Chairman Devin Nunes Cleared After Eight Month Ethics Cloud Over Classified Information…

Again with the timing… Delicious.

After House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes almost derailed the Muh Russian Collusion Conspiracy in March/April 2017, the UniParty pushed him into an ethics blender claiming he disclosed classified information.

As an outcome of his Chairmanship role Representative Nunes is also a member of the elite intelligence oversight team known as the Gang of Eight. Today, the House Ethics Committee cleared Nunes of any wrongdoing, and stated the information he discussed was not classified.

Chariman Nunes is now free to go full wolverine on the usurping intel agents.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee on Thursday cleared the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee of charges that he had disclosed classified information, potentially clearing the way for him to resume leadership of the panel’s Russia investigation. Republican Representative Devin Nunes, who had consistently denied wrongdoing, thanked the committee for its finding, but said the probe had taken too long and the accusations against him were politically motivated. […] Nunes criticized the ethics panel for taking “an unbelievable eight months” to dismiss the matter, and called on the panel to publicly release all transcripts related to his case. (read more)

The federal judge in Mike Flynn's case just recused himself, but nobody knows why. https://t.co/06kZhJZD0k — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 8, 2017

