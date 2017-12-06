December 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #321

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

160 Responses to December 6th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #321

  2. M. Mueller says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:24 am

    I’m not a big fan of Bannon; confused about what he’s up to and how BB has changed. That said, I watched the Moore rally. Bannon’s speech was wonderful – completely pro President Trump. Judge Moore’s speech followed and was also pro President Trump. I enjoyed them both. Liked the crowd too; they weren’t afraid to add their 2 cents.

    Bannon starts at 1:30. I think I have it set to start there, but…. maybe?

    • Oldschool says:
      December 6, 2017 at 12:34 am

      Thanks m. I am a bannon fan, not bb though. Imo, bannon was, and still is, an asset to maga. Unless someone can show me how he hurt Trump (other than the tired he supported cruz rants), I’ll count him as a Trump Train conductor.

      • citizen817 says:
        December 6, 2017 at 12:41 am

      • Howie says:
        December 6, 2017 at 12:54 am

        Meanwhile the leftist democrats are running around registering as many felons as they can. Amazing. Gotta get that convicted felon identity group to the polls.

      • keebler AC says:
        December 6, 2017 at 1:18 am

        Breitbart is now Bannon. He’s the chief editor in charge of Breitbart profit and who better than to rile up “conservatives” the way MSM does with liberals. You mentioned briefly about DACA tax credits on the previous thread without source but it turns out this came from BB again, in addition to the Flake DACA “news”. In order to deny illegals child tax credits, a SS number is now required. But of course Brietbart/Bannon misconstrued this for their gentle readers to accuse Trump inserting SS qualifiers as a surrepticious way to grant DACA children tax credit. SMH. Bannon is toxic to MAGA because Bannon is a lose-lose proposition. Everything is a lose, not a win, the way it’s reported. SMH. If you want to continue to idolize a wagon hitcher who is out to make profit off your easy ire, then you’ll become sick. That is the opposite of Maga. There never ceases to be Breitbart propaganda on these threads about how Trump’s admin is failing at every turn. Which is why someone has to keep pushing back at Breitbart propaganda here. It’s making everyone sick.

    • datagooroo says:
      December 6, 2017 at 12:44 am

      Bannon knows Moore is going to win, so he had to race down there so he can take some of the credit: https://whatthedatasays.com/2017/12/05/roy-moore-will-beat-doug-jones-some-polls-are-not-accurate/

      • keebler AC says:
        December 6, 2017 at 1:07 am

        Bannon is well known to hitch his wagon to popular men and then ruins it with lose-lose propositions. He did it to Andrew Breitbart and now it’s President Trump.

    • deqwik2 says:
      December 6, 2017 at 1:14 am

      Bannon did do a good job tonight.

  3. Avi says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Comey reads a memo to Obergruppenfuhrer Muller, Herr Wissman and Herr Strzok.

  4. lida rose says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:25 am

    God Bless President Trump
    MAGA

  5. sunnydaze says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Patagonia clothing gone off the rails. Might be time for a boycott. Here’s their new Homepage:

    http://www.patagonia.com/protect-public-lands.html

    • coveyouthband says:
      December 6, 2017 at 12:31 am

      If I were a customer I would cease to be…….

      Liked by 4 people

      December 6, 2017 at 1:10 am

      They are asking for a massive boycott of their product right at Christmas. That doesn’t seem too smart to me.

      Liked by 2 people

      • sunnydaze says:
        December 6, 2017 at 1:26 am

        None of these people: the MSM, the shops, the NFL, the RINO pols, NONE of ’em ever seem to learn.

        And frankly, that’s a great benefit to us. The deeper they can bury themselves, the better.

    • Aesop Shrugged says:
      December 6, 2017 at 1:41 am

      You wanna piss these idiot SJWs off?

      Visit https://www.patagonia.com/contact and send them this message:

      Our = the people. It does not equal the US government. Ask Native Americans about how the US government stole our land.

      National Momuments place free land in the grip of Authoritarian Government power. It is near impossible for its Rightful Owners to reclaim land that Imperialist Colonial Governments such as the US government have STOLEN.

      Please join me in celebrating the prevention of the further invasion and theft of Indigenous Peoples’ Heritage by our Federal government. Let us say a big Thank You to President Trump, for looking out for and protecting all Americans against an Unjust Imperial Bureaucratic US Government Agency!

  6. mccall1981 says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:27 am

    So with all these revelations of Mueller’s team members being biased, this has to seriously undermine Mueller’s ability/credibility to go after Trump, right?

    Think he will go full kamikaze after Trump anyway? Back down and quietly end the investigation? Get removed by the DOJ? Resign? What do you all think?

    • Howie says:
      December 6, 2017 at 12:33 am

      He is a rabid dog on the loose.

      Liked by 1 person

      December 6, 2017 at 12:36 am

      Lol, removed by DOJ???!!! Unless Trump lowers the hammer, full speed ahead.

      Liked by 1 person

        December 6, 2017 at 12:44 am

        Why he has not lowered the hammer is a mystery to me. This is festering long enough. it is obstructing MAGA. Oh well.

        Liked by 1 person

          December 6, 2017 at 12:55 am

          Agree howie. Cannot figure it out.

          Like

          December 6, 2017 at 1:22 am

          I actually am quite impressed with Trump’s accomplishments in the last year.
          Can’t see the effectiveness of any potentially obstructive moves to MAGA.
          We use a lot of space here being amazed that Trump does what he does despite________________.
          That being said, I do believe we should give him an actual Congress.
          He’s more than proven he deserves one.

          • Oldschool says:
            December 6, 2017 at 1:36 am

            Trump’s accomplishments have been amazing. Not minimizing that, but not sure how you do not recognize the “effectiveness of obstruction to maga”. No wall, no repeal of obamacare, tax reform NOT what Trump really wanted, travel ban delay, DOJ/FBI are rogue, Trump’s hands are tied in relation to russian diplomacy, 3 of his staff facing charges and mueller still biting at his heals. That is all pretty significant obstruction of maga in my book.

            Liked by 1 person

    December 6, 2017 at 12:27 am

  8. Howie says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:28 am

    This is not Sessions bashing…..Sessions should enforce the law.

    Do not expect Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to make these changes. He, too, should be removed in his capacity as Mueller’s supervisor. As both a witness and prosecutor, Rosenstein has his own conspicuous and disabling conflict of interest. Yet he has refused to step aside. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is duty-bound to remove both Mueller and Rosenstein.

    http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/12/05/gregg-jarrett-how-fbi-official-with-political-agenda-corrupted-both-mueller-and-comey-investigations.html

    Liked by 3 people

    December 6, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Republican Dean Tran has flipped a Mass. Senate seat to red (Worcester area):

    http://www.telegram.com/news/20171205/republican-dean-tran-of-fitchburg-wins-senate-seat

    Liked by 8 people

      December 6, 2017 at 2:01 am

      Fantastic! All of the other candidates sound like nuts. And I did not see vote totals but it may have been split between the Dim, unenrolled and the Green Party.

      Like

    December 6, 2017 at 12:32 am

    not knowing Mueller’s intent? but after all this has come out HE NEEDS TO END THIS CHARADE ONCE AND FOR ALL.
    OR THE PRESIDENTS NEEDS TO END IT FOR HIM.
    THEN FIRE SESSIONS, AND RON ROSENSTEIN AS A START.

    Liked by 3 people

    December 6, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Isn’t Mueller’s mission over? He investigated muh-Russia, and found nothing. Pack up and leave.

    Liked by 3 people

    December 6, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Please share this great idea for Liberals.

    It’s sure to clear things up for them and convince them we’re on their side.

    If enough of them send it to their Democrat leaders in Congress, surely they can pass a bill that they can force President Trump to sign:

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=263636717363151&id=188981588161998

    Liked by 3 people

    December 6, 2017 at 12:37 am

    🎅🎄🎅🎄MERRY CHRISTMAS AMERICA 🎄🎅🎄🎅
    🎄Going to be AMERICA’S GREATEST CHRISTMAS in a DECADE🎄

    Liked by 5 people

    December 6, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Liked by 5 people

    December 6, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Looks like Secretary Carson has more housecleaning to do. Millions still going out the door to Leftist organizations:

    Leftist Group that Gets Millions from U.S. Offers to Pay Legal Fees of Arrested Tax Reform Protestors
    https://www.judicialwatch.org/blog/2017/12/leftist-group-gets-millions-u-s-offers-pay-legal-fees-arrested-tax-reform-protestors/

    “The biggest chunk of money comes from HUD, the notoriously corrupt and bloated federal agency embroiled in a multitude of scandals. Of the eight grants issued this year, only one—for $1 million from HUD—was issued before Donald Trump became president. The rest were doled out in February, May and August.

    Liked by 4 people

      December 6, 2017 at 12:46 am

      Discouraging. I love ben, but do not see him as a saavy businessman. Brilliant and methodical with a scalpel, but we need a hatchet man.

      Liked by 6 people

        December 6, 2017 at 12:57 am

        Well, Mulvaney can’t be everywhere, so they’ll have to look for someone else to assist. But, you are right, a real businessman is needed.

        Liked by 2 people

        December 6, 2017 at 1:31 am

        do we have a list of Ben’s accomplishments?
        Do we have a clue as to what he is doing?
        I kinda think Trump knows what Ben is up to…after all, Trump is his boss.
        this is tiring.
        I just cannot understand how it is that we can think a Cabinet Member of Trump’s is not up to snuff…OUR snuff, of course.
        I’ll let Trump apply the standards.
        We have other things to keep us busy…like 2018 elections as an example.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
          I was paying more attention to Ben in the beginning and he was competent and doing a very good job. He was doing fine cleaning the place up.

          I assume he still is.

          I feel like a lot of people are kind of naive about just how deep and tentacled our mess truly is in the U.S.

          None of this stuff is gonna be resolved and settled overnite. No magic wand waves or Presto-Change-o’s here.

          Liked by 2 people

    December 6, 2017 at 12:43 am

    And Now for a Public Service Announcement: As the song says:

    I’m so excited. I just can’t hide it. I know, I know, I know, I’m going to like it, Like IT!!!!

    And what am I so excited about? The President Trump MAGA Rally in Pensacola, FL is only 3 days away!!!

    Remember Beatlemania? Well Trumpmania is much bigger and better. You could even say it’s YUGGGGEEEEE!

    So, if you people in the NW FL and S AL area want the BIGLY experience of a lifetime, be at the Civic
    Center in Pensacola, FL on Friday, Dec. 8th. Gates open at 4pm, program starts at 7pm. Be there early
    before the gates open so you can get in.

    Be There or Be Square!!!! MAGA

    Liked by 8 people

    December 6, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Just as the Trump administration is starting to make headway in cutting off funding to left wing subversive groups, the NFL decides to give 100 million dollars to those same groups. This was done ostensibly to placate the kneeling protestors but may also have just been something Roger Goodell, a committed leftist, wanted to do anyway. What’s even worse, the money is being taken away from other charities like breast cancer awareness and military/veterans groups. Boycott the NFL until the entire league folds.

    Liked by 5 people

    December 6, 2017 at 12:44 am

    I hope PresTrump exerts some influence on the reconciliation process for the tax reform bill. I don’t see him vetoing it over this, but this is a YUGE issue to most Americans who know about it.

    Senate Altered Tax Reform to Help Illegal Aliens Claim Child Tax Credit
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/05/senate-altered-tax-reform-help-illegal-aliens-claim-child-tax-credit/

    other background:

    video:
    ILLEGAL Immigrants Receive $Billions Yearly From IRS

    See follow-up stories here, there are a dozen stories
    http://www.wthr.com/article/tax-loophole-investigation

    Liked by 4 people

    December 6, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Herr Muller: “We have accomplished something!”

    Liked by 1 person

    December 6, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Kate Steinle’s killer has been indicted on the new charges that could get him 10 yrs in jail.

    “Less than a week after being found not guilty of murdering Kate Steinle, illegal immigrant Jose Ines Garcia Zarate has been indicted on new charges by a federal grand jury.

    The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that Zarate has been charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and for being “an illegally present alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

    The indictment charges Zarate with handling a semi-automatic pistol and several rounds of ammunition on July 1, 2015, when Steinle was fatally shot on a San Francisco Pier.

    Zarate faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison if convicted on either charge.”

    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/illegal-immigrant-acquitted-in-kate-steinle-murder-trial-faces-new-indictments/article/2642680

    Liked by 5 people

      December 6, 2017 at 12:58 am

      Not enough…

      Liked by 4 people

      December 6, 2017 at 1:15 am

      So the American taxpayer should support this jerk illegal alien for the next bunch of years, which will be reduced for multiple reasons thanks to our Social Justice lawyers backed by the NWO. Swell. His life in the U.S. will be 10x more comfortable than if we returned him.

      Liked by 2 people

        December 6, 2017 at 1:17 am

        Got to get the wall built while he’s locked up! Next time we send him out he needs to stay out !

        Liked by 3 people

          December 6, 2017 at 1:56 am

          Yep need the wall and military until it is built . There are thousands more among us and more coming everyday. Our daughters could be the next victims. So many victims already. Enough to form an activist group like Angel Moms. Honestly, I do not criticize Europe for their immigration stupidity. We’ve been at it a lot longer.

          Liked by 2 people

            December 6, 2017 at 2:15 am

            I’ve never thought about Europe not being used to immigration. Living here, I’m so used to it that it seems like everyone, (other countries), should just know what we know. lol.

            Like

        December 6, 2017 at 1:27 am

        Not necessarily. Prison can be a very dangerous place for little scumbag killers.

        Liked by 1 person

      December 6, 2017 at 1:15 am

      He found the stolen cops gun in the garbage and accidently fired it off is his alibi. The prosecution had an easy case to make on criminal negligence and manslaughter and they blew a slam dunk. His own alibi would be enough evidence.

      Liked by 3 people

    December 6, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Thomas Wictor SHORT thread

    (1) Aha! Now I know what this means.

    Liked by 2 people

    December 6, 2017 at 1:02 am

    The problem with our present government is it has NO BUDGET and operates under NO Rule of Law.

    The problem with the continuing corporate corruption of this government is it has had NO BUDGET for decades and survives under ignorance of the Rule of Law. You have NO idea of how your tax dollars are spent or what Executive Orders and regulations are being enforced that your representatives have NOT seen nor addressed. Czars and unelected enforcers rule.

    I presume my president is reversing this rape of the U.S. citizen and, given the number of years we, the voters, have allowed this to proceed, it might take a Blinking Lot of Time. WE have screwed up. Now we are Wiser.

    Cut the Alphabet Government. Cut the bureaucracy and give the states and local governments their right to consider their citizens. Get rid of your local feedbags who ignore your rights. America has not always been great. Many mistakes. But we are in the best place to Make America Great NOW.

    Liked by 1 person

    December 6, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Today, the 5th, they tried one piece of Fake News, the bank records subpoena story.
    It failed fast. Was BS.

    But they caught more hell for the unscrupulous FBI and DOJ scum who hate Trump and protected Hillary.

    They can’t cover their crimes and crooked ways.

    It was a good day for Trump. They didn’t touch him.

    And Moore’s ahead. That’s good for the Senate votes to come.

    And the Supreme Court looks like Gay Cakes is going to go the way of Christian Rights under the Constitution. Kennedy pounded religious liberty trumps deviant equality crap nonsense.

    And Sessions nailed that killer of Kate with more Federal felony charges. He’s going to rot in prison when Sessions finishes with him. And justice might just grab hold of him one sorry day. That’s how prison justice works.

    It was a good day.

    Prayers tonight that the Swamp level goes down a little more tomorrow.

    Liked by 7 people

    December 6, 2017 at 1:07 am

    Isn’t Trump supposed to be a flaming racist and anti-Semite?

    So then, why is he the one helping Israel and the tolerant left has their hair on fire about it?

    Liked by 2 people

    December 6, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Enforcing the law means holding every American to the same standard of justice.

    The fact that right now there is a fully loaded, unimpeded, witch hunt going after our President and every one who is attached to him while giving every member of the left a pass for all of the crimes our President is unjustly accused of means that we lack justice.

    There may be secret invesigarions, there may be 4D chess going on behind the scenes….I hope so. Yet our President has regretted Sessions’ recusal, and there is no special prosecutor investigating the special prosecutor. There should be.

    There should also be a special prosecutor looking into the illegal wiretaps done by Obama, the dossier paid for by Clinton, the Uranium 1 pay to play Russian collusion, the crimes of Comey, the illegal funding and collusion that went on between the democrats and the Arab states, and the election fraud engaged in by the left……….among other things. We need to root out the evil from among us so that it cannot again take hold and destroy lives.

    Hopefully Roy Moore will be elected and support the President and not the swamp. A needed outcome would be that the President will be able to get things done while Congress is not in session.

    That would be a Christmas gift for all Deplorables to celebrate!
    🎄

    Liked by 3 people

      December 6, 2017 at 2:37 am

      I was worried about Moore being hard headed on some issues but I know he will never support the swamp. I believe this scandal mess has made him realize who has his back so hopefully he will be more willing to play Trump’s game Trump’s way.

      Pray for Alabama !

      Like

    December 6, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Sara Carter: Inspector General’s Report Looking at 27 Leakers — Will Cause MAJOR SHAKE-UP AT FBI
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/sara-carter-inspector-generals-report-looking-27-leakers-will-cause-major-shake-fbi-video/

    Liked by 5 people

    December 6, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Mueller needs to go quickly. He is deep swamp and he is after the President. They will find something, anything, even if not true to tag on him. Then the “pile on” will begin very quickly. Everyone, will pile on the President, everyone. By the time the realization comes that he was framed, he will be gone and Pence will be standing there with a big smile on his face. Then will be business as usual
    Do not mean to be so negative, but action needs to be taken soon, very soon. Does anyone believe Mueller has not destroyed any or all evidence against Hillary…They got Weiner’s lap top and
    said: “nothing to see here”
    Anyway President Trump may have this all worked out, I hope so, but heads need to roll before it is too late.
    Just sayin

    Liked by 2 people

      December 6, 2017 at 1:23 am

      Alls we can do now is watch this tragedy/travesty unfold. Uggggh.

      Liked by 1 person

      December 6, 2017 at 1:25 am

      Sadly agree gunny. Look at how rabid they all are over one false report. They get anything on Trump, no matter how benign, MAGA is done. There may not be a supeona today to Deutche bank, but tomorrow?

      Like

      Reply
        Well, I learned one thing…that the lie that comes out in the morning is really just the script for Brian Williams to gush over on his show at night. And his panel looks so serious tonight. They are weeping over the FBI being in ‘tatters’.

        Chuck Rosenburg says he was lucky enough to work for two stellar FBI directors…drum roll. Mueller and Comey.

        Like

          December 6, 2017 at 2:35 am

          I think the tweet actually said the FBI’s reputation was in tatters, though all the lefty hacks drop the reputation part when they attack Trump. Anyway, I like the way he drew them all out to defend the corrupt FBI hacks right before they get taken down. Brilliant tactic

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        The fly in their ointment may be the presidential power to declassify that which they are hiding under the guise of classified information. That power is not affected by impeachment like the power of the pardon. Trump will fight.

        Like

        Reply
      The interference laws are so vague and vast Muelley will easily find something to base a referral to the house on. That is when the fireworks will begin. Legal rules of procedure will not apply to the process. It will be all political. The GOP will play their role and roll over. That is what it looks like to me. Muelley could never win in the court system but in the political swamp who knows. Make no mistake. It has been an impeachment process since election night is the only way I can read everything that has gone on. Oh well. Maybe Trump wants them to try it? Ahh Dunno.

      Like

      Reply
        It simply makes no sense. Hubby and I batted this around tonight. Trump is a highly competitive man, accustomed to getting his way and winning. He’s a star, a winner. Egomaniac for sure. He would never want his life’s work to be reduced to an impeachment. He wants to go down in history as the POTUS who maga and changed the world. He’s GOTTA have a plan. Godspeed Mr. President and goodnight treepers.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
          Maybe the IG report will take them out as posted right above. Impeachment has been the goal since he took office. So far they have blocked Campbells testimony and will try to block the IG report. Trillions in graft and Bribes are a high motive and staying out of prison too. It is a steel cage death match.

          Like

          Reply
            I have no faith in the IG report amounting to any action, regardless of their discoveries. There is plenty out there already to have started investigations/ legal action by DOJ. Trump holds the cards. His closest alignments are with his financial guys, intelligence?, military. Answers in that group? Intetesting times.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      * The only exception to the power of the pardon is in the impeachment process.

      Like

      Reply
      If it were to get as far as the Senate the trial would be run by Bushie Boy Justice Roberts. The father of Ocare. here is a Trial Memorandum of the Clinton Impeachment for background if anyone is interested in the process which we may see unfold unless Muelley is exposed and stopped.
      http://law2.umkc.edu/faculty/projects/ftrials/clinton/clintonbrief.html

      Like

      Reply
    The beauty of the whole thing stuns me.
    Everything done by executive order by previous presidents can be UNDONE by PDJT!

    Like

    Reply
      I dunno…Maybe he is waiting till after tax reform, Moore’s election, and the IG report.
      But it seems the writing is on the wall. It seems cliche, but trillions are at stake and they have it all set up now. Of course we are discovering more every day, but no action is being take by anyone. I sincerely pray I am wrong and pray for our President.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
        Looks like it to me too. Stay tuned. The loot is not split up yet. That comes first. After the loot is divided up that is prolly when it begins.

        Like

        Reply
    And in the midst of all the liberal lies and BS, comes more lies and BS and will cause headaches for President Trump, I’m afraid. https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-may-face-a-reckoning-in-case-brought-by-female-accuser/2017/12/04/dd8f783a-d39b-11e7-b62d-d9345ced896d_story.html

    Like

    Reply
      The leftists have no problem sacrificing washed up has beens to get at our president.

      Like

      December 6, 2017 at 2:31 am

      This is the stalker from CA with Gloria allwet again? When will this woman stop? Like Wack-a-Mole!!!!

      Like

      Reply
      The burden of proof is where this all goes south for me.
      I’m not defending Trump at this point or the woman.

      She would have to prove that what she claims happened in fact actually did happen.
      It’s like the story of the woman at the US Open.
      She would have to first prove Trump was in fact there when she was also there.
      She’d also have to prove they left at the same time and that there was only one person parking cars that day for VIP’s.

      That story falls flat when she would also have to prove that Trump drove himself and did not have a driver.
      This whole thing seems odd when the drive from Queens is just horrible back to the city.
      I’m not a rich person by any stretch. But I’m sure I wouldn’t want to drive myself from the city to Queens.

      This woman has exactly the same problem. She has put places into her story along with dates and times.
      Disprove any one of those and everything falls apart.
      Then you’d have to show proof that what she claims happened actually did happen.

      This just seems like an impossible task for her or anyone to do.

      Like

      Reply
    Wall Street Journal goes to bat against FBI and Robert Mueller for Trump
    Dec 5th 2017

    The Wall Street Journal editorial pages have emerged as one of the President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in his efforts to undermine the investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

    On Monday, the Journal excoriated Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the FBI for withholding information from Congress about the firing of a top agent who reportedly sent anti-Trump messages.
    […]

    https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/12/05/wall-street-journal-goes-to-bat-against-fbi-and-robert-mueller-for-trump/23297753/

    Like

    December 6, 2017 at 2:25 am

    yawn
    Republican Sen. Jeff Flake writes campaign donation to Democrat Senate candidate Doug Jones
    Dec 5th 2017 8:13PM

    So this happened: Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake gave a check to a Democrat.

    To be precise, to Doug Jones. Jones is the Democratic candidate for Senate from Alabama.

    So what’s the big deal? It’s just a hundred bucks. But it’s a statement. Jones’ Republican rival in that race is Roy Moore..

    As for Sen. Flake, his position is clear. That check had the words “Country over party” in the memo line…

    “If we become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump, we are toast,” Flake is overheard saying.

    https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/12/05/republican-sen-jeff-flake-writes-campaign-donation-to-democrat/23298305/

    Like

    December 6, 2017 at 2:28 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    A possible hypothesis regarding Sessions recusal for those who think I am one sided….
    Could he really be ‘playin possum’?
    What if he wanted the crooked Rosey and Muelley to start up a crooked investigation? Could this be a way to drain the swamp? No, they are not working with Trump. They are rotten to the core. But….it is possible that given enough rope they will hang themselves and the rest of the Deep State traitors. The tell will be if leftists start to wail Muelley be ‘replaced’ but the ‘investigation be continued.
    See, I am not a one sided Sessions basher. Stay tuned.

    Liked by 1 person

