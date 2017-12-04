Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Speech on Utah Monuments…

Former Navy SEAL and current Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke delivers brief remarks at the Capitol Building in Utah.

Prior to President Trump signing a national monument proclamation, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told a packed-house crowd the Antiquities Act, an obscure law that Barack Obama used to broaden federal monuments in Utah, ‘was never meant to prevent. It was meant to protect.’ “Our public land is for the public to use,” Zinke said.

[Via Daily Mail] … The Bears Ears and the Grand-Staircase Escalante national monuments span millions of acres in Utah and are among 27 national monuments that Trump ordered his Interior Secretary to review earlier this year.

The result, he said, is that ‘public lands will once again be for public use.’

As Trump signed a proclamation rolling back the Obama- and Clinton-era national monument designations, his audience briefly broke into a chant of ‘Four more years!’ (read more)

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Donald Trump, Environmentalism, EPA, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

84 Responses to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Speech on Utah Monuments…

  1. booger71 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    The monuments that Barry and Slick sought to expand were for public use….about 0.01% of the public

    • tgmccoy says:
      December 4, 2017 at 3:55 pm

      Don’t forget the Riady Group of Indonesia. Staircase was to lock up the low sulfur coal there so the Riady’s lock the market up..
      BTW Bruce Babbitt. Slick’s interior secretary and slick himself , signed the Bill creating Staircase Escalante- in Northern Arizona. They didn’t have the guts to show up in Utah..
      (I was there)

      • booger71 says:
        December 4, 2017 at 4:12 pm

        Believe me, I haven’t. Most of these public land grabs were to strengthen the market for foreign mining/oil companies. Take our resources off the market for less competition and higher prices. The snowflake liberal still think that the government truly wants to protect the environment from dirty ol’ coal and oil

      • John Post says:
        December 4, 2017 at 4:45 pm

        tgmccoy:

        Slick signed the order to create the Escalante Staircase for a “measly” $435K “campaign donation” from a souvenir shop owner in Hawaii. (Course that was back when he was just a relatively small-time grifter,

        I wonder if he is now on the board of directors for the Riady Group (for a couple hundred grand per year for a no-show job). Curious minds want to know!

      • georgiafl says:
        December 4, 2017 at 4:50 pm

        O’s loyalty to Indonesia is greater than for the USA.

      • massivedeplorable says:
        December 4, 2017 at 5:49 pm

        Great post!

  2. SPMI says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Ryan Zinke! Another fabulous pick for all the people in the good old U S A! Thank you dear POTUS
    Donald J Trump!

  3. William R. Felder says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Another Obama action bites the dust. Will there be anything left of Obama’s Legacy to put on the walls of his Presidential Library?

  4. SPMI says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Ryan Zinke! Another fabulous pick for all the people in the good old U S A! Thank you dear POTUS
    Donald J Trump!
    MAGA

  5. Minnie says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Thank you and God bless Mr. President and his entire Administration 🇺🇸

  6. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    The land belongs to The State of Utah. President Trump is giving back the land that was stolen from them by Clinton and Obama. The People of Utah need to say, “Thank you, Mr. President”, and then vote out every democrat from State government.

  7. fleporeblog says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is young and to his credit gets MAGA! I truly believe in the years to come, he will make a great VP and eventually President. The man will embrace Trumpism and carry it along for future generations!

  8. daughnworks247 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Can’t wait until this guy runs for President in 2024!!!!!!!

  9. TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Supplemental clips:

    Liked by 5 people

    • soozword says:
      December 4, 2017 at 4:02 pm

      We live in rural Utah now. Husband just bought me a bright red Arctic Cat UTV and a flatbed trailer. Woohooo!!!!!! Our property borders BLM land in the extreme southwest of the state and we can probably drive all the way to Colorado using just the back trails. Only challenge is finding gas stations along the way….

      Liked by 3 people

  10. POP says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    The administrative State is in a white hot fury. The control they crave is given to the people.
    Where will this stop? they sob.

    The deepest hatred for the magnificent PTrump comes from the bureaucracy who are/were our day to day rulers. Their power is in the regulations they can create that have no direct approval from Congress. Rule by fiat.

  11. maga2004 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Hallelujah!!!!!!

  12. quintrillion says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    video of the area:

  13. Sayit2016 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Ok maybe I am missing something…. what are people protesting in Utah if this is giving the land back to the state?

    • Turranos says:
      December 4, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      The majority of Utahns are beyond thrilled today. The only people that really have a voice and that you hear about are the few protesters and the idiots that want to take away every square inch of Utah. (You know the crowd with their big globalist ideas and their serious mental disorders.) The average Joe in Utah is really pumped today.

    • soozword says:
      December 4, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      I am sort of on the fence with this issue myself even though I live in rural UT. The residents who use the back trails here are absolute P-I-G-S compared to the prissy Californians who use their back country. Never saw such garbage in the CA back country as I do here! The Californians seem to adhere to the motto “leave only footprints” much more seriously/consistently. The Utahans leave beer cans, gunshot shells, household garbage, dirty diapers, tree trimmings (ha, huge piles of cut palm fronds at 6000 ft elevation?!), etc. in beautiful, pristine areas.

      Mentioned it to the local Backcountry Horsemens group I belong to and in the spring they are going to have their annual clean-up event at a couple of the popular trails, but that doesn’t begin to make an overall impact.

      • zephyrbreeze says:
        December 4, 2017 at 4:18 pm

        Lot’s of illegal activity. Criminals are not the best stewards.

        • soozword says:
          December 4, 2017 at 4:25 pm

          At least the state of UT has been very aggressive in cracking down hard on illegal marijuana groves on public land. We can’t afford to have our very few water sources polluted by that activity in this desert state.

      • Sayit2016 says:
        December 4, 2017 at 4:20 pm

        ok I live in Ca ( born and raised) People are generally pigs no matter where you go… we have a lot of groups that help clean up the environment- which I am all for, however, if you were raised by my parents, we learned at a very young age to ” to leave the place better than you found it.” Mostly local people here are always picking up trash off the beach here.

        I have said so many times… Hey– do you SEE that trash can ? USE IT!”.

      • Steven says:
        December 4, 2017 at 5:07 pm

        You sure those are Americans? A few of them, yeah, but all of them? It could be that most of them are illegal aliens.

        • soozword says:
          December 4, 2017 at 5:54 pm

          When I’m out hiking here in the UT back country, would say 95-98% of those I meet on the trail are white Americans. Have seen some Hispanics in the established campgrounds but not in the more rugged terrain as a general rule.

  14. fred5678 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Presidents usually commit their most unpopular acts in the last days of their term, or out of sight of the affected people:

    Clinton — announcing the Utah Escalante Grand Staircase monument from an adjoining state — Arizona (South Rim of Grand Canyon).

    Clinton — pardoning Marc Rich and Puerto Rican terrorists on his last days in office

    Obama – Bears Ears national monument 3 weeks before leaving office

  15. Turranos says:
    December 4, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Our family is ecstatic today! We visit Utah often. We spend a lot of down time enjoying those sacred lands and Obola literally ripped our hearts out with his evil moves. MAGA ON! brothers and sisters.

  16. Edith Wenzel says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Good get those Mormons revved up. It is about time this was done. Obama likely did it out of spite for it being a Mormon state in the first instance.

  17. SEABEE4TRUMP says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Clinton’s MAGA: Make America Give Away
    Obama’s MAGA: Make America Go Away
    Trump’s MAGA: Make America Great Again

  18. zephyrbreeze says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Here in the west, Federal land is like being colonized by a hostile colonizer. You pass by some federal lands and they are in terrible shape with bark beetles, and no clearing of the dead wood, small fires suppressed, and then a catastrophic fire waiting to happen.

    Even at Zion’s the concessions were horrible when we went, facilities not clean. Meanwhile state parks, similar to Zion’s but smaller, are very well kept and monitored.

    In the case of the Bundy’s, the BLM founded in 1960, has posters on their walls as far back as 1992 – “No more moo in ’92” meaning no grazing. And “Cattle free in ’93.” Then they made up the ‘desert tortoise’ protection excuse and they use it everywhere they want to confiscate land.

    • soozword says:
      December 4, 2017 at 4:38 pm

      I was furious when our very popular picnic grounds at 8500 ft elevation in the California high Sierras was transferred from the local utility company to the national forest when I saw what they did to it afterwards. The feds promptly took out all the lakeside tables, chained the two outhouses, and even blocked the parking lot with boulders so as to discourage anyone from even entering the area. To their credit, they did add a new picnic area at another lake nearby, but it is smack dab in a ferocious wind tunnel so nobody ever uses it. The old one they eliminated was nicely protected and was pleasant all day long. They must actually have a system for purposefully recruiting sadists to the national forest labor force….

      • wheatietoo says:
        December 4, 2017 at 5:26 pm

        This is probably why Zinke has been going out and seeing for himself what is going on.

        He has been systematically going out and visiting our Fed lands and parks.
        I see this as a good thing.
        He’s not relying on the ‘reports’ that have been given to him, by Interior Dept bureaucrats.

    • keeler says:
      December 4, 2017 at 6:08 pm

      Concessions at Zion are not run by the Federal government. It is contracted out a private company, Xanterra, who is supposed to compete competitively with other businesses for such contracts every 10-15 years within individual parks or park groups.

      However, there are only a relatively few large concessionaires capable of competing for the big contracts. Given the relatively small number of applicants, the possibility of ethical lines being crossed when contracts open for bidding, and a lack of performance accountability coming the Federal side, and you’re going to wind up with poor concessionaire services. The big concessionaires are not particularly popular with rank and file park staff, the public, or even their own on-site employees. Think Wal-Mart but on a mountain top and you get the picture.

      All of these points do not justify inexcusably poor service, but they do point out the challenges to modernizing the park system and some of the potential issues which might surface through privatization.

      Some poor facilities or services (such as the bathrooms) may be a reflection of poor performance coming directly from the NPS, but from my own experience I would find this surprising in regards to bathrooms (though admittedly not impossible). The public have a tendency to speak out about dirty bathrooms and as a result, that is usually not an area in which NPS employees tend to slack off or perform poorly.

      I cannot emphasize enough that when you do encounter poor service or facilities at a NPS site, whether it comes from a uniformed employee or a concessionaire, ask for a Comment Form and fill it out with as much detail. These are taken seriously, they are forwarded to HQ, and they do factor into future site management and staffing. Conversely, if you get great service also fill out a Comment Card… it could really make a difference to a deserving seasonal employee trying to make permanent staff. Furthermore, if you are ever offered an annual survey please fill those out as well, those results go to Congress.

  19. Pam says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Ryan Zinke is a good man that proudly served our country as a navy seal and continues to serve in the department of the Interior. He’s one of the most entertaining cabinet members on twitter. 😀

  20. zephyrbreeze says:
    December 4, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    General Flynn EXPOSED this terrorist running the largest charter school system in the US. This is when he blew up his career.

    “You must move in the arteries of the system without anyone noticing your existence until you reach all the power centers … until the conditions are ripe, they [the followers] must continue like this … The time is not yet right. You must wait for the time when you are complete and conditions are ripe.” —Fethullah Gülen June 1999 (terrorist-criminal-charter schools founder in US)

    LTG Michael T. Flynn, our former NSA Chief, hoped to rid the country of Fethullah Gulen, and for good reason, the protection of American citizenry and especially of our children.

    https://exposingmodernmugwumps.com/tag/general-michael-flynn/

    • annieoakley says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    • wheatietoo says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:41 pm

      This could be why Gen Flynn was dealing with Erdogan.

      Erdogan wants Gulen extradited to Turkey.
      He hates Gulen and wants to put him in prison.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      December 4, 2017 at 5:59 pm

      Exposing this Gulen guy was Flynn’s real connection with Turkey, not the FakeNews story about supposed “lobbying for the Erdogan government.” For that the good general had to be discredited and removed from the White House. Of course the Pennsylvania based Turkish muslim terrorist enabler is still walking free spreading Islamic supremacy across America.

  21. wheatietoo says:
    December 4, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    This was posted after Sec Zinke spent time in Utah, back in May 2017.


    .
    My favorite part is at 2:50 where Zinke mounts his horse.
    fans self

    My husband has a bro-crush on Zinke, so he has given me permission to swoon over him.

  22. quintrillion says:
    December 4, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    It seems there are people that are going to fight this reduction and change of land use in court because that’s the way they are, stupid, spiteful and waste more money on lawyers & courts.
    http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/363180-five-things-to-know-about-trumps-national-monuments-order

