased Spacey from a movie and Lauer from Today!

      Like

      Reply
    • paulraven1 says:
      December 7, 2017 at 4:00 pm

      Contrast? Okay. Happy to answer. Franken had multiple accusers and implicated by photographic evidence of many years of treating many women with contempt. He didn’t apologize, didn’t admit his ugly actions, blamed others, and didn’t really resign. Contrast that with what?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    December 7, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    always amazed what a bunch of disgusting scumbags these presstitutes are. time to get some conservatives in there

    Like

    Reply
  23. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    December 7, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    The First Amendment states in part; Congress shall make no law… abridging the freedom of …the press…
    Congress has not made such a law but I do wish reporters would shut up.

    Like

    Reply
  24. WhistlingPast says:
    December 7, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    “Machine Gun” Mick Mulvaney would be best at this. Shut ’em down, ignore the bleating, go on to the next question no looking back. By the end of the hour the leftitutes would be needing tourniquets.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. paulraven1 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Sarah Sanders is too defensive and pained-looking all the time. We need a happy warrior up there. Someone who delights in gutting and filleting these miserable POSs. A laughing cutthroat. This would simultaneously infuriate and humiliate the media. I nominate Tammy Bruce!

    Like

    Reply
  26. POP says:
    December 7, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    The hearings have revealed the ideal Session’s replacement. Jim Jordan seems to be near perfect and he is obviously loyal to PTrump rather than the Uniparty establishment.
    Alas, I’m not sure PTrump understands Jeff’s paralysis (deliberate?) is the cause of Mueller and Wray, and McCabe.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s