Chairman Devin Nunes Cleared After Eight Month Ethics Cloud Over Classified Information…

Again with the timing…  Delicious.

After House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes almost derailed the Muh Russian Collusion Conspiracy in March/April 2017, the UniParty pushed him into an ethics blender claiming he disclosed classified information.

As an outcome of his Chairmanship role Representative Nunes is also a member of the elite intelligence oversight team known as the Gang of Eight.  Today, the House Ethics Committee cleared Nunes of any wrongdoing, and stated the information he discussed was not classified.

Chariman Nunes is now free to go full wolverine on the usurping intel agents.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee on Thursday cleared the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee of charges that he had disclosed classified information, potentially clearing the way for him to resume leadership of the panel’s Russia investigation.

Republican Representative Devin Nunes, who had consistently denied wrongdoing, thanked the committee for its finding, but said the probe had taken too long and the accusations against him were politically motivated.

[…]  Nunes criticized the ethics panel for taking “an unbelievable eight months” to dismiss the matter, and called on the panel to publicly release all transcripts related to his case. (read more)

  1. Pam says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    It’s about time!

    • filia.aurea says:
      December 7, 2017 at 9:19 pm

      It took a new Chairperson.

    • lastinillinois says:
      December 7, 2017 at 9:24 pm

      They thought Mully would’ve found something by now – is this another sign that the “Russia, Russia, Russia investigation” is about to end?

    • 4sure says:
      December 7, 2017 at 9:42 pm

      Well, you know these investigations take time. Gotta have all yo’ i’s dotted and yo’ t’s crossed and yo’ fingers too. Eight months. Us rubes don’t know how sausage is made in DC according to Massa Turtle to the POTUS.

    • Sayit2016 says:
      December 7, 2017 at 10:39 pm

      Seriously Pam… 8 months to determine that the information he divulged was not classified. THIS is what is wrong with our Government, it should have been done in 2 weeks. Look at the dang information determine if it classified, no ” Not Classified ? DONE.

      For crying out loud do these people even know what classified is ?

  2. woohoowee says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Another amazing day. And it’s only Thursday! Merry Christmas 🙂

  3. trialbytruth says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Enter the Dragon

    Come on Nunes show them your inner Ninja. Paybacks are hell.

  4. Cow wow says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Hot dog!

  5. sickconservative says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Sounds like some water is leaking at this point but need some real ethic violations to open the drain.
    Drain the swamp is the goal and establishment from both sides are plugging the drain at this point.

  6. lastinillinois says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Oh baby oh baby oh baby –
    Its hittin’ the fan now, isn’t it?!

    As another poster asked on another thread – do you suppose the judge who just recused “without explanation” may be the judge who signed THE FISA WARRANT?!?!

    Are we looking at collusion all the way to the level of judgie-wudgie ?!?!?!

    Oh boy oh boy oh boy …..

  7. rf121 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    “The federal judge in Mike Flynn’s case just recused himself, but nobody knows why.”

    1. Either the Judge was banging the/a/several court reporters.
    2. Tweets were found between the Judge and (name of any former Obama official) bashing PT.
    3. Pictures were found of the Judge cross dressing. Oops, that was so 80’s and does not count any more.

  8. MAGAbear says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Wonder how long before the demonrats try to entangle him in another ethics probe? They stop at nothing.

  9. Blue Ridge Mts Va says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    This part will be fun: “…Chairman Nunes is now free to go full wolverine on the usurping intel agents….”

  10. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    now that he is CLEARED, MAYBE HE CAN GET DOWN TO SOME REAL INVESTIGATION AND GET THOSE CRIMINAL AND TRAITORS AT THE FBI AND JUSTICE LOCKED UP.
    AND OLD HILLARY BEAST AND OTHERS.

  11. REVIDAM says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Could this be actually possible? The Big Ugly in plain sight? Good God! Thank you. It’s incredible that in our great country, crap like this happens. I thought this sort of banana republic happens elsewhere.. It’s sad that we have this happening. But I know it has to happen to flesh out all the poison of the Deep State, The Never Trumpers and The Uni-Party to start healing. God Bless America!

  12. milktrader says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Have we found a white hat in the House?

  13. Sylvia Avery says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    This Nunes strikes me as a tough cookie rather than a “show boat” if I may quote our PDJT (when referring to Comey).

    It is only Day 1 since the Ethics Committee cleared him and he has already come out swinging by telling them they took too long (clearly they did) and the accusations were political (of course they were).

    I am eagerly waiting to see what Chairman Nunes does next. I hope he goes for the jugular of each Swamp Creature he encounters.

  14. fleporeblog says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Devin Nunes has and continues to be a Patriot in my book! This man stemmed the tide against our President last February when he took the time to go to the WH after reviewing the unmasked documents. He did a 10 minute interview were he was shaken by what he saw. He emphatically said not one document had anything to do with Russia 🇷🇺.

    That paved the way for our Lion 🦁 to send out those four tweets on March 4th that went after Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪 about wiretapping Trump Tower. He took so much heat for it by the MSM, Democrats and RINOs. It lead to these BS charges. It also freed him from the dumb investigation into Muh Russia and allowed him to turn his full attention to the unmasking, Fusion GPS and now the FBI and DOJ.

    Whatever Nunes saw scared him tremendously. It continues to be his motivation to take down the whole House of Cards. This isn’t a countermeasure. This is the real deal. He has galvanized the other Republicans on the committee he oversees. Even Lou Dobbs had to say this evening that for the first time he is so proud of the House Republicans.

    Devin Nunes is setting himself up for an incredible future! He was part of our President’s transition team. I could easily see him being the VP pick in 2024. I actually see him taking over a cabinet position in our President’s 2nd term.

    This country will one day thank him for helping our President to Drain The Swamp!

  15. The Boss says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Any wonder Adam Schiff is running around with a wilder-eyed look than usual? Time to lawyer up Schiff. Pay attention to your Miranda warning when it is read to you.

  16. keeler says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Well this explains the timing of the Bloomberg article currently headlining Drudge.

  17. John Doe says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    And yet, right now, 8 morons on CNN Anderson Cooper are clutching their pearls over Don Jr’s meeting with the Russian lawyer. OMG…they still don’t see POTUS coming. Oh well….Merry Christmas everybody!!!

  18. freddy says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Remove Sessions and Gowdy. Then get down to business and let Jordan off his leash… This has to end now…………

  19. Brant says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Perhaps unlike the other graphic of hearings that go nowhere, Benghazi and those others, hopefully this made him mad. Unless perhaps they made him an offer he couldn’t refuse……… If he doesn’t jump back in and go for the jugular, we’ll know someone said, “Thats a nice family you have. It would be a shame if something happened to them. Now, you can go back to the house and do some play acting, but we’ll be watching you……..”

  20. WeThePeople2016 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    I sure hope that Nunes has a bodyguard, because they will try to come after him to shut him up one way or another.

  22. Zhang says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Devin Nunes: One of the very, VERY few things Californians can be proud of in their POS state. And I say this as a resident of Los Angeles.

  23. Curry Worsham says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:50 pm

  24. treehouseron says:
    December 7, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    President Trump can’t do it all himself, he can’t easily stop an investigation supposedly into his own campaign. We’re going to need 1 more hero. Who will step up and go down in history… as a HERO ? Nunes may be that man.

    WE’RE COUNTING ON YOU, NUNES! America is calling. Do it. MAGA. Do it. Go ahead. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, NUNES.

  25. HMelville says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Rep. Nunes was doing a great job investigating and pressuring them so he had to be derailed and “the UniParty pushed him into an ethics blender” thanks to the weak kneed or complicit GOP leadership that seems to abandon their members whenever they need their support. The Dems are steadily improving their relentless shaming and pressure tactics on their opponents that lead to Special Counsels or Ethics Committee investigations etc.

    So, the GOP had better harden their defenses and develop effective counter measures against the Dems never ending attacks because they are not going to stop. And when the startled and angry Dems and their media are on the defensive and they begin their usual cacophony of piercing peacock vocalizations, just ignore them until they tire out. Besides, they never needed a legitimate reason to howl or scream anyway.

  26. NJF says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Oh this is good!!!!!!!

    The outrage expressed by twitter was pretty hilarious as they all claimed what a dishonest sham the ethics review was bc they’re all Rs.

    #SillyLiberals

  27. Running Fast says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    The white hats are taking back control of our government. This last week has been incredible!

  28. Sayit2016 says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    I like most people here am sick and tired of these hearings….anyone with a brain can see what happened with Fast & Furious, Benghazi, Hillary’s emails….where I come from if some one dies from something other than natural causes someone is to blame. Someone must be held responsible. When I have to ” take responsibility” it ALWAYS costs me something. Always.

