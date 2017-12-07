Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 1:30pm Livestream…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the daily press briefing for Thursday December 7th, 2017. Anticipated start time 1:30pm EST
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Wonder if government shutdown is on the agenda?
I guarantee you it is.
Please make it so…Honestly, the Fools in Congress do not want to cut anythîng…everything is tomorrow…next year…next time…Golly the Obama years never had a Budget!
yeah…..another law the congress critters ignored…..they are required to have a budget enacted and on POTUS’ desk no later than 30 Sep for the start of FY on 1 Oct
If they shut down Congress, cut off their per diem, their salaries, their medical, any other benefits, and all privileges of being in gubmint…
Let THEM see how the rest of us live. And put them ALL on Øbozocare until they repeal and replace it…
And if they have government cars, make them use a bicycle, public transportation, or 1967 Plymouth Valiants (or 1959 Studebakers)…
Hey, the 59′ Studebaker wasn’t that bad but I get your point. The Congress critters and their ilk have become the untouchables.
The federal government doesn’t really shutdown completely. Social Security checks are delivered and all federal government employees got back pay. The longest ‘shutdown’ since 1976 was 21 days. ‘Non-essential’ services are cut back or stopped (This seems like a great way to cut spending, permanently :-)).
What actually happens is that the civil service employees who aren’t funded file for (and get) unemployment during the shutdown, then are paid back-wages once things resume. It’s a nice financial perk for them – plus they get an off-the-books vacation.
I’m not being critical – brother who retired from the navy is about to retire from second career as civil service…he didn’t mind the last shutdown at all
How does the minority party shut down the government? There is a problem with the Republican party blaming the Dems. The Dems are in the minority. The Republicans are the problem.
Wow. It is just like Regean said. “Liberals know so much that isn’t so”.
That a great pic! Would’ve been nice moving to larger setting…they forget to include the local affiliates
Pretty subdued, so far.
You can always count on the presstitutes to focus on Tawdry over REAL National Matters of importance…. no other language seeps in or out
Tis always their season to be jowly.
They’re a cheeky lot…
South Korea *is* kind of a weird place to hold the Winter Olympics this year.
Ya never know; it might turn into a summer olympics quite quickly 🙂
Sarah needs a backbone with these presstitutes when she says she’s moving on… she should not allow them to continue to ask rudely
Normally, she doesn’t. I’m fine with a little give and take , once in a while.
I see her do it all the time and because she does they do too.
Forget it. She is who she is, never change. She’s competent. But we sure could use Tammy Bruce in that job.
Tammy Bruce stutters too much like Spicer.. that would aggravate me even more
Sara is fine. Stop complaining!
I am not complaining about Sarah and I don’t want her replaced by anyone… I love her, but i am entitled to critique from time to time…
and I am allowed to give my opinion on any suggested replacements.
chill
She’s competent is the best I can say of her too. But I wish she were more enjoyable to watch.
–I think that it’s probably good that she’s so boring though. The press is so overhyped and always in hyena mode that we don’t need the press briefings to be a public spectacle too. The President himself is dramatic and exciting enough. So it’s probably good that she bores me because most days they go in there itching for a fight and she just doesn’t deliver any real exciting, newsworthy exchanges.
Boring.
Only boring people find themselves bored.
Kathy you are right! I just wish people on here stop complaining about every little thing!
Just for one day, perhaps on April 1st, I’d like to see Ann Coulter as a substitute White House Press Secretary. It would be very entertaining at the least.
blech
What’s the name of that snotty male reporter from Fox who attacked (I think it was) Lucian Wintrich several months back?
Can’t believe that jerk still has a job.
No idiots, the president is not going to release his taxes while under audit. He shouldn’t release them anyway!
Is Jennifer Wishon a “journalist”? If so, she needs to go back to school. Clearly she skipped the grammar related classes.
The absurdity of the presstitutes: Calling Journalism a “Profession”
Professions have “Licensed Credentials” and Oversight Bodies with the authority to revoke them.
To be charitable, Journalism is simply a “job” for those with integrity.
As for the rest, it’s a “con job”.
That tweet inaccurately reflects what the question was. Sanders did not address the question. The question was not about whether Trump was treating women the right way, but was about whether the White House is instituting any new policies or procedures to detect and guard against this kind of harassment or abuse or exploitation.
So the left has worn out their race card and have shuffled their deck and now are going to play the new gender card for the next 20 years. As if they just noticed their was a gender.
It didn’t matter while they were doing the rapes and assaults.
Look @@ at all of those purple ties. I wonder what that signifies? Not very Christmas attire
Advent and Lent are periods of preparation and repentance and are represented by the color purple.
The feasts of Christmas Day and Christmastide, Epiphany Sunday, Baptism of the Lord Sunday, Transfiguration Sunday, Easter Season, Trinity Sunday, and Christ the King Sunday are represented by white.
A “repenting” press: Another “con job”
I think it’s related to Advent Season. From the Vanderbilt Divinity Library:
https://lectionary.library.vanderbilt.edu/liturgical-colors.php
It was announced this morning that Pantone’s color of the year is “Ultra Violet”. Looks like the ‘resist’ color displayed by the Clintons at her speech after the election. But that’s prolly just a coinkydink. You betcha.
http://www.9news.com/news/nation-world/ultra-violet-pantone-color-of-the-year-2018/497540358
Isn’t purple the color of the “resistance”? If the press corps are wearing anything purple, my money would be on the slimy press wearing that color to show solidarity with the resistance and having plausibility in denying it. I was a practicing Roman Catholic until my early 20s and I’m still a Christian and I can’t remember a single instance where anyone wore purple to honor Advent? What about anyone here? I have pink and purple dress shirts among a dozen or more other colors but again, I never thought to wear purple for Advent.
Maybe when you were a practicing Catholic you would have seen the priest’s vestments in purple during Advent.
Of course I did! What I’m not remembering is if any of the parishioners ever wore purple themselves to work or out and about?
There we go: Elevate the Press to Priesthood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sarah has been getting eye makeup advice from the racoon ladies at Outnumbered.
That wasn’t nice! Are we grouchy today?
It looks horrible. When will women learn?
What do you look like?
I post my photo Sharon. You can click on it.
What a waste of time. Nothing learned from anyone making noise. If they had no time to cover anything, why bother? Did I shave my legs for this?
Off topic but viewing the video from the WH in SD’s previous post about remembering Pearl Harbor is an ABSOLUTE must. Make sure you have plenty of tissues for your eyes!
I’ll have to catch that. Thanks.
I wish I enjoyed her more. The best press secretary of my lifetime was actually Mike McCurry, Clinton’s press secretary during his Lewinsky debacle and other scandals. Of course the press actually loved him, because even when their President is a rapist (which they hid by literally claiming he’d only been accused of consensual sex) they’re still on his side. What’s weird is he’s now “found religion” and is training people to unite Christianity with progressivism. Awful. I don’t know how you link same sex marriage, abortion and transgender bathrooms with Christianity but these deviants always find a way.
—Sorry to say Trump hasn’t found his Mike McCurry yet. McCurry was smart, quick, funny and knew how to help the president in every exchange.
—Sarah’s ok but I can’t really watch these press events. I wish it were more fun, like it is when Trump himself is mixing it up with these animals.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/former-clinton-spokesman-mike-mccurry-finds-his-faith-marries-it-with-politics/2014/02/21/31e75d4a-9420-11e3-83b9-1f024193bb84_story.html?utm_term=.46a5198fcb55
With an adoring press, ANYONE could seem to be a great Press Secretary. Let’s see how McCurry would do with a hostile media day after day with constant gotcha questions.
It’s just like D-Rat mayors and governors, as long as everything runs smoothly, they parade as competent, but what happens when the proverbial SHF? e.g. Katrina, then their incompetence and stupidity shows (Blanco and Nagan).
I feel that Sarah is doing a great job; Spicer couldn’t handle it but Sarah does. Her father is very proud and should be. I myself could not do the job due to my dry wit and razor tongue. So, I admire the job Sarah is doing with the Pressanderthals, I’d probably be clubbing them after the second stupid question. 😲 JMHO
You are right, FL_GUY, Ms Sanders is the picture of cool. Gracious and dignified, always on track, always prepared. She is constantly demeaned and attacked on twitter by the leftist loonies, of which the majority of these narrative engineers are members in good standing. She knows they hate her and yet she is always circumspect no matter the question or whom is asking it. Yes, she does suffer the demands for multiple questions from seemingly every repeater there. However, she usually disposes of the follow-ups with quick, succinct dismissals: ‘We’ll keep you posted. ‘I’ll have to get back to you.’ ‘You would need to ask them or their attorney’.
She is a credit to the President and is completely professional. Ann Coulter couldn’t carry Sarah’s pies.
Agree: Sarah is phenomenal and just what the doctor ordered – even with strep throat.
Her critics shame themselves with vacuity, self-absorption and mendacity.
FL Guy Thank you for the nice comments about Sarah! Today some of these people here seem like Chelsea Handler!
Yes, Steve Miller would be great, but, he’s busy with the speeches!
Eye make-up too heavy, too boring, not entertaining enough, not enjoyable enough, not funny enough, not FUN enough…. What? Are y’all in a crappy mood or something?..
Sarah, thank you for your hard work and for your patience, both with the press and with those who love to criticize. Don’t let them get you down.
You’re a confident, smart, capable, well-balanced human being doing a job most of us could never do and would be afraid to even try.
Thank YOU!!!
I will always like and respect Sarah Sanders she is a good christian woman and a sweet heart ! The news media are a bunch of sick pups!
I love her dry wit and the way she doesn’t take anything off the press crew.
LikeLiked by 1 person
*****ATTENTION PLEASE*****
What you are about to read will MAKE YOUR DAY if you are wanting to see Justice prevail in the Clinton Pay for Play scandal involving the sale of Uranium to Russia !!!!!!!
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/926770966226595840
And this is just Sensational reporting too !!!!!!!!!
https://www.lizcrokin.com/hillaryclinton/mueller-president-trump-pulling-biggest-sting-history/
Did you hear it?? The narrative is starting to take shape. They asked her to contrast how the Democrats are handling the sexual harassment scandals versus how the Republicans are. This is the entire reason Conyers and Franken resigned…to let the immoral repugnant liberal scum attempt to claim the high ground…it will slowly amplify..watch
They will claim what they will. Now, then and even later it matters not.
Liars gonna lie. It’s what they do. It’s who they are.
TRA LA LA, I don’t care. Their narrative is irrelevant and nobody is listening to them.
President Trump won white woman…this is Antifa/BLM/snowflakes with liberals calling for heads to roll…honestly who cares about these losers…Frankenstien is going to realize he’s lost everything if he’s really resigns…they’ve erased Spacey from a movie and Lauer from Today!
Contrast? Okay. Happy to answer. Franken had multiple accusers and implicated by photographic evidence of many years of treating many women with contempt. He didn’t apologize, didn’t admit his ugly actions, blamed others, and didn’t really resign. Contrast that with what?
Exactly pr1.
Let the losers go there.
It will be just another nail in the democrat party coffin.
always amazed what a bunch of disgusting scumbags these presstitutes are. time to get some conservatives in there
The First Amendment states in part; Congress shall make no law… abridging the freedom of …the press…
Congress has not made such a law but I do wish reporters would shut up.
“Machine Gun” Mick Mulvaney would be best at this. Shut ’em down, ignore the bleating, go on to the next question no looking back. By the end of the hour the leftitutes would be needing tourniquets.
Sarah Sanders is too defensive and pained-looking all the time. We need a happy warrior up there. Someone who delights in gutting and filleting these miserable POSs. A laughing cutthroat. This would simultaneously infuriate and humiliate the media. I nominate Tammy Bruce!
Maybe you should apply!
The hearings have revealed the ideal Session’s replacement. Jim Jordan seems to be near perfect and he is obviously loyal to PTrump rather than the Uniparty establishment.
Alas, I’m not sure PTrump understands Jeff’s paralysis (deliberate?) is the cause of Mueller and Wray, and McCabe.
