Chairman Devin Nunes Cleared After Eight Month Ethics Cloud Over Classified Information…

Again with the timing… Delicious.
After House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes almost derailed the Muh Russian Collusion Conspiracy in March/April 2017, the UniParty pushed him into an ethics blender claiming he disclosed classified information.
As an outcome of his Chairmanship role Representative Nunes is also a member of the elite intelligence oversight team known as the Gang of Eight. Today, the House Ethics Committee cleared Nunes of any wrongdoing, and stated the information he discussed was not classified.
Chariman Nunes is now free to go full wolverine on the usurping intel agents.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee on Thursday cleared the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee of charges that he had disclosed classified information, potentially clearing the way for him to resume leadership of the panel’s Russia investigation.
Republican Representative Devin Nunes, who had consistently denied wrongdoing, thanked the committee for its finding, but said the probe had taken too long and the accusations against him were politically motivated.
[…] Nunes criticized the ethics panel for taking “an unbelievable eight months” to dismiss the matter, and called on the panel to publicly release all transcripts related to his case. (read more)
It’s about time!
It took a new Chairperson.
They thought Mully would’ve found something by now – is this another sign that the “Russia, Russia, Russia investigation” is about to end?
Well, you know these investigations take time. Gotta have all yo’ i’s dotted and yo’ t’s crossed and yo’ fingers too. Eight months. Us rubes don’t know how sausage is made in DC according to Massa Turtle to the POTUS.
Seriously Pam… 8 months to determine that the information he divulged was not classified. THIS is what is wrong with our Government, it should have been done in 2 weeks. Look at the dang information determine if it classified, no ” Not Classified ? DONE.
For crying out loud do these people even know what classified is ?
Another amazing day. And it’s only Thursday! Merry Christmas 🙂
Come on Nunes show them your inner Ninja. Paybacks are hell.
Sounds like some water is leaking at this point but need some real ethic violations to open the drain.
Drain the swamp is the goal and establishment from both sides are plugging the drain at this point.
Oh baby oh baby oh baby –
Its hittin’ the fan now, isn’t it?!
As another poster asked on another thread – do you suppose the judge who just recused “without explanation” may be the judge who signed THE FISA WARRANT?!?!
Are we looking at collusion all the way to the level of judgie-wudgie ?!?!?!
Oh boy oh boy oh boy …..
“The federal judge in Mike Flynn’s case just recused himself, but nobody knows why.”
Wonder how long before the demonrats try to entangle him in another ethics probe? They stop at nothing.
This part will be fun: “…Chairman Nunes is now free to go full wolverine on the usurping intel agents….”
now that he is CLEARED, MAYBE HE CAN GET DOWN TO SOME REAL INVESTIGATION AND GET THOSE CRIMINAL AND TRAITORS AT THE FBI AND JUSTICE LOCKED UP.
AND OLD HILLARY BEAST AND OTHERS.
Could this be actually possible? The Big Ugly in plain sight? Good God! Thank you. It’s incredible that in our great country, crap like this happens. I thought this sort of banana republic happens elsewhere.. It’s sad that we have this happening. But I know it has to happen to flesh out all the poison of the Deep State, The Never Trumpers and The Uni-Party to start healing. God Bless America!
Have we found a white hat in the House?
Absolutely!
I remember when Nunes gave his original presser, he looked grey or in shock, like couldn’t believe what he had just seen in the paperwork.
Exactly! That is the image I remember as well.
I think so. He’s one of the few I still trust but don’t go by me, I believe Romney too.
Correction…believed Romney past tense
This Nunes strikes me as a tough cookie rather than a “show boat” if I may quote our PDJT (when referring to Comey).
It is only Day 1 since the Ethics Committee cleared him and he has already come out swinging by telling them they took too long (clearly they did) and the accusations were political (of course they were).
I am eagerly waiting to see what Chairman Nunes does next. I hope he goes for the jugular of each Swamp Creature he encounters.
Yes ma’am!
Nunes is one of the very few good guys up there.
And I’m encouraged by DeSantis as well … there seem to be some smart and angry White Hats with some power on our side.
p.s. And I can’t believe Nunes is from Calif. … there is hope yet. Imagine his headwinds.
And Matt Gaetz, another Floridian. Young and angry.
Sylvia he is a good man! See my post below.
I feel a shift of testosterone, a sense of empowerment, a herding of alpha males. Let’s roll!
Devin Nunes has and continues to be a Patriot in my book! This man stemmed the tide against our President last February when he took the time to go to the WH after reviewing the unmasked documents. He did a 10 minute interview were he was shaken by what he saw. He emphatically said not one document had anything to do with Russia 🇷🇺.
That paved the way for our Lion 🦁 to send out those four tweets on March 4th that went after Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪 about wiretapping Trump Tower. He took so much heat for it by the MSM, Democrats and RINOs. It lead to these BS charges. It also freed him from the dumb investigation into Muh Russia and allowed him to turn his full attention to the unmasking, Fusion GPS and now the FBI and DOJ.
Whatever Nunes saw scared him tremendously. It continues to be his motivation to take down the whole House of Cards. This isn’t a countermeasure. This is the real deal. He has galvanized the other Republicans on the committee he oversees. Even Lou Dobbs had to say this evening that for the first time he is so proud of the House Republicans.
Devin Nunes is setting himself up for an incredible future! He was part of our President’s transition team. I could easily see him being the VP pick in 2024. I actually see him taking over a cabinet position in our President’s 2nd term.
This country will one day thank him for helping our President to Drain The Swamp!
How about Nunes for head of DoJ?
Not sure if he was a lawyer or if that is required! Call me stupid but I am still holding out hope on Sessions. Once the IG report comes out we will know where Sessions stands.
Hmmm…know he is today’s hero but he has a long history of being open borders, pro-amnesty. Don’t want him anywhere close to DoJ or DHS as an illegal lover.
Yes, and back when Nunes came out with that astonishing statement about having gone to look at the unmasked documents, there was NO ONE else in the Congress or the Senate or for that matter in all of Washington DC IIRC who was willing to say one little peep in support of PDJT.
LikeLiked by 12 people
That move was akin to Rogers going to Trump Tower.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Agree sylvia and last. Courageous patriots with integrity.
Trump will not forget…he values loyalty.
…. and moral integrity and courage.
As a CA Republican he may need a job in the administration the way the State is trending. Sorry, I meant gone except for what is left in the Central Valley.
you are ignorant about CA…..only SF Sac LA and to a lessor extent SD are prog/commie zones…..the rest of the state is conservative or leans that way…..even wacky N CA is for the most part conservative….unfortunately those coastal areas are heavily populated so we are muted voices in the interior
True to some extent but the more rural Central Valley is agricultural and pro-illegal based on their miserable Congressional representative voting records on immigration. Nunes is one of their amnesty champions. NumbersUSA gives him an F- (C earlier in his career, so he is getting worse): https://www.numbersusa.com/content/my/congress/1090/gradescoresheet/.
So he shines in the Intelligence arena, but he’s no patriot in my book looking at the overall picture.
I think our President would do it! He is a good man that loves his country.
Schiff’s not gonna like it one bit
I am wondering now, if it was not classified – what info did he has that seemed to unnerve him… hmmmmmm
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fle this whole thing is a swirling, dirty mess….incestuous at best. The ways these people are connect is mind boggling- at the epicenter is THE CLINTON’S.
Any wonder Adam Schiff is running around with a wilder-eyed look than usual? Time to lawyer up Schiff. Pay attention to your Miranda warning when it is read to you.
Time to put Schiff through the Ethics Grinder.
Well this explains the timing of the Bloomberg article currently headlining Drudge.
Except now that Peter Pecker was exposed, Flynns lawyers may have recourse to challenge the whole premis of his plea if it turns out he was set up by Mr. Bias.
And yet, right now, 8 morons on CNN Anderson Cooper are clutching their pearls over Don Jr’s meeting with the Russian lawyer. OMG…they still don’t see POTUS coming. Oh well….Merry Christmas everybody!!!
Remove Sessions and Gowdy. Then get down to business and let Jordan off his leash… This has to end now…………
Perhaps unlike the other graphic of hearings that go nowhere, Benghazi and those others, hopefully this made him mad. Unless perhaps they made him an offer he couldn’t refuse……… If he doesn’t jump back in and go for the jugular, we’ll know someone said, “Thats a nice family you have. It would be a shame if something happened to them. Now, you can go back to the house and do some play acting, but we’ll be watching you……..”
I sure hope that Nunes has a bodyguard, because they will try to come after him to shut him up one way or another.
He showed great courage 10 months ago – don’t know why he’d back down now.
Devin Nunes: One of the very, VERY few things Californians can be proud of in their POS state. And I say this as a resident of Los Angeles.
President Trump can’t do it all himself, he can’t easily stop an investigation supposedly into his own campaign. We’re going to need 1 more hero. Who will step up and go down in history… as a HERO ? Nunes may be that man.
WE’RE COUNTING ON YOU, NUNES! America is calling. Do it. MAGA. Do it. Go ahead. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, NUNES.
Rep. Nunes was doing a great job investigating and pressuring them so he had to be derailed and “the UniParty pushed him into an ethics blender” thanks to the weak kneed or complicit GOP leadership that seems to abandon their members whenever they need their support. The Dems are steadily improving their relentless shaming and pressure tactics on their opponents that lead to Special Counsels or Ethics Committee investigations etc.
So, the GOP had better harden their defenses and develop effective counter measures against the Dems never ending attacks because they are not going to stop. And when the startled and angry Dems and their media are on the defensive and they begin their usual cacophony of piercing peacock vocalizations, just ignore them until they tire out. Besides, they never needed a legitimate reason to howl or scream anyway.
Oh this is good!!!!!!!
The outrage expressed by twitter was pretty hilarious as they all claimed what a dishonest sham the ethics review was bc they’re all Rs.
The white hats are taking back control of our government. This last week has been incredible!
I like most people here am sick and tired of these hearings….anyone with a brain can see what happened with Fast & Furious, Benghazi, Hillary’s emails….where I come from if some one dies from something other than natural causes someone is to blame. Someone must be held responsible. When I have to ” take responsibility” it ALWAYS costs me something. Always.
